Crypto Investor EA
- Experts
- Lachezar Krastev
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 12 November 2025
- Activations: 10
Crypto Investor EA Settings
- WinLargeFonts – true/false: use "true" to adjust the robot information box display in case you are using the Windows Large Fonts.
- FixedLots - The extent of the fixed trading volume. If you use AutoMM>0, the value of the FixedLots parameter does not matter.
- AutoMM - When set to a value greater than zero, this enables proportional automatic money management. Calculating risk on cryptocurrencies can be complex, so we’ve simplified the process. For example, with a $1,000 account balance and a 1% risk setting, Crypto Investor EA will open trades with a 0.01 lot size. However, because this EA uses a grid and martingale strategy, we strongly recommend using the default risk setting of 0.1% for more conservative and stable trading.
- K_Mart - lot size multiplier for the first line additional trades.
- Magic - An unique identifier through which Crypto Investor EA recognizes and manages its own positions. If you use other expert advisors on the same account, please ensure that each of them has a distinct unique identifier.
- EA_Comment - You can type a comment here if you wish to mark the Crypto Investor EA trades.
- MaxSpread - Maximum allowed spread.
- OnlyManualTrading – to trade only manually by Crypto Investor EA set this parameter to true. By default, its value is false: this means that the robot can trade automatically and can be used for manual trading.
- M1_Execution - true/false to enable/disable the execution of the trading logic on M1 bar open
- ForceProfit – Defines the target average profit as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. Since Bitcoin is highly volatile and has significantly increased in value over the years, using a fixed pip value is no longer practical. Instead, this parameter ties the profit target directly to the live Bitcoin price, ensuring the strategy adapts to market conditions. Based on our extensive testing, this approach delivers consistent and reliable results.
- CloseOnReverse – true/false to activate/deactivate closing the trades on reversal bar.
- CloseReverseBarTF – Time frame for the reversal bar detection system. The default value is 15. Possible values are: 1, 5, 15, 30, 60, 240, 1440, 10080
- ForceLoss - Defines the maximum average loss allowed as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. Due to Bitcoin’s high volatility and significant price growth over the years, using a fixed pip-based stop level is no longer effective. Instead, this parameter dynamically adjusts the loss threshold in relation to the live Bitcoin price, allowing the strategy to remain flexible and relevant in changing market conditions. Our testing confirms that this method provides more consistent and realistic risk control.
- FixedTakeProfit - Fixed take profit in pips.
- FixedStopLoss - Fixed stop loss in pips.
- OscPer - the oscillator period on the M15 timeframe
- OscLev - the entry overbought and oversold level on the M15 timeframe
- OscPerHiTF - the oscillator period on the H1 and H4 timeframes
- OscLevHiTF - the entry overbought and oversold level on the H1 and H4 timeframes
- ..............
