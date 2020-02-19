News Scope EA PRO

3.9

BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion!
Buy News Scope EA PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice!

Promo Price: $157
(Regular Price: $397 — You Save $240! Don't Miss!)

After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs!

For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here!

News Scope EA PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things!

News Scope EA PRO is a very effective and potentially highly profitable strategy for high impact news trading. Usually, when a major news event occurs, the price spikes in one, or both directions and this creates an opportunity for short-term scalping. If the magnitude of the price movement is strong enough, the trader cold gain 20, or in some rare cases even more than 100 pips in a few seconds. Of course, nothing is perfect and the liquidity issues in such high volatility moments could lead to spread increase, execution delay and slippage. However, in the last years the brokers conditions improves continuously and the spreads during major news events are lower than ever. This creates a good opportunity for profitable news trading. 

There is a MT5 version too! Click here to check it!

News Scope EA PRO Features

  • Semi-automated and fully automated modes
  • Precise time and news detecting filters
  • High spread detection filter
  • Single or multiple-cascade orders modes
  • Exit by a trailing stop, or back-tick detection
  • NFP and FOMC only trading mode
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Longs only and shorts only option
  • Custom time management feature


...If you are into news trading, News Scope EA PRO is the best tool for you!


Recommended timeframe: M1

Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD and GBPUSDClick here to download .set files for all supported pairs.

Please, make sure that you have loaded the set files for each individual currency pair!


We've performed and provided REAL TICK data optimizations and 99.90% quality real variable spread backtests for several currency pairs. As well we've used two independent tick data sources Dukascopy and Alpari ECN Pro.

IMPORTANT: Use “News Scope EA PRO” only on well-known ECN brokers with good reputation. If you notice repeatedly unusual spread increase, too high slippage, or execution delay, you should not use News Scope EA PRO on this broker anymore.


News Scope EA PRO Settings


==== Risk Management ====

  • FixedLots - fixed trading volume (works if AutoMM=0).
  • AutoMM - values greater than 0 (zero) activate automatic ММ (traded volume as a percentage of free margin).

==== General Settings ====

  • Slippage - maximal allowed slippage for position opening.
  • MaxSpread - maximal allowed spread for position opening.
  • MagicNumber - magic number - it is extremely important to keep this different for all robots.
  • StartTrail - value in pips. When trade's profit is equal to this value the EA set trailing stop.
  • TrailStop - value in pips. The trailing stop value.
  • EA_Coment - text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by News Scope EA PRO.

==== Pending Orders Settings ====

  • PlaceOrders_OnInit - true/false - whether to place or not pending orders during initialization of the EA.
  • ExitAll_OnDeinit - true/false - whether to close or not all orders during de-initialization of the EA.
  • ExitAll_OnInit - true/false - whether to close or not all orders during initialization of the EA.
  • CloseOnTradeHour - true/false - whether to close or not all orders before to place pending orders.
  • TradeDirection - possible values: -1 only short trades; +1 only long trades; 0 long and short trades;
  • AddDistance - the distance between the current price and the first pending order in pips.
  • AddStep - the distance between each pending orders in pips.
  • AddCount - the number of pending orders to be placed.
  • StopLoss - the stop loss value for pending orders. 0 - means not stop loss.
  • ExpireMinutes - the expiration time for pending orders in minutes.
  • .............

For more info, complete list of settings, .set files and LIVE Results, click here to visit the blog!

If you like my product, please write a review! I will be very grateful!

You can check out my other products in my profile!

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Reviews 10
Alvin Chin
585
Alvin Chin 2024.03.18 10:28 
 

Bought this EA recently with great support from author. Will update further only after few month live run.

Hung Ying Chun
279
Hung Ying Chun 2022.11.28 15:13 
 

Recently, I want to try some non-martiagle type EA, the author is very nice and introduce this EA for me, i found this EA have a good history and performance, i am looking forward News Scope EA PRO bring me profit in the near furture ^^

julioneves63
609
julioneves63 2022.11.02 14:25 
 

Bought this EA recently but from what I can check, the author is very responsive, nice and overall EAs have a good history and performance. A news EA is quite different from other normal EAs but performance on signal has been great so I do consider it to be a great addition to a portfolio of EAs.

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Alvin Chin
585
Alvin Chin 2024.03.18 10:28 
 

Bought this EA recently with great support from author. Will update further only after few month live run.

Hossein Davarynejad
54095
Hossein Davarynejad 2023.06.17 17:00 
 

at News Time Spread will be Crazy High and is Impossible To win in Real but is work very well Just on Demo Account because Demo Spread is not increase at News Time, I test on 8 broker, please tell me the name of broker if really is exist that Broker

Lachezar Krastev
83609
Reply from developer Lachezar Krastev 2023.06.19 07:50
Hello Hossein, What you explained is just a broker problem nothing related to the EA. If your broker conditions are not good then you cannot win with any EA. The spreads are important, you must find a broker who is honest and don't play with the spreads. There are many users who trade with News Scope EA PRO successfully. I believe the problem is with your broker not the EA.
Andre Struempel
1313
Andre Struempel 2022.12.12 11:47 
 

I tested the EA as a demo version for some time. The results were very good. DD is very low. Have now bought the Pro version to take advantage of the other benefits. Update will follow in 4 weeks.

Updated January 14, 2023

EA does not work in current market situation. Almost only losses.

Hung Ying Chun
279
Hung Ying Chun 2022.11.28 15:13 
 

Recently, I want to try some non-martiagle type EA, the author is very nice and introduce this EA for me, i found this EA have a good history and performance, i am looking forward News Scope EA PRO bring me profit in the near furture ^^

julioneves63
609
julioneves63 2022.11.02 14:25 
 

Bought this EA recently but from what I can check, the author is very responsive, nice and overall EAs have a good history and performance. A news EA is quite different from other normal EAs but performance on signal has been great so I do consider it to be a great addition to a portfolio of EAs.

Mathew Alessandro Vincenti
224
Mathew Alessandro Vincenti 2022.10.25 13:46 
 

Trading strategy is simple and has been built as such. A good little product for when you sense news will be a big impact on the price and you want to scalp it.

akiboo9333
100
akiboo9333 2022.10.24 01:33 
 

Before purchasing, I decided to buy the free EA because it was profitable. Yesterday I had a profit of 43 pips. My friend is also using similar EA. However, my friend's EA is ordered 1 minute before. There is an entry error. This SCOPE EA can be changed in 1 second. I like it very much. Now I just need to find a good broker.

Sven Markus Weller
4234
Sven Markus Weller 2022.10.14 12:10 
 

Profitable with a safe trading approach. Doesn't trade often, but always at a profit. Sets are provided. Each order has a StopLoss and a TakeProfit. This is the only way to ensure that the capital employed in forex trading is secure in the long term. Regular profit skimming is mandatory. Excellent programmed bot.

nathanpiccio
59
nathanpiccio 2022.04.27 10:34 
 

The EA does make good trades, you just have to be patient. Also, I think that disabling medium news is better than enabling them. There are a lot of bad trades from the the live signal here that were not present on my account when running this EA. I think those bad trades are from the medium news.

7249457
152
7249457 2020.08.01 07:44 
 

does not earn

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