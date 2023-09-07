HFT Prop Firm EA

4.97

HFT Prop Firm EA is also known as Green Man due to its distinctive logo, is an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted specifically for overcoming challenges or evaluations from proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that permit High-Frequency Trading (HFT) strategies.

With version 5.8 and above GreenMan  HFT Prop Firm EA is plug and play for for almost true HFT prop firm challenges without setfiles with it newly improved automatic features.


 MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386

Passing HFT Challenge Performance Monitor (starting at $200):
Broker: IC Markets
Account Number: 44904009
Server: ICmarketsSC-Demo04
Password: Greenman

Result 1https://c.mql5.com/31/1055/hft-prop-firm-ea-screen-4333.gif
Result 2https://c.mql5.com/31/1055/hft-prop-firm-ea-screen-4648.gif
Reaching 700 5-Stars genuine reviewshttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104871?source=Unknown#!tab=reviews

Public Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/hftpropfirmea



Free 4 Prop Firm Trading Power Tools For Your funded accounts: Prop Firm Toolbox (Consistency Lot Size Tools, Spread Meter, Profit Consistency Tools)  and  Prop Firm Equity Protector 


Key Features

  • Specially Designed for HFT Challenges: Tailored to pass prop firm challenges efficiently with a low drawdown with stop loss.
  • Works in anytime timeframe, with auto account size detection and gain detection
  • Compatibility and Usage: Capable of passing an unlimited number of accounts for over 14 supported HFT prop firms with a one-time purchase fee. As me for the list of supported prop firms before your purchase.
  • Over 100 setfiles: Over 100 setfiles of various accounts sizes for supported prop firms and broker demos
  • Innovative Money Management: Features Pro Ratio Money Management (PRMM) for automatic lot size adjustments and a built-in equity protector to halt trading once the target is achieved.: Efficient Operation: Operates autonomously upon setup, detecting market movements and executing optimal trades without the need for constant monitoring.
  • Support: Beside provide setfiles, a comprehensive manual with video tutorial on VPS setup, MT4 setup, EA download, Bot Setup and Bot running. Discount codes and links are provided upon request.
  • Team Viewer, AnyDesk or remote desktop access support is also available for beginners/newbies.
Backtest:  default setting with Symbol: US30 (Dow Jones), Date: Do not tick Use Date, Timeframe: M1, Spread: 100 to 160. Contact me via private message if you have issue backtesting it, I will teach you how to import tick data.

    Tested to pass:
    8figuretrader (Also accept USA traders, please check with them before purchase)
    Algo Forex Funds
    Vortex Forex Fund
    Delta Funding Fx (first stage/phase)  (avoid this prop firm)
    Prop Firm Capital (1 Step, not Lightning, not 2 Step)

    This EA works with future HFT challenges prop firms.

    Tested to pass and no longer supported, these prop firm now longer use MT4 server as of 11/Aug/2024:
    Infinity Forex Funds (HFT Limited /Algo/HFT, 10% to 20% discount code:  P5NET10)
    Nova Funding (Avoid: They have many issues)
    Sure Leverage (Discount code for $50 to $150 off, ask me)
    Genesis Forex Funds (20% Discount, Ask me)
    Lion Heart (Roar, 45% discount, limited period)
    Next Step Funding (HFT Limited Edition, 15% to 35% discount)
    Pro Trade Funded (16% to 30% Promo Code: ask me) (no longer supported) NOT Funded Pro Trader
    Quantec Trading Capital (One/Two Step Challenge, 10% promo code: P5NET10)
    Social Trading Club (1 Step/HFT, 10% discount: Ask Me)
    Only Funds (HFT,  15% Discount Code: Ask Me)
    M Solutions
    Fast Forex Funding
    Waka Funding
    MDPProp Firm Capital (1-Step)
    Fund Way Plus
    Tradicave (1-phase/HFT. Avoid:  bad practice) 

    Note: Tiger Funded is NOT HFT challenges, it is not supported by this EA.

    To pass MT5 HFT evaluation, use HFT Propfirm EA MT5


    Visit prop firm sites to read and understand their rules, check the reviews of prop firms on Trustpilot.com and conduct your own diligence before signing up with prop firm and before buying this EA. I do not recommend any prop firm, you signup with them at your own risk.

