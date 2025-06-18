Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability to thrive in various market conditions.

Get Forex Diamond EA today and experience professional-grade algorithmic trading with risk control and precision.

Whether you're a retail trader looking for steady growth or preparing for a prop firm challenge, Forex Diamond EA offers a battle-tested solution with intelligent protections and adaptive behavior to suit all environments.

2. Trade Randomization System: Adds slight random variations in execution to avoid pattern detection — ideal for prop firm compatibility and real-market simulation.

Fully compatible with proprietary trading firms, funded accounts, FTMO, and similar platforms. Forex Diamond EA comes with:

Recommended settings: the default settings are best for all supported pairs!

3. Scalping Strategy: Forex Diamond's Countertrend Scalping Strategy leverages small spread trades executed with precision and speed. Forex Diamond's dynamic trading system quickly adjusts your trading parameters to suit even the most volatile markets.

2. Countertrend Strategy: Forex Diamond implements its Countertrend Strategy to watch the market for potential trend reversals. Once an opportunity is detected, Forex Diamond EA dynamically adjusts its trading parameters to maximize the profit potential of each trade.

1. Signal Strategy: Forex Diamond ЕА utilizes its Trend-Retrace Signal Strategy to systematically execute profitable trades. The algorithm patiently applies well-vetted trading parameters to profit from the market trend while safeguarding your Gains.

Forex Diamond EA is a rare combination of trend and countertrend strategies, smart money-management, dynamic trading parameter configurations and rapid trade execution. Forex Diamond EA is a complete trading system for currency traders who want speed, precision and reliable performance. Forex Diamond is designed to trade with 3 proven algorithms:

Most trading software handles just one aspect of your trading strategy such as trading small-spread opportunities or watching for market reversal signals. The problem with this single-strategy approach is that it lacks an overall strategy to maximize each tactic. Forex Diamond doesn't have this problem! Each trading tool is aligned with an overall trading strategy meaning that every action works together to deliver superior results.

Now upgraded with advanced features to meet the demands of modern trading, including drawdown protection and a randomization system ideal for prop firm challenges, Forex Diamond EA is more powerful than ever.

==== General Settings ====

LongTrades - true/false to enable/disable the long trades.

- true/false to enable/disable the long trades. ShortTrades - true/false to enable/disable the short trades.

- true/false to enable/disable the short trades. AutoGMT_Offset - true/false - Change to false only if you want to use the ManualGMT_Offset in your live trading. In this case, please ensure that you have used the correct ManualGMT_Offset for your broker. Auto GMT works only if our website url is added on your terminal "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" configuration. To configure this: Go to MT4/MT5 Terminal → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors tab → "Allow WebRequests for listed URL" and add: https://www.forex-diamond.com

- true/false - Change to false only if you want to use the ManualGMT_Offset in your live trading. In this case, please ensure that you have used the correct ManualGMT_Offset for your broker. Auto GMT works only if our website url is added on your terminal "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" configuration. To configure this: Go to MT4/MT5 Terminal → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors tab → "Allow WebRequests for listed URL" and add: https://www.forex-diamond.com ManualGMT_Offset - For this parameter you have to set the winter GMT offset of your broker. This parameter is very important in case that you have disabled the AutoGMT_Offset=false and when you backtest the Forex Diamond EA. If you set wrong value, then you may get unexpected results.

- For this parameter you have to set the winter GMT offset of your broker. This parameter is very important in case that you have disabled the AutoGMT_Offset=false and when you backtest the Forex Diamond EA. If you set wrong value, then you may get unexpected results. DST_Usage - This parameter is one of the most important parameters because it tells to Forex Diamond EA how to deal with the GMT offset. You can set 3 different values on this parameter. Actually, it is a drop-down list and you only need to choose the correct value for your broker. Check below: - If your broker has one GMT offset year-round (your broker never switches to summer/winter time) you must select DST_Usage=NONE.





- If your broker switch to summer/winter time based on EU DST (summer time from last Sunday of March till last Sunday of October) then set it DST_Usage=EU_DST.





- If your broker switch to summer/winter time based on US DST (summer time from second Sunday of March till first Sunday of November) then set it DST_Usage=US_DST.





EA_Comment - enter comments here if you’d like to record comments about your Forex Diamond trades.

