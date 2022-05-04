Forex GOLD Investor MT5

4.34

BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion!
Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice!

Promo Price: $217
(Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!)

After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs!

Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems. The first one is based on scalping trading strategy, the second system has time based dependency which opens up to 2 trades at a time and the third system is based on breakout strategy. It has been tested rigorously to get the most successful results. You do not need to do any optimizations if you use the default settings. 

In addition, Forex GOLD Investor has very strong and useful systems integrated such as intelligent money management system which protects your profits,precise entry and exit trading algorithms, drawdown protection system and etc.


This expert advisor is intelligent EA and it automatically recognizes whether your broker offers four- or five-digit quotes. You don't need to change any settings. If your broker offers five-digit quotes, you don't have to multiply TakeProfit and StopLoss values by 10.

Forex GOLD Investor represents a culmination of over a decade of research and development in trading algorithms. Its sophisticated features and user-centric design make it a valuable tool for traders aiming to capitalize on the lucrative gold market. Experience the fusion of advanced technology and trading expertise with Forex GOLD Investor.


There is a MT4 version too! Check it on my profile!

Recommendations:

Recommended timeframe: M15
Recommended backtest method: M15 by every tick

Supported currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD) 


Top Features of Forex GOLD Investor

  • Frequent trading to maximize profit opportunities
  • Fully automated - just "Set-and-Forget"
  • Intelligent Money-Management System
  • Drawdown Protection System
  • Revolutionary "Go Long" Trading System
  • Precise Entry and Exit Trading Algorithms
  • High Spread Protection
  • Profit Protection System
  • Drawdown Reducing Algorithms
  • Advanced News Filter
  • Stealth mode
  • BROKER SPY MODULE 
  • Randomization System


Here's How Forex GOLD Investor will Dramatically Improve Your Trading Profits

  1. Get 2 proven Trading Strategies packed into one fully automated Trading System.
  2. Our intelligent Money-Management System protects your profits.
  3. Up - down - stagnant market conditions? It doesn't matter. Forex GOLD Investor gives you the best recommendations in all situations.
  4. No need to babysit this EA with complicated optimizations. Forex GOLD Investor's uses highly adaptive algorithms to flawlessly executed your strategy.
  5. We've tested hundreds of models and combined the best performers in one powerful trading strategy.
  6. It is designed to fit the needs of any trader, no matter the level of experience.
  7. It is designed to be 100% set-and-forget.


BROKER SPY MODULE

Forex GOLD Investor comes with revolutionary Broker Spy Module – to provide to our users this extremely important information - an inside look to the broker’s behavior. The BROKER SPY MODULE aggregates the whole important information of all trades executed from the robot since it is started. All statistics is written on an external file, so even if you restart the robot multiple times the statistics will not be lost.


Forex Gold Investor Protection Panel

Forex Gold Investor features an advanced protection panel designed to minimize drawdowns, ensuring low-risk trading and compatibility with proprietary trading firms, funded accounts, FTMO, and similar platforms. It offers a range of customizable parameters, allowing precise configuration to meet various restrictions and limitations.


Randomization System of Forex Gold Investor

The randomization system in Forex Gold Investor is an innovative feature that allows for randomized trade entries and exits. This functionality is particularly beneficial for traders using proprietary trading firms, funded accounts, FTMO, and similar platforms where trade correlation with other users is not permitted. By enabling this system, each user receives unique trade entries and exits, effectively eliminating the risk of correlation.


