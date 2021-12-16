Trend Power Bot
- Experts
- Lachezar Krastev
- Version: 1.0
Trend Power Bot is a unique combination between highly efficient breakout detecting algorithm and very effective drawdown compensation money management. The money management could be considered a martingale, but used with low risk, the strategy survives 20+ years trading with acceptable drawdown.
The default /safe/ risk is 0.2% (0.02 lots per $10k account equity) and this is extremely safe. However, if you decide to try your luck, you can bump the risk up to 1% (0.1 lot per $10k account equity) - this could be extremely profitable, buy you have to acknowledge the risk.
The strategy is long-term profitable even without the drawdown compensating algorithm, but the efficiency cannot be compared. This system is designed for people which are “all in” type of persons. We are conservative developers, but we’ve noticed that many traders are jumping on that kind of systems sold for thousands of dollars here … so here you a free one, which is better.
Recommended timeframe: M5
Recommended backtest method: M5 by every tick
Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD
Trend Power Bot Settings
==== Risk Management ====
- UseAgresiveMM / true/false/ - activates/deactivates the martingale multiplication after loss
- FixedLots – trading lots if AutoMM is not used
- AutoMM – with values greater than zero activates the automatic MM calculation – as example 0.5 means 0.05 lots for the initial trade per 10k account equity
- LossFactor – martingale multiplication factor after loss
- MMStart – after how many which consecutive losses the martingale multiplication will be activated
- MMReset – after how many consecutive losses the martingale MM will be canceled and the lot size will be set to the initial AutoMM lot size.
- MMMax - the maximum allowed risk in martingale mode
==== General Settings ====
- EA_Comment – custom comment, so the trader could identify the trades of Trend Power Bot
- MaxSpread - maximum allowed spread in standard 4 digit pips
- Slippage - maximum allowed slippage in standard 4 digit pips
- Magic - the unique identifier of the robot /Magic Number/
- StopLoss – the Stop Loss level of the trade in standard 4 digit pips
- TakeProfit - the Take Profit level of the trade in standard 4 digit pips
- Trailing – trailing stop of the trade in standard 4 digit pips
- StartTrailStop - profit/loss of the trade since which the Trailing Stop will be activated /could be a negative value/
- Break – trading signal initiating breackout in in standard 4 digit pips
- MAPeriod – period of the moving average used to define the volatility channel
- ATRPeriod – period of the ATR indicator used to define the volatility channel
- ATRUnit – parameter which defines how wide is the volatility channel
If you like my product, please write a review! I will be very grateful!
You can check out my other products in my profile!
If you want to be notified of my new products, please add me as a friend!
thanks