Forex Diamond EA MT4 Product Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140685
Forex Diamond EA MT5 Product Page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140686
Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493
Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms
Now upgraded with advanced features to meet the demands of modern trading, including drawdown protection and a randomization system ideal for prop firm challenges, Forex Diamond EA is more powerful than ever.
A Complete Fully Dynamic Trading System Designed For Maximum Reliability And Profit
Most trading software handles just one aspect of your trading strategy such as trading small-spread opportunities or watching for market reversal signals. The problem with this single-strategy approach is that it lacks an overall strategy to maximize each tactic. Forex Diamond doesn't have this problem! Each trading tool is aligned with an overall trading strategy meaning that every action works together to deliver superior results.
Top features of Forex Diamond EA
- 3 Completely Independent Trading Systems In One EA
- Dynamic Trading Logic
- Self-Updating Algorithm
- High Trading Frequency
- Reasonable Dynamically Calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit Levels
- Less Need To Be Optimized Then Other Robots
- High Slippage Protection
- High Spread Protection
- Profit Protection System
- Drawdown Protection System
- Randomization System
- Time Management System
Forex Diamond EA is a rare combination of trend and countertrend strategies, smart money-management, dynamic trading parameter configurations and rapid trade execution. Forex Diamond EA is a complete trading system for currency traders who want speed, precision and reliable performance. Forex Diamond is designed to trade with 3 proven algorithms:
1. Signal Strategy: Forex Diamond ЕА utilizes its Trend-Retrace Signal Strategy to systematically execute profitable trades. The algorithm patiently applies well-vetted trading parameters to profit from the market trend while safeguarding your Gains.
2. Countertrend Strategy: Forex Diamond implements its Countertrend Strategy to watch the market for potential trend reversals. Once an opportunity is detected, Forex Diamond EA dynamically adjusts its trading parameters to maximize the profit potential of each trade.
3. Scalping Strategy: Forex Diamond's Countertrend Scalping Strategy leverages small spread trades executed with precision and speed. Forex Diamond's dynamic trading system quickly adjusts your trading parameters to suit even the most volatile markets.
Official Recommendations
Timeframe: M15
Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY
Fast Backtesting: M1 data + Open prices
Accurate Backtesting: M15 data + Every tick (recommended for best modeling quality)
Recommended settings: the default settings are best for all supported pairs!
Fully compatible with proprietary trading firms, funded accounts, FTMO, and similar platforms. Forex Diamond EA comes with:
1. Drawdown Protection System: Helps manage risk dynamically by preventing excessive losses — perfect for meeting prop firm risk rules.
2. Trade Randomization System: Adds slight random variations in execution to avoid pattern detection — ideal for prop firm compatibility and real-market simulation.
Why Choose Forex Diamond EA?
Whether you're a retail trader looking for steady growth or preparing for a prop firm challenge, Forex Diamond EA offers a battle-tested solution with intelligent protections and adaptive behavior to suit all environments.
Get Forex Diamond EA today and experience professional-grade algorithmic trading with risk control and precision.
Forex Diamond EA Settings
- LongTrades - true/false to enable/disable the long trades.
- ShortTrades - true/false to enable/disable the short trades.
- AutoGMT_Offset - true/false - Change to false only if you want to use the ManualGMT_Offset in your live trading. In this case, please ensure that you have used the correct ManualGMT_Offset for your broker. Auto GMT works only if our website url is added on your terminal "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" configuration. To configure this: Go to MT4/MT5 Terminal → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors tab → "Allow WebRequests for listed URL" and add: https://www.forex-diamond.com
- ManualGMT_Offset - For this parameter you have to set the winter GMT offset of your broker. This parameter is very important in case that you have disabled the AutoGMT_Offset=false and when you backtest the Forex Diamond EA. If you set wrong value, then you may get unexpected results.
- DST_Usage - This parameter is one of the most important parameters because it tells to Forex Diamond EA how to deal with the GMT offset. You can set 3 different values on this parameter. Actually, it is a drop-down list and you only need to choose the correct value for your broker. Check below:
- EA_Comment - enter comments here if you’d like to record comments about your Forex Diamond trades.
- MaxSpread - maximum allowed spread in standard 4 digit pips. You can also enter partial values.
- Slippage - maximum allowed slippage in standard 4 digit pips. You can also enter partial values.
- StealthMode (true/false) - in this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit levels in program logic are hidden (i.e. brokers cannot see them). If you use this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit orders are not located in the trading server, which means that if your trading terminal is not connected, or if the robot is not working, your orders are not protected.
- NFA (true/false) - use "true" if your broker is NFA regulated. This mode will execute only one trade at a time.
- No_Hedge (true/false) - use "true" if you wish to cancel all hedge trades.
- Max_Orders_Total - maximum permitted (total for all three systems) number of Forex Diamond open trades at the same time.
