Financial Control

The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot.

If there is a commission on the account, it must be recalculated into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the Commission field. During testing, the spread can be adjusted. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. The more delay your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set the stop loss, take profit and virtual stop so that the server can process them at the required price and the lower the trading frequency will be.
It is necessary to test the bot at all ticks.

Conditions before using this bot (carefully consider the choice and then the bot will work as intended):
  1. minimum stop levels for stops,
  2. minimum possible spread,
  3. also the minimum ping (maximum speed of the Internet),
  4. minimum freeze levels for pending orders,
  5. no commission or the lowest possible commission.
Options:
  • TypeFilling - Type of execution of the order for execution (remainder). Match for your broker.
  • Magic - Stamp of an expert.
  • Requotes - The maximum acceptable deviation from the requested price.
  • Tim Pause - Pause if it is necessary to re-transmit the order to the server.
  • Try Order - The number of retries to send the oder to the server, if necessary.
  • Volume - Lot, works if the "Money Managemen On" field is disabled.
  • Money Management On - Sets the lot automatically depending on the deposit.
  • Lot Decimal - Lot rounding.
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss.
  • Take Profit - Take Profit.
  • Virtual Take Profit - Virtual Take Profit.
  • Min Stops Level - The minimum Stop Level if you want to set your level different from the one set by the server.
  • Max Spread - Spread limit.
  • Commission - Commission in terms of spread.
  • Limit Tiks - Limit on the number of ticks in a row in one direction.
  • Value Tiks - Limit on tick amplitude.
  • Chanel AVG - Channel setup.
Recommended products
QTS Gold Guardian AI
Benny Hidayat
Experts
QTS Gold Guardian AI Backtest from 2015 - 2025 Institutional-grade Gold Scalper powered by Neural Network. Features Smart Hedging, Equity Protection, and Volatility Adaptation. No dangerous Martingale. QTS Gold Guardian AI is the ultimate solution for XAUUSD (Gold) scalping, designed to survive volatile market conditions. Unlike traditional scalpers that blow accounts, QTS focuses on Capital Preservation first. Key Features: Neural Network Logic: Uses advanced logic to detect micro-trends on
CV Quant Market Screener
Calogero Vella
Experts
CV QuantMarketScreener Pro CV QuantMarketScreener Pro   is a professional multi-asset market screener for MetaTrader 5, developed for institutional-grade market analysis, rapid signal detection, and efficient multi-symbol trading. The screener combines modern market structure analysis, trend filters, volatility evaluation, and advanced visual signal technology in one powerful dashboard system. The integrated screener allows simultaneous monitoring of multiple markets such as: Forex Indices Metal
FxHydra
Sif-eddine Tabet
Experts
Live Signal Tickmill :   CLICK HERE  !!!! This account reflects the actual live trading results of the EA , including verified statistics such as profit, drawdown, win rate, and trade history. Users can independently review the performance directly on MQL5 to ensure full transparency before using the system. All published backtests of FX Hydra are conducted using the safest risk settings , designed to prioritize stability and controlled drawdown rather than aggressive profit optimization. FX
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is onl
Liquidity Engine Pro
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
Liquidity Engine Pro is a professional-grade automated trading robot designed to capitalize on liquidity-driven price movements and institutional market behavior . TIME FRAME -: 5MIN ONLY Built for serious traders, this Expert Advisor focuses on precision execution, structured logic, and capital protection , avoiding random indicators and retail trading noise. The robot analyzes market flow, identifies high-probability liquidity zones, and executes trades with disciplined risk control. Its inter
AutoSLTP for Scalpers
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Experts
SL$TPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
WaveHFX Gold Striker
Gilbert Clarke
Experts
WaveHFX MT5 Expert Advisor is an automated basket trading robot for MetaTrader 5 built for structured trade management, smart market filtering, basket take profit, basket stop loss, and controlled exposure. Demo Run Credentials Server: Exness-MT5Trial9 Login: 436549081 Password: 10WINNinerStra@ The demo setup is optimized for GBPUSD on a $100 demo account . The provided report shows growth from $100 to $145.03 balance , which is over 40% . After purchase, the correct optimized setfile will b
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