    Strategic Advantages

    • High Efficiency HFT Algorithim, no VPS is needed.  This EA is tested to pass challenges with 500ms ping/latency.
    • Non-Martingale Strategy: Trades one position at a time with a stop-loss for each, ensuring safety and control.

    Important Considerations

    • Exclusivity: Designed exclusively for passing supported HFT prop firm challenges. Not tested and not supported for live/real accounts, other types of challenges or other not supported prop firms.
    • Brokers/Prop Firms add slippage and high spread into their live or funded account, thus making this EA cannot profit.
    • Due Diligence: Encourages users to research and understand HFT prop firms, HFT challenges, their payout, rules and etc, and your local regulations before signing up with prop firms and purchasing this EA.

    Contact and Support: If you need setfiles (although this EA is fully auto for most challenges), VPS information, and any queries, reach out via private message. A comprehensive manual, FAQ, and video tutorials are provided upon purchase to ensure a smooth setup and operation.

    Disclaimer: This product is intended for passing HFT prop firms challenges only, it is not intended to be used on live, real or funded account because of introduced slippage and high spread by your broker. Do not buy this EA if you do not know what HFT Prop Firm Challenge is or you do not understand what I wrote here. Also check the availability of the prop firm of your interest to residents of the country you are before you purchase this EA. As time goes by, the list of supported prop firm maybe changed, some may no longer supported, or more and different propfirms may be added, if you find this unacceptable, do not buy this EA. Please understand and agree to MQL5.com Rules of Using the Market Service and the Market Terms of Use Agreement before your purchase. I do not have the authority to issue refund nor I can cancel your purchase. You can cancel any purchase before activation by yourself.


    Reviews 749
    scw
    39
    scw 2025.09.11 23:36 
     

    Great support and indeed pass the challenge phase within a day, just dont use it in real account

    Simon Wang
    109
    Simon Wang 2025.09.11 13:27 
     

    i have used and it easy to pass,thx

    Samuel0508
    33
    Samuel0508 2025.07.22 01:15 
     

    I just bought HFT Prop Firms MT4 I would like to know which prop firm it is compatible with and the parameter file, thank you.

