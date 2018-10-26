Smart Scalper PRO

3.54

BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion!
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After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs!

Smart Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things.

Smart Scalper PRO is the professional version of the popular scalper BF Smart Scalper EA with a lot of new features/systems and improvements. Continue reading to learn more about Smart Scalper PRO. Smart Scalper PRO is very simple, but it is based on the most proven trading principle since the markets exist – enter the market in the direction of a strong market impulse, after a reasonable correction is detected. In the core of this trading principle is our deeply encoded human psychology, which will never change. My goal was to keep Smart Scalper PRO as simple as possible in order to prevent the curve-fitting, which is the biggest enemy of the EA trading. I have added a lot of new additional features/systems in this PRO version to improve its performance. 


There is a MT5 version too! Click here to check it!


Smart Scalper PRO Features

  • Strong, pure and simple trading logic
  • 24/5 trading, without any time restrictions – no GMT shift hassles
  • Reasonable TP and SL levels - plus new ATR based algorithm
  • Low drawdown
  • Solid 18-year backtest performance
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Advanced News Filter
  • New, improved, highly effective exit logic
  • Advanced Time Management System
  • Email and Push Notification system
  • Friday Exit System


Instructions and recommendations

You can use Auto MM=2% (low risk) up to 10% (high risk), according to the significance of your account and your risk and profit expectations.

Reasonable fixed Lot size is 0.05 on 1k account balance, or 0.5 lots on 10k account balance.

If you use multiple currency pairs, you should consider decreasing the risk accordingly.

Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and USDCAD, plus optional GBPUSD high frequency - high profit settings

The default settings are for GBPUSD. Click here to download .set files for other supported pairs.

You can run the EA on M1 or M15 chart – it makes no difference for the EA, as all used timeframes are hardcoded.

You can backtest and optimize the EA on M1 chart by “open price only” method – this will be correct enough and save you a lot of time.

Finally, please, bear in mind that Holy Grails in trading does not exist! Even the best system suffers some bad periods. Smart Scalp PRO is using very reasonable SL levels, so they can get hit /even repeatedly/ in bad market condition. Please, do not leave negative comments after every SL hit, or losing trade! I believe in long term trading Smart Scalper PRO will show good results.


Advanced News Filter

Smart Scalper PRO is equipped with Advanced News Filter. Thanks to this filter you can avoid trading during most important news and events. The news filter can increase the profit factor of the system and reduce the drawdown. It is disabled by default and you can configure it precisely.


Advanced Time Management System

With the Time Management System you can precisely configure the robot to trade or not to trade in specific week days and hours. This is a very powerful option which will let you avoid the most dangerous days and hours. 


Friday Exit System

We all know that sometimes it could be risky to trade on Friday because the trades may remain during the weekend and may be closed on big loss due to Monday gaps. The EA has a Friday Exit system and you can configure it to close all trades on Friday Evening at a desired time and to stop trading after this time.


E-mail and Push Notification System

Smart Scalper PRO can send email and push notifications to your mobile phone and inform you about its trades. You can enable Email and Push notifications from Smart Scalper PRO settings.


Smart Scalper PRO Settings

  • FixedLots       
  • AutoMM
  • Magic
  • EA_Coment
  • MaxSpread
  • Slippage
  • TicksTrade
  • ....

If you like my product, please write a review! I will be very grateful!

You can check out my other products in my profile!

If you want to be notified of my new products, please add me as a friend! I regularly publish new forex robots!

Reviews 20
Kelly Mulligan
1147
Kelly Mulligan 2024.01.06 05:57 
 

Excellent EA! Very good risk management features.

Zhen Wei Li
666
Zhen Wei Li 2021.07.29 08:14 
 

With a long history of stable trading, it is worth a try！

NudratRahman
22
NudratRahman 2019.03.03 18:49 
 

Genius Robot I must say...!!!

