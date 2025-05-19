Crypto Investor EA

2

Whether you're just starting out or already a pro, Crypto Investor EA is your edge in navigating Bitcoin’s high-volatility moves.

Driven by cutting-edge algorithms, powered by advanced high-performance trading algorithms, and built on a lightning-fast, intuitive platform, Crypto Investor EA isn’t just a trading bot — it’s your dedicated engine for capturing Bitcoin gains and riding every major market surge: No more second-guessing! No more missed chances! No more delays!

Trade sharper. Move quicker. Achieve more — with Crypto Investor EA at your command.


Proven Performance, Total Control — The Smarter Way to Trade Bitcoin

Crypto Investor EA delivers powerful results through a fusion of high-precision trading strategies and intelligent money management — all backed by live, real-money performance. This isn’t just theory or sales talk. It’s a tested solution that has delivered good returns in a single month under real market conditions. Check Crypto Investor EA live results on my profile!

Whether you're a growth-focused investor chasing high returns, or a risk-aware trader seeking consistency and capital protection, Crypto Investor EA adapts to your personal trading goals. With Crypto Investor EA, you trade Bitcoin your way — powered by strategies trusted by professionals and proven where it counts: in the real market.


Recommendations:

  • Recommended timeframe: M15 
  • Recommended backtest method: M15 + every tick 
  • Fast backtest method: M1 + open price
  • Supported crypto currencies: BTCUSD (Bitcoin) 
  • Recommended settings: the default settings!

There is a MT5 version too! Check it on my profile!


What Is Crypto Investor EA?

Crypto Investor EA is a next-gen, fully automated trading system built to master the Bitcoin market. Powered by advanced high-performance trading algorithms, it analyzes live data and executes trades with speed and precision no human can match. Unlike generic bots, it’s fine-tuned for Bitcoin’s unique volatility, momentum, and trends — delivering high-confidence signals through trusted brokers.

With Crypto Investor EA, you’re not just automating trades — you’re deploying a smart, Bitcoin-focused engine designed for real-world results.


Standout Features of Crypto Investor EA

  • 24/7 Automated Market Monitoring
  • Real-Time Trading Opportunities
  • Smarter Trade Selection
  • Zero Emotional Trading — only logical, data-driven actions
  • Adaptive Learning Algorithms
  • Minimal Starting Deposit ($500)
  • Full Compatibility with MT4 and MT5
  • Dedicated technical Support
  • Lightning-Fast Execution
  • Precision Trading Decisions – no emotional mistakes
  • Market Adaptability – adapts to new data instantly
  • Flexible Automation – full-auto or manual control based on your preference
  • Drawdown Protection Functions
  • Randomization System


Crypto Investor EA comes with Drawdown Protection Functions

Especially suitable (and not only) for users who trade with prop firms, FTMO and funded accounts, with key functions max daily and equity protections.


Smarter Risk Management for Confident Bitcoin Trading

Crypto Investor EA isn’t just designed to generate profits — it’s built to protect your capital. Every trade is guided by sophisticated risk management systems that automatically adapt to market conditions, keeping your exposure in check even during Bitcoin’s most volatile moves. From precision-calibrated stop-losses and break-even strategies to intelligent position sizing, Crypto Investor EA actively safeguards your portfolio — so you can trade boldly without compromising control.

Whether you're targeting rapid growth or aiming for steady, long-term gains, you’ll have the same smart risk tools used by professional traders — all working behind the scenes to keep your strategy secure.

With Crypto Investor EA, you’re not just trading — you’re harnessing the same strategic power and adaptability that professional traders use to stay ahead in one of the world’s most volatile markets.


Non-Stop Opportunities – Active, Dynamic Trading

One of the biggest frustrations for Bitcoin traders is relying on bots that sit idle for days, missing opportunities and leaving profits on the table. Crypto Investor EA is different.

Built specifically for the high-volatility world of Bitcoin, Crypto Investor EA is engineered to seek out and execute profitable Bitcoin trades daily — not once a week, not once a month. It’s an active powerhouse, constantly analyzing Bitcoin market conditions and moving swiftly to capitalize on every real opportunity.

  • No waiting.
  • No missed opportunities.
  • With Crypto Investor EA, your Bitcoin portfolio stays in motion.
  • Always hunting.
  • Always acting.
  • Always growing.


Bitcoin Trading Reinvented: Inspired by the Best Strategies

Crypto Investor EA draws its strength from some of the most successful Bitcoin trading methodologies ever developed, seamlessly blending scalping precision with trend-dominating systems trusted by professional traders.