    Recommended products
    BuckWise
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
    PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    5 (5)
    Experts
    The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
    Blue CARA MT4
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
    Long Waiting MT4
    Aleksandr Davydov
    Experts
    Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
    FREE
    RoundLock EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.33 (3)
    Experts
    Round Lock is a smart advisor with dynamic position locking. Round Lock is an intelligent advisor with the function of dynamic position locking, an advanced trading advisor that implements a two-way order locking strategy with a gradual position growth and dynamic adaptation to the market . Advantages of Round Lock: Risk control through position locking, Dynamic growth of volumes in trending areas of the market, Flexible behavior settings depending on limits, Suitable for flat and trend phases,
    Exp4 THE X FULL Universal EA for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.06 (17)
    Experts
    Universal indicator advisor for MetaTrader 4 with a wide range of functions, working on standard indicators. Strategy builder in 1 Expert Advisor. Lots of trading indicators from the standard MetaTrader set. Possibility to choose 1 out of 20 signals and 5 out of 20 filters. More than a hundred parameters for individual customization to suit your requirements. For each signal, you can customize the indicator parameters, select a timeframe, and specify a signal bar. Links: The X for MetaTrader 5
    Vizzion
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
    Neural Links
    Catalin Zachiu
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The expert is built using three lairs of neurons for each side , long/short and they are all conditioned by a complementary one which is used as a filter . The trading direction is reset if the first lair of neurons give an oposite signal . The expert is mainly built for the EUR\USD , GBP\USD pairs , M15 timeframe .  All settings are available in the "Comments" section in Post #1. The default set has a slightly rised level of risk , for a safer setting the "Use_Rescovery " parameter may be set t
    MACD Trader FREE
    Konstantin Nikitin
    1 (1)
    Experts
    This is an automated Expert Advisor that trades using the MACD and Envelopes indicators. The free version has the following limitations. No panel for opening orders. The trading is limited to the EURUSD currency pair and similar. Orders can only be opened with the minimum lot, no more than 5 orders can be opened in the same direction, to a total of 10 orders. Pause after closing of all orders is 6000 minutes. During the analysis, no more than 50 orders are added to the database and 15 bars are c
    FREE
    Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Experts
    ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
    Macd Martin
    Roman Yablonskiy
    2.5 (2)
    Experts
    Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
    FREE
    Smart Funded Hft
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.82 (65)
    Experts
    Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and symbols are specially designed friendly with HFT bots. Samart Funded HFT has a hundred percent success rate so do not waste your time back testing. You can test the
    Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
    Tufan Gocmen
    Experts
    This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
    PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
    PZ TRADING SLU
    2.73 (41)
    Experts
    This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
    FREE
    MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
    Andre Tavares
    Experts
    MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
    Matrix Arrow EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
    Yellow mouse scalping
    Vasiliy Kolesov
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Yellow mouse scalping   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for night trading on a calm market. The strategy is night scalping. The standard RSI and ATR indicators are used to find entry points. Closing of transactions takes place according to the author's algorithm, which significantly improves the risk control and security of the deposit. Risky strategies like "martingale" are not used. Monitoring of the advisor's work, as well as my other developments, can be viewed at   https://www
    Correlation Beast EA
    Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
    Experts
    Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
    EA Spectr
    Fanur Galamov
    4.9 (20)
    Experts
    1 copy left for $135 Next price  --> $175 EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take pro
    The Fox
    Hatem Koshok
    1 (1)
    Experts
    The Fox EA is a fully automated EA that works on both Classical and ECN accounts on USDCHF pair and is programmed to trade using both level trading and hedging strategies. All you need is to set the risk percent and start trading. The screenshots section shows the back-test results. The minimum balance of $2000 is required for standard accounts or $20 for micro accounts. Parameters Lots = 0.01 Riskpercent = 0.5 (risk percent and its optimum at 0.5 for balance starting from $2000) Magic Number .
    Ea Kogoro Trend
    Pham Xuan Can
    Experts
    EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
    Mir Station MT4
    Marta Gonzalez
    Experts
    Mir Station MT4  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions Mir Station MT4     Have  neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation Mir Station MT4         It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      Mir Station MT4     is a plug and play system Mir Station MT4     It
    ISS Station MT4
    Marta Gonzalez
    Experts
