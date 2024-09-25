Aura Neuron MT5

4.83
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pairs such as XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale, grid, or scalping, making it suitable for any broker conditions. Aura Neuron is powered by a multilayer perceptron (MLP) neural network, utilizing it to predict market trends and movements. MLPs are a type of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN), often referred to as "vanilla" neural networks, especially when they consist of a single hidden layer. An MLP includes three essential layers: an input layer, a hidden layer, and an output layer. Each neuron, except for the input nodes, uses a nonlinear activation function. The network is trained using a supervised learning technique called backpropagation. The MLP’s multiple layers and non-linear activation distinguish it from a linear perceptron, allowing it to recognize patterns in data that are not linearly separable. Through its sophisticated NN intelligence, Aura Neuron has the ability to identify patterns, and adapt to evolving market conditions, such as changes in exchange rates or trader behavior. Its capacity to process complex data enables it to make more accurate predictions, improving performance over time.  

Installation (How to set up)

Aura Neuron is designed for long-term, reliable performance, powered by neural network algorithms. Its innovative design ensures no risky strategies like martingale or grid trading, making it a safe option for automated trading. 

Info:

  • Working trading pairs: XAUUSD, GOLD 
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Min deposit: $100
  • Min leverage 1:20 
  • Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended

Features:

  • No martingale
  • No grid trading
  • No averaging
  • No dangerous money management techniques
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade
  • Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions
  • Easy to install and use
  • FTMO and Prop firm ready
  • Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)

What was done to avoid overoptimization

  • Walk-Forward Optimization: Divide historical data into segments, optimizing on one part and testing on the next to avoid over-fitting.
  • Robustness Checks: Test parameter variations and apply random noise to ensure the strategy’s consistency across different scenarios.
  • Minimum Profit Factor / Performance Metrics: Set thresholds for key performance metrics to avoid selecting overly-optimized parameters.
  • Parameter Stability: Ensure that optimized parameters remain stable across different market conditions.
  • Data-Snooping Bias Control: Randomize test periods and use multiple data sets to avoid cherry-picking favorable results.
  • Cross-Market Testing: Test the strategy on various instruments to ensure its robustness across different market conditions.
  • Limit on Optimization Cycles: Restrict the number of optimization runs to prevent excessive curve fitting.
  • Add Random Noise to Data: Introduce random noise to historical data during optimization to avoid memorizing specific price movements.
  • Avoid Hard-Coded Data: Use dynamic variables instead of static historical data to ensure flexibility in real-time trading.
  • Genetic Algorithm Optimization: Use genetic algorithms to prioritize promising parameter sets without testing every combination, reducing the risk of over-optimization.

Installation (How to set up)

Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Aura Neuron may still carry the risk of loss, as with any trading system.

red77lion
101
red77lion 2025.12.10 19:08 
 

I’ve been using Aura Neuron for a little over two weeks now, and I have to say I’m really pleased with it so far. I bought it with some doubts at first, but the experience has been very positive. I ran into a configuration issue in the beginning, and the creator helped me right away—very patient, clear, and genuinely willing to assist. The support has been timely and friendly, which makes a big difference when you’re getting started with a new EA. Overall, I’m very satisfied with the performance and the level of service behind the product

FF37_FL_Exam
29
FF37_FL_Exam 2025.12.10 03:47 
 

I have bought this EA two weeks ago. There is 10 profit trade with zero loss. It is a great EA for XAUUSD. The user support is also wonderful and helpful. Stanislav always provide useful information for the EA setting and advise. I have back tested this EA for several CFD broker data from 2024-2025 and all of them have profit factor > 2.

Nicolás Droguett
53
Nicolás Droguett 2025.11.28 06:20 
 

I have been using Aura Neuron and I am very satisfied with its performance. The EA is well-designed, with a focus on consistent, low-risk growth rather than chasing high, unstable profits. It handles trades efficiently, and I appreciate the transparency and control it offers through its settings. The signal logic is solid, and when used with proper risk management, it generates steady returns month after month. I also value the ongoing support and updates from the developer, which show a real commitment to improving the product. For anyone looking for a reliable, long-term EA to grow their account safely, Aura Neuron is an excellent choice.

Reply to review