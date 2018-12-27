GOLD Scalper PRO MT5

4.46

BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion!
Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice!

Promo Price: $177
(Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!)

After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs!

Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871

GOLD Scalper Pro is a very effective and profitable trading strategy, professionally developed especially for trading GOLD (XAUUSD).

I have used the most proven trading principle since the market exist – namely a position entry in the direction of a distinctive market impulse and a following correction. This principle has been proven rock solid since the markets exist and it has been widely exploited by the “Smart Money” traders. I know this, because I am using this trading pattern more than 15 years in a different way in many trading systems and it just does not fail.

GOLD Scalper Pro is not just another curve fitted system with a hundred parameters. On the contrary - the trading logic is so strong and reliable, so it needs a few parameters to be profitable. 

GOLD Scalper Pro is not a grid, martingale, or other risky strategy – it is a classical trading strategy by a textbook, which uses reasonable Stop Loss levels and an effective entry and exit trading logic.


There is a MT4 version too! Check on my profile!


Here are the key features, which make GOLD Scalper Pro a very good trading system:

  • 2 trading systems in 1 EA
  • Strong, pure and simple trading logic
  • Highly effective exit algorithm 
  • 24/5 trading, without any time restrictions – no GMT shift hassles
  • Reasonable TP and SL levels - plus optional ATR based algorithm
  • Low drawdown 
  • Solid backtest performance

As well GOLD Scalper Pro, is equipped with many PRO features like:

  • Advanced News Filter
  • Stealth mode
  • Advanced Time Management System
  • Email and Push Notification system
  • Friday Exit System
  • Drawdown Protection System

Instructions and recommendations:

  • Please, test the GOLD Scalper Pro on a demo account first in order to get familiar with all features and settings! Especially the lot size could differ between the brokers (normally it is 100 ounces per lot), so it is very important to make sure that the AutoMM function calculates the right lot size, which should be approximately 0.1 lot (10 ounces) at $10k account size and AutoMM=1. Respectively 0.01 lots with AutoMM=1 for account size $1000. For reference only, AutoMM=5 should open 0.05 lots on $1000 account balance.
  • Make sure that the spread of your broker in normal conditions does not exceed 400 pips (4 cents) in XAUUSD (GOLD/USD)! You can use Auto MM=2% (low risk) up to 10% (high risk), according to the significance of your account and your risk and profit expectations.Reasonable fixed Lot size is 0.05 on 1k account balance, or 0.5 lots on 10К account balance.

You can run the EA on M1 or M15 chart – it makes no difference for the EA, as all used time-frames are hard-coded.

You can backtest and optimize the EA on M1 chart by “open price only” method – this will be correct enough and you will save a lot of time..

Finally, please, bear in mind that Holy Grail in trading does not exist! Even the best system suffers some bad periods. GOLD Scalper PRO is using very reasonable SL levels, so they can get hit /even repeatedly/ in bad market condition. Please, do not leave negative comments after every SL hit, or losing trade! 


GOLD Scalper PRO Settings

  • WinLargeFonts: true/false - use "true" to adjust the robot information box display in case you are using the Windows Large Fonts.
  • UseSystem1: true/false - enables/disables the trading of System1
  • UseSystem2: true/false - enables/disables the trading of System2
  • LongTrades - true/false - enable/disable long trades
  • ShortTrades - true/false - enable/disable short trades
  • EA_Comment - text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by GOLD Scalper PRO.
  • MaxSpread - maximal allowed spread for position opening.
  • Slippage - maximal allowed slippage for position opening.
  • StealthMode - true/false - conceal stop loss and take profit levels in program logic making them invisible to brokers. If you use this mode, the stop loss and take profit orders are not located in the trading server.
  • CloseOnlyOnProfit - true/false - when this mode is enabled, positions will be closed only on profit or where stop loss is reached. When CloseOnlyOnProfit=false /default/, positions will be closed according to the system logic.
  • .....

For more info and COMPLETE LIST OF SETTINGS and LIVE Results, visit the blog! Click here!

If you like my product, please write a review! I will be very grateful!

You can check out my other products in my profile!

If you want to be notified of my new products, please add me as a friend! I regularly publish new forex robots!

