HFT Prop Firm EA is also known as Green Man due to its distinctive logo, is an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted specifically for overcoming challenges or evaluations from proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that permit High-Frequency Trading (HFT) strategies.



With version 5.8 and above GreenMan HFT Prop Firm EA is plug and play for for almost true HFT prop firm challenges without setfiles with it newly improved automatic features.

Key Features

Specially Designed for HFT Challenges: Tailored to pass prop firm challenges efficiently with a low drawdown with stop loss.

Works in anytime timeframe, with auto account size detection and gain detection

Compatibility and Usage: Capable of passing an unlimited number of accounts for over 14 supported HFT prop firms with a one-time purchase fee. As me for the list of supported prop firms before your purchase.

Over 100 setfiles: Over 100 setfiles of various accounts sizes for supported prop firms and broker demos

Innovative Money Management: Features Pro Ratio Money Management (PRMM) for automatic lot size adjustments and a built-in equity protector to halt trading once the target is achieved.: Efficient Operation: Operates autonomously upon setup, detecting market movements and executing optimal trades without the need for constant monitoring.

Support: Beside provide setfiles, a comprehensive manual with video tutorial on VPS setup, MT4 setup, EA download, Bot Setup and Bot running. Discount codes and links are provided upon request.

Team Viewer, AnyDesk or remote desktop access support is also available for beginners/newbies.

Backtest: default setting with Symbol: US30 (Dow Jones), Date: Do not tick Use Date, Timeframe: M1, Spread: 100 to 160. Contact me via private message if you have issue backtesting it, I will teach you how to import tick data.

To pass MT5 HFT evaluation, use HFT Propfirm EA MT5



Visit prop firm sites to read and understand their rules, check the reviews of prop firms on Trustpilot.com and conduct your own diligence before signing up with prop firm and before buying this EA. I do not recommend any prop firm, you signup with them at your own risk.

Strategic Advantages

High Efficiency HFT Algorithim, no VPS is needed. This EA is tested to pass challenges with 500ms ping/latency.

Non-Martingale Strategy: Trades one position at a time with a stop-loss for each, ensuring safety and control.

Important Considerations

Exclusivity: Designed exclusively for passing supported HFT prop firm challenges. Not tested and not supported for live/real accounts, other types of challenges or other not supported prop firms.

Brokers/Prop Firms add slippage and high spread into their live or funded account, thus making this EA cannot profit.

Due Diligence: Encourages users to research and understand HFT prop firms, HFT challenges, their payout, rules and etc, and your local regulations before signing up with prop firms and purchasing this EA.

Contact and Support: If you need setfiles (although this EA is fully auto for most challenges), VPS information, and any queries, reach out via private message. A comprehensive manual, FAQ, and video tutorials are provided upon purchase to ensure a smooth setup and operation.

Disclaimer: This product is intended for passing HFT prop firms challenges only, it is not intended to be used on live, real or funded account because of introduced slippage and high spread by your broker. Do not buy this EA if you do not know what HFT Prop Firm Challenge is or you do not understand what I wrote here. Also check the availability of the prop firm of your interest to residents of the country you are before you purchase this EA. As time goes by, the list of supported prop firm maybe changed, some may no longer supported, or more and different propfirms may be added, if you find this unacceptable, do not buy this EA. Please understand and agree to MQL5.com Rules of Using the Market Service and the Market Terms of Use Agreement before your purchase. I do not have the authority to issue refund nor I can cancel your purchase. You can cancel any purchase before activation by yourself.



