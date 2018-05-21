Market Insider

4

Market Insider is an excellent indicator for scalping the trend and also trading market breakouts and reversals. It is based on a ATR measured volatility channel and the CCI indicator.

The green trend line and green bars indicates an uptrend and the red trend line and red bars indicates a downtrend. An intensive price breakout of some of the trend lines indicates a market breakout and a potential new opposite trend. In choppy-range behaving market and in low liquidity conditions the breakout signals can be an indication for an opposite signal.

The CCI indicator initiated arrows are signs for overbought and oversold market in the context of the current trend and can be used for entry and exit scalping signals. For best performance the indicator must be visually adapted to the used timeframe and trading instrument. The trend lines can be successfully used as an initial SL levels and following trailing stop levels.

Market Insider indicator can send push notifications to mobile phones.

Market Insider indicator settings:

  • ATR_Period – the period of the ATR indicator used for calculating the trend lines.
  • ATR_Factor – the multiplying factor which determines the distance between the market price and the trend line.
  • CCI_Period – the period of the CCI indicator used for calculating the overbought and the oversold entry and exit levels.
  • CCI_Level – the CCI indicator value which determines the overbought and the oversold entry and exit levels.
  • AlertSystem – switches on and off the signal alerts..
  • AlertPasuse – pause between the alerts in seconds.
  • Send_Push_Notifications - activate/deactivate sending notification to mobile phones.
  • bars – number of chart bars for which the indicator will be calculated and displayed on the chart.

If you like my product, please write a review! I will be very grateful!

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Reviews 13
Pit L.
205
Pit L. 2019.07.09 19:30 
 

Das ist ein sehr guter Indikator für Scalping Handel. Der Indikator muss ein wenig an den Zeitrahmen und Handels Paar angepasst werden und dann ist es eine hervorragende Ergänzung zum Scalping Handel. ( Der Autor des Indikators empfiehlt es ja richtigerweise auch so ).

Vielen Dank für diesen Indikator und die anderen guten Produkte von diesem Autor.

Krasimir Ivanov
558
Krasimir Ivanov 2018.06.01 21:34 
 

Another great product from the author. Thank you Lachezar!

Kazimierz Korkus
51
Kazimierz Korkus 2018.05.31 08:57 
 

$wietny wskaznik.Polecam wszystkim i dziekuje autorowi za udostepnienie tego produktu za darmo.Pozdrawiam

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Trend Detector with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! Forex Trend Detector is an automated trading strategy which is developed to follow the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and cons
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John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.15 01:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Manea Marian
1105
Manea Marian 2020.07.18 22:30 
 

Arrow make repaint !!!!

Pit L.
205
Pit L. 2019.07.09 19:30 
 

Das ist ein sehr guter Indikator für Scalping Handel. Der Indikator muss ein wenig an den Zeitrahmen und Handels Paar angepasst werden und dann ist es eine hervorragende Ergänzung zum Scalping Handel. ( Der Autor des Indikators empfiehlt es ja richtigerweise auch so ).

Vielen Dank für diesen Indikator und die anderen guten Produkte von diesem Autor.

Shaheen Hassanali
6839
Shaheen Hassanali 2018.12.05 15:52 
 

Has Merit

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.11.09 16:44 
 

useful tools

Samuel Trokski
102
Samuel Trokski 2018.10.12 15:46 
 

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Sergey Zhuravkov
2116
Sergey Zhuravkov 2018.09.29 20:27 
 

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Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.07.10 17:14 
 

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Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.30 13:23 
 

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Павел
324
Павел 2018.06.09 11:07 
 

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Krasimir Ivanov
558
Krasimir Ivanov 2018.06.01 21:34 
 

Another great product from the author. Thank you Lachezar!

Kazimierz Korkus
51
Kazimierz Korkus 2018.05.31 08:57 
 

$wietny wskaznik.Polecam wszystkim i dziekuje autorowi za udostepnienie tego produktu za darmo.Pozdrawiam

GoodMorningg
535
GoodMorningg 2018.05.25 13:47 
 

Лучший индикатор из всех платных и бесплатных которые у меня есть!!! Спасибо автору за этот продукт!!!

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