Forex GOLD Investor MT5





BROKER SPY MODULE



Forex GOLD Investor comes with revolutionary Broker Spy Module – to provide to our users this extremely important information - an inside look to the broker’s behavior. The BROKER SPY MODULE aggregates the whole important information of all trades executed from the robot since it is started. All statistics is written on an external file, so even if you restart the robot multiple times the statistics will not be lost.





Forex Gold Investor Protection Panel



Forex Gold Investor features an advanced protection panel designed to minimize drawdowns, ensuring low-risk trading and compatibility with proprietary trading firms, funded accounts, FTMO, and similar platforms. It offers a range of customizable parameters, allowing precise configuration to meet various restrictions and limitations.





Randomization System of Forex Gold Investor

The randomization system in Forex Gold Investor is an innovative feature that allows for randomized trade entries and exits. This functionality is particularly beneficial for traders using proprietary trading firms, funded accounts, FTMO, and similar platforms where trade correlation with other users is not permitted. By enabling this system, each user receives unique trade entries and exits, effectively eliminating the risk of correlation.





Forex GOLD Investor Settings

WinLargeFonts: true/false - use "true" to adjust the robot information box display in case you are using the Windows Large Fonts.

true/false - use "true" to adjust the robot information box display in case you are using the Windows Large Fonts. UseSystem1: true/false - enables/disables the trading of System1

true/false - enables/disables the trading of System1 UseSystem2: true/false - enables/disables the trading of System2

true/false - enables/disables the trading of System2 EA_Comment : you can type here a comment, if you wish to mark the Forex GOLD Investor trades.

: you can type here a comment, if you wish to mark the Forex GOLD Investor trades. MaxSpread : maximum allowed spread in cents.

: maximum allowed spread in cents. Slippage : maximum allowed slippage in cents.

: maximum allowed slippage in cents. LongTrades: Enable/disable long trades (true/false).

Enable/disable long trades (true/false). ShortTrades: Enable/disable short trades (true/false).

Enable/disable short trades (true/false). AutoGMT_Offset : true/false - Change to false only if you want to use the ManualGMT_Offset in your live trading. In this case, please ensure that you have used the correct ManualGMT_Offset for your broker.

: true/false - Change to false only if you want to use the ManualGMT_Offset in your live trading. In this case, please ensure that you have used the correct ManualGMT_Offset for your broker. ManualGMT_Offset : For this parameter you have to set the winter GMT offset of your broker. This parameter is very important in case that you have disabled the AutoGMT_Offset=false and when you backtest the Forex GOLD Investor. If you set wrong value, then you may get unexpected results.

: For this parameter you have to set the winter GMT offset of your broker. This parameter is very important in case that you have disabled the AutoGMT_Offset=false and when you backtest the Forex GOLD Investor. If you set wrong value, then you may get unexpected results. DST_Usage : true/false - If your broker shifts the GMT_Offset with +1 hour in the end of March and change it back in the end of October, you should set DST_Usage=true for live trading. This is important for the correct functioning of the second trading system (System2).

: true/false - If your broker shifts the GMT_Offset with +1 hour in the end of March and change it back in the end of October, you should set DST_Usage=true for live trading. This is important for the correct functioning of the second trading system (System2). NFA : true/false - use "true" if your broker is NFA regulated.

: true/false - use "true" if your broker is NFA regulated. No_Hedge : true/false - use "true" if you wish to cancel all hedge trades.

: true/false - use "true" if you wish to cancel all hedge trades. StealthMode : true/false - a mode which conceals stoploss and takeprofit levels in program logic, making them invisible to brokers. If you use this mode, the stoploss and takeprofit orders are not located in the trading server. In this case, if your trading terminal is not connected, or the robot is not working, your orders would not be protected. However, we are strongly encouraging using the StealthMode, because in some cases the visible StopLoss levels could be attacked tendentiously by algorithms that some unethical brokers could use.

: true/false - a mode which conceals stoploss and takeprofit levels in program logic, making them invisible to brokers. If you use this mode, the stoploss and takeprofit orders are not located in the trading server. In this case, if your trading terminal is not connected, or the robot is not working, your orders would not be protected. However, we are strongly encouraging using the StealthMode, because in some cases the visible StopLoss levels could be attacked tendentiously by algorithms that some unethical brokers could use. PendingOrderDist : this value manages the new Pending (Stop/Limit) Orders functionality:

: this value manages the new Pending (Stop/Limit) Orders functionality: ............

For more info and COMPLETE LIST OF SETTINGS, Click here to visit the blog!

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