Timeframe Zoom The Third Screen
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Timeframe Zoom, The Third Screen, is an Expert Advisor that operates using Heiken Ashi candlesticks on daily, hourly, and fifteen-minute timeframes, with the fifteen-minute timeframe triggering trades. It buys on days with blue candlesticks and sells on days with red candlesticks. It ensures that the potential trade is above or below a moving average on the hourly timeframe and uses the MACD and CCI indicators on the fifteen-minute timeframe to confirm the entry. It exits trades when the Heike
Trend light AI
Younes Bordbar
Experts
Anyone who purchases the robot, please leave a comment so I can send you the optimal input values for each currency pair to maximize your profits in the market TIME FRIM :15min Are you looking for a way to begin trading with low risk and excellent results? Or perhaps you’re ready to take on slightly higher risks for bigger rewards? Our trading robot, designed for MetaTrader 4 and 5, is exactly what you need! Why Choose This Robot? Adjustable Risk Levels: Use the Input section to customize the r
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Experts
Introducing SchermanActionPro: The New Automated Trading Bot from Automatictrading Automatictrading is proud to present SchermanActionPro! Featured Features:  • Configurable Indicators: Adjust the averages and the number of candles according to Ivan's recommendations.  • Operational Flexibility: Choose between purchases and sales.  • Profit Taking: Fixed options, based on ATR or contrary signal.  • Loss Stop: Configurable fixed, according to ATR or by contrary signal.  • Lot Types: Fixed lot se
Trendi
Krym ʿYd Ahmd Abrahym
Experts
This expert advisor is a trading program that is programmed to trade in the Forex market. This program works on the basis of its own trading strategy, which is based on the analysis of technical indicators and market conditions. The goal of this program is to achieve continuous profits by opening and closing trading deals at the right time. This expert advisor uses technical indicators such as moving averages and Fibonacci to determine the entry and exit points of the market. It also uses mark
Bitcoin Dragon 2
Jang Jun
Experts
Bitcoin K-Dragon 2 (KDB-2) is a professional BTCUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It operates on a proprietary mean reversion algorithm combined with a smart multi-stage exit system . No grid. No martingale. Fixed lot averaging only. Clean mean reversion logic. BTCUSD M5 | Mean Reversion Strategy | No Grid | No Martingale | IC Markets Optimized | Verified in Bull & Bear Markets | 20+ Years of Experience   ️ IMPORTANT: 0.02 Lot Architecture KDB-2 uses a 50%/50% partial close system at TP1/
ATC AlgoZone MT5 Indic
Ameur Boudenne
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor MT5 The ATC ALGO indicator has been developed to work on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It has the same specifications and zones as the MetaTrader 4 version. There may be slight lag, which we believe is due to differences in MetaTrader 5 programming. We will work on improving it, God willing. MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 With this indicator , you’ll have
Gold Gann PDC Double Shield EA
Nikhil Balnath Birangal
Experts
"Gold Gann PDC Double Shield EA" is a mathematically driven Expert Advisor based on the legendary Gann Square of 9 theory. Unlike 'grid' or 'martingale' systems that risk your entire account, this EA uses a 'Sniper' approach—targeting the high-probability opening drive of Gold." Key Features: Time-Filtered Precision: Only enters trades during the first 2 hours of the day to capture institutional intent. Mon-Wed-Fri Specialization: Specifically optimized for the 'Opening Drive' days, avoiding the
Ai Brain Neural Network Expert Advisor
Alisten A
Experts
Ai Brain Neural Network Expert Advisor — MetaTrader 5 Ai Brain is not a trading indicator. It is not a rule-based system. It is not a crossover strategy disguised as automation. Ai Brain is a live artificial intelligence inference engine running natively inside MetaTrader 5, making autonomous trading decisions through deep neural computation on every market tick. The world's most advanced institutions — hedge funds, proprietary trading desks, quantitative research firms — have used machine lear
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
Experts
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Box Breaker
Ionut-alexandru Margasoiu
Experts
The Edge Every Trader Wants. Built Into a Single EA. BoxBreaker is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades range breakouts — one of the most battle-tested setups in technical analysis. It detects consolidation zones across multiple symbols and timeframes, waits for the decisive move, and executes with surgical precision. No guesswork. No manual intervention. Just systematic, rules-based trading. What It Does BoxBreaker identifies a price range during a specific session w
