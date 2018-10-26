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Smart Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things.

Smart Scalper PRO is the professional version of the popular scalper BF Smart Scalper EA with a lot of new features/systems and improvements. Continue reading to learn more about Smart Scalper PRO. Smart Scalper PRO is very simple, but it is based on the most proven trading principle since the markets exist – enter the market in the direction of a strong market impulse, after a reasonable correction is detected. In the core of this trading principle is our deeply encoded human psychology, which will never change. My goal was to keep Smart Scalper PRO as simple as possible in order to prevent the curve-fitting, which is the biggest enemy of the EA trading. I have added a lot of new additional features/systems in this PRO version to improve its performance.





There is a MT5 version too! Click here to check it!





Smart Scalper PRO Features

Strong, pure and simple trading logic

24/5 trading, without any time restrictions – no GMT shift hassles

Reasonable TP and SL levels - plus new ATR based algorithm



Low drawdown

Solid 18-year backtest performance

Multiple currency pairs support

Advanced News Filter

New, improved, highly effective exit logic



Advanced Time Management System

Email and Push Notification system

Friday Exit System





Instructions and recommendations You can use Auto MM=2% (low risk) up to 10% (high risk), according to the significance of your account and your risk and profit expectations. Reasonable fixed Lot size is 0.05 on 1k account balance, or 0.5 lots on 10k account balance. If you use multiple currency pairs, you should consider decreasing the risk accordingly. Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and USDCAD, plus optional GBPUSD high frequency - high profit settings

The default settings are for GBPUSD. Click here to download .set files for other supported pairs. You can run the EA on M1 or M15 chart – it makes no difference for the EA, as all used timeframes are hardcoded. You can backtest and optimize the EA on M1 chart by “open price only” method – this will be correct enough and save you a lot of time. Finally, please, bear in mind that Holy Grails in trading does not exist! Even the best system suffers some bad periods. Smart Scalp PRO is using very reasonable SL levels, so they can get hit /even repeatedly/ in bad market condition. Please, do not leave negative comments after every SL hit, or losing trade! I believe in long term trading Smart Scalper PRO will show good results.



Advanced News Filter



Smart Scalper PRO is equipped with Advanced News Filter. Thanks to this filter you can avoid trading during most important news and events. The news filter can increase the profit factor of the system and reduce the drawdown. It is disabled by default and you can configure it precisely.





Advanced Time Management System



With the Time Management System you can precisely configure the robot to trade or not to trade in specific week days and hours. This is a very powerful option which will let you avoid the most dangerous days and hours.





Friday Exit System



We all know that sometimes it could be risky to trade on Friday because the trades may remain during the weekend and may be closed on big loss due to Monday gaps. The EA has a Friday Exit system and you can configure it to close all trades on Friday Evening at a desired time and to stop trading after this time.





E-mail and Push Notification System



Smart Scalper PRO can send email and push notifications to your mobile phone and inform you about its trades. You can enable Email and Push notifications from Smart Scalper PRO settings.





Smart Scalper PRO Settings



FixedLots

AutoMM

Magic

EA_Coment

MaxSpread

Slippage

TicksTrade

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