Forex GOLD Investor Settings

  • WinLargeFonts: true/false - use "true" to adjust the robot information box display in case you are using the Windows Large Fonts.
  • UseSystem1: true/false - enables/disables the trading of System1
  • UseSystem2: true/false - enables/disables the trading of System2
  • EA_Comment: you can type here a comment, if you wish to mark the Forex GOLD Investor trades.
  • MaxSpread: maximum allowed spread in cents.
  • Slippage: maximum allowed slippage in cents.
  • LongTrades: Enable/disable long trades (true/false).
  • ShortTrades: Enable/disable short trades (true/false).
  • AutoGMT_Offset: true/false - Change to false only if you want to use the ManualGMT_Offset in your live trading. In this case, please ensure that you have used the correct ManualGMT_Offset for your broker.
  • ManualGMT_Offset: For this parameter you have to set the winter GMT offset of your broker. This parameter is very important in case that you have disabled the AutoGMT_Offset=false and when you backtest the Forex GOLD Investor. If you set wrong value, then you may get unexpected results.
  • DST_Usage: true/false - If your broker shifts the GMT_Offset with +1 hour in the end of March and change it back in the end of October, you should set DST_Usage=true for live trading. This is important for the correct functioning of the second trading system (System2).
  • NFA: true/false - use "true" if your broker is NFA regulated.
  • No_Hedge: true/false - use "true" if you wish to cancel all hedge trades.
  • StealthMode: true/false - a mode which conceals stoploss and takeprofit levels in program logic, making them invisible to brokers. If you use this mode, the stoploss and takeprofit orders are not located in the trading server. In this case, if your trading terminal is not connected, or the robot is not working, your orders would not be protected. However, we are strongly encouraging using the StealthMode, because in some cases the visible StopLoss levels could be attacked tendentiously by algorithms that some unethical brokers could use.
  • PendingOrderDist: this value manages the new Pending (Stop/Limit) Orders functionality:
  • ............

For more info and COMPLETE LIST OF SETTINGS, Click here to visit the blog!

If you like my product, please write a review! I will be very grateful!

You can check out my other products in my profile!

If you want to be notified of my new products, please add me as a friend! I regularly publish new forex robots!

Reviews 128
Rinoplastia88 Soler
24
Rinoplastia88 Soler 2026.08.09 23:52 
 

excelente producto sencillo de usar ideal para cuentas de fondeos

Elio Jefe
40
Elio Jefe 2026.03.11 13:28 
 

The EA has been good to me and the support is very responsive. Recommend it!

Geunho Kim
999
Geunho Kim 2026.02.24 15:47 
 

I bought it today.

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Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
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Rinoplastia88 Soler
24
Rinoplastia88 Soler 2026.08.09 23:52 
 

excelente producto sencillo de usar ideal para cuentas de fondeos

marvis
122
marvis 2026.04.14 12:45 
 

Where is the live signal? Was it removed due to the recent poor performance? Many trades (IC Trading), but just one direction - downwards.

Elio Jefe
40
Elio Jefe 2026.03.11 13:28 
 

The EA has been good to me and the support is very responsive. Recommend it!

Rahmat Kazi
98
Rahmat Kazi 2026.03.11 06:52 
 

Unsure about performance however will test and update in a few months, just placing this review so i can get access to the free news scope EA

22.03.2026 - quick update, just a bit too risky for me in the short term so i've stopped using it completely, requested for set files to see if there's some better settings i could be using as i'm just using defaults with 10% daily drawdown protection, will update when i've received and tested that, most likely will run this bot again once i've got a good amount of disposable balance to waste on it but just feels like more of a gamble than some other bots like the infinity trader or powerhouse suite, also a bit strange that i need to take down this review to get access to the newscope pro, not sure if this is skewing the ratings unfairly?

Tiago Miguel Silva Ferraz
195
Tiago Miguel Silva Ferraz 2026.03.04 01:26 
 

It is a Completly Scam. I have years on the market and I just have bought it recently to test it. It is just horrible. Dont expend your money on this EA. Only buys even when the market is bearish (on sell movement). It can blow up your account in 1 day.It is a really bad EA honestly. Want to test a EA properly before someone buy it? Follow this tip: Run the test on a VPS server i dont know for example chocoping and test the EA with your desire balance and make a test of at least 2 years with the correct timeframe and with the option EVERY TICK BASED ON REAL TICKS dont choose the option every tick only because that option is basically not based on the reality.