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
Gold Breakout Quant X MT5
Rabi Oudani
Experts
Gold Breakout Quant-X  Professional Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Gold Breakout Quant X   is a precision‑engineered trading robot designed exclusively for   XAUUSD (Gold)   . It captures confirmed breakout movements using structured range detection, ATR‑based volatility validation, and strict risk management rules. The system was developed and refined through extended real‑market testing. It follows a transparent, rule‑based methodology and   does not use   dangerous recovery techniques su
PythonX CandleMaster AUDUSD
Abhinav Puri
Experts
PythonX CandleMaster AUDUSD EMA + Candlestick Pattern Precision Trading System Strategy Overview PythonX CandleMaster AUDUSD is a price action-driven Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the AUDUSD currency pair . The system combines a trend-following EMA filter with high-probability candlestick pattern recognition to execute trades with precision. The strategy focuses on trend-aligned reversals , capturing pullbacks within established market direction instead of chasing breakouts. This a
Traders Savior
Yohana Parmi
Experts
Hello traders :) After   12 years   of serving users on   A2SR   MT4 and MT5 products, now is the time for me to launch a flagship EA product : TRADER's SAVIOR . A Next-Generation Gold Scalping Expert Advisor Engineered for precision, stability, and consistent performance from low capital. Starting from an initial capital of $300  only:   2026 , 2025 , 2020 - 2026 . Direct use ,   no need to require a special SET file . Minimum qualifications required for your broker. Account type : RAW/Raw
AItify Aegis Quant
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
AItify Aegis Quant is an advanced quantitative trading system that utilizes a multi-model ensemble approach. Instead of relying on a single technical indicator or basic logic, it processes market data through thirty distinct mathematical algorithms. This allows the system to achieve a highly reliable consensus before making any trading decisions, offering a true institutional-grade architecture for your portfolio. Advantages and Features Machine Learning Ensemble: The engine uses thirty unique a
XAU Amnesia Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD AMNESIA PROTOCOL AI     Amnesia Protocol - Exploiting the chaotic moments when the market forgets all technical analysis.    XAUUSD Amnesia Protocol AI is a breakthrough trading system based on "The Market Amnesia Hypothesis". When high-impact news hits or panic ensues, the market experiences temporary "Amnesia". Support and resistance levels become meaningless, and chaos takes over. This EA is specifically designed to remain dormant during normal market conditions and instantly awaken th
Catching Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Catching Bot is an automated advisor used for trading in all financial markets. This bot combines rich functionality for working on the Forex market and on any instruments. The bot implements methods that can overcome the security of the forex market and help you work with it with an acceptable reasonable risk. Briefly about the essence of the problem. As you know, working in the forex market is not easy, it is difficult to predict the price movement, and if you work with one order, it is diff
EA CyberPunk
Vitali Vasilenka
4.5 (8)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for an institutional approach to trading, using the key principles of ICT (Inner Circle Trader). It analyzes market structure, liquidity levels, and imbalance zones to find high-probability entry and exit points. 1+1 PROMOTION:   Buy one expert advisor and get a second one free! Quantity is limited! Key Logic Components Market Structure: The CyberPunk EA identifies short-term (STH/STL), medium-term (ITH/ITL), and long-term (LTH/LTL) extremes, forming support and
NEXY Market Structure and Fibonacci Retracement
Florin Chiriac
Experts
NEXY is a professional multi-timeframe trading system based on Market Structure (HH/HL/LH/LL) and Fibonacci Retracement zones.  CORE STRATEGY: The EA identifies pivot points (higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, lower lows) to determine the market structure. Once the main structure is established, it calculates Fibonacci retracement zones (0.618-0.786) where the price is likely to retrace before continuing in the direction of the trend. You can select which timeframes to align with the main
EMA Trinity Pulse
Jonatan Gergo Schmal
Experts
EMA Trinity Pulse: Advanced Institutional-Grade Trend Alignment Engine Welcome to EMA Trinity Pulse , a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, strict capital preservation, and uncompromising performance. Developed through thousands of hours of quantitative research, rigorous tick-data backtesting and live market validation. This EA represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology. Unlike generic grid or martingale systems that expose you
