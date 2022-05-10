BF Scalper PRO MT5

5

BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion!
Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice!

Promo Price: $177
(Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!)

After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs!

For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here!

BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO version, in order to improve its overall performance. The improved exit logic reduces the drawdown and increases the efficiency of the system. In addition, the new ATR based Stop Loss calculating algorithm /as an option/ works excellent adapting the Stop Loss levels to the current market volatility, decreasing the drawdown and increasing the Profit Factor of the system. In order to prove that the system is profitable under real market condition, I’ve performed 99.9% quality, real tick data, REAL SPREAD backtest, which are promising.

There is a MT4 version too! Click here to check it!

BF Scalper PRO Features:

  • Strong, pure and simple trading logic
  • Reasonable TP and SL levels - plus new ATR based algorithm
  • Low drawdown
  • Solid 18-year backtest performance
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Advanced News Filter
  • Volatility filter
  • New, improved, highly effective exit logic 
  • Email and Push Notification system
  • Friday Exit System
  • Grid System (optional)
  • Trailing Stop System


Recommended timeframe: M15

Recommended backtest method: M15 by every tick

Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD, USDCAD, USDCHF and USDJPY.


The default settings are for GBPUSD. Click here to download .set files for other supported pairs.


IMPORTANT: Please, pay attention to the parameters MondayTradingHours ... FridayTradingHours! In order to get proper results, you have to set them correctly according to your broker GMT Offset. Read carefully the parameters explanation below!


Advanced News Filter

BF Scalper PRO is equipped with Advanced News Filter. Thanks to this filter you can avoid trading during most important news and events. The news filter can increase the profit factor of the system and reduce the drawdown. It is disabled by default and you can configure it precisely.


Advanced Time Management System

With the Time Management System you can precisely configure the robot to trade only during specific hours. You can also configure the robot to trade or not on individual week days. This is a very powerful option which will let you avoid the most dangerous periods and to trade the best periods when the robot show best results.


Friday Exit System

We all know that sometimes it could be risky to trade on Friday because the trades may remain during the weekend and may be closed on big loss due to Monday gaps. BF Scalper PRO has a Friday Exit system and you can configure the robot to close all trades on Friday evening at a desired time and to stop trading after this time.


E-mail and Push Notification System

BF Scalper PRO can send email and push notifications to your mobile phone and inform you about its trades.


Dynamic Stop Loss

BF Scalper PRO comes with a new ATR based Stop Loss calculating algorithm /as an option/ works excellent adapting the Stop Loss levels to the current market volatility, decreasing the drawdown and increasing the Profit Factor of the system.


Grid System

BF Scalper PRO comes with Grid System. It is developed to make BF Scalper PRO more profitable and less broker dependent. With the Grid System it can cover the needs and expectations of all traders. The Grid System is optional! 


BF Scalper PRO Settings

  • FixedLots       
  • AutoMM
  • Magic
  • EA_Coment
  • MaxSpread
  • Slippage
  • TicksTrade
  • StealthMode
  • EmergencyStopDist
  • StopLoss
  • TakeProfit
  • .....

For more info, COMPLETE LIST OF SETTINGS, .set files and LIVE Results click here!


If you like my product, please write a review! I will be very grateful!

You can check out my other products in my profile!


If you want to be notified of my new products, please add me as a friend!

Reviews 2
Elanka Su
80
Elanka Su 2023.11.25 10:43 
 

I have just bought it. Backtests look great.

bmasara
58
bmasara 2024.06.27 16:15 
 

The results from backtest and live match very closely

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bmasara
58
bmasara 2024.06.27 16:15 
 

The results from backtest and live match very closely

Elanka Su
80
Elanka Su 2023.11.25 10:43 
 

I have just bought it. Backtests look great.

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