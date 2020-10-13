Omega Trend EA

4.57

BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion!
Buy Omega Trend EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice!

Promo Price: $177
(Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270! Don't Miss!)

After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs!

Signal Account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1914271

For Settings, Instructions and additional LIVE Results Click Here!

Omega Trend EA is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things!

Omega Trend EA is a professional forex robot implemented with 3 simple but powerful trading principles that any trader can use to boost their performance and profits.

The first one is called trend spotting. Every trading session yields dozens of macro and micro trends that can be leveraged for profits. The key lies in selecting the right trend and extracting pips from the most profitable part. To give you the best opportunity to profit, Omega Trend EA is configured to detect a trend close to the beginning of the movement.

The second one is called strategy diversity. A one-size-fits-all strategy isn't practical for today's currency markets. At minimum, you should work with two distinct strategies that take advantage of different types of market movements. Omega Trend EA has two trend indicators tied to specific strategies. This gives you the flexibility to trade with confidence in any market.

And the last one is called dynamic entries & exits. Static entry and exit points often lead to missed profit opportunities and unnecessary account drawdown. Other tools mistakenly set concrete entry and exit points based on factors not tied to volatility. Omega Trend EA avoids this problem by dynamically linking stop loss, trailing stop, and take profit points to the volatility of the market.

Omega Trend EA combines these three profit strategies into a powerful system for trading volatile currency markets successfully.


Recommendations

Recommended timeframe: H1

Recommended backtest method: H1 by every tick

Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD and EURJPY

The default settings are for EURUSDClick here to download .set files for other supported pairs.

Omega Trend EA will work on any broker with 4 or 5 digits price quotes. No need to change any parameters for 5 digits price quotes.


Money Management

Omega Trend EA comes with Money Management System. You can set a risk in percent and the robot will automatically calculate the lots according the risk and your account free margin. The MM system includes Loss Recovery option called Recovery Mode.

Here is how the Recovery Mode works: When activated the system checks the account history to find previous losses. If there are not any losses in the past then the system wait for the first loss. When a loss occur the EA starts the recovery process. It increases the lot size of every new trade with small amounts until the last loss or previous losses are compensated completely. The process is very secure.


Advanced Time Management System

With the Time Management System you can precisely configure the robot to trade only during specific hours. You can also configure the robot to trade or not on individual week days.


Comes with Omega Trend Indicator 

The Omega Trend Indicator is an advanced tool that has been specifically designed to detect market trends early, and follow them successfully. The Omega Trend Indicator draws two lines. The main (thicker) Trend Line represents the presumed lower or upper volatility limits of the current market trend. A break in the main Trend Line indicates a potential reversal or shift in the movement of the trend. In Omega Trend EA, the Trend Line indicates the exact point of the initial stop loss, as well as where the trailing stop is moving. The secondary (thinner) Pivot Line represents the presumed Pivot level of the market. Breaks in this line can be used for short-term/scalping trades following the current market trend indicated by the Trend Line.


Omega Trend EA Settings

  • LongTrades
  • ShortTrades
  • NFA_Rules
  • Max_Spread
  • Max_Slippage
  • StealthMode
  • Indicator_TimeFrame
  • Action_TimeFrame
  • Volatility_Period
  • Smooth_Factor
  • .........


If you like my product, please write a review! I will be very grateful!

You can check out my other products in my profile!


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Reviews 10
Arjan Hazewinkel
1532
Arjan Hazewinkel 2024.01.02 18:24 
 

So far the live results on author account look very good, i hope i will get similar. Atleast i know this author is very helpfull, this is my second ea from this seller.

zp152093
691
zp152093 2022.11.12 19:10 
 

GOOD,GOOD,GOOD.

Nemesio Jr Reyes
739
Nemesio Jr Reyes 2022.10.11 08:07 
 

Very Good EA, Highly Recommended...

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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
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Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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Indicators
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Trend Detector with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! Forex Trend Detector is an automated trading strategy which is developed to follow the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and cons
Pips Master PRO
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Pips Master PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Price Price: $157 (Regular Price: $397 — You Save $240!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Empowering your forex journey with Pips Master Pro. Unleash the power of precision and profit in the dynamic world of forex trading with the revolutionary Pips Master PRO . Crafted by seasoned traders and innovative
Trend Matrix EA
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Matrix EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Matrix EA is more than just a forex robot; it's your key to mastering the art of trend-following trading. Developed to excel in the fast-paced and ever-changing forex markets, this expert advisor for MetaTrader
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Crypto Investor EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Whether you're just starting out or already a pro, Crypto Investor EA is your edge in navigating Bitcoin’s high-volatility moves. Driven by cutting-edge algorithms, powered by advanced high-performance trading alg
Smart Scalper PRO MT5
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Smart Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Smart Scalper PRO is the PRO version of the popular scalper BF Smart Scalper EA with a lot of new features/systems and improvements. Smart Scalper PRO is based on the most proven trading principle since
BF Scalper PRO MT5
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5 (2)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Forex Trend Detector MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (12)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Trend Detector with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! Forex Trend Detector is an automated trading strategy which is developed to follow the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and cons
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leoli1234
40
leoli1234 2024.11.10 17:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Arjan Hazewinkel
1532
Arjan Hazewinkel 2024.01.02 18:24 
 

So far the live results on author account look very good, i hope i will get similar. Atleast i know this author is very helpfull, this is my second ea from this seller.

ChippiEA
537
ChippiEA 2022.11.18 14:25 
 

Looks very promising, I'll update the performance later

Update:

Performance so far (at least for me) disappointing. 5 months with losses, 2 month with little profit, still running and hoping for the best

zp152093
691
zp152093 2022.11.12 19:10 
 

GOOD,GOOD,GOOD.

Nemesio Jr Reyes
739
Nemesio Jr Reyes 2022.10.11 08:07 
 

Very Good EA, Highly Recommended...

Mauricio Suppi
301
Mauricio Suppi 2021.09.29 08:42 
 

Very good EA love making pips

jyankatyu
127
jyankatyu 2021.08.05 16:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

avi dar
85
avi dar 2021.02.16 14:11 
 

I purchased the product and it is just amazing Works great and makes me a nice profit. Highly recommend it.

Mehner
39
Mehner 2020.11.22 09:13 
 

Ich habe den OMEGA TREND EA gekauft und kein SOURE-File dazu bekommen, dadurch keine Funktion! Keine Support Rückmeldung und richtig verärgert: Bitte Sie mir dieses SOURE-FILE so rasch als möglich zu senden unter: mehner@gmx.at

MT4U
118
MT4U 2020.10.29 15:45 
 

The results of the back test were good. I'll use Omega Trend EA on my real money account. And the author is honest and reliable. Thanx, Lachezar!!

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