Zenith Aquarius Booster
Chak Man Cheung
Experts
Zenith Aquarius Booster A Refined Strategy Engine for BTCUSD Most Expert Advisors on the market fall into one of two traps: they are either over-optimised to historical data and fail in live conditions, or they rely on grid and martingale recovery logic that averages deeper into losing positions. Zenith Aquarius Booster takes a different approach. Instead of offering dozens of loosely tested combinations across many symbols, Aquarius Booster is specifically engineered for BTCUSD — a market known
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.43 (7)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (31)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (142)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.09 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (508)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.39 (126)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.43 (47)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exci
More from author
Trend Condor
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The indicator calculates the saturation levels of the price chart. A signal to exit the resale area is a buy signal. A signal to exit the overbought area is a sell signal. Usually, you need to set relative values ​​for the overbought and oversold levels of Bottom and Top - for this indicator. Most often, a good trend is visible on the price chart visually. But an experienced trader must clearly understand the current balance of power in the market before entering. And the indicator will help t
Compromise Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
This indicator can track the steady price movement in a certain direction. In this case, the movement itself can be downward, upward or lateral, when the market movement does not have a pronounced focus. The indicator works on the basis of two moving average as well as an oscillator. Using the signal search algorithm, the indicator generates signals in the form of arrows. Benefits. Allows you to determine the current trend. You can quickly enough understand which particular trend is currently
Dolphin Bands
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Dolphin Bands indicator works equally well on any timeframes. For medium-duration trends, it is recommended to use the standard setting. To study long-term trends, it is recommended to use an indicator value greater than the standard. To analyze short-term trends, it is better to use a lower indicator value. Most often, an exponential method is used to calculate the indicator, but other varieties can also be used. Dolphin Bands is a collection of lines. The two center lines of the indicator ar
Martingals
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Martingals indicator works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The arrows indicate the optimal entry points for future Martingale averaging, even with a zero exponent. The indicator shows a signal to close the series only if all previous signals can be closed in profit. After closing a series in profit, you need to immediately open an order in the direction of the signal. Thus, the close signal is at the same time the reverse opening point to the other side of the new order. The probabi
Levels Market
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Levels Market is one of the simplest, but no less effective tools from this. Pivot points can be built from these levels, levels are constructed as statistical significance at a given point in time. Trading by levels is a classic in the work of a trader. You can use them as a ready-made trading strategy or as an additional filter in your trading system. In the settings you can specify the offset for building levels. Interpretation of levels: Lines 8/8 and 0/8 (Final Resistance). These lines ar
Trend New
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Trend New Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, it is possible to optimally distribute the risk factor. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Selecting a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Options: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indica
Condors TMA
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Condors TMA  ( Triangular Moving Average ) is a channel indicator without redrawing, built on the basis of moving averages. The key difference between the Condor TMA indicator and other channel indicators (for example, from the same Bollinger indicator) is that Condor TMA takes into account not simple moving averages, but twice smoothed ones, which allows one to more clearly determine the market movement, and on the other hand makes the indicator less sensitive.