Reviews 46
sugykenzo
20
sugykenzo 2026.07.28 12:06 
 

BEST EA for trading Scalping XAU/USD...

Roman Epifanov
322
Roman Epifanov 2026.07.24 07:13 
 

купил советник, поставил на золото. все сразу заработало. настройки несложные. всем советую

whybee
36
whybee 2026.05.31 04:52 
 

I refrained to write this review until I had run the EA for a couple of months and see the real results. I bought GOLD Scalper PRO EA on mid Feb 2026. tested it on my real account at the minimum 0.01 lot. First trade open recorded on 17 Feb 2026. At the end of Feb, it made profit $25.82. In March the EA produced profit of $120.91. Too bad the market volatility caused a loss of -$85.79 in April, but the EA recovered the losses in May with profit of $177.19. For about 2.5 months this EA has produced profit of $228.71 trading the minimum 0.01 lot, an average 1.67% monthly return. The cost of the EA is fully recovered in 1.5 months, and I used the profit to expand my system with another EA from the same author.

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sugykenzo
20
sugykenzo 2026.07.28 12:06 
 

BEST EA for trading Scalping XAU/USD...

Roman Epifanov
322
Roman Epifanov 2026.07.24 07:13 
 

купил советник, поставил на золото. все сразу заработало. настройки несложные. всем советую

whybee
36
whybee 2026.05.31 04:52 
 

I refrained to write this review until I had run the EA for a couple of months and see the real results. I bought GOLD Scalper PRO EA on mid Feb 2026. tested it on my real account at the minimum 0.01 lot. First trade open recorded on 17 Feb 2026. At the end of Feb, it made profit $25.82. In March the EA produced profit of $120.91. Too bad the market volatility caused a loss of -$85.79 in April, but the EA recovered the losses in May with profit of $177.19. For about 2.5 months this EA has produced profit of $228.71 trading the minimum 0.01 lot, an average 1.67% monthly return. The cost of the EA is fully recovered in 1.5 months, and I used the profit to expand my system with another EA from the same author.

Muyiwa Soyinka
23
Muyiwa Soyinka 2026.05.22 15:16 
 

This EA won't trade since I attached it to mt MT5, This is not what they promise

Lachezar Krastev
83609
Reply from developer Lachezar Krastev 2026.05.26 09:52
Hello Muyiwa, If you are not seeing any trades at all, then there is most likely an issue with the setup or trading conditions on your side that we need to investigate. The EA is trading regularly, and you can verify this by checking my live account results. Because of this, it would be helpful for me to take a closer look at your installation and settings. Please send me a private message, and I will personally help you identify the cause of the issue and find a solution as quickly as possible.
Onechai Sombool
59
Onechai Sombool 2026.04.16 04:09 
 

I have been using this EA for almost 2 months now, and it has been a total disappointment. During this entire time, it only opened 2 orders, and both resulted in losses. The marketing for this product is highly exaggerated and does not reflect reality. Furthermore, the after-sales service and technical support are non-existent. I have seen zero effort from the developer to help resolve issues or provide guidance. Save your money and look elsewhere. This is definitely not as advertised.

Lachezar Krastev
83609
Reply from developer Lachezar Krastev 2026.04.16 06:13
Hello Onechai, Thank you for your feedback. However, I must respectfully disagree with your claims. It is not possible for the EA to execute only two trades over a two-month period under normal conditions. This strongly suggests that there may be a configuration issue on your side. As I recall, you were running the EA on a VPS. In such cases, the most common causes are incorrect EA or terminal configuration, or the use of a broker with excessively high spreads. Under unfavorable trading conditions, the EA may refrain from opening trades altogether. You also mentioned that I did not assist you. I would like to clarify that while you contacted me a few times, your messages consisted primarily of accusations rather than requests for technical support. I am always willing to help, but effective support requires cooperation. Without access to your setup—such as your EA settings, terminal logs, or VPS environment—it is not possible for me to diagnose or resolve the issue. I do not have direct access to your VPS, so I rely entirely on the information you provide. I will not elaborate further. It is clear that your reaction is driven by frustration. However, I would like to point out that among the many users who are successfully using this EA, you are the only one reporting such an issue. I strongly encourage you to review your own setup and environment, as the root cause is far more likely to be there than in the EA itself.
Sebastian Grigore Malanca
212
Sebastian Grigore Malanca 2026.04.06 08:15 
 

Very good expert advisor, time will decide if it s gonna continue to be profitable, very good support from the seller.