    ISS Station MT4        it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions       ISS Station MT4         Have neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation       ISS Station MT4               It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        ISS Station MT4     is a plug and play
    Stacking King EA
    Dora Nafwa Mwabini
    Experts
    Stacking King EA – Precision Power, Button-Simple  Description: The Stacking King EA is a powerful trading tool that lets you instantly open multiple trades with a single click or automatically stack trades every minute for a set duration — directly on your active MT4 terminal. Whether you're a scalper, trend rider, or stacking breakouts, this EA gives you full control with minimal effort. Built for real traders, in real markets. Not just a back-test toy — this is live-fire gear. Designed for se
    CCI and ATR Trader
    Evgeniia Terekhova
    2.33 (3)
    Experts
    Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
    FREE
    Grid and MACD
    Volodymyr Hrybachov
    Experts
    This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
    Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
    Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
    4 (1)
    Experts
    Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
    FREE
    Magic Grid
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.52 (29)
    Experts
    Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
    FREE
    EA ICT Price Action
    Bannawat Pipatniwat
    Experts
    Automated Gold Trading System (Expert Advisor for XAU/USD) This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) with 2-digit decimal precision. The system operates on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe, making trading decisions based on short- to medium-term price movements. The EA utilizes both Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders to capture breakout opportunities. In the event of a sharp price movement or spike, the system is also programmed to place counter-trend orders
    Super Grid Nineth Generation
    Syarif Nur Arief
    Experts
    Super grid nineth (ninth) generation is another grid type EA on this huge forex system population, this EA not using any indicator to avoid any fake signaling to open or closing position orders. This EA will open pending order stop and limit in the first time EA run, then maintain all opened order with unique way to balancing account free margin and make equity growth. This EA have unique system not like anyother grid EA, with correct setup and run on max 3 pairs in one account, this EA capable
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (16)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (172)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.6 (20)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.58 (12)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.73 (30)
    Experts
    Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.6 (10)
    Experts
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.29 (28)
    Experts
    Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.32 (38)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Golden Mirage mt4
    Michela Russo
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    CyNera MT4
    Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
    2.81 (16)
    Experts
    CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
    DCA CycleMax
    Jin Sangun
    Experts
    Introduction to DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Overview DCA CYCLEMAX is a powerful semi-automatic grid trading program (EA) optimized for assets that exhibit strong directional trends in the market. It is especially effective for assets with high volatility and a steady directional trend, such as Gold (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100), and cryptocurrencies. Using the DCA (Dollar-Cost Ave
    The Golden Way
    Lin Lin Ma
    Experts
    The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
    Fundamental Trader
    Sara Sabaghi
    4.82 (17)
    Experts
    Contact us after purchase (no rent) to access our VIP group. (Set files, tips, trade idea, community) Live result Ziwox Fundamental Trader Ziwox Fundamental trader is a trading assistant that helps financial markets traders reach smart decisions informed by the EA information data. This EA uses real-time online sources + AI tools to catch necessary information like the fundamental bias of currencies, Sentiment of retail traders ratio on a pair, Bank and institute forecast, COT report data, and
    GoldMiner mt4 pro
    Van Hoa Nguyen
    Experts
    GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
    Theranto v3
    Hossein Davarynejad
    Experts
    //////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
    DS Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.1 (10)
    Experts
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    KonokaSystemNEO
    Nobuyoshi Murase
    1 (1)
    Experts
    KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
    ThraeX
    Vasile Verdes
    3.25 (4)
    Experts
    ThraeX – Scalping on M1    ( Recommended for DAX and XAU) Inspired by the discipline and precision of the Roman era, ThraeX is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed specifically for high-frequency trading on the 1-minute chart (M1) . It is built to handle rapid market fluctuations, aiming to detect and react to short-term price movements with high speed and adaptability. Key Features: ️ M1 Scalping Logic – Designed for high-frequency decision-making based on real-time market
    Gold Zenith mt4
    Marina Arkhipova
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Gold Zenith — premium advisor for gold (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — premium advisor for gold (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith is a powerful and disciplined algorithm for XAUUSD (gold). It does not use risky methods (grids, martingale, etc.), and every trade is protected by a stop loss . Logic: it looks for a trend move and trades pullbacks , opening only one position per signal. No complex setup — defaults are tuned for live use: drop the EA on a chart and start trading. Why it’s reliable Safe structure: no grids