Crypto Investor EA refines its approach by adopting advanced tactics inspired by the industry's most successful Bitcoin strategies:

Innovative Grid Management
By intelligently managing trades through adaptive grid techniques, Crypto Investor EA ensures steady profitability even in highly volatile market conditions.

Versatile Market Adaptation
Whether the market is bullish or bearish, Crypto Investor EA navigates both environments to uncover consistent gains.

Automated Trading Efficiency
All trading processes are automated — from scanning markets to executing trades — saving you time and removing emotional decision-making.

Enhanced Risk Management and Accuracy
With advanced algorithms and built-in safeguards, Crypto Investor EA minimizes potential losses and maximizes the precision of trading actions.

Laser-Focused Trend Analysis
Utilizing advanced trend detection, Crypto Investor EA pinpoints intelligent entry and exit points with stunning accuracy


Crypto Investor EA Settings

  • WinLargeFonts – true/false: use "true" to adjust the robot information box display in case you are using the Windows Large Fonts.
  • FixedLots - The extent of the fixed trading volume. If you use AutoMM>0, the value of the FixedLots parameter does not matter.       
  • AutoMM - When set to a value greater than zero, this enables proportional automatic money management. Calculating risk on cryptocurrencies can be complex, so we’ve simplified the process. For example, with a $1,000 account balance and a 1% risk setting, Crypto Investor EA will open trades with a 0.01 lot size. However, because this EA uses a grid and martingale strategy, we strongly recommend using the default risk setting of 0.1% for more conservative and stable trading. 
  • K_Mart -  lot size multiplier for the first line additional trades.
  • Magic - An unique identifier through which Crypto Investor EA recognizes and manages its own positions. If you use other expert advisors on the same account, please ensure that each of them has a distinct unique identifier. 
  • EA_Comment - You can type a comment here if you wish to mark the Crypto Investor EA trades. 
  • MaxSpread - Maximum allowed spread.  
  • OnlyManualTrading – to trade only manually by Crypto Investor EA set this parameter to true. By default, its value is false: this means that the robot can trade automatically and can be used for manual trading.
  • M1_Execution - true/false to enable/disable the execution of the trading logic on M1 bar open
  • ForceProfit – Defines the target average profit as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. Since Bitcoin is highly volatile and has significantly increased in value over the years, using a fixed pip value is no longer practical. Instead, this parameter ties the profit target directly to the live Bitcoin price, ensuring the strategy adapts to market conditions. Based on our extensive testing, this approach delivers consistent and reliable results.
  • CloseOnReverse – true/false to activate/deactivate closing the trades on reversal bar. 
  • CloseReverseBarTF – Time frame for the reversal bar detection system. The default value is 15. Possible values are: 1, 5, 15, 30, 60, 240, 1440, 10080 
  • ForceLoss - Defines the maximum average loss allowed as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. Due to Bitcoin’s high volatility and significant price growth over the years, using a fixed pip-based stop level is no longer effective. Instead, this parameter dynamically adjusts the loss threshold in relation to the live Bitcoin price, allowing the strategy to remain flexible and relevant in changing market conditions. Our testing confirms that this method provides more consistent and realistic risk control. 
  • FixedTakeProfit - Fixed take profit in pips.
  • FixedStopLoss - Fixed stop loss in pips.
  • OscPer - the oscillator period on the M15 timeframe
  • OscLev - the entry overbought and oversold level on the M15 timeframe
  • OscPerHiTF - the oscillator period on the H1 and H4 timeframes
  • OscLevHiTF - the entry overbought and oversold level on the H1 and H4 timeframes 
  • ..............



Filter:
Dylan Alias
45
Dylan Alias 2025.11.26 11:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maxwell Morris
25
Maxwell Morris 2025.07.31 07:04 
 

Account almost blown off, 1500 usd gone, not grid, but pure martingale. Useless EA.

Lachezar Krastev
79023
Reply from developer Lachezar Krastev 2025.09.11 06:51
Hello Maxwell, thanks for sharing your experience. I’d like to remind you of your earlier feedback where you wrote: "You guys created one of the best EA I have ever seen. You can see my profit I less than one month of using it. Keep up the good work" This shows that Crypto Investor EA was working successfully for you in the beginning. What often happens in such cases is that after seeing strong results, traders increase their risk settings. Higher risk can lead to larger profits, but it can also increase the chance of losses. It’s important to note that the EA itself continues to perform well under recommended settings. Please feel free to review my own live account, where you can see that the EA is trading as expected. I always advise using balanced risk to achieve stable long-term results.
Reply to review