- Forex Diamond can open a maximum of 9 trades at a time (up to 3 trades for each system). Having nine trades open at the same time is quite rare and some of the trades will be hedged; however, 3-6 trades at a time is normal, so you should consider your trading volumes carefully in this context.
- If you feel nervous about having several trades open at the same time, you can limit Max_Orders_Total to 3 or even 1 - Forex Diamond will stay profitable, but the profit factor, and of course the total profit, will be reduced. However, it would be more reasonable to keep the Max_Orders_Total to 9 and simply halve or quarter your usual trading volume – this will keep the profit factor and the efficiency of Forex Diamond. In the table below you can easily see the relationship between Max_Orders_Total, the total profit and profit factors.
- Signal_1(2,3) - (true/false) - activates or deactivates the signals of systems 1,2 or 3.
- Magic_1(2,3) - a unique identifier through which Forex Diamond recognises and manages its own positions. If you use other expert advisors on the same account, please ensure that each of them has a distinct, unique identifier. Please note that Magic is different for all three Forex Diamond systems!
- RecoveryMode_1(2,3) (true/false) - when RecoveryMode is activated, an algorithm effectively compensates the current drawdown by smoothly increasing trading volumes. This mode is active only when AutoMM_1(2,3) is greater than zero. Before activating RecoveryMode, please bear in mind that it can increase the risk to your account. For this reason, RecoveryMode should only be used at low values of the AutoMM_1(2,3) parameter. We recommend RecoveryMode with AutoMM_1(2,3) values below 1.
- FixedLots_1(2,3) - the extent of the fixed trading volume of systems 1,2 and 3. If you use AutoMM>0, the value of the FixedLots_1(2,3) parameter will make no difference.
- AutoMM_1(2,3) - automatic risk management activates at values greater than zero:
- AutoMM_Max_1(2,3) - the maximum permitted risk expressed as a percentage of the account per individual transaction, calculated on the basis of a 100 pip loss. When RecoveryMode is used, this parameter limits the upper value of the risk.
- Max_Orders_1(2,3) - maximum permitted number of open trades at the same time for each system 1,2 or 3.
- Trade_Interval_1(2,3) - minimum time interval (in minutes) between the trades of the separate Forex Diamond systems.
- ExecuteOnEveryTick (true/false) - Forex Diamond is designed to calculate and execute all signals on a base of one-minute-bar open price. However, there is an option for advanced traders who may need a signal calculation and execution on every tick. This feature opens a field for real-tick experiments with the ExtraPipsSignal_1(2,3) parameters.
- CloseOnlyOnProfit – (true/false). Set it TRUE if you wish Forex Diamond EA to close the trades always on profit or when the price hits full stop loss level.
- TakeProfit – fixed Take Profit value in standard 4 digit pips. Most Forex Diamond trades are closed by trading logic, so the fixed Take Profit is there to provide additional options for experts.
- Min_StopLoss – minimum StopLoss in standard 4 digit pips.
- Max_StopLoss - maximum StopLoss in standard 4 digit pips.
- ReverseProfit – is important for the performance parameter, and means a minimum pips profit in which the position will be closed if the price indicates a reversal. The default ReverseProfit value is zero, which means that Forex Diamond will use a value broadcasted by our server. If you enter a value greater than zero this will overwrite the automatic value. Reasonable ReverseProfit values are values between 5 and 15 pips.
- ExtraPipsSignal_1(2,3) - a threshold value (in standard pips) that controls the position opening of the Forex Diamond system 1(2,3). If for example you chose a positive value of 2 pips, the position opening logic will wait for 2 pips market movement against the initial signal before opening a position. This can increase the average profit of the system, but can also result in you missing some good trades. If you keep the default zero value, Forex Diamond will use specific values for ExtraPipsSignal_1(2,3) for each one currency pair.
- Use_Trend_Filter (true/false) – activates/deactivates a trend filter of all three signals.
- Trend_Period – the period of the trend indicator.
- Trend_Strenght – the minimum distance (in pips) between the price and the trend indicator, below which trades will not be taken.
- MondayStartHour - Forex Diamond will open positions after this hour on Mondays.
- FridayExit (true/false) - if you wish to limit Forex Diamond trading on Friday, use FridayExit=true.
- LastTradeHour - Forex Diamond can trade until the end of this hour on Friday.
- ExitHour - Forex Diamond will close all open positions at this time on Friday if FridayExit is used.
- Avoid_News (true/false) - if you wish to use the news filter function, you should set Avoid_News=true
- Include_Medium_News (true/false) - if you wish to avoid the medium impact news too, you should set Include_Medium_News=true.
- Wait_Before_News - the number of minutes before the news event, during which trading will be switched off.
