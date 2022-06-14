Bollinger Bands Tunnel EA
- Experts
-
Lachezar KrastevWe are an experienced team of professional Forex Traders and Developers with more than 15 years trading experience, 12 years in developing automated trading systems.
- Version: 1.0
Bollinger Bands Tunnel EA is optimized only for EURCHF currency pair. EURCHF currency pair is a well known ranging pair. This strategy is best for ranging markets. It can be used with any currency pairs and forex instruments which are in ranging periods. But you must do your own optimization for other pairs and instruments.
Recommended timeframe: H1
Recommended backtest method: H1 by every tick
Supported currency pairs: EURCHF
Top Features
- Strong, pure and simple trading logic
- Money Management System
- High spread and slippage protection
- Uses Most Popular Forex Indicator Bollinger Bands
Bollinger Bands Tunnel EA Settings
==== Risk Management ====
- FixedLots - fixed trading volume (works if AutoMM1=0).
- AutoMM – values greater than 0 (zero) activate automatic ММ (traded volume as a percentage of free margin).
==== General Settings ====
- LongTrades – true/false to enables/disables the long trades.
- ShortTrades - true/false to enables/disables the short trades.
- Magic - magic number - it is extremely important to keep this different for all robots.
- MaxSpread - maximal allowed spread for position opening.
- Slippage – maximal allowed slippage for position opening.
- StopLoss - stop loss value in standard 4 digit pips. It is an optional parameter.
- TakeProfit – take profit value in standard 4 digit pips. It is an optional parameter.
- EA_Comment - text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by Bollinger Bands Tunnel EA.
==== Bollinger Bands Settings ====
- BBands_TimeFrame – The time frame of Bollinger Bands indicator.
- BBands_Period - The period of Bollinger Bands indicator.
- BBands_Deviation - The deviation of Bollinger Bands indicator.
- BBands_AppliedPrice - The applied price of Bollinger Bands indicator.
- BBands_MaxWidth – The max allowed width of the Bollinger Bands indicator (the difference in pips between upper and lower line) when the EA can trade.
- BBands_MinWidth - The min allowed width of the Bollinger Bands indicator (the difference in pips between upper and lower line) when the EA can trade.
- MaxVolatilityIndex – The volatility index of the current market. If you set small value the EA will trade rare but with higher precision. If you set big value the EA will trade often but with less precision.
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