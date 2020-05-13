BF News Trader EA is the most advanced FREE tool for high impact news trading on the market. Usually, when a major news event occurs, the price spikes in one or both directions and this creates an opportunity for short-term scalping. If the magnitude of the price movement is big enough, the trader could gain 20, or in some rare cases even more than 100 pips in a few seconds. Of course, nothing is perfect and the liquidity issues in such high volatility moments could lead to spread increase, execution delay and slippage. However, if you want to try this type of trading free of charge, BF News Trader EA is the right tool for you.





BF News Trader EA features

Semi-automated and fully automated modes

Precise time filter

High spread detection filter

Single or multiple-cascade orders modes

Exit by a trailing stop, or back-tick detection

Multiple currency pairs support

Longs only and shorts only option

...If you are into news trading, News Trader EA is the best tool for you! If you wish to check a professional expert advisor for trading news please check News Scope EA PRO Instructions and recommendations Recommended timeframe: M1 Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD and USDJPY. I have prepared set files for each supported pair. Since I cannot include them here i have uploaded them in the blog. Please check this post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/736549

Please, make sure that you have loaded the set files for each individual currency pair!





IMPORTANT: Use “News Trader EA” only on well-known ECN brokers with good reputation. If you notice repeatedly unusual spread increase, too high slippage, or execution delay, you should not use News Trader EA on this broker anymore.