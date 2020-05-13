BF News Trader EA

4.25

BF News Trader EA is the most advanced FREE tool for high impact news trading on the market. Usually, when a major news event occurs, the price spikes in one or both directions and this creates an opportunity for short-term scalping. If the magnitude of the price movement is big enough, the trader could gain 20, or in some rare cases even more than 100 pips in a few seconds. Of course, nothing is perfect and the liquidity issues in such high volatility moments could lead to spread increase, execution delay and slippage. However, if you want to try this type of trading free of charge, BF News Trader EA is the right tool for you.


BF News Trader EA features
  • Semi-automated and fully automated modes
  • Precise time filter
  • High spread detection filter
  • Single or multiple-cascade orders modes
  • Exit by a trailing stop, or back-tick detection
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Longs only and shorts only option

...If you are into news trading, News Trader EA is the best tool for you!

If you wish to check a professional expert advisor for trading news please check News Scope EA PRO

Instructions and recommendations

Recommended timeframe: M1

Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD and USDJPY.

I have prepared set files for each supported pair. Since I cannot include them here i have uploaded them in the blog. Please check this post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/736549

Please, make sure that you have loaded the set files for each individual currency pair!


IMPORTANT: Use “News Trader EA” only on well-known ECN brokers with good reputation. If you notice repeatedly unusual spread increase, too high slippage, or execution delay, you should not use News Trader EA on this broker anymore.


BF News Trader EA Settings


==== Risk Management ====

  • FixedLots - fixed trading volume (works if AutoMM=0).
  • AutoMM - values greater than 0 (zero) activate automatic ММ (traded volume as a percentage of free margin).


==== General Settings ====

  • Slippage - maximal allowed slippage for position opening.
  • MaxSpread - maximal allowed spread for position opening.
  • MagicNumber - magic number - it is extremely important to keep this different for all robots.
  • StartTrail - value in pips. When trade's profit is equal to this value the EA set trailing stop.
  • TrailStop - value in pips. The trailing stop value.
  • EA_Coment - text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by BF News Trader EA.


==== Pending Orders Settings ====

  • PlaceOrders_OnInit - true/false - whether to place or not pending orders during initialization of the EA.
  • ExitAll_OnDeinit - true/false - whether to close or not all orders during de-initialization of the EA.
  • ExitAll_OnInit - true/false - whether to close or not all orders during initialization of the EA.
  • CloseOnTradeHour - true/false - whether to close or not all orders before to place pending orders.
  • TradeDirection - possible values: -1 only short trades; +1 only long trades; 0 long and short trades;
  • AddDistance - the distance between the current price and the first pending order in pips.
  • AddStep - the distance between each pending orders in pips.
  • AddCount - the number of pending orders to be placed.
  • StopLoss - the stop loss value for pending orders. 0 - means not stop loss.
  • ExpireMinutes - the expiration time for pending orders in minutes.
  • DeleteAfterSeconds - placed pending orders will be deleted X second after the news release (X is value of DeleteAfterSeconds)
  • CloseOnReversePips - when there is a reverse X pips then the EA will close all active orders with the idea to protect the profit. (X is value of CloseOnReversePips)
  • ........

For more info, complete list of settings and .set files, visit the blog!

If you like my product, please write a review! I will be very grateful!

You can check out my other products in my profile!

If you want to be notified of my new products, please add me as a friend!


Reviews 9
IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2023.10.17 09:13 
 

SIEMPRE me gustaron los robots de Noticias y este supera las espectativas .BUEN TRABAJO GRACIAS

NN
1174
NN 2023.07.07 18:47 
 

This Programmer created a very easy to use EA for News Trading that is profitable. Thank you!

yalewang
1120
yalewang 2023.06.11 15:35 
 

i will test it next week .

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EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aurum AI mt4
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Experts
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Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Mirror EA mt4
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Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
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Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Trend Detector with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! Forex Trend Detector is an automated trading strategy which is developed to follow the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and cons
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Omega Trend EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Signal Account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1914271 For Settings, Instructions and additional LIVE Results Click Here! Omega Trend EA is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work o
Pips Master PRO
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Pips Master PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Price Price: $157 (Regular Price: $397 — You Save $240!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Empowering your forex journey with Pips Master Pro. Unleash the power of precision and profit in the dynamic world of forex trading with the revolutionary Pips Master PRO . Crafted by seasoned traders and innovative
Trend Matrix EA
Lachezar Krastev
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Matrix EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Matrix EA is more than just a forex robot; it's your key to mastering the art of trend-following trading. Developed to excel in the fast-paced and ever-changing forex markets, this expert advisor for MetaTrader
Crypto Investor EA
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2.67 (3)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Crypto Investor EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Whether you're just starting out or already a pro, Crypto Investor EA is your edge in navigating Bitcoin’s high-volatility moves. Driven by cutting-edge algorithms, powered by advanced high-performance trading alg
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Smart Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Smart Scalper PRO is the PRO version of the popular scalper BF Smart Scalper EA with a lot of new features/systems and improvements. Smart Scalper PRO is based on the most proven trading principle since
BF Scalper PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (2)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Forex Trend Detector MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (12)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Trend Detector with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! Forex Trend Detector is an automated trading strategy which is developed to follow the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and cons
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AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 18:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hardik K Chapla
572
Hardik K Chapla 2023.10.19 15:32 
 

Hi, I have tested in demo account and the result was good. but when I started in the real account, and now at a loss. a completely different result in a real account. don't waste time.

Lachezar Krastev
83491
Reply from developer Lachezar Krastev 2023.10.20 07:48
Hi, Thanks for the 1 star. You are very generous. This is a free product. You have not spent even a cent for this product. Instead to thank that someone has shared such EA for free you complain about the results. I am 100% sure that your broker conditions in real trading are very bad which explain why you get such different results between demo and real trading. Check the previous reviews of other users. Everyone is satisfied you only not. If you are smart enough you will understand that the problem is on your "television" not on the EA!
IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2023.10.17 09:13 
 

SIEMPRE me gustaron los robots de Noticias y este supera las espectativas .BUEN TRABAJO GRACIAS

NN
1174
NN 2023.07.07 18:47 
 

This Programmer created a very easy to use EA for News Trading that is profitable. Thank you!

yalewang
1120
yalewang 2023.06.11 15:35 
 

i will test it next week .

Rajat Kumar Vishwakarma
272
Rajat Kumar Vishwakarma 2023.04.29 11:49 
 

live test is sucesss with profit

palmer134
84
palmer134 2022.11.18 14:33 
 

good job

Tony Franciscus Jans
1488
Tony Franciscus Jans 2022.10.17 18:03 
 

Good EA, Useful. Simplify trading preparation before news.

ABDULRAHMANIBNAUF580
26
ABDULRAHMANIBNAUF580 2022.07.16 03:22 
 

Best EA.. thank you Lachezar Krastev...

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