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Filter:
Zhi Hu
801
Zhi Hu 2024.11.27 04:29 
 

lose money

Lachezar Krastev
83609
Reply from developer Lachezar Krastev 2024.11.27 08:33
Hello Zhi Hu, I am sorry to hear that you have not managed to use the EA successfully. Perhaps there are reasons to get poor results. I strongly recommend you to contact me and explain me how you use the EA and i will help you to solve the problems and to get good results.
Kelly Mulligan
1147
Kelly Mulligan 2024.01.06 05:57 
 

Excellent EA! Very good risk management features.

Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.23 05:21 
 

Negative feedback!

pavlovstrukov
329
pavlovstrukov 2022.07.04 17:40 
 

Makes steady and small profits for months/years and than looses all of within days/weeks. Risk Reward Ratio is too bad to be profitable on the long term, not recommended until it has been optimized

Update 8.11: All their EAs are constantly loosing and the seller handles the situation that he just remove the real life accounts where the unprofitable Results are visible and puts Demo Accounts to be able to sell the products but be aware, you will not be able to have the same results with any of his strategies/products provided. You will loose money, stay away from this seller and his aggressive unhonest marketing, there are many other profitable EAs on the market without the need to fake things

Alfredmanohar
26
Alfredmanohar 2021.11.12 08:49 
 

I have rented it starting from 11th Nov 21. Installed it as advised - yet to see any action over last 2 days. Dear Author, please let me know what is it I am doing it wrong. my order no. is #211111_1416. I have given a 4* rating as I expect it to be working best ! Please respond. I have used the same settings as suggested. Using it on a Cent account - 4000 USD

Lachezar Krastev
83609
Reply from developer Lachezar Krastev 2021.11.12 09:25
Hello Alfred, I just sent you a private message in MQL5 chat system. Please check it and write me please. I will help you to use the EA successfully.
Zhen Wei Li
666
Zhen Wei Li 2021.07.29 08:14 
 

With a long history of stable trading, it is worth a try！

Xi Ning Zhou
872
Xi Ning Zhou 2021.02.24 13:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

lorisandro
19
lorisandro 2020.07.24 19:20 
 

basso profit factor rispetto agli standard dell'autore e gravi lacune in mercato contro da aggiornare...

Johan Olwage
394
Johan Olwage 2019.06.02 11:16 
 

I have thoroughly tested demo and live on RDPtoHostwinds, Amsterdam based VPS, over 5 months. All pairs with standard set files settings. All ended up in overall loss measured over the period of 5 months.

NudratRahman
22
NudratRahman 2019.03.03 18:49 
 

Genius Robot I must say...!!!

Panda
226
Panda 2019.01.14 08:01 
 

Panda have checked this EA very carefully because Panda has a big account.

The examine done under this procedure

1，backtest on past 18 years

2，demo forward test

3，real but small trade

all the test have passed.

7 star！

[Deleted] 2019.01.09 08:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Joebar
1120
Joebar 2018.12.26 15:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

John
380
John 2018.12.12 00:22 
 

I have many loss for now , I will update my review when I find profits at least in one day.

UPDATE

great support for Lachezar ,I tried with a broker with low spread and I improve a lot, but it's still not profitable, I'm going to switch to a demo account to test it better before using it in real

David Barros
115
David Barros 2018.12.02 23:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

nivako11
180
nivako11 2018.11.05 19:58 
 

Bought it on Sun, Nov.4. For 20 hrs and running on all supported pairs-only one trade on USDGBP-HF, profitable (used ATR profit, not automatic). I used the files with the presets, just lowered the lot to 0.01 for the testing period and changed the MM to zero. Perhaps i am doing something wrong? How many trades should i expect per day, par pair? Thanks in advance :)

MANUEL ANGEL CABEZA BLASCO
347
MANUEL ANGEL CABEZA BLASCO 2018.11.01 19:47 
 

De momento muy bien.

Dennis Pogrebchtchikov
515
Dennis Pogrebchtchikov 2018.10.31 20:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sezgin
61
Sezgin 2018.10.30 20:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

danichirri66
338
danichirri66 2018.10.30 20:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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