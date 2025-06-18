Forex Diamond EA MT5

3

Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms

Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability to thrive in various market conditions.

Now upgraded with advanced features to meet the demands of modern trading, including drawdown protection and a randomization system ideal for prop firm challenges, Forex Diamond EA is more powerful than ever.

A Complete Fully Dynamic Trading System Designed For Maximum Reliability And Profit

Most trading software handles just one aspect of your trading strategy such as trading small-spread opportunities or watching for market reversal signals. The problem with this single-strategy approach is that it lacks an overall strategy to maximize each tactic. Forex Diamond doesn't have this problem! Each trading tool is aligned with an overall trading strategy meaning that every action works together to deliver superior results.


Top features of Forex Diamond EA

  • 3 Completely Independent Trading Systems In One EA
  • Dynamic Trading Logic
  • Self-Updating Algorithm
  • High Trading Frequency
  • Reasonable Dynamically Calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit Levels
  • Less Need To Be Optimized Then Other Robots
  • High Slippage Protection
  • High Spread Protection
  • Profit Protection System
  • Drawdown Protection System
  • Randomization System
  • Time Management System

There is a MT4 version too! Check this on my profile!

Forex Diamond EA is a rare combination of trend and countertrend strategies, smart money-management, dynamic trading parameter configurations and rapid trade execution. Forex Diamond EA is a complete trading system for currency traders who want speed, precision and reliable performance. Forex Diamond is designed to trade with 3 proven algorithms:

1. Signal Strategy: Forex Diamond ЕА utilizes its Trend-Retrace Signal Strategy to systematically execute profitable trades. The algorithm patiently applies well-vetted trading parameters to profit from the market trend while safeguarding your Gains.

2. Countertrend Strategy: Forex Diamond implements its Countertrend Strategy to watch the market for potential trend reversals. Once an opportunity is detected, Forex Diamond EA dynamically adjusts its trading parameters to maximize the profit potential of each trade.

3. Scalping Strategy: Forex Diamond's Countertrend Scalping Strategy leverages small spread trades executed with precision and speed. Forex Diamond's dynamic trading system quickly adjusts your trading parameters to suit even the most volatile markets.


Official Recommendations

Timeframe: M15
Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY 
Fast Backtesting: M1 data + Open prices
Accurate Backtesting: M15 data + Every tick (recommended for best modeling quality)

Recommended settings: the default settings are best for all supported pairs!


Fully compatible with proprietary trading firms, funded accounts, FTMO, and similar platforms. Forex Diamond EA comes with:

1. Drawdown Protection System: Helps manage risk dynamically by preventing excessive losses — perfect for meeting prop firm risk rules.

2. Trade Randomization System: Adds slight random variations in execution to avoid pattern detection — ideal for prop firm compatibility and real-market simulation.


Why Choose Forex Diamond EA?

Whether you're a retail trader looking for steady growth or preparing for a prop firm challenge, Forex Diamond EA offers a battle-tested solution with intelligent protections and adaptive behavior to suit all environments.

Get Forex Diamond EA today and experience professional-grade algorithmic trading with risk control and precision.


