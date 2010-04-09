Flex Recovery EA

Flex Recovery EA is meant to be almost all the time in the game – everything, but not a boring strategy. It is a countertrend strategy taking trades on the borders of a market volatility channel, combined with highly effective loss compensating algorithm. This strategy is suitable for traders with high risk profile … do not forget that “highly profitable – low risk strategy” is an oxymoron concept. If you want to beat the market at any coast, you must be all in, using aggressive money management. Flex Recovery EA is not for traders with $100-$200 accounts – the harsh truth is that you can make money ONLY with enough amount of money. The minimum account for using this strategy is $2000 and $5000 is better. Of course, you can try your luck with accounts below $1000, but the chances of long-term success are slim. DO NOT RISK MONEY, YOU CAN NOT AFORD TO LOSE!!! … By the way this is a must, not only for this strategy, but for any kind of speculative trading, using even the “safest” strategy. Be smart, or you will lose your investments!!!


Since Flex Recovery EA supports only GBPUSD currency pair the default settings are the recommended settings. No need to load any .set files nor to run optimization. Use the EA with the default settings.

Recommended timeframe: M5

Recommended backtest method: M5 by every tick

Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD


Flex Recovery EA Settings


==== Risk Management ====

  • UseAgresiveMM / true/false/ - activates/deactivates the martingale multiplication after loss
  • FixedLots – trading lots if AutoMM is not used       
  • AutoMM – with values greater than zero activates the automatic MM calculation – as example 0.5 means 0.05 lots for the initial trade per 10k account equity  
  • LossFactor – martingale multiplication factor after loss  
  • MMStart – after how many which consecutive losses the martingale multiplication will be activated       
  • MMReset – after how many consecutive losses the martingale MM will be canceled and the lot size will be set to the initial AutoMM lot size.    
  • MMMax  -  the maximum allowed risk in martingale mode  


==== General Settings ====

  • EA_Comment – custom comment, so the trader could identify the trades of Flex Recovery EA
  • MaxSpread    - maximum allowed spread in standard 4 digit pips        
  • Slippage - maximum allowed slippage in standard 4 digit pips                     
  • Magic - the unique identifier of the robot /Magic Number/          
  • StopLoss – the Stop Loss level of the trade in standard 4 digit pips                               
  • TakeProfit - the Take Profit level of the trade in standard 4 digit pips                                      
  • Trailing – trailing stop of the trade in standard 4 digit pips          
  • StartTrailStop - profit/loss of the trade since which the Trailing Stop will be activated /could be a negative value/
  • CloseProfit - Minimum profit in pips at which the EA closes at closing signal.
  • Break – trading signal initiating breackout in in standard 4 digit pips                       
  • MAPeriod – period of the moving average used to define the volatility channel          
  • ATRPeriod – period of the ATR indicator used to define the volatility channel        
  • ATRUnit – parameter which defines how wide is the volatility channel