Lachezar Krastev
83518
Reply from developer Lachezar Krastev 2026.03.05 06:47
Hello Tiago, Thank you for your review. However, I do not agree with your statement. There is no scam involved, and the product is working well. The performance can be verified on my live account results. If you experienced poor results, this may be due to custom settings or an incorrect configuration of the EA. Different settings, broker conditions, or risk levels can significantly affect the results. If you are having difficulties or getting unsatisfactory results while other users are achieving positive performance, please feel free to contact me. I will be happy to help you review your settings and assist you with the correct configuration of the EA.
Geunho Kim
999
Geunho Kim 2026.02.24 15:47 
 

I bought it today.

Ranganathan N
23
Ranganathan N 2026.02.03 05:25 
 

I purchased this EA based on positive reviews, and I hope it delivers excellent results.

ultrades
24
ultrades 2026.01.29 13:34 
 

I have purchased this EA after seeing a good recommendation for a steady monthly return on Gold. I am currently testing it in Demo and yet to update it's performance, hopefully in line with the my positive expectation.

Sergio SBK
19
Sergio SBK 2026.01.29 08:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

parbennn
284
parbennn 2026.01.16 10:30 
 

Great EA from a nice seller

Andrei Trif
359
Andrei Trif 2026.01.01 03:51 
 

An amazing EA. Great value for the price. It has allot of live historical data and its ranked on a few forums among the top 3 ea's . Backtest looks very solid and I expect it to perform the same on live. Many thanks to the developer.

iamariff12
41
iamariff12 2025.12.29 02:06 
 

i have purchase this EA after backtesting it. through backtesting it works amazing, havent yet use it on a live account. i will update once i have tried it on a live account for a few months

MFahad01
20
MFahad01 2025.12.18 13:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lim Zenshen
129
Lim Zenshen 2025.12.15 12:34 
 

I purchased this EA because of the system trade exactly same like the back testing (never lie). This EA never martingale and also nerve layering by full margin. Low DD. Slow and steady profit. Is a comfortable EA

edwinti
514
edwinti 2025.11.27 00:12 
 

I bought this EA after watching Petko's review on Youtube. Based on Petko's review, the system 1 and system 2 are profitable and I have used it for more than 1 week with System 2. So far, it is a great gold scalper during New York session but it only took Buy trades. So, have to monitor the market as I foresee it might not work for all market conditions especially in very volatile or bearish market.

Erwin Panti
170
Erwin Panti 2025.11.23 04:13 
 

Bought this EA few days and so far happy with the support. At the start, EA is sleeping as it is not opening any trades. Good support from the seller as well.

Mr. Sturm
521
Mr. Sturm 2025.11.11 15:15 
 

I've tested the EA a few times now and kept turning it off because it gets way too wild and unpredictable. It can destroy your account in no time. It doesn't look like there will be any more updates to tone it down a bit.

eve costa
88
eve costa 2025.10.22 00:58 
 

PLEASEEEE, update the EA is ridiculous burning accounts, it just works in a bull market, ( is perfect ) but in a bear market is ridiculous almost never sells, just buy against the trend burning your capital, once again please upgrade fixing what people are saying, LISTEN, DD%, limit of losing trades not working, and sell mode because it doesn't exist. I would recommend waiting to buy this EA until further fixes are made to avoid wasting your money.

AALTWALIE
20
AALTWALIE 2025.09.03 12:23 
 

I have been testing the Forex Gold Investor EA recently. After some adjustments, the EA started trading properly. Built-in risk control suitable Optimized for gold (XAUUSD M15). Useful news filter to avoid volatile events. Excellent support team – very fast and helpful.

Anthony Craig
25
Anthony Craig 2025.07.28 01:05 
 

Happy with the trades it's put down so far!

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