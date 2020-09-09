Forex Trend Detector
- Experts
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Lachezar KrastevWe are an experienced team of professional Forex Traders and Developers with more than 15 years trading experience, 12 years in developing automated trading systems.
- Version: 5.1
- Updated: 19 March 2021
- Activations: 10
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For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here!
Forex Trend Detector is an automated trading strategy which is developed to follow the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and consistent performance.
There is a MT5 version. Click here to check it!
Forex Trend Detector top features
- Follows the "Smart Money" like no other ea on the market
- Extremely precise market entries
- Very high reward to risk ratio
- Tight stop loss levels
- Not a slippage and spread dependent
- Works with any MT4 Broker
- Highly efficient money management
- Latest generation drawdown compensating algorithm
- Visual risk indcation system
- High spread and high slippage protection systems
- State-of-the-art profit protection system
- Dynamic trading logic
- No need to be optimized
- High average profit per trade in pips
- 100% Guaranteed long-term profits
- Advanced Time Management system
Instructions and recommendations
Forex Trend Detector Settings
- LongTrades (true/false) – enable/disable Long trades.
- ShortTrades (true/false) – enable/disable Short trades.
- Magic - a unique identifier through which Forex Trend Detector recognizes and manages its own positions.
- EA_Comment - enter comments here if you’d like to record comments about your Forex Trend Detector trades.
- MaxSpread - maximum allowed spread in standard 4-digit pips. You can also enter partial values.
- MaxSlippage - maximum allowed slippage in standard 4-digit pips. You can also enter partial values.
- StealthMode (true/false) - in this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit levels in program logic are hidden (i.e. brokers can’t see them). If you use this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit orders are not located in the trading server, which means if your trading terminal is not connected, or if the robot is not working, your orders are not protected.
- TakeProfit – fixed Take Profit value in standard 4-digit pips.
- StopLoss – fixed Stop Loss value in standard 4-digit pips.
- TrailingStop – fixed Trailing Stop value in standard 4 digit pips
- StartTrailStop – the minimum profit of the position in pips, on which the Trailing Stop will start to be applied
- SafeExitMinutes – time in minutes, after which the position will be closed on a base of the SafeProfit parameter
- SafeProfit – profit/loss in pips on ...
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For more info, complete list of settings, .set files and LIVE Results, click here to visit the blog!
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