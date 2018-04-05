Market Markers EA

This EA is sessions trading robot that allows you to trade the trading session of yours choice as it waits for market markers to make decision for the direction of the day before taking any trades. It has 3 entry signals that uses candle stick patterns, Moving Averages and Range Break to maximize profits and to take advantage of the trending market. The EA practices risk management and has the ability to grow account by risking certain percentage of your account(risk percentage) each time there is entry signal. It uses both pending orders and market execution to harvest the most out of the trending market. The EA can secure profits using only take profit module. The results provided have been produced using the default setting but you can change them to what works best for you. Trading is a game of probabilities so secure your profits and risk the amount you are willing to lose as the EA has 80% win rate. The recommended timeframe for this EA is H1.