Forex Diamond EA Settings

  • LongTrades - true/false to enable/disable the long trades. 
  • ShortTrades - true/false to enable/disable the short trades.
  • AutoGMT_Offset - true/false - Change to false only if you want to use the ManualGMT_Offset in your live trading. 
  • ManualGMT_Offset - For this parameter you have to set the winter GMT offset of your broker. This parameter is very important in case that you have disabled the AutoGMT_Offset=false and when you backtest the Forex Diamond EA. If you set wrong value, then you may get unexpected results.
  • DST_Usage - This parameter is one of the most important parameters because it tells to Forex Diamond EA how to deal with the GMT offset. You can set 3 different values on this parameter. Actually, it is a drop-down list and you only need to choose the correct value for your broker.
  • EA_Comment - enter comments here if you’d like to record comments about your Forex Diamond trades. 
  • MaxSpread - maximum allowed spread in standard 4 digit pips. You can also enter partial values. 
  • Slippage - maximum allowed slippage in standard 4 digit pips. You can also enter partial values. 
  • StealthMode (true/false) - in this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit levels in program logic are hidden (i.e. brokers cannot see them). If you use this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit orders are not located in the trading server, which means that if your trading terminal is not connected, or if the robot is not working, your orders are not protected.
  • NFA (true/false) - use "true" if your broker is NFA regulated. This mode will execute only one trade at a time. 
  • No_Hedge (true/false) - use "true" if you wish to cancel all hedge trades.
  • Max_Orders_Total - maximum permitted (total for all three systems) number of Forex Diamond open trades at the same time. 
  • ...........
GOLD Scalper PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.45 (22)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! GOLD Scalper Pro  is a ve
Infinity Trader EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.46 (35)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
Forex GOLD Investor MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.37 (105)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex GOLD Investor is
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.45 (47)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex GOLD Investor is
Smart Scalper PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (7)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Smart Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Smart Scalper PRO is the
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! GOLD Scalper PRO is a ful
BF Scalper PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (2)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get BF Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! For Settings, Instructions
Crypto Investor EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.6 (5)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Crypto Investor EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Whether you're just sta
WallStreet Recovery PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get WallStreet Recovery PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! WallStreet Recover
WallStreet Recovery PRO
Lachezar Krastev
5 (2)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get WallStreet Recovery PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! WallStreet Recover
Omega Trend Indicator MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (1)
インディケータ
The Omega Trend Indicator is an advanced tool that has been specifically designed to detect market trends early, and follow them efficiently. The indicator draws two lines. The main (thicker) Trend Line represents the presumed lower or upper volatility limits of the current market trend. A break in the main Trend Line indicates a potential reversal or shift in the movement of the trend. The Trend Line also indicates the best point to place a stop loss order. In Omega Trend Indicator, the Trend L
FREE
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.04 (55)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get BF Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! For Settings, Instructions
Crypto Investor EA
Lachezar Krastev
2 (1)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Crypto Investor EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Whether you're just sta
Omega Trend Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
4.86 (22)
インディケータ
The Omega Trend Indicator is an advanced tool that has been specifically designed to detect market trends early, and follow them efficiently. The indicator draws two lines. The main (thicker) Trend Line represents the presumed lower or upper volatility limits of the current market trend. A break in the main Trend Line indicates a potential reversal or shift in the movement of the trend. The Trend Line also indicates the best point to place a stop loss order. In Omega Trend Indicator, the Trend L
FREE
MACD Trend EA
Lachezar Krastev
4.5 (2)
エキスパート
MACD Trend EA is based on the popular forex indicator MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). It is fully automated trading expert advisor and completely FREE!  As the name suggests, this expert advisor uses a trend-following strategy and uses the MACD indicator to detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends. MACD Trend EA Top Features - Trend Following Strategy - Money Management - Advanced Exit System + TP and SL  - Trailing Stop System - Broker protection System - Custom Magic Re
FREE
Market Insider
Lachezar Krastev
4 (7)
インディケータ
Market Insider is an excellent indicator for scalping the trend and also trading market breakouts and reversals. It is based on a ATR measured volatility channel and the CCI indicator. The green trend line and green bars indicates an uptrend and the red trend line and red bars indicates a downtrend. An intensive price breakout of some of the trend lines indicates a market breakout and a potential new opposite trend. In choppy-range behaving market and in low liquidity conditions the breakout sig
FREE
BF News Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
4.25 (8)
エキスパート
BF News Trader EA is the most advanced FREE tool for high impact news trading on the market. Usually, when a major news event occurs, the price spikes in one or both directions and this creates an opportunity for short-term scalping. If the magnitude of the price movement is big enough, the trader could gain 20, or in some rare cases even more than 100 pips in a few seconds. Of course, nothing is perfect and the liquidity issues in such high volatility moments could lead to spread increase, exe
FREE
Flex Recovery EA
Lachezar Krastev
エキスパート
Flex Recovery EA is meant to be almost all the time in the game – everything, but not a boring strategy. It is a countertrend strategy taking trades on the borders of a market volatility channel, combined with highly effective loss compensating algorithm. This strategy is suitable for traders with high risk profile … do not forget that “highly profitable – low risk strategy” is an oxymoron concept. If you want to beat the market at any coast, you must be all in, using aggressive money management
FREE
Trend Power Bot
Lachezar Krastev
2.67 (6)
エキスパート
Trend Power Bot is a unique combination between highly efficient breakout detecting algorithm and very effective drawdown compensation money management. The money management could be considered a martingale, but used with low risk, the strategy survives 20+ years trading with acceptable drawdown. The default /safe/ risk is 0.2% (0.02 lots per $10k account equity) and this is extremely safe. However, if you decide to try your luck, you can bump the risk up to 1% (0.1 lot per $10k account equity)
FREE
Bollinger Bands Tunnel EA
Lachezar Krastev
4 (3)
エキスパート
Bollinger Bands Tunnel EA is a free expert advisor developed with the idea to be useful for traders who love to trade using the popular indicator Bollinger Bands. Bollinger Bands Tunnel EA has very simple trading logic. It trades inside of the Bollinger Bands indicator. When the price crosses the Bollinger Bands upper line and reverses, the EA opens a SELL position. When the price crosses the Bollinger Bands lower line and reverses then the EA opens a BUY position. The algorithm of closing the
FREE
Smart Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
3.54 (13)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Smart Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Smart Scalper PRO is a f
News Scope EA PRO
Lachezar Krastev
3.9 (10)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get News Scope EA PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $137 (Regular Price: $397 — You Save $260!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! For Settings, Instructio
Forex Trend Detector
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Trend Detector with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! For Settings, Instruc
Omega Trend EA
Lachezar Krastev
4.57 (7)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Omega Trend EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Signal Account:  https://ww
Pips Master PRO
Lachezar Krastev
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Pips Master PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $137 (Regular Price: $397 — You Save $260!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Empowering your forex jour
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
インディケータ
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $107 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $190!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Trend Reader Indica
Trend Matrix EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (1)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY ->> Buy any of our products with 70% OFF and get Trend Matrix EA as a BONUS EA! You can find all our products here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/autotrader/seller After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Trend Matrix EA is more than just a forex robot; it's your key to mastering the art of trend-following trading. Developed to excel in the fast-paced and ever-changing forex markets, this expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 and 5 terminals is designed to spot and capitalize on
Forex Trend Detector MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (12)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Trend Detector with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! For Settings, Instruc
TT77IRL
336
TT77IRL 2025.10.30 10:33 
 

The slowly built-up profit eventually gets wiped out, even though a low-risk setup is being used.

At the moment I have to leave 3-star feedback — what can be changed...

You need to fix the GUI issue in the MT5 version, and the entry and exit points for Signals 1, 2, and 3 need improvement.

レビューに返信