    Opening Range Breakout Master
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Experts
    The   Opening Range Breakout Master  is a professional algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on institutional trading concepts such as   ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and liquidity based strategies . This expert advisor automates the detection and execution of   opening range breakouts (ORB)   across key global Forex sessions, including   London, New York, Tokyo, and Midnight Killzones , allowing traders to align with   market maker movements, liquidity hunts
    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (31)
    Experts
    UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a major update was released in December
    Stratos Mistral mt4
    Michela Russo
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
    Stock Indexes EA MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4 (4)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
    EvoTrade EA MT4
    Dolores Martin Munoz
    Experts
    EvoTrade: The First Self-Learning Trading System on the Market Allow me to introduce   EvoTrade —a unique trading advisor built using cutting-edge technologies in computer vision and data analysis. It is the first self-learning trading system on the market, operating in real-time. EvoTrade analyzes market conditions, adapts strategies, and dynamically adjusts to changes, delivering exceptional precision in any environment. EvoTrade   employs advanced neural networks, including Long Short-Term Me
    Candle Power EA
    Brainbug Investment GmbH
    Experts
    Please write to me after Purchase to receive the Manual as a PDF and a link to a detailed Explainer Video !!! Always start up EA with a setting!!! Here download SETFILE and instructions   Candle Power EA Mean Reversion Stock Strategy for the S+P 500 Five combined strategies as a portfolio approach – developed for volatile market phases, corrections, and as a potential tactical portfolio hedge. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________
    Multi Gold Ai Robot
    Nirundorn Promphao
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.81 (42)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    W Drive Forex AI EA Pro MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    5 (2)
    Experts
    About Warp Drive Forex AI is a GBPUSD scalper, it trades at night time when the volume is low and the winning chances are high. Its uses a high accuracy scalping strategy backed up with a unique and effective risk management technique. Join our   MQL5 group   for more useful information and products updates. Also, you can get the MT5 version   here. This is the Pro version of W Drive Forex AI, in Pro version, a user can adjust all the settings including the lot size as well. You can find the  
    More from author
    HFT PropFirm EA MT5
    Dilwyn Tng
    4.92 (75)
    Experts
    HFT PropFirm EA MT5 is  also known as Green Man due to its distinctive logo by Dilwyn Tng, is an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted specifically for overcoming challenges or evaluations from proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that permit High-Frequency Trading (HFT) strategies. Now Greenman  HFT PropFirm EA MT5 is fully automatic! Free  1 All-In-One Breakout EA account licence with purchase of HFT PropFirm EA MT5 Passing HFT MT5 Challenge Performance Monitor: Broker: Fusion Market Login:  197801
    All In One Breakout
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Range Breakout strategies are among the most time-tested, evergreen and reliable trading approaches. They aim to capture momentum at key price levels—usually after periods of market consolidation—where strong moves tend to follow. This makes breakout systems ideal for traders looking to ride intraday or session-based trends. All-In-One Breakout EA (AIOBO EA, AIO Breakout) is an open strategy (not a black box operation) equipped with a wide range of settings. It can be used “as is” or finely tune
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (6)
    Utilities
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
    Range Auto TP SL
    Dilwyn Tng
    4.47 (38)
    Experts
    Range Auto TP SL  is for you, 100% free for now, download it and give me a good review and you are free to use it for lifetime !!!! Range Auto TP SL is a EA to set Stop Loss and Take Profit level based on range using Average True Range (ATR). It works on both manually opened positions via PC MT5 Teriminals or MT5 Mobiles and EA/robots opened position. You can specify magic number for it to work on or it can work on all the positions. Many EA does not good Stop Loss and Take Profit function and
    FREE
    PropFirm Equity Protector
    Dilwyn Tng
    Utilities
    Prop Firm Equity Protector safe guard your hard earned prop firm account from balance or equity downdraw. It can be used for live/personal account too. It will close all positions if drawdown hit the preset level or percentage. It can be set to close other EA in the same MT4 terminal too.  This utility is not need to use conjuction with  HFT Prop Firm EA (Green Man),   HFT Prop Firm EA has it build-in equity protector and also it has ultra low drawdown. Setting: Prop Firm Account Size Drawdown
    Prop Firm Toolbox
    Dilwyn Tng
    Utilities
    Prop Firm Toolbox contains the important tools for maximising your funded account prop firm accounts. It contains function: - Lot Size Consistency Advisor  (This is the number one reason of prop firm not paying if you soft bleach this rule) - Biggest Profit Size Warning  (This is the number two reason of prop firm not paying if you soft bleach this rule) - Spread Meter
    Filter:
    scw
    39
    scw 2025.09.11 23:36 
     

