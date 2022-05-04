Forex GOLD Investor MT5
- Experts
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Lachezar KrastevWe are an experienced team of professional Forex Traders and Developers with more than 15 years trading experience, 12 years in developing automated trading systems.
- Version: 2.4
- Updated: 16 June 2026
- Activations: 10
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Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems. The first one is based on scalping trading strategy, the second system has time based dependency which opens up to 2 trades at a time and the third system is based on breakout strategy. It has been tested rigorously to get the most successful results. You do not need to do any optimizations if you use the default settings.
In addition, Forex GOLD Investor has very strong and useful systems integrated such as intelligent money management system which protects your profits,precise entry and exit trading algorithms, drawdown protection system and etc.
This expert advisor is intelligent EA and it automatically recognizes whether your broker offers four- or five-digit quotes. You don't need to change any settings. If your broker offers five-digit quotes, you don't have to multiply TakeProfit and StopLoss values by 10.
Forex GOLD Investor represents a culmination of over a decade of research and development in trading algorithms. Its sophisticated features and user-centric design make it a valuable tool for traders aiming to capitalize on the lucrative gold market. Experience the fusion of advanced technology and trading expertise with Forex GOLD Investor.
There is a MT4 version too! Check it on my profile!
Recommendations:
Supported currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD)
Top Features of Forex GOLD Investor
- Frequent trading to maximize profit opportunities
- Fully automated - just "Set-and-Forget"
- Intelligent Money-Management System
- Drawdown Protection System
- Revolutionary "Go Long" Trading System
- Precise Entry and Exit Trading Algorithms
- High Spread Protection
- Profit Protection System
- Drawdown Reducing Algorithms
- Advanced News Filter
- Stealth mode
- BROKER SPY MODULE
- Randomization System
Here's How Forex GOLD Investor will Dramatically Improve Your Trading Profits
- Get 2 proven Trading Strategies packed into one fully automated Trading System.
- Our intelligent Money-Management System protects your profits.
- Up - down - stagnant market conditions? It doesn't matter. Forex GOLD Investor gives you the best recommendations in all situations.
- No need to babysit this EA with complicated optimizations. Forex GOLD Investor's uses highly adaptive algorithms to flawlessly executed your strategy.
- We've tested hundreds of models and combined the best performers in one powerful trading strategy.
- It is designed to fit the needs of any trader, no matter the level of experience.
- It is designed to be 100% set-and-forget.
BROKER SPY MODULE
Forex GOLD Investor comes with revolutionary Broker Spy Module – to provide to our users this extremely important information - an inside look to the broker’s behavior. The BROKER SPY MODULE aggregates the whole important information of all trades executed from the robot since it is started. All statistics is written on an external file, so even if you restart the robot multiple times the statistics will not be lost.
Forex Gold Investor Protection Panel
Forex Gold Investor features an advanced protection panel designed to minimize drawdowns, ensuring low-risk trading and compatibility with proprietary trading firms, funded accounts, FTMO, and similar platforms. It offers a range of customizable parameters, allowing precise configuration to meet various restrictions and limitations.
Randomization System of Forex Gold Investor
The randomization system in Forex Gold Investor is an innovative feature that allows for randomized trade entries and exits. This functionality is particularly beneficial for traders using proprietary trading firms, funded accounts, FTMO, and similar platforms where trade correlation with other users is not permitted. By enabling this system, each user receives unique trade entries and exits, effectively eliminating the risk of correlation.
Forex GOLD Investor Settings
- WinLargeFonts: true/false - use "true" to adjust the robot information box display in case you are using the Windows Large Fonts.
- UseSystem1: true/false - enables/disables the trading of System1
- UseSystem2: true/false - enables/disables the trading of System2
- EA_Comment: you can type here a comment, if you wish to mark the Forex GOLD Investor trades.
- MaxSpread: maximum allowed spread in cents.
- Slippage: maximum allowed slippage in cents.
- LongTrades: Enable/disable long trades (true/false).
- ShortTrades: Enable/disable short trades (true/false).
- AutoGMT_Offset: true/false - Change to false only if you want to use the ManualGMT_Offset in your live trading. In this case, please ensure that you have used the correct ManualGMT_Offset for your broker.
- ManualGMT_Offset: For this parameter you have to set the winter GMT offset of your broker. This parameter is very important in case that you have disabled the AutoGMT_Offset=false and when you backtest the Forex GOLD Investor. If you set wrong value, then you may get unexpected results.
- DST_Usage: true/false - If your broker shifts the GMT_Offset with +1 hour in the end of March and change it back in the end of October, you should set DST_Usage=true for live trading. This is important for the correct functioning of the second trading system (System2).
- NFA: true/false - use "true" if your broker is NFA regulated.
- No_Hedge: true/false - use "true" if you wish to cancel all hedge trades.
- StealthMode: true/false - a mode which conceals stoploss and takeprofit levels in program logic, making them invisible to brokers. If you use this mode, the stoploss and takeprofit orders are not located in the trading server. In this case, if your trading terminal is not connected, or the robot is not working, your orders would not be protected. However, we are strongly encouraging using the StealthMode, because in some cases the visible StopLoss levels could be attacked tendentiously by algorithms that some unethical brokers could use.
- PendingOrderDist: this value manages the new Pending (Stop/Limit) Orders functionality:
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For more info and COMPLETE LIST OF SETTINGS, Click here to visit the blog!
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