Market Shaver
- Indicators
-
Remi PassanelloHello,
In the past 15 years, I was robot builder and code developer for heavy industry.
I started manual trading from the year 2012 and then I now use my knowledge to develop EA on MT4 and MT5.
R.
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 15 June 2021
- Activations: 10
Market Shaver
Market Scalper
This indicator is part of the RPTrade Pro Solutions systems.Market Scalper is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances.
It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it.
NEVER repaints.
Indications are given from close to close.
Designed to be used alone, no other indicators are required.
Gives you Clear and simple indications
How does it workMarket Shaver is using Dual TimeFrames system.
The main trend is taken by the higher TF while the faster one is used to close the trade
Trades are indicated one by one, there are never two trades at the same time.
Market Shaver indicates:When to take a trade
When to stop it, in profit or loss.
The trade rewards
Many statistics to help you setting the right Period end TF
With any instrument like FX pairs, indexes, metals, futures or any other.
Market Shaver works
From M1 to H1.
With any broker. (Lower spread will leave you more pips)
Market Shaver FeaturesReliable Buy / Sell signals.
Very simple inputs. (Default ones should work for almost every instruments)
On Screen Alert + Push notifications + Email Notifications
All notifications are very detailed and give also Take Profit, it allows to trade from a mobile device.
A profit chart to help you in correct settings
How to use Market ShaverJust put it on your chart(s).
Simply follow the arrows.
Inputs
- Period: [Integer] Period of the indicator; from 2 to .....
- Period 2: [Integer] Period of the indicator; from 1 to ..... The lower value = more multi trades
- Higher TF: [TIME FRAME] Choose the slower TF used to enter trades. Always input a higher TF than the Indicator's one.
- Show Profit Chart: [Bool] true will show the profit chart, false will hide.
- UsePush: [bool] true will send Push notifications
- SendAlert: [bool] true will send Alerts
SPECIAL Warranty of proof:
Market shaver works without loop and data storage. Means that there are no pre-calculations done. It only works live or in the tester, when you put it on your chart you won't see any indication before the very moment you started it.
This is the ultimate warranty of proof that the software does not use known data and cannot cheat.