Welcome to GoldSKY EA, with 2 year live track record , a highly effective intraday trader for the XAUUSD pair (GOLD). Developed by our team to work in normal accounts, funded prop accounts and prop challenges!

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.



0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699, final price $1999 See all Performance here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller

GoldSky uses the chart of the 1 minute timeframe. 5 & 10 Year Backtests are found in comments section. The system performs with same settings in the long term demonstrating robustness and longevity.

The Expert Advisor Trades from the start of the European session towards the end of the US session. Does not hold overnight trades, all open trades closed off by end of day. Maximum 2 trades open same time.

The GoldSky entry logic uses a mixture of technical indicators including candle formations, moving average filters, ADX and Force Index. It can trade >10 times per day & thrives in volatile environment such as gold has been recently.

GoldSky uses a recovery function that will increase the trade position if the prior trade was loss. Client has choice to use recovery or not, as the system is very stable by using non recovery also (non recovery backtest in comments section) it is personal choice. But with a historical win rate of 90%+, the odds favour to use recovery to increase performance. Client can backtest on same lot by removing recovery function by making<lot increase after loss> input = 1.0.

The GoldSky Expert Advisor (EA) is engineered as a comprehensive, full-circle trading solution, uniquely designed to satisfy the rigorous demands of proprietary trading firms while offering sustainable performance for standard account holders. Its intelligence is calibrated for prompt challenge passing, but its true value lies in its longevity on a live account, achieved through diligent risk management. GoldSky is not an High-Frequency Trading (HFT) bot, nor does it breach excess volume rules, ensuring compatibility with nearly all major prop firms.

Every trade is protected by a mandatory stop loss, and the system strictly avoids prohibited methodologies like grid or martingale strategies. Crucially, all positions are automatically closed before the weekend, eliminating exposure to market gaps and maintaining rule adherence. This robust, rule-abiding methodology allows GoldSky to trade successfully and sustainably on the funded account indefinitely, assuming a regular XAUUSD spread offering.

Beyond institutional applications, the EA enables access to advanced trading, supporting smaller traders with initial capital requirements starting from just $50, making GoldSky the rare tool that delivers efficiency, safety, and scalability across the entire trading spectrum.

GoldSky works best in ECN or RAW driven feeds, and direct market access brokers with low spreads in gold and low slippage environment.

GoldSky is PROP friendly as GOLD instrument is low cost and similar in all good prop firms, it has Risk based trading (% of risk per trade) or fixed lot based trading, client can choose either mode.

Strategy Summary:



Trading Instrument: GOLD

Minimum deposit : $50

Timeframe: 1 Min

Broker Offering : Any decent broker with good conditions in GOLD pair.

Account type: Low Spread with Commission. (RAW/RAZOR/ECN)

IMPORTANT: Low spread is better, target spread circa.10-20 cents (eg 2043.50/2043.60)

Low spread is better, target spread circa.10-20 cents Account type: RAW/ECN

TradingSpecifications:

Trades approx >75+ times per month.

Entry - Open of new bar on 1min candle

Exit - By Stop loss, or trailing stop profit exit.

Every trade has a stop loss of 20 USD Gold Movement (open long 2040.00, SL is 2020.00)

Daily Trading window of Euro & US Session

No daily rollover or overnight trades.

Good VPS is recommended

Easy 5 min setup, set and forget.

Find backtests and any necessary set files in comments and screenshots



Fixed Lots OR % Risk Trading.

Run EA as default to make backtest on Gold 1 min chart for GMT2/3 brokers.

Exness uses will need set file in comments. GMT0 broker will need to change trading times.

For users of broker using 30:1 leverage should downgrade risk from start risk 2% to 0.75%, and max risk from 8% to 3%, if you dont, there will not be enough available margin.