ReellnwzaXD
20
ReellnwzaXD 2026.04.01 15:33 
 

Nice EA i already test with real account and it profitable!

Tam Makewow
29
Tam Makewow 2026.03.26 12:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Surya Narayan Tamang
327
Surya Narayan Tamang 2026.03.26 06:52 
 

Initially I was sceptic on the Algo Trading, then ChatGPT suggested Gold Scalper Pro. started it. after 1 week of fiddling around and get help from Lachezar to set up and with answers on all my doubts. Now trading in Profits. wow. it works. Excellent support from Developer. good quality. I almost paid around on some scalper. Great Price. Full Return on Investment already. I will update after 1-2 months. how its going. but for Now. more, His support and bot I got is more than what I paid.

Mohamed Bouhlel
29
Mohamed Bouhlel 2026.03.23 07:56 
 

Good EA so far. Default setting seems to be good. Got answers to my questions from the owner as well. Good support

Zayne Zack Mayo Mundo
402
Zayne Zack Mayo Mundo 2026.03.12 20:15 
 

Very Good EA! You can even do 5% - 10% but don't take this as an advice.

J Scholz
28
J Scholz 2026.03.11 13:31 
 

Schnelle Antworten des Verkäufers und sehr gute Ergebnisse auf dem DemoKonto.

atsieno
19
atsieno 2026.03.09 18:25 
 

Just bought it yesterday. Trying to figure it out and set it up. Will be able to give more review after using it for a while. No trades yet.

Varun Gupta
35
Varun Gupta 2026.03.02 16:55 
 

Just bought and set up this EA few days ago. easy to set up and optimize. Although still practicing. Will include updates of my experience as I move along.

Jerry Hans
23
Jerry Hans 2026.02.28 18:35 
 

Very easy to use because personally I use the default settings. Good risk management and the main thing is that in my first month I ended up positive.

Javiermelo87 melo agudelo
91
Javiermelo87 melo agudelo 2026.02.16 21:44 
 

he comprado este producto lo estare probando como funciona felez tade

Elmelegy
19
Elmelegy 2026.02.11 09:44 
 

A powerful bot and even stronger technical support.

Lachezar Krastev
83609
Reply from developer Lachezar Krastev 2026.02.11 12:06
Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback. I respect your opinion, but I must strongly disagree with your conclusion. The latest version of GOLD Scalper PRO is a significantly improved upgrade compared to the previous one. It includes a second trading system, higher trading frequency, and enhanced overall profitability. These improvements can be clearly verified through a simple backtest. Regarding the reported 30% loss in one week — such a drawdown is highly unusual when using the EA with proper risk management and correct settings. Losses of that size typically occur when trading with very high risk, incorrect configuration (SL, TP, protection parameters, GMT offset, etc.), or using an account balance that is too small for the selected lot size. Without knowing your exact setup, it is difficult to determine what caused your result. However, I can confidently say that using the default settings, GOLD Scalper PRO achieved +44% profit on my real money account over the past two months. These results are publicly available and can be verified on my profile. If you contact me directly, I will be happy to review your setup and help you adjust the settings properly so you can achieve stable results instead of unnecessary losses.
Update: The user has contacted me, and after reviewing the setup, I found that the GMT settings were configured incorrectly and my website URL had not been added in the terminal settings. These misconfigurations were the cause of the issue. We have now corrected everything together, and the EA is properly set up. I wish him consistent and successful profits with GOLD Scalper PRO!
Blasker
22
Blasker 2026.02.04 05:31 
 

Very good

徐偉翔
271
徐偉翔 2026.02.03 13:52 
 

I just bought it and will be testing it for a while, very happy to receive enthusiastic help from the author. Gold Scalper Pro helps me earn about 750USD for 10 days with my initial balance is about 16500USD. Good EA.

Lee Wen Yi
349
Lee Wen Yi 2026.01.13 13:36 
 

Backtest is great

123
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