GoldSky

2.33

Welcome to GoldSKY EA, with 2 year live track record, a highly effective intraday trader for the XAUUSD pair (GOLD). Developed by our team to work in normal accounts, funded prop accounts and prop challenges!   

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 

0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699, final price $1999

See all Performance here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller

GoldSky uses the chart of the 1 minute timeframe. 5 & 10 Year Backtests are found in comments section. The system performs with same settings in the long term demonstrating robustness and longevity.

The Expert Advisor Trades from the start of the European session towards the end of the US session. Does not hold overnight trades, all open trades closed off by end of day. Maximum 2 trades open same time.

The GoldSky entry logic uses a mixture of technical indicators including candle formations, moving average filters, ADX and Force Index. It can trade >10 times per day & thrives in volatile environment such as gold has been recently.

GoldSky uses a recovery function that will increase the trade position if the prior trade was loss. Client has choice to use recovery or not, as the system is very stable by using non recovery also (non recovery backtest in comments section) it is personal choice. But with a historical win rate of 90%+, the odds favour to use recovery to increase performance. Client can backtest on same lot by removing recovery function by making<lot increase after loss> input = 1.0.

The GoldSky Expert Advisor (EA) is engineered as a comprehensive, full-circle trading solution, uniquely designed to satisfy the rigorous demands of proprietary trading firms while offering sustainable performance for standard account holders. Its intelligence is calibrated for prompt challenge passing, but its true value lies in its longevity on a live account, achieved through diligent risk management. GoldSky is not an High-Frequency Trading (HFT) bot, nor does it breach excess volume rules, ensuring compatibility with nearly all major prop firms.

Every trade is protected by a mandatory stop loss, and the system strictly avoids prohibited methodologies like grid or martingale strategies. Crucially, all positions are automatically closed before the weekend, eliminating exposure to market gaps and maintaining rule adherence. This robust, rule-abiding methodology allows GoldSky to trade successfully and sustainably on the funded account indefinitely, assuming a regular XAUUSD spread offering.

Beyond institutional applications, the EA enables access to advanced trading, supporting smaller traders with initial capital requirements starting from just $50, making GoldSky the rare tool that delivers efficiency, safety, and scalability across the entire trading spectrum.

GoldSky works best in ECN or RAW driven feeds, and direct market access brokers with low spreads in gold and low slippage environment. 

GoldSky is PROP friendly as GOLD instrument is low cost and similar in all good prop firms, it has Risk based trading (% of risk per trade) or fixed lot based trading, client can choose either mode.

Strategy Summary:

  • Trading Instrument: GOLD
  • Minimum deposit : $50 
  • Timeframe: 1 Min
  • Broker Offering : Any decent broker with good conditions in GOLD pair. 
  • Account type: Low Spread with Commission. (RAW/RAZOR/ECN)
  • IMPORTANT: Low spread is better, target spread circa.10-20 cents (eg 2043.50/2043.60)
  • Account type: RAW/ECN
TradingSpecifications:
  • Trades approx >75+ times per month.
  • Entry - Open of new bar on 1min candle
  • Exit - By Stop loss, or trailing stop profit exit.
  • Every trade has a  stop loss of 20 USD Gold Movement (open long 2040.00, SL is 2020.00)
  • Daily Trading window of Euro & US Session
  • No daily rollover or overnight trades.
  • Good VPS is recommended
  • Easy 5 min setup, set and forget.
  • Find backtests and any necessary set files in comments and screenshots
  • Fixed Lots OR % Risk Trading.

Run EA as default to make backtest on Gold 1 min chart for GMT2/3 brokers.

Exness uses will need set file in comments. GMT0 broker will need to change trading times.

For users of broker using 30:1 leverage should downgrade risk from start risk 2% to 0.75%, and max risk from 8% to 3%, if you dont, there will not be enough available margin.



Reviews 8
Fdgei Aguilar
71
Fdgei Aguilar 2025.11.04 12:14 
 

Once I seen the backtest and seen result I knew this was for me, had a look at some other new systems, but this seem most interesting for sure. I trade on low spread ecn vantagefx account and started really well, mute say. Great work bro 👍

Darryl Velasquez
89
Darryl Velasquez 2025.11.04 07:17 
 

Gold is such a great instrument to trade at moment, really enjoyed seeing this system trade in line with author signal account for my first number of trades. Love the way it starts the trailing stop so quickly when into profit, so profits don't drop away. Author is super supportive, what a track record! For once something different than a non-grid system on gold. Great piece of software, backrest incredible!