- enter comments here if you’d like to record comments about your Forex Diamond trades. MaxSpread - maximum allowed spread in standard 4 digit pips. You can also enter partial values.

- maximum allowed spread in standard 4 digit pips. You can also enter partial values. Slippage - maximum allowed slippage in standard 4 digit pips. You can also enter partial values.

- maximum allowed slippage in standard 4 digit pips. You can also enter partial values. StealthMode (true/false) - in this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit levels in program logic are hidden (i.e. brokers cannot see them). If you use this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit orders are not located in the trading server, which means that if your trading terminal is not connected, or if the robot is not working, your orders are not protected.

(true/false) - in this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit levels in program logic are hidden (i.e. brokers cannot see them). If you use this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit orders are not located in the trading server, which means that if your trading terminal is not connected, or if the robot is not working, your orders are not protected. NFA (true/false) - use "true" if your broker is NFA regulated. This mode will execute only one trade at a time.

(true/false) - use "true" if your broker is NFA regulated. This mode will execute only one trade at a time. No_Hedge (true/false) - use "true" if you wish to cancel all hedge trades.

(true/false) - use "true" if you wish to cancel all hedge trades. Max_Orders_Total - maximum permitted (total for all three systems) number of Forex Diamond open trades at the same time.

- Forex Diamond can open a maximum of 9 trades at a time (up to 3 trades for each system). Having nine trades open at the same time is quite rare and some of the trades will be hedged; however, 3-6 trades at a time is normal, so you should consider your trading volumes carefully in this context. - If you feel nervous about having several trades open at the same time, you can limit Max_Orders_Total to 3 or even 1 - Forex Diamond will stay profitable, but the profit factor, and of course the total profit, will be reduced. However, it would be more reasonable to keep the Max_Orders_Total to 9 and simply halve or quarter your usual trading volume – this will keep the profit factor and the efficiency of Forex Diamond. In the table below you can easily see the relationship between Max_Orders_Total, the total profit and profit factors.





==== Signal 1(2,3) Settings ====

Signal_1(2,3) - (true/false) - activates or deactivates the signals of systems 1,2 or 3.

- (true/false) - activates or deactivates the signals of systems 1,2 or 3. Magic_1(2,3) - a unique identifier through which Forex Diamond recognises and manages its own positions. If you use other expert advisors on the same account, please ensure that each of them has a distinct, unique identifier. Please note that Magic is different for all three Forex Diamond systems!

- a unique identifier through which Forex Diamond recognises and manages its own positions. If you use other expert advisors on the same account, please ensure that each of them has a distinct, unique identifier. Please note that Magic is different for all three Forex Diamond systems! RecoveryMode_1(2,3) (true/false) - when RecoveryMode is activated, an algorithm effectively compensates the current drawdown by smoothly increasing trading volumes. This mode is active only when AutoMM_1(2,3) is greater than zero. Before activating RecoveryMode, please bear in mind that it can increase the risk to your account. For this reason, RecoveryMode should only be used at low values of the AutoMM_1(2,3) parameter. We recommend RecoveryMode with AutoMM_1(2,3) values below 1.

(true/false) - when RecoveryMode is activated, an algorithm effectively compensates the current drawdown by smoothly increasing trading volumes. This mode is active only when AutoMM_1(2,3) is greater than zero. Before activating RecoveryMode, please bear in mind that it can increase the risk to your account. For this reason, RecoveryMode should only be used at low values of the AutoMM_1(2,3) parameter. We recommend RecoveryMode with AutoMM_1(2,3) values below 1. FixedLots_1(2,3) - the extent of the fixed trading volume of systems 1,2 and 3. If you use AutoMM>0, the value of the FixedLots_1(2,3) parameter will make no difference.

- the extent of the fixed trading volume of systems 1,2 and 3. If you use AutoMM>0, the value of the FixedLots_1(2,3) parameter will make no difference. AutoMM_1(2,3) - automatic risk management activates at values greater than zero:

- Example 1: at AutoMM = 0.5, Forex Diamond opens positions equal to 0.05 lots (5,000) given account extent of 10,000. This places 0.5 per cent of the account extent at risk per individual transaction at a loss of 100 pips.

- Example 2: at AutoMM = 2, Forex Diamond opens positions equal to 0.2 lot (20,000) given account extent of 10,000. This places 2 per cent of the account extent at risk per individual transaction at a loss of 100 pips.





