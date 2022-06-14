Bollinger Bands Tunnel EA is a free expert advisor developed with the idea to be useful for traders who love to trade using the popular indicator Bollinger Bands. Bollinger Bands Tunnel EA has very simple trading logic. It trades inside of the Bollinger Bands indicator. When the price crosses the Bollinger Bands upper line and reverses, the EA opens a SELL position. When the price crosses the Bollinger Bands lower line and reverses then the EA opens a BUY position. The algorithm of closing the trade is also simple. When the price crosses the upper line the EA will close the BUY positions. When the price crosses the lower line the EA will close the SELL positions. There are also TakeProfit and StopLoss parameters which are optional. If you set anything the EA will also use them for closing the trades.





Bollinger Bands Tunnel EA is optimized only for EURCHF currency pair. EURCHF currency pair is a well known ranging pair. This strategy is best for ranging markets. It can be used with any currency pairs and forex instruments which are in ranging periods. But you must do your own optimization for other pairs and instruments.

Recommended timeframe: H1 Recommended backtest method: H1 by every tick Supported currency pairs: EURCHF

Top Features

Strong, pure and simple trading logic

Money Management System

High spread and slippage protection

Uses Most Popular Forex Indicator Bollinger Bands

Bollinger Bands Tunnel EA Settings

==== Risk Management ==== FixedLots - fixed trading volume (works if AutoMM1=0).

- fixed trading volume (works if AutoMM1=0). AutoMM – values greater than 0 (zero) activate automatic ММ (traded volume as a percentage of free margin). ==== General Settings ==== LongTrades – true/false to enables/disables the long trades.

– true/false to enables/disables the long trades. ShortTrades - true/false to enables/disables the short trades.

- true/false to enables/disables the short trades. Magic - magic number - it is extremely important to keep this different for all robots.

- magic number - it is extremely important to keep this different for all robots. MaxSpread - maximal allowed spread for position opening.

- maximal allowed spread for position opening. Slippage – maximal allowed slippage for position opening.

– maximal allowed slippage for position opening. StopLoss - stop loss value in standard 4 digit pips. It is an optional parameter.

- stop loss value in standard 4 digit pips. It is an optional parameter. TakeProfit – take profit value in standard 4 digit pips. It is an optional parameter.

– take profit value in standard 4 digit pips. It is an optional parameter. EA_Comment - text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by Bollinger Bands Tunnel EA. ==== Bollinger Bands Settings ==== BBands_TimeFrame – The time frame of Bollinger Bands indicator.

– The time frame of Bollinger Bands indicator. BBands_Period - The period of Bollinger Bands indicator.

- The period of Bollinger Bands indicator. BBands_Deviation - The deviation of Bollinger Bands indicator.

- The deviation of Bollinger Bands indicator. BBands_AppliedPrice - The applied price of Bollinger Bands indicator.

- The applied price of Bollinger Bands indicator. BBands_MaxWidth – The max allowed width of the Bollinger Bands indicator (the difference in pips between upper and lower line) when the EA can trade.

– The max allowed width of the Bollinger Bands indicator (the difference in pips between upper and lower line) when the EA can trade. BBands_MinWidth - The min allowed width of the Bollinger Bands indicator (the difference in pips between upper and lower line) when the EA can trade.

- The min allowed width of the Bollinger Bands indicator (the difference in pips between upper and lower line) when the EA can trade. MaxVolatilityIndex – The volatility index of the current market. If you set small value the EA will trade rare but with higher precision. If you set big value the EA will trade often but with less precision.





If you like my product, please write a review! I will be very grateful!

You can check out my other products in my profile!

If you want to be notified of my new products, please add me as a friend!