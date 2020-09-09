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For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! Forex Trend Detector is an automated trading strategy which is developed to follow the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and consistent performance.

I built Forex Trend Detector on a trading strategy that works!





I didn't use exotic or speculative techniques – instead i examined the strategies that professional fund managers…or what insiders call "The Smart Money".

Next I added a sophisticated drawdown compensating algorithm to protect your account by minimizing rapid drawdown allowing you to exit your trades with minimal loss.

The volatility breakout strategy combined with my conservative drawdown algorithm, results in the most powerful trading tool you'll ever use.





Plus…





The algorithm has been tested, reviewed, refined, and re-tested to insure that I have the most powerful and robust tool in the market.

The volatility breakout strategy isn't new.I am not gambling on an untested technique. Volatility breakout is the #1 technique for thousands of highly successful fund managers, institutional buyers, and investment houses.

The Smart Money uses volatility breakout because it's logical. The strategy just follows the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and consistent performance.





Follows the "Smart Money" like no other ea on the market

Extremely precise market entries

Very high reward to risk ratio

Tight stop loss levels

Not a slippage and spread dependent

Works with any MT4 Broker

Highly efficient money management

Latest generation drawdown compensating algorithm

Visual risk indcation system

High spread and high slippage protection systems

State-of-the-art profit protection system

Dynamic trading logic

No need to be optimized

High average profit per trade in pips

100% Guaranteed long-term profits

Advanced Time Management system



Instructions and recommendations



Recommended timeframe: M5





Recommended backtest method: M5 by every tick





Fast backtest method: M1 open price





Supported currency pairs: EURUSD and GBPUSD.





The default settings of Forex Trend Detector are for EURUSD currency pair only. I have provided a .set file for GBPUSD. This .set file is available here in the blog: of Forex Trend Detector are for EURUSD currency pair only. I have provided a .set file for GBPUSD. This .set file is available here in the blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/739520





Forex Trend Detector Settings

LongTrades (true/false) – enable/disable Long trades.

(true/false) – enable/disable Long trades. ShortTrades (true/false) – enable/disable Short trades.

(true/false) – enable/disable Short trades. Magic - a unique identifier through which Forex Trend Detector recognizes and manages its own positions.

- a unique identifier through which Forex Trend Detector recognizes and manages its own positions. EA_Comment - enter comments here if you’d like to record comments about your Forex Trend Detector trades.

- enter comments here if you’d like to record comments about your Forex Trend Detector trades. MaxSpread - maximum allowed spread in standard 4-digit pips. You can also enter partial values.

- maximum allowed spread in standard 4-digit pips. You can also enter partial values. MaxSlippage - maximum allowed slippage in standard 4-digit pips. You can also enter partial values.

- maximum allowed slippage in standard 4-digit pips. You can also enter partial values. StealthMode (true/false) - in this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit levels in program logic are hidden (i.e. brokers can’t see them). If you use this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit orders are not located in the trading server, which means if your trading terminal is not connected, or if the robot is not working, your orders are not protected.

(true/false) - in this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit levels in program logic are hidden (i.e. brokers can’t see them). If you use this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit orders are not located in the trading server, which means if your trading terminal is not connected, or if the robot is not working, your orders are not protected. TakeProfit – fixed Take Profit value in standard 4-digit pips.

– fixed Take Profit value in standard 4-digit pips. StopLoss – fixed Stop Loss value in standard 4-digit pips.

– fixed Stop Loss value in standard 4-digit pips. TrailingStop – fixed Trailing Stop value in standard 4 digit pips

– fixed Trailing Stop value in standard 4 digit pips StartTrailStop – the minimum profit of the position in pips, on which the Trailing Stop will start to be applied

– the minimum profit of the position in pips, on which the Trailing Stop will start to be applied SafeExitMinutes – time in minutes, after which the position will be closed on a base of the SafeProfit parameter

– time in minutes, after which the position will be closed on a base of the SafeProfit parameter SafeProfit – profit/loss in pips on ...

– profit/loss in pips on ... ........





For more info, complete list of settings, .set files and LIVE Results, click here to visit the blog!

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