Market Shaver

Market Shaver

 

Market Scalper

This indicator is part of the RPTrade Pro Solutions systems.

Market Scalper is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances.
It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it.
NEVER repaints.
Indications are given from close to close.
Designed to be used alone, no other indicators are required.
Gives you Clear and simple indications


    How does it work

    Market Shaver is using Dual TimeFrames system.
    The main trend is taken by the higher TF while the faster one is used to close the trade
    Trades are indicated one by one, there are never two trades at the same time.

      Market Shaver indicates:

      When to take a trade
      When to stop it, in profit or loss.
      The trade rewards
      Many statistics to help you setting the right Period end TF

        Market Shaver works

        With any instrument like FX pairs, indexes, metals, futures or any other.
        From M1 to H1. 
        With any broker. (Lower spread will leave you more pips)


          Market Shaver  Features

          Reliable Buy / Sell signals.
          Very simple inputs. (Default ones should work for almost every instruments)
          On Screen Alert + Push notifications + Email Notifications
          All notifications are very detailed and give also Take Profit, it allows to trade from a mobile device.
          A profit chart to help you in correct settings


            How to use Market Shaver

            Just put it on your chart(s).
            Simply follow the arrows.


              Inputs

              1. Period: [Integer] Period of the indicator; from 2 to .....
              2. Period 2: [Integer] Period of the indicator; from 1 to ..... The lower value = more multi trades
              3. Higher TF: [TIME FRAME] Choose the slower TF used to enter trades. Always input a higher TF than the Indicator's one.
              4. Show Profit Chart: [Bool] true will show the profit chart, false will hide.
              5. UsePush: [bool] true will send Push notifications
              6. SendAlert: [bool] true will send Alerts

              SPECIAL Warranty of proof:

              Market shaver works without loop and data storage. Means that there are no pre-calculations done. It only works live or in the tester, when you put it on your chart you won't see any indication before the very moment you started it.
              This is the ultimate warranty of proof that the software does not use known data and cannot cheat.





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              Trend Signal Advanced System
              Vitalyi Belyh
              Indicators
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              Majeed Odubela
              Indicators
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              Ashraful Alam
              Indicators
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              Andrii Diachenko
              3 (2)
              Indicators
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              Isaac Wanasolo
              1 (1)
              Indicators
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