Fibonacci Hunter

Fibonacci Hunter is a mechanical trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The algorithm focuses on identifying price reversals using classic Fibonacci retracement levels.

Trading Strategy

The system does not use dangerous methods like Martingale or Grid. The logic is based on four validation steps:

Identification: The EA detects a sequence of candles to define a main price impulse. Calculation: Fibonacci levels (0%, 50%, and 61.8%) are projected internally. Fixation (Confirmation): Price must touch the 61.8% level to validate the setup. Entry: The order is executed only on the retracement to the 50% level.

Risk Management

Capital protection is the priority of this algorithm.

No Martingale: Volume does not increase after losses.

No Grid: Does not open multiple orders against the trend.

Stop Loss and Take Profit: All orders have exit levels defined at the opening.

Profit Protection: Includes Profit Lock and dynamic Trailing Stop to secure realized gains.

Key Parameters

MaxOpenPositions: Maximum limit of simultaneous trades.

MinSequenceCandles: Sensitivity adjustment to identify the initial movement.

EntryTolerance: Tolerance margin for entry at the 50% level.

FixationTolerance: Tolerance margin for validating the touch at the 61.8% level.

Risk Management: Choose between Percentage Risk (%RiskPerTrade) or Fixed Lot (FixedLotSize).

Additional Filters: Options to enable CCI, Trendline, and Candle Close confirmation filters.

Recommendations