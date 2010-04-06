Hello traders, I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous Strategies, adapting it to the Forex Market, therefore it is adapted to the artificial intelligence of machine learning, that is, the AI will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innovative things that you will find is that everything will be encapsulated in a virtual way, that is, there will be no data that is sent to the server of the Stop loss and take profits etc, it will be in a very humane way



2 of the main things is that I design the extractFeatures and trainModel functions, this will be in charge of designing the candle, destructuring Slippage it and learning how it moves to adapt Spread

It should be noted that my strategy development is designed by me over the years as a professional trader, adding the self-adaptation of the AI to optimize performance and make it even better.

It should be highly noted that this is a Real Scalper where the profits will be real, controlled with a take profit and a stop loss

this way your money will be protected

You do not need to have experience in trading, my tool is designed for beginners and experts, it is installed in 2 simple clicks since it will do the job like a professional trader

After purchasing my product, ask me to get the best configuration, you can also see my other products here MQL5

This AI is mainly focused on people who want an alternative and work 24/5 since the "Forex" "USDJPY" works every day of the year, this is a very difficult market so let the AI take care of it.





Some of the main characteristics that can be highlighted I will present them here as a list



Real Signals

high quality and elegant design performance



candlestick and chart color manipulation for clean AI reading



API DATA SERVER analysis AI



information panel on how the work of the strategy is going



floating virtual environments where profits and losses will be shown in the graph in a very clear way



risk control to invest



account protection, example maximum drawdown with time, maximum spread with time, etc.



big news control and vice versa



AI adaptive control



Great control of days and hours of operation



Rigorous adaptation for any broker, this must be adapted in stages by the user to understand their slippage



News api control



Data Info requiered Symbol USDJPY Speed Connection <10.0 ms Spread <15.0 Spread Type Account ECN,RAW,PRO (Low Spread) Time Frame H1