Cancer
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Cancer indicator is great for trend trading! An intelligent indicator algorithm with high probability shows the points of potential market reversal. If you are trading in a trend, then a trading strategy built on the basis of this indicator is perfect for you. The indicator filters out market noise, almost everything and all the necessary functions for working with a thread are built into one tool. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes, indicator setting - according to your desire
Points Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
A very simple and convenient trend indicator based on price divergence. He showed himself well in scalping. Help in finding entry points for analysis. It can be used as a filter in trade. It has two parameters: Period and Level. The Level parameter helps to filter out excess signals. For example, for EURUSD, the Level parameter may be 0.0001. The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filter. The indicator reflects information in a visual form. We must not forget that the approach to
Calculated
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Calculated trend indicator, can be used with an optimal risk to profit ratio, shows successful signals. Uses two options for settings. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows. The probability of a successful trend is not very bad! The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods, and for long-term trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
XStrain
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The XStrain expert system works on all types of accounts. It works both in 4 and 5-digit quotes. Spread and requotes are not critical, any broker is suitable. To optimize the expert system, one year is recommended for the period H1 or H4. Optimization can be carried out at opening prices, the results differ little from testing on real ticks, since the bot works at opening prices. It is enough to optimize once a month! To get better results, it is recommended to work on several different pairs.
Formulas
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
An expert of a new type Formulas has been created - it works using sharp tick movements. The uniqueness of the expert is that it can be launched on any hour period, any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. What makes the expert attractive enough to use for trading. It is recommended to work on liquid forex pairs with a low spread. The lower the commission and spread, the greater the profit. You can start using it with $ 100 and a lot of 0.01. A small initial deposit also contributes
Trend Distinctive
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Trend Distinctive indicator smoothes price fluctuations during signal formation by averaging the data. This gives the trader the opportunity to visually determine what trend will be present at a particular time interval. This is an auxiliary tool for technical analysis, which helps to determine the exact direction of the trend: either an upward or downward movement of the price of a trading instrument. Although the indicator is a little late, it still generates the most reliable signals th
Red Bot
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The mechanism of work of the Red Bot Expert Advisor is designed so that before opening a transaction, they undergo instant implicit filtering, which, if there are competent and practical settings, allows the buyer to level the number of unprofitable and unproductive transactions. The adviser has a large number of internal regulators, software installations and special codes that help to safely and efficiently trade. This is a fully automated Expert Advisor, built on the scalping strategy, work
Stable Ex
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Introduced expert system   Stable Ex works with the EURUSD currency pair and only with it. This system implemented the principle of five orders - that is, a maximum of five orders can be placed in one direction, after which the total position of the series must be closed by stops, either real or virtual. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes all
Capital System
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The presented expert system works with the GBPUSD currency pair and only with it. This system implemented the principle of seven orders - that is, a maximum of seven orders can be made in one direction, after which the total position of the series should be closed by stops, either real or virtual. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes all types
Transition
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Transition indicator can track a steady price movement in a certain direction. In this case, the movement itself can be downward, upward or sideways, when the market movement does not have a pronounced focus. The indicator works on the basis of two moving average as well as an oscillator. Using the signal search algorithm, the indicator generates signals in the form of arrows. Trading based on trend indicators is the simplest and often the most effective. If you correctly determine the beginni
Global Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Global Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, the risk factor can be optimally distributed. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Parameters: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indicator. Use
Trend DI
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Trend DI is an auxiliary tool for technical analysis that helps determine the exact direction of a trend: either an upward or downward movement of the price of a trading instrument. Although the Trend DI indicator is a bit late, it still generates the most reliable signals that a trader can safely navigate. The Trend DI indicator smooths price fluctuations during signal formation by averaging data. This gives the trader the opportunity to visually determine which trend will be present in a par