    Great support and indeed pass the challenge phase within a day, just dont use it in real account

    Simon Wang
    109
    Simon Wang 2025.09.11 13:27 
     

    i have used and it easy to pass,thx

    Chiulin0
    76
    Chiulin0 2025.08.21 06:36 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Samuel0508
    33
    Samuel0508 2025.07.22 01:15 
     

    I just bought HFT Prop Firms MT4 I would like to know which prop firm it is compatible with and the parameter file, thank you.

    fareeznaik12
    26
    fareeznaik12 2025.07.13 09:18 
     

    I LOVE GREENMAN HFT PROPFIRM EA

    akira1212
    184
    akira1212 2025.06.28 15:05 
     

    I have purchased it.

    Where can I find out information about the EA's time frame and other trading currencies? How many accounts can this EA be used on? I would like to know all the information, so please let me know your contact details. Please contact me at imageseek1212@gmail.com. Thank you.

    Dilwyn Tng
    52449
    Reply from developer Dilwyn Tng 2025.07.03 17:46
    Please check PM of mql5.com.
    Whoopty_FX
    154
    Whoopty_FX 2025.04.01 13:48 
     

    The EA performs as described, and Dilwyn is helpful answering questions.

    Nicholas Yvan O Van Doorselaere
    432
    Nicholas Yvan O Van Doorselaere 2025.02.19 17:35 
     

    very good

    Token Chan
    70
    Token Chan 2025.01.20 16:34 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Sujit Kumar Patel
    359
    Sujit Kumar Patel 2024.12.23 10:13 
     

    I must say, this "HFT Prop Firm EA" HFT expert advisors designed for MT4 and MT5 account are excellent HFT expert advisors in the market with 100% pass rate in MT4 and MT5 HFT challenge accounts. I have purchased both version of expert advisors and passed all the HFT challenges using these expert advisors always and received the funded accounts. Thanks a lot for creating these expert advisors. Very very helpful.

    翊慆 邱
    56
    翊慆 邱 2024.12.19 06:33 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Dilwyn Tng
    52449
    Reply from developer Dilwyn Tng 2025.01.20 19:19
    Sorry to hear that you are disappointed. If you have withdrawal issue, please check with your prop firm and make sure you stick with their rules, read and understand all rules before even purchase the challenges. I am not promoting or recommending any prop firms in particular. Some of my HFT prop firm EA users did get payouts from those prop firms you claimed you did not get, so where is the problem? I am not siding any parties, I am just stating facts.
    twmuttwill
    20
    twmuttwill 2024.12.04 18:05 
     

    Let me tell you one thing! Dilwyn Tng and his EA are the best. Top notch service and support. I missed a small setting and EA was running, but not taking any trades. Dilwyn Tng offered to connect and check himself. He made the small change and less than an hour later the challenge was passed. Thank you so much

    kévin demonchy
    62
    kévin demonchy 2024.12.01 12:18 
     

    Thank for this perfect EA 🔥

    mohammed6969
    50
    mohammed6969 2024.11.19 15:50 
     

    Hello,

    I hope you are doing well.

    I am facing an issue with the Expert Advisor you developed. It worked perfectly for two days but then completely stopped functioning. I also attempted to download the available update for the EA, but I was unable to do so as the process was either rejected or an error occurred.

    Kindly review the issue and provide a solution to make the EA work again and ensure its stability. If there are any additional steps I need to take, please let me know.

    Thank you for your assistance.

    Dilwyn Tng
    52449
    Reply from developer Dilwyn Tng 2024.11.19 16:22
    The right place to ask for help is to DM me. Please approach me there, so I can help you fast
    MagnumAlgo
    37
    MagnumAlgo 2024.11.15 15:50 
     

    Dilwyn Tng offers one of the best software solutions I’ve come across. The product performs exceptionally well, delivering exactly what it promises. What sets Dilwyn apart is his dedication to providing outstanding customer service—he's always prompt and thorough in addressing my questions and concerns. Highly recommended for anyone looking for top-tier tools with reliable support!

    Prince Muogbo
    58
    Prince Muogbo 2024.10.28 12:59 
     

    Best HFT Trading Ea. I really like this ea, it does exactly what it promises to do. fantastic for passing your HFT prop Firm Challenges. I greatly appreciate quick responses and great support from Dilwyn Tng, he is wonderful! Thank you so much for all your support to traders worldwide. Keep up the excellent work.

    mongiwa
    329
    mongiwa 2024.10.03 15:50 
     

    Great EA I passed my challenge after 3days.The technical support was great developer is very patient . He is the best on Mql5.The EA did exactly what it was described to do on the advert.When do i get the equity protector?

    Crypto_Magnate
    34
    Crypto_Magnate 2024.10.02 19:15 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Ruslan075
    37
    Ruslan075 2024.09.26 14:13 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    chiukimwa
    34
    chiukimwa 2024.09.25 11:52 
     

    I used this EA to pass different HFT propfirm, is really 100% passing rate and Dilwyn Tng is a very good people, because he kept to update the list of HFT company, even some HFT company is not support MT5. Dilwyn Tng also find some HFT company to let us know more. so I recomanded you to use this EA.

    12345678...38
    Reply to review