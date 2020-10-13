Omega Trend EA
- Experts
-
Lachezar KrastevWe are an experienced team of professional Forex Traders and Developers with more than 15 years trading experience, 12 years in developing automated trading systems.
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion!
Buy Omega Trend EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice!
Promo Price: $177
(Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270! Don't Miss!)
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Signal Account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1914271
For Settings, Instructions and additional LIVE Results Click Here!
Omega Trend EA is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things!
Omega Trend EA is a professional forex robot implemented with 3 simple but powerful trading principles that any trader can use to boost their performance and profits.
Recommendations
Recommended timeframe: H1
Recommended backtest method: H1 by every tick
Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD and EURJPY
The default settings are for EURUSD. Click here to download .set files for other supported pairs.
Money Management
Advanced Time Management System
Comes with Omega Trend Indicator
The Omega Trend Indicator is an advanced tool that has been specifically designed to detect market trends early, and follow them successfully. The Omega Trend Indicator draws two lines. The main (thicker) Trend Line represents the presumed lower or upper volatility limits of the current market trend. A break in the main Trend Line indicates a potential reversal or shift in the movement of the trend. In Omega Trend EA, the Trend Line indicates the exact point of the initial stop loss, as well as where the trailing stop is moving. The secondary (thinner) Pivot Line represents the presumed Pivot level of the market. Breaks in this line can be used for short-term/scalping trades following the current market trend indicated by the Trend Line.
Omega Trend EA Settings
- LongTrades
- ShortTrades
- NFA_Rules
- Max_Spread
- Max_Slippage
- StealthMode
- Indicator_TimeFrame
- Action_TimeFrame
- Volatility_Period
- Smooth_Factor
- .........
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So far the live results on author account look very good, i hope i will get similar. Atleast i know this author is very helpfull, this is my second ea from this seller.