Trend ZVD
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Trend ZVD Trend Indicator is important for identifying trends in financial markets. However, this indicator works equally well during consolidation periods. The Trend ZVD trend indicator indicates the direction in which the asset of your choice can move. The Trend ZVD trend indicator copes with the main task of trading: to find the entry point to the market at the time the trend is created and the exit point at the time it is completed. A trend in trade is the steady movement of quotes in
LevelZZ
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
An indicator from the zigzag family with levels. First of all, I will point out arguments in favor of the advisability of using a level indicator. They give the trader the following benefits: Alternative points of view - the level indicator helps to look at the levels from the side, compare them with several automatic systems, identify errors; Saving time - reducing the cost of effort for self-building lines; Exact mathematical calculation - quick calculation of levels, ratios of indicators
Progress Scalp
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Progress Scalp strategy is based on tick trading principles. At its core, this strategy is fenders, that is, the trader receives signals for opening positions during pullbacks from the main movement. A distinctive feature of this strategy is that transactions are concluded only during periods of strong tick movements in the forex market. The Progress Scalp strategy was developed for trading with different currency pairs. You need to choose a currency pair with the lowest spreads and virtual
Long
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Long expert system works with the EURUSD currency pair and only with it. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes all types of testing throughout the history for the specified currency pair. Also, the expert system is tested with various delay values, it works in fully automatic mode! No settings are needed, use only the default settings. Thi
Trend Admin
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The indicator is simple and clear, making the work of the trader as easy as possible and giving clear signals to enter the market. This indicator has two settings for the period. Which makes it more flexible. And at the same time, many false signals do not appear. The larger the period, the smoother the indicator itself will be. It can be used both independently and together with other indicators of technical analysis (including with oscillators), as well as with another same indicator (with
Special levels
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Индикатор отображает регнессионный канал с сопровождением каналов фактически создавая уровни поддержки и сопротивления. Уровни поддержки и сопротивления являются одним из важнейших элементов технического анализа. С этим утверждением согласится любой трейдер. Уровни в трейдинге используются непосредственно, открывая и закрывая ордера у границ диапазона, очерченного ими. Также уровни применяют баланс спроса и предложения в своих торговых стратегиях на различных временных интервалах. Визуальное
Anniversary
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
An expert of a new type Anniversary - works using sharp tick movements, the algorithm that was created earlier is significantly improved. The uniqueness of the expert is that it can be launched on any hour period, any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. What makes the expert attractive enough to use for trading. It is recommended to work on liquid forex pairs with a low spread. The lower the commission and spread, the greater the profit. You can start using it with $ 100 and a lot o
Trends Signal
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Trends Signal indicator displays the direction of the trend with arrows, works in a simple and clear way. It uses a combination of reliable and simple indicators to analyze prices. The signals of the Trends Signal indicator can be interpreted as follows: buy when the bars are colored blue, and sell when they are red. An effective indicator with a wide range of three parameters for trading. Parameters: Length - The number of bars to calculate. LevelUP, LevelDN - Levels for determining overb
Open Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Open Trend indicator calculates the saturation levels of the price chart. Most often, a good trend is visible on a price chart visually. But an experienced trader should clearly understand the current balance of power in the market before entering. A signal to exit the oversold area is a buy signal. A signal to exit the overbought area is a sell signal. Usually, you need to set the relative values ​​for the overbought and oversold levels Bottom and Top for this indicator. The Open Trend i
Sharp
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Sharp expert system works with a deposit of $ 100! The classic method of scalping. It is also worth noting that with the allowable level of the spread, the bot goes through any historical period on any currency pair. The key for the Sharp bot is the spread, it works with default settings, it is possible to work with a spread of up to 10. If the spread is more than 10, then you need to select other settings. Testing should be performed with a spread of up to 10 on all ticks. There is no point i
Business Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Are you tired of the constant ups and downs? It is not worth becoming a victim of unstable market movements, it is time to somehow get rid of it! Already now, you can use Business Trend solutions to balance the analysis of price movements and get a clearer picture of price behavior. Business Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. This indicator allows you to find the most likely trend reversal points. You will no longer find a copyright indicator like this. A simple
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review