Trend Power Bot is a unique combination between highly efficient breakout detecting algorithm and very effective drawdown compensation money management. The money management could be considered a martingale, but used with low risk, the strategy survives 20+ years trading with acceptable drawdown.

The default /safe/ risk is 0.2% (0.02 lots per $10k account equity) and this is extremely safe. However, if you decide to try your luck, you can bump the risk up to 1% (0.1 lot per $10k account equity) - this could be extremely profitable, buy you have to acknowledge the risk.

The strategy is long-term profitable even without the drawdown compensating algorithm, but the efficiency cannot be compared. This system is designed for people which are “all in” type of persons. We are conservative developers, but we’ve noticed that many traders are jumping on that kind of systems sold for thousands of dollars here … so here you a free one, which is better.





Recommended timeframe: M5

Recommended backtest method: M5 by every tick

Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD





Trend Power Bot Settings







==== Risk Management ====

UseAgresiveMM / true/false/ - activates/deactivates the martingale multiplication after loss

FixedLots – trading lots if AutoMM is not used

AutoMM – with values greater than zero activates the automatic MM calculation – as example 0.5 means 0.05 lots for the initial trade per 10k account equity

LossFactor – martingale multiplication factor after loss

MMStart – after how many which consecutive losses the martingale multiplication will be activated

MMReset – after how many consecutive losses the martingale MM will be canceled and the lot size will be set to the initial AutoMM lot size.

MMMax - the maximum allowed risk in martingale mode





==== General Settings ====

EA_Comment – custom comment, so the trader could identify the trades of Trend Power Bot

MaxSpread - maximum allowed spread in standard 4 digit pips

Slippage - maximum allowed slippage in standard 4 digit pips

Magic - the unique identifier of the robot /Magic Number/

StopLoss – the Stop Loss level of the trade in standard 4 digit pips

TakeProfit - the Take Profit level of the trade in standard 4 digit pips

Trailing – trailing stop of the trade in standard 4 digit pips

StartTrailStop - profit/loss of the trade since which the Trailing Stop will be activated /could be a negative value/

Break – trading signal initiating breackout in in standard 4 digit pips

MAPeriod – period of the moving average used to define the volatility channel

ATRPeriod – period of the ATR indicator used to define the volatility channel

ATRUnit – parameter which defines how wide is the volatility channel