If you use Forex Diamond on more than one currency pair, you should seriously consider reducing the risk levels for each currency pair in proportion to the number of pairs you are trading.

AutoMM_Max_1(2,3) - the maximum permitted risk expressed as a percentage of the account per individual transaction, calculated on the basis of a 100 pip loss. When RecoveryMode is used, this parameter limits the upper value of the risk.

- the maximum permitted risk expressed as a percentage of the account per individual transaction, calculated on the basis of a 100 pip loss. When RecoveryMode is used, this parameter limits the upper value of the risk. Max_Orders_1(2,3) - maximum permitted number of open trades at the same time for each system 1,2 or 3.

- maximum permitted number of open trades at the same time for each system 1,2 or 3. Trade_Interval_1(2,3) - minimum time interval (in minutes) between the trades of the separate Forex Diamond systems.









==== Expert Settings ====

ExecuteOnEveryTick (true/false) - Forex Diamond is designed to calculate and execute all signals on a base of one-minute-bar open price. However, there is an option for advanced traders who may need a signal calculation and execution on every tick. This feature opens a field for real-tick experiments with the ExtraPipsSignal_1(2,3) parameters.

(true/false) - Forex Diamond is designed to calculate and execute all signals on a base of one-minute-bar open price. However, there is an option for advanced traders who may need a signal calculation and execution on every tick. This feature opens a field for real-tick experiments with the ExtraPipsSignal_1(2,3) parameters. CloseOnlyOnProfit – (true/false). Set it TRUE if you wish Forex Diamond EA to close the trades always on profit or when the price hits full stop loss level.

– (true/false). Set it TRUE if you wish Forex Diamond EA to close the trades always on profit or when the price hits full stop loss level. TakeProfit – fixed Take Profit value in standard 4 digit pips. Most Forex Diamond trades are closed by trading logic, so the fixed Take Profit is there to provide additional options for experts.

– fixed Take Profit value in standard 4 digit pips. Most Forex Diamond trades are closed by trading logic, so the fixed Take Profit is there to provide additional options for experts. Min_StopLoss – minimum StopLoss in standard 4 digit pips.

– minimum StopLoss in standard 4 digit pips. Max_StopLoss - maximum StopLoss in standard 4 digit pips.





-The actual Stop Loss is dynamically calculated on the basis of current market volatility, so the purpose of the Min_StopLoss and the Max_StopLoss values is to limit the actual dynamically calculated Stop Loss. These parameters also provide an option for advanced traders to use their own fixed Stop Loss if qual values of Min_StopLoss and Max_StopLoss are chosen.





ReverseProfit – is important for the performance parameter, and means a minimum pips profit in which the position will be closed if the price indicates a reversal. The default ReverseProfit value is zero, which means that Forex Diamond will use a value broadcasted by our server. If you enter a value greater than zero this will overwrite the automatic value. Reasonable ReverseProfit values are values between 5 and 15 pips.

– is important for the performance parameter, and means a minimum pips profit in which the position will be closed if the price indicates a reversal. The default ReverseProfit value is zero, which means that Forex Diamond will use a value broadcasted by our server. If you enter a value greater than zero this will overwrite the automatic value. Reasonable ReverseProfit values are values between 5 and 15 pips. ExtraPipsSignal_1 (2,3) - a threshold value (in standard pips) that controls the position opening of the Forex Diamond system 1(2,3). If for example you chose a positive value of 2 pips, the position opening logic will wait for 2 pips market movement against the initial signal before opening a position. This can increase the average profit of the system, but can also result in you missing some good trades. If you keep the default zero value, Forex Diamond will use specific values for ExtraPipsSignal_1(2,3) for each one currency pair.

(2,3) - a threshold value (in standard pips) that controls the position opening of the Forex Diamond system 1(2,3). If for example you chose a positive value of 2 pips, the position opening logic will wait for 2 pips market movement against the initial signal before opening a position. This can increase the average profit of the system, but can also result in you missing some good trades. If you keep the default zero value, Forex Diamond will use specific values for ExtraPipsSignal_1(2,3) for each one currency pair. Use_Trend_Filter (true/false) – activates/deactivates a trend filter of all three signals.





