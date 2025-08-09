Gold Throne MT4

Gold Throne EA – Non-Martingale Grid Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD)

The Gold Throne EA is a Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It operates on a structured grid trading methodology while avoiding the use of martingale money management. Instead of increasing lot sizes exponentially after losses, the EA uses a fixed or incrementally adjustable lot sizing approach, giving traders greater control over exposure and risk.

By removing martingale logic, Gold Throne EA is aimed at providing a more stable position-sizing framework, allowing traders to plan capital allocation without sudden lot-size escalation. This makes it suitable for traders who prefer a systematic grid structure without the compounding risks typically associated with martingale strategies.


News Filter Integration

The EA comes equipped with an integrated news filter that can pause trading around high-impact economic events. This feature helps reduce the chance of executing trades during periods of extreme volatility, which can be especially important in Gold markets where sharp moves are common.


Timeframe & Trading Style

Gold Throne EA is optimized for the M30 timeframe. The minimum recommended timeframe is M10, as using lower timeframes can lead to overly aggressive trading behavior. Shorter timeframes may cause the EA to open numerous trades based on weaker or less reliable market signals, potentially placing unnecessary strain on the account.


Risk and Capital Recommendations

Because grid trading inherently holds multiple open positions, careful capital management is important. The following capital levels are suggested for different risk categories:

  • High Risk: $500 minimum deposit

  • Medium Risk: $1,500 – $2,000

  • Low Risk: Above $2,000

These levels are based on the system’s operational design and the need to maintain sufficient margin during drawdowns.

VPS use is highly recommended for uninterrupted execution. Continuous operation ensures that the EA can place, manage, and close trades as intended without delays caused by downtime or unstable connections.


Key Features:

  • Designed for Gold (XAUUSD) only

  • Works with most brokers, low-spread environments recommended (Not recommended for Exness)

  • Non-Martingale grid trading strategy

  • Integrated news filter to avoid high-impact event trading

  • Optimized for M30 timeframe (minimum M10)

  • Adjustable grid spacing, lot sizing, and trade control settings

  • VPS usage recommended for optimal stability

  • Capital-based guidelines for different risk levels

The Gold Throne EA is best suited for traders who understand the principles of grid trading and prefer a non-martingale approach to position management. Proper setup and adherence to the included guidelines can help maintain disciplined and consistent execution across varying market environments.



Reviews 1
almuhanna q8
42
almuhanna q8 2025.08.28 11:55 
 

so far so good iam using it on demo and live account and its going well will update weekly

