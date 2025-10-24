Fibonacci Hunter

Fibonacci Hunter

Fibonacci Hunter is a mechanical trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The algorithm focuses on identifying price reversals using classic Fibonacci retracement levels.

Trading Strategy

The system does not use dangerous methods like Martingale or Grid. The logic is based on four validation steps:

  1. Identification: The EA detects a sequence of candles to define a main price impulse.

  2. Calculation: Fibonacci levels (0%, 50%, and 61.8%) are projected internally.

  3. Fixation (Confirmation): Price must touch the 61.8% level to validate the setup.

  4. Entry: The order is executed only on the retracement to the 50% level.

Risk Management

Capital protection is the priority of this algorithm.

  • No Martingale: Volume does not increase after losses.

  • No Grid: Does not open multiple orders against the trend.

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit: All orders have exit levels defined at the opening.

  • Profit Protection: Includes Profit Lock and dynamic Trailing Stop to secure realized gains.

Key Parameters

  • MaxOpenPositions: Maximum limit of simultaneous trades.

  • MinSequenceCandles: Sensitivity adjustment to identify the initial movement.

  • EntryTolerance: Tolerance margin for entry at the 50% level.

  • FixationTolerance: Tolerance margin for validating the touch at the 61.8% level.

  • Risk Management: Choose between Percentage Risk (%RiskPerTrade) or Fixed Lot (FixedLotSize).

  • Additional Filters: Options to enable CCI, Trendline, and Candle Close confirmation filters.

Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: M1.

  • Account: Low spread and fast execution broker (ECN) is recommended.


Filter:
Seti Gautama Adi Nugroho
1309
Seti Gautama Adi Nugroho 2025.11.18 22:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Md Shied Yusuf
229
Md Shied Yusuf 2025.11.03 16:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Augusto Martins Lopes
3005
Reply from developer Augusto Martins Lopes 2025.11.03 16:58
muito obrigado pelo seu voto de confiança estamos trabalhando para sempre melhorar o boot !
Slapster
45
Slapster 2025.10.30 10:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Augusto Martins Lopes
3005
Reply from developer Augusto Martins Lopes 2025.10.30 11:05
obrigado !
obrigado !
