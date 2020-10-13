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Signal Account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1914271

For Settings, Instructions and additional LIVE Results Click Here!

Omega Trend EA is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things!

Omega Trend EA is a professional forex robot implemented with 3 simple but powerful trading principles that any trader can use to boost their performance and profits.

The first one is called trend spotting. Every trading session yields dozens of macro and micro trends that can be leveraged for profits. The key lies in selecting the right trend and extracting pips from the most profitable part. To give you the best opportunity to profit, Omega Trend EA is configured to detect a trend close to the beginning of the movement.





The second one is called strategy diversity. A one-size-fits-all strategy isn't practical for today's currency markets. At minimum, you should work with two distinct strategies that take advantage of different types of market movements. Omega Trend EA has two trend indicators tied to specific strategies. This gives you the flexibility to trade with confidence in any market.





And the last one is called dynamic entries & exits. Static entry and exit points often lead to missed profit opportunities and unnecessary account drawdown. Other tools mistakenly set concrete entry and exit points based on factors not tied to volatility. Omega Trend EA avoids this problem by dynamically linking stop loss, trailing stop, and take profit points to the volatility of the market.





Omega Trend EA combines these three profit strategies into a powerful system for trading volatile currency markets successfully.





Recommendations

Recommended timeframe: H1

Recommended backtest method: H1 by every tick

Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD and EURJPY

The default settings are for EURUSD. Click here to download .set files for other supported pairs.

Omega Trend EA will work on any broker with 4 or 5 digits price quotes. No need to change any parameters for 5 digits price quotes.





Money Management

Omega Trend EA comes with Money Management System. You can set a risk in percent and the robot will automatically calculate the lots according the risk and your account free margin. The MM system includes Loss Recovery option called Recovery Mode.





Here is how the Recovery Mode works: When activated the system checks the account history to find previous losses. If there are not any losses in the past then the system wait for the first loss. When a loss occur the EA starts the recovery process. It increases the lot size of every new trade with small amounts until the last loss or previous losses are compensated completely. The process is very secure.





Advanced Time Management System

With the Time Management System you can precisely configure the robot to trade only during specific hours. You can also configure the robot to trade or not on individual week days.



Comes with Omega Trend Indicator

The Omega Trend Indicator is an advanced tool that has been specifically designed to detect market trends early, and follow them successfully. The Omega Trend Indicator draws two lines. The main (thicker) Trend Line represents the presumed lower or upper volatility limits of the current market trend. A break in the main Trend Line indicates a potential reversal or shift in the movement of the trend. In Omega Trend EA, the Trend Line indicates the exact point of the initial stop loss, as well as where the trailing stop is moving. The secondary (thinner) Pivot Line represents the presumed Pivot level of the market. Breaks in this line can be used for short-term/scalping trades following the current market trend indicated by the Trend Line.





Omega Trend EA Settings

LongTrades

ShortTrades

NFA_Rules

Max_Spread

Max_Slippage

StealthMode

Indicator_TimeFrame

Action_TimeFrame

Volatility_Period

Smooth_Factor

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