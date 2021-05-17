This indicator is part of the RPTrade Pro Solutions systems.

is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances.It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it.Indications are givenDesigned to, no other indicators are required.Gives you Clear and simple indications





How does it work





Market Shaver indicates:

Market Shaver works

is using Dual TimeFrames system.The main trend is taken by the higher TF while the faster one is used to close the tradeTrades are indicated one by one, there are never two trades at the same time.When to take a tradeWhen to stop it, in profit or loss.The trade rewardsMany statistics to help you setting the right Period end TFWith any instrument like FX pairs, indexes, metals, futures or any other.From M1 to H1.With any broker. (Lower spread will leave you more pips)





Market Shaver Features

Reliable Buy / Sell signals.Very simple inputs. (Default ones should work for almost every instruments)On Screen Alert + Push notifications + Email NotificationsAll notifications are very detailed and give also Take Profit, it allows to trade from a mobile device.A profit chart to help you in correct settings





How to use Market Shaver

Just put it on your chart(s).Simply follow the arrows.





Inputs