- The trend filter can increase Forex Diamond’s Profit Factor and Expected Payoff, but this may be at the expense of total profit and trading frequency.

Trend_Period – the period of the trend indicator.

– the period of the trend indicator. Trend_Strenght – the minimum distance (in pips) between the price and the trend indicator, below which trades will not be taken.





The table below contains information about how the Trend Filter option and the Trend_Strength parameter affect several important performance parameters. These include: total profit, trading frequency, profit factor, expected payoff and drawdown.





==== Monday-Friday Settings ====

MondayStartHour - Forex Diamond will open positions after this hour on Mondays.

- Forex Diamond will open positions after this hour on Mondays. FridayExit (true/false) - if you wish to limit Forex Diamond trading on Friday, use FridayExit=true.

(true/false) - if you wish to limit Forex Diamond trading on Friday, use FridayExit=true. LastTradeHour - Forex Diamond can trade until the end of this hour on Friday.

- Forex Diamond can trade until the end of this hour on Friday. ExitHour - Forex Diamond will close all open positions at this time on Friday if FridayExit is used.









==== News Filter Settings ====

Avoid_News (true/false) - if you wish to use the news filter function, you should set Avoid_News=true

(true/false) - if you wish to use the news filter function, you should set Avoid_News=true Include_Medium_News (true/false) - if you wish to avoid the medium impact news too, you should set Include_Medium_News=true.

(true/false) - if you wish to avoid the medium impact news too, you should set Include_Medium_News=true. Wait_Before_News - the number of minutes before the news event, during which trading will be switched off.

- the number of minutes before the news event, during which trading will be switched off. Wait_After_News - the number of minutes after the news event, during which trading will be switched off

The news filter works only if our website url is added on your terminal "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" configuration. To configure this: Go to MT4/MT5 Terminal → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors tab → "Allow WebRequests for listed URL" and add: https://www.forex-diamond.com





==== Time Management System Settings ====

AllowedHour_ForBacktest - this parameter is only for backtesting! It helps optimizing the Time Management system. Here is how you can use it. During the optimization set start value 0, end value 23 and the step 1. At the end the tester will show you the best trading hours which you can use on all week days. If you wish to optimize only one day per optimization. For example you want to optimize the trading hours for Monday, you have to disable other days bay settings TuesdayTrading=false ... to ... FridayTrading=false. At the end of the optimization the tester will show you the best hours for trading on Monday. You can add these best hours in the parameter MondayTradingHours separated by comma, for example: 1,4,6.

- this parameter is only for backtesting! It helps optimizing the Time Management system. Here is how you can use it. During the optimization set start value 0, end value 23 and the step 1. At the end the tester will show you the best trading hours which you can use on all week days. If you wish to optimize only one day per optimization. For example you want to optimize the trading hours for Monday, you have to disable other days bay settings TuesdayTrading=false ... to ... FridayTrading=false. At the end of the optimization the tester will show you the best hours for trading on Monday. You can add these best hours in the parameter MondayTradingHours separated by comma, for example: 1,4,6. MondayTrading - true/false - enable or disable trading on Monday

- true/false - enable or disable trading on Monday MondayTradingHours - trading hours separated by comma. For example: MondayTradingHours =22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade

- trading hours separated by comma. For example: =22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade TuesdayTrading - true/false - enable or disable trading on Tuesday

- true/false - enable or disable trading on Tuesday TuesdayTradingHours - trading hours separated by comma. For example: TuesdayTradingHours =22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade

- trading hours separated by comma. For example: =22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade WednesdayTrading - true/false - enable or disable trading on Wednesday

- true/false - enable or disable trading on Wednesday WednesdayTradingHours - trading hours separated by comma. For example: WednesdayTradingHours =22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade

- trading hours separated by comma. For example: =22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade ThursdayTrading - true/false - enable or disable trading on Thursday

- true/false - enable or disable trading on Thursday ThursdayTradingHours - trading hours separated by comma. For example: ThursdayTradingHours =22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade

- trading hours separated by comma. For example: =22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade FridayTrading - true/false - enable or disable trading on Friday

- true/false - enable or disable trading on Friday FridayTradingHours - trading hours separated by comma. For example: FridayTradingHours =22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade

- trading hours separated by comma. For example: =22,23,0,1,2 - only during these hours the robot will be able to trade SaturdayTrading and SundayTrading - true/false - enable or disable trading during Saturday and Sunday respectively. Due to big GMT offset, some brokers trade during weekends and for that reason we added these parameters as well.





