Smart Scalper PRO MT5

5

BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion!
Buy Smart Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice!

Promo Price: $177
(Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270! Don't Miss!)

After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs!

Smart Scalper PRO is the PRO version of the popular scalper BF Smart Scalper EA with a lot of new features/systems and improvements.

Smart Scalper PRO is based on the most proven trading principle since the markets exist – enter the market in the direction of a strong market impulse, after a reasonable correction is detected.

In the core of this trading principle is our deeply encoded human psychology, which will never change. My goal was to keep Smart Scalper PRO as simple as possible in order to prevent the curve-fitting, which is the biggest enemy of the EA trading. I have added a lot of new additional features/systems in this PRO version to improve its performance. 


There is a MT4 version too! Click here to check it!


Smart Scalper PRO Features

  • Strong, pure and simple trading logic
  • 24/5 trading, without any time restrictions – no GMT shift hassles
  • Reasonable TP and SL levels - plus new ATR based algorithm
  • Low drawdown
  • Solid 18-year backtest performance
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Advanced News Filter
  • New, improved, highly effective exit logic
  • Advanced Time Management System
  • Email and Push Notification system
  • Friday Exit System


Instructions and recommendations

You can use Auto MM=2% (low risk) up to 10% (high risk), according to the significance of your account and your risk and profit expectations.

Reasonable fixed Lot size is 0.05 on 1k account balance, or 0.5 lots on 10k account balance.

If you use multiple currency pairs, you should consider decreasing the risk accordingly.

Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and USDCAD, plus optional GBPUSD high frequency - high profit settings

The default settings are for GBPUSD. Click here to download .set files for other supported pairs.

You can run the EA on M1 or M15 chart – it makes no difference for the EA, as all used timeframes are hardcoded.

You can backtest and optimize the EA on M1 chart by “open price only” method – this will be correct enough and save you a lot of time.

Finally, please, bear in mind that Holy Grails in trading does not exist! Even the best system suffers some bad periods. Smart Scalp PRO is using very reasonable SL levels, so they can get hit /even repeatedly/ in bad market condition. Please, do not leave negative comments after every SL hit, or losing trade! I believe in long term trading Smart Scalper PRO will show good results.


Advanced News Filter

Smart Scalper PRO is equipped with Advanced News Filter. Thanks to this filter, you can avoid trading during most important news and events. The news filter can increase the profit factor of the system and reduce the drawdown.


Advanced Time Management System

With the Time Management System you can precisely configure the robot to trade or not to trade in specific week days and hours. This is a very powerful option which will let you avoid the most dangerous days and hours. 


Friday Exit System

We all know that sometimes it could be risky to trade on Friday because the trades may remain during the weekend and may be closed on big loss due to Monday gaps. Smart Scalper PRO has a Friday Exit system and you can configure the robot to close all trades on Friday Evening at a desired time and to stop trading after this time.


E-mail and Push Notification System

Smart Scalper PRO can send email and push notifications to your mobile phone and inform you about its trades. You can enable Email and Push notifications from Smart Scalper PRO settings.


Smart Scalper PRO Settings

  • FixedLots       
  • AutoMM
  • Magic
  • EA_Coment
  • MaxSpread
  • Slippage
  • TicksTrade
  • StealthMode
  • EmergencyStopDist
  • ..............

For more info, COMPLETE LIST OF SETTINGS and .set files, click here to visit the blog!

If you like my product, please write a review! I will be very grateful!

You can check out my other products in my profile!

If you want to be notified of my new products, please add me as a friend! I regularly publish new forex robots!

Reviews 11
Thomas Mueller
105
Thomas Mueller 2025.12.15 17:30 
 

Just bought this robot. the documentation is good, i'm backtesting and also live testing on a cent acc. as of right now. contact with dev has been very good so far. will report back :o)

Xu Wu Peng
1635
Xu Wu Peng 2022.12.21 13:57 
 

Full rating after a long period of back-testing and real-world verification. Logic: 5 stars, valid for a long time Customizability: 5 stars, all parameters are available for opening and closing positions, etc. Comprehensive: 5 stars, very good

Juan Pablo Vargas Leal
196
Juan Pablo Vargas Leal 2022.10.14 05:34 
 

Hola. Lo estoy probando pero hasta la fecha está muy bueno. Es muy intuitivo. Me gusta. Protege el patrimonio. Good.

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4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
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Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
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Quantum Emperor MT5
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Atherion Zenith AI EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
Experts
AETHERION ZENITH AI EA The Evolution of Precision Gold Automation Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Zenith AI EA at the earliest stage and follow the evolution of the system through public live monitoring from the beginn
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Forex Trend Detector MT5
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Trend Detector with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! Forex Trend Detector is an automated trading strategy which is developed to follow the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and cons
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Thomas Mueller
105
Thomas Mueller 2025.12.15 17:30 
 

Just bought this robot. the documentation is good, i'm backtesting and also live testing on a cent acc. as of right now. contact with dev has been very good so far. will report back :o)

Eric DOttavio
24
Eric DOttavio 2025.01.18 01:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

andrewwyl
42
andrewwyl 2024.01.21 11:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Xu Wu Peng
1635
Xu Wu Peng 2022.12.21 13:57 
 

Full rating after a long period of back-testing and real-world verification. Logic: 5 stars, valid for a long time Customizability: 5 stars, all parameters are available for opening and closing positions, etc. Comprehensive: 5 stars, very good

Alan Lo
791
Alan Lo 2022.10.21 13:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Juan Pablo Vargas Leal
196
Juan Pablo Vargas Leal 2022.10.14 05:34 
 

Hola. Lo estoy probando pero hasta la fecha está muy bueno. Es muy intuitivo. Me gusta. Protege el patrimonio. Good.

Lou Jun Li
326
Lou Jun Li 2022.01.14 08:04 
 

It has been running with a real account for two months and the results are very good. It is a very profitable EA. I believe it will have good results in the long term. I will continue to use it and give feedback

Moises Riquelme Lucas
246
Moises Riquelme Lucas 2021.08.20 13:07 
 

20-08-2021. acabo de comprar el EA estare probando y actualizaré en un mes. El trato con Lachezar muy bueno responde al poco tiempo

03/2022. el bot es muy bueno cumple bien

08-20-2021. I just bought the EA I will be testing and update in a month. Very good treatment with Lachezar responds shortly

03/2022. the bot is very good it performs well

Xiaolei Lu
2860
Xiaolei Lu 2021.08.02 09:09 
 

Nice to have!

nage isi
251
nage isi 2021.02.22 09:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Brian Howes
161
Brian Howes 2021.01.31 13:52 
 

I bought this robot and was in profit within a day. Thanks for a robot that really does work.

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