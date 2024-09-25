Aura Neuron MT5
Aura Neuron is designed for long-term, reliable performance, powered by neural network algorithms. Its innovative design ensures no risky strategies like martingale or grid trading, making it a safe option for automated trading.
- Working trading pairs: XAUUSD, GOLD
- Timeframe: H1
- Min deposit: $100
- Min leverage 1:20
- Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended
- No martingale
- No grid trading
- No averaging
- No dangerous money management techniques
- Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade
- Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes
- Not sensitive to broker conditions
- Easy to install and use
- FTMO and Prop firm ready
- Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
What was done to avoid overoptimization
- Walk-Forward Optimization: Divide historical data into segments, optimizing on one part and testing on the next to avoid over-fitting.
- Robustness Checks: Test parameter variations and apply random noise to ensure the strategy’s consistency across different scenarios.
- Minimum Profit Factor / Performance Metrics: Set thresholds for key performance metrics to avoid selecting overly-optimized parameters.
- Parameter Stability: Ensure that optimized parameters remain stable across different market conditions.
- Data-Snooping Bias Control: Randomize test periods and use multiple data sets to avoid cherry-picking favorable results.
- Cross-Market Testing: Test the strategy on various instruments to ensure its robustness across different market conditions.
- Limit on Optimization Cycles: Restrict the number of optimization runs to prevent excessive curve fitting.
- Add Random Noise to Data: Introduce random noise to historical data during optimization to avoid memorizing specific price movements.
- Avoid Hard-Coded Data: Use dynamic variables instead of static historical data to ensure flexibility in real-time trading.
- Genetic Algorithm Optimization: Use genetic algorithms to prioritize promising parameter sets without testing every combination, reducing the risk of over-optimization.
I’ve been using Aura Neuron for a little over two weeks now, and I have to say I’m really pleased with it so far. I bought it with some doubts at first, but the experience has been very positive. I ran into a configuration issue in the beginning, and the creator helped me right away—very patient, clear, and genuinely willing to assist. The support has been timely and friendly, which makes a big difference when you’re getting started with a new EA. Overall, I’m very satisfied with the performance and the level of service behind the product