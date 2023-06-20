MACD Trend EA

4.5
MACD Trend EA is based on the popular forex indicator MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). It is fully automated trading expert advisor and completely FREE! As the name suggests, this expert advisor uses a trend-following strategy and uses the MACD indicator to detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends.

MACD Trend EA Top Features

- Trend Following Strategy
- Money Management
- Advanced Exit System + TP and SL 
- Trailing Stop System
- Broker protection System
- Custom Magic

Recommendations:

- Time Frame: H1
- Recommended backtest method: H1 by every tick
- Fast backtest method: M1 open price
- Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD by default. Can be used on any currency pairs but you have to make your own optimization.

MACD Trend EA Settings


==== Risk Management ====

  • FixedLots: fixed trading volume (works if AutoMM1=0). 
  • AutoMM: values greater than 0 (zero) activate automatic ММ (traded volume as a percentage of free margin).  

==== General Settings ====

  • LongTrades: true/false to enables/disables the long trades
  • ShortTrades: true/false to enables/disables the short trades
  • Magic: magic number - it is extremely important to keep this different for all EAs.
  • MaxSpread: maximal allowed spread for position opening.
  • Slippage: maximal allowed slippage for position opening.
  • StopLoss: stop loss value in standard 4 digit pips. If you set 0 (zero) then the EA will close the trades only based on the exit logic.
  • TakeProfit: take profit value in standard 4 digit pips. If you set 0 (zero) then the EA will close the trades only based on the exit logic.
  • EA_Comment: text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by MACD Trend EA.   

==== Trailing Stop Settings ====

  • TrailingStop: value in pips. The trailing stop value.
  • TrailingStopStep: value in pips. The trailing stop step value. When the profit increases the EA will move the trailing stop based on this parameter.
  • TrailingStopAfter: value in pips. When trade's profit is equal or greater to this value the EA set trailing stop. If you set value 0 (zero) then you can disable the trailing stop system.

==== MACD Settings ====

  • MACDFastEMA: Fast EMA averaging period.
  • MACDSlowEMA: Slow EMA averaging period.
  • MACDSMA: Signal line averaging period.
  • MACDIndex: Index of the value taken from the indicator buffer. The default value is 0 and it means that the EA will take the last MACD values. If you set 1 then the EA will take the previous bar MACD values.
  • MACDTimeFrame: Timeframe. By default it is H1 which is good for trend strategies.
  • MACDAppliedPrice: Applied price.
  • CloseByMACD_1: true/false to enables/disables the exit system 1.
  • CloseByMACD_2: true/false to enables/disables the exit system 2.

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Reviews 4
IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2024.03.10 22:07 
 

BUEN EA ,en Forex tienes que tener paciencia sabiendo que el ROBOT es bueno lo mas importante es que al final de cada mes tengas ganancias , GRACIAS POR COMPARTIRLO

Alexandre Piva Dos Anjos Pinela
148
Alexandre Piva Dos Anjos Pinela 2023.10.02 00:54 
 

Hi, I would like to filter purchase entries above the zero axis and sales below the zero axis, is it possible

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Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreement is a signal. This is the distilled product of a decade of l
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
EA Gold Stuff
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4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Pips Master PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Price Price: $157 (Regular Price: $397 — You Save $240!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Empowering your forex journey with Pips Master Pro. Unleash the power of precision and profit in the dynamic world of forex trading with the revolutionary Pips Master PRO . Crafted by seasoned traders and innovative
Trend Matrix EA
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Matrix EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Matrix EA is more than just a forex robot; it's your key to mastering the art of trend-following trading. Developed to excel in the fast-paced and ever-changing forex markets, this expert advisor for MetaTrader
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Crypto Investor EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Whether you're just starting out or already a pro, Crypto Investor EA is your edge in navigating Bitcoin’s high-volatility moves. Driven by cutting-edge algorithms, powered by advanced high-performance trading alg
Smart Scalper PRO MT5
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Smart Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Smart Scalper PRO is the PRO version of the popular scalper BF Smart Scalper EA with a lot of new features/systems and improvements. Smart Scalper PRO is based on the most proven trading principle since
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5 (2)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Forex Trend Detector MT5
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5 (12)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Trend Detector with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! Forex Trend Detector is an automated trading strategy which is developed to follow the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and cons
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IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2024.03.10 22:07 
 

BUEN EA ,en Forex tienes que tener paciencia sabiendo que el ROBOT es bueno lo mas importante es que al final de cada mes tengas ganancias , GRACIAS POR COMPARTIRLO

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 18:11 
 

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Alexandre Piva Dos Anjos Pinela
148
Alexandre Piva Dos Anjos Pinela 2023.10.02 00:54 
 

Hi, I would like to filter purchase entries above the zero axis and sales below the zero axis, is it possible

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