- Wait_After_News - the number of minutes after the news event, during which trading will be switched off
The news filter works only if our website url is added on your terminal "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" configuration. To configure this: Go to MT4/MT5 Terminal → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors tab → "Allow WebRequests for listed URL" and add: https://www.forex-diamond.com
==== Time Management System Settings ====
- AllowedHour_ForBacktest - this parameter is only for backtesting! It helps optimizing the Time Management system. Here is how you can use it. During the optimization set start value 0, end value 23 and the step 1. At the end the tester will show you the best trading hours which you can use on all week days. If you wish to optimize only one day per optimization. For example you want to optimize the trading hours for Monday, you have to disable other days bay settings TuesdayTrading=false ... to ... FridayTrading=false. At the end of the optimization the tester will show you the best hours for trading on Monday. You can add these best hours in the parameter MondayTradingHours separated by comma, for example: 1,4,6.
- MondayTrading - true/false - enable or disable trading on Monday
- MondayTradingHours - trading hours separated by comma. For example: MondayTradingHours=22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade
- TuesdayTrading - true/false - enable or disable trading on Tuesday
- TuesdayTradingHours - trading hours separated by comma. For example: TuesdayTradingHours=22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade
- WednesdayTrading - true/false - enable or disable trading on Wednesday
- WednesdayTradingHours - trading hours separated by comma. For example: WednesdayTradingHours=22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade
- ThursdayTrading - true/false - enable or disable trading on Thursday
- ThursdayTradingHours - trading hours separated by comma. For example: ThursdayTradingHours=22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade
- FridayTrading - true/false - enable or disable trading on Friday
- FridayTradingHours - trading hours separated by comma. For example: FridayTradingHours=22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade
- SaturdayTrading and SundayTrading - true/false - enable or disable trading during Saturday and Sunday respectively. Due to big GMT offset, some brokers trade during weekends and for that reason we added these parameters as well.
- Max open lots – The total allowed lot size for all open trades.
- Maximum daily loss (currency) - Set a maximum limit on the amount you can lose in a single day to protect your capital.
- Maximum daily drawdown % - Define the maximum percentage of your balance that can be lost in one day.
- Daily reset hour (terminal) – Daily reset hour. This is usually 00:00 but if your broker has different reset hour then you can set any hour. Have in mind that if you change the hour directly on the control panel it will be effective after the new hour is reached!
- Minimum Equity (currency) - Establish a minimum equity level that, when reached, triggers protective measures.
- Maximum Equity drawdown % - Limit the maximum percentage drawdown of your total equity to prevent significant losses.
- Maximum Equity (currency) - Set an upper limit on your equity to help manage gains and protect from volatile shifts.
- RandomizeExit (true/false) - Enable or disable exit randomization logic.
- StopLossRange (Default: 5 pips) - Randomly modifies the StopLoss level within a ±5 pips range.
- TakeProfitRange (Default: 5 pips) - Randomly modifies the TakeProfit level within a ±5 pips range.
- RandomizeEntry (true/false) - Enable or disable entry randomization for trade opening time and price.
- OpenTimeMaxDelay (Default: 60 seconds) - Random delay (up to 60 seconds) for executing a trade.
- OpenPriceMinDeviation (Default: 5 pips) - Minimum deviation from the original entry price.
- OpenPriceMaxDeviation (Default: 10 pips) - Maximum deviation from the original entry price.
Tips for Achieving Truly Unique Trading Behavior
To further individualize your trading and avoid detection by prop firm monitoring systems, we recommend:
1. Customizing the EA_Comment: Replace the default EA name with a personal tag or custom phrase.
2. Using Unique Magic Numbers: Helps differentiate trades from other accounts using the same EA.
3. Running a Secondary EA: Introducing another EA on the same account can further diversify your trade footprint.
Forex Diamond EA Backtest results
1. GBPUSD test with MM
2. GBPUSD test with fixed lot size
3. USDJPY test with fixed lot size
4. EURUSD test with fixed lot size
5. USDCHF test with fixed lot size
.Set Files for Forex Diamond EA
Currently, we provide optional .set files for each supported pair. These files activate the EA’s Time Management System, which can help improve performance by limiting trading during certain hours. Our testing and optimization have shown that restricting trading hours can enhance results, especially by avoiding periods of high volatility such as major news releases or session openings.
Please note that the default settings of Forex Diamond EA are already profitable. The .set files here are optional and may provide slight improvements. However, keep in mind that restricting trading hours may also reduce the frequency of trades.
Use the .set files at your own discretion. They only activate the Time Management System and do not change other EA parameters.
Please note that the trading hours in the .set files below are optimized for brokers with a winter GMT offset of +2 and a summer GMT offset of +3. If your broker uses a different GMT offset, you will need to adjust the trading hours accordingly. If you are unsure how to make these changes, feel free to contact us—we’ll be happy to help you adapt the settings to match your broker’s time zone.
If you have any questions about Forex Diamond EA feel free to contact us. We will be happy to assist.