==== Protection Settings ====

Max open lots – The total allowed lot size for all open trades.

– The total allowed lot size for all open trades. Maximum daily loss (currency) - Set a maximum limit on the amount you can lose in a single day to protect your capital.

- Set a maximum limit on the amount you can lose in a single day to protect your capital. Maximum daily drawdown % - Define the maximum percentage of your balance that can be lost in one day.

- Define the maximum percentage of your balance that can be lost in one day. Daily reset hour (terminal) – Daily reset hour. This is usually 00:00 but if your broker has different reset hour then you can set any hour. Have in mind that if you change the hour directly on the control panel it will be effective after the new hour is reached!

– Daily reset hour. This is usually 00:00 but if your broker has different reset hour then you can set any hour. Have in mind that if you change the hour directly on the control panel it will be effective after the new hour is reached! Minimum Equity (currency) - Establish a minimum equity level that, when reached, triggers protective measures.

- Establish a minimum equity level that, when reached, triggers protective measures. Maximum Equity drawdown % - Limit the maximum percentage drawdown of your total equity to prevent significant losses.

- Limit the maximum percentage drawdown of your total equity to prevent significant losses. Maximum Equity (currency) - Set an upper limit on your equity to help manage gains and protect from volatile shifts.

The default values (zero) mean that the respective protection is not active.





Some traders need such protections in “Prop Firm” challenges.





We will refrain from recommending specific values. It is the responsibility of the traders to set these parameters correctly based on their broker restrictions.





We are obliged to inform you, that using such protections could decrease the overall profit in long-term.





Each trader must decide for himself whether to use these protections and at what values.









==== Randomization Settings ====





The Randomization System enables variability in the EA’s execution logic by randomly adjusting the price levels and timing of trade entries and exits. This helps your trades appear less uniform and more individualized—even when using similar settings as other traders.





This is especially important for traders working with proprietary firms, where duplicated strategies may lead to disqualification or restrictions.





>>> Exit Randomization Settings





RandomizeExit (true/false) - Enable or disable exit randomization logic.

(true/false) - Enable or disable exit randomization logic. StopLossRange (Default: 5 pips) - Randomly modifies the StopLoss level within a ±5 pips range.

(Default: 5 pips) - Randomly modifies the StopLoss level within a ±5 pips range. TakeProfitRange (Default: 5 pips) - Randomly modifies the TakeProfit level within a ±5 pips range.









>>> Entry Randomization Settings





RandomizeEntry (true/false) - Enable or disable entry randomization for trade opening time and price.

(true/false) - Enable or disable entry randomization for trade opening time and price. OpenTimeMaxDelay (Default: 60 seconds) - Random delay (up to 60 seconds) for executing a trade.

(Default: 60 seconds) - Random delay (up to 60 seconds) for executing a trade. OpenPriceMinDeviation (Default: 5 pips) - Minimum deviation from the original entry price.

(Default: 5 pips) - Minimum deviation from the original entry price. OpenPriceMaxDeviation (Default: 10 pips) - Maximum deviation from the original entry price.





Important Notes About the Randomization Feature





1. Entry Randomization Works Only in Live Trading





Due to platform limitations (MQL4/MQL5), entry randomization does not function in backtesting. However, we’ve rigorously verified its performance in live market conditions.





2. Exit Randomization Can Be Backtested





You can verify its effectiveness by running multiple backtests and observing different outcomes, confirming the randomness in action.





3. Parameter Recommendations





Using smaller deviation ranges (e.g., 1–5 pips) may offer higher accuracy, but be aware of potential missed trades.





Larger deviation ranges (e.g., 5–50 pips) offer greater randomness but may lead to less favorable trade execution.





Adjust settings carefully based on your trading strategy and goals.













Tips for Achieving Truly Unique Trading Behavior To further individualize your trading and avoid detection by prop firm monitoring systems, we recommend: 1. Customizing the EA_Comment: Replace the default EA name with a personal tag or custom phrase. 2. Using Unique Magic Numbers: Helps differentiate trades from other accounts using the same EA. 3. Running a Secondary EA: Introducing another EA on the same account can further diversify your trade footprint.