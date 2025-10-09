One Way Gold is an automated Expert Advisor that opens only buy orders on XAU/USD (Gold) using a smart EMA trend filter (EMA10, EMA50, EMA100, EMA200) on the H1 chart. It avoids risky methods like martingale or grid, and trades only when the market shows a strong uptrend.

Trades only in bullish trends (Buy only)

Optimized for XAU/USD on H1

No Martingale, No Grid – safer strategy

Smart EMA-based filtering for clean entries

TP/SL customizable to match your style

Key Features:

Important Notice

Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. It is essential to test any EA on a demo account or with a small live position before committing larger capital. Market conditions may vary, and proper risk management is vital for long-term trading success.