Murtadha_1993
15
Murtadha_1993 2025.12.23 09:02 
 

Very bad

Eleena
485
Eleena 2025.12.22 05:32 
 

Full Scam

Julien Metz
174
Julien Metz 2025.12.15 11:36 
 

Do NOT buy this bot. I just wasted another 500. The signal does not represent the actual behaviouf of the bot. The bot opened twice with wrong / way too high lot sizes (on the same configuration it worked good before). And regarding the reaction on the last feedback of Gregory, for an expert advisor / an automated system it should not be required to check the comments here daily to see if I need to disable the bot. This is not the sense of an automated system, the bot should know by itself, when to trade and when not. I was in contact with Gregory and I do not like to give bad feedback without reasoning, but all his troubleshooting did not change anything about the situation until the point where he just stopped answering. I do not know why the results differ from those from the signal, but if you want to take the risk rather buy the signal, instead of spending more than 500 for a performance that doesnt reflect the signal, which even is making you lose money. NOT RECOMMENDED. I already reacted on the claims he just made, but i will do it again: the broker stopped trading as it was ftmo and the challenge failed which automatically stops trading on the account. The option failed due to this ea making bad trades, it made 2 losing trades with 5 time the initial lot size set. I will not add anything anymore to this review, as I guess he will find new excuses making it look like im the incompetent one, which is not the case. The signal is not available anymore, so I guess all is clear by now. Waste of money.

Alno Markets Ltd
5461
Reply from developer Gregory Hay 2025.12.15 12:44
hi,
I always gave you good support. You wrote me on saturday and reply today. Im sorry cant work 7 days a week to reply you.
your account was disabled for trading by broker in 2 times you asked me to check for issue,
Signals are there for EA,
All can see
Karol Doruch
65
Karol Doruch 2025.12.04 19:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alno Markets Ltd
5461
Reply from developer Gregory Hay 2025.12.04 19:08
Hi karol.
Pleasure to work with you. Hit us up on PM whatever you need. 💯👍✔️
Jason Chen
26
Jason Chen 2025.12.01 06:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alno Markets Ltd
5461
Reply from developer Gregory Hay 2025.12.01 07:03
Thanks jason. We wish you have great profits also with goldsky in coming months. Have a great day. 👍💯
elias_rsh
185
elias_rsh 2025.11.14 20:50 
 

The strategy is to hide major losses (I suffered a massive loss yesterday that was not reflected on the signal) and then blame market conditions (like spreads) with false justifications.

The results are simply too good to be true, and the creator is deleting evidence of losses.

If you are considering buying, STOP. Contact me privately for proof before you lose your capital.

Alno Markets Ltd
5461
Reply from developer Gregory Hay 2025.12.11 07:19
hi elias,
On 27th Nov you left 5 star review saying EA was fantastic, on 28th Nov we wrote on comments page (timestamped yes!): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154134/comments?source=Site+Market+Main Comment:
Gregory Hay 2025.11.28 09:41 #3 KO
no trading today
CME outage
no gold quotes yet, STOP EA . Then you commence to accuse of manipulation because we had no trades on 28th whilst you let robot run with gold outage across the globe. You need to take some ownership of running an EA. I suggest you run on on our broker demo, and copy to your account, you can run EA on as many accounts as you wish! There are many free MT5>MT5 copier around. Then you have same signal as us!! Onto EXCEL which we might add you received for free as a bonus. We have live signal account there, no change. Yes, we removed darwinex, because as we explained we are not satisfied with this broker GOLD spread at moment, which is 50+ cents in Euro and US session, we send you evidence of that from myFX book spread comparator and MT5 terminal. So, sometimes people move broker if conditions are not acceptable any longer, this happens in real life. Anyone who knows trading, will understand the effect of inflated spreads on performance, this is not something we invented. To cut a long story short, everything you questioned of us, we have a rational reply, we always responded to you in a fast manner and count over 50 DM exchanges with you. You conducted and were very satisfied with all the backtests you conducted pre-purchase we might add, on your own side.
Fdgei Aguilar
71
Fdgei Aguilar 2025.11.04 12:14 
 

Once I seen the backtest and seen result I knew this was for me, had a look at some other new systems, but this seem most interesting for sure. I trade on low spread ecn vantagefx account and started really well, mute say. Great work bro 👍

Alno Markets Ltd
5461
Reply from developer Gregory Hay 2025.11.05 08:57
thanks Fedgie, any help you need please DM us...👍
Darryl Velasquez
89
Darryl Velasquez 2025.11.04 07:17 
 

Gold is such a great instrument to trade at moment, really enjoyed seeing this system trade in line with author signal account for my first number of trades. Love the way it starts the trailing stop so quickly when into profit, so profits don't drop away. Author is super supportive, what a track record! For once something different than a non-grid system on gold. Great piece of software, backrest incredible!

Alno Markets Ltd
5461
Reply from developer Gregory Hay 2025.11.05 08:57
thanks Darryl, any help you need please DM us...👍
