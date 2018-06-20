Lines Target ZFS

The main function of the indicator is to draw the target lines (support and resistance lines). The lines are plotted according to a special fractal algorithm. The lines are calculated with consideration of the zero bar. A different, more complicated calculation algorithm is used on the zero bar, in contrast to the other bars. This allows reacting to the market situation in real time, but on the other hand, redrawing is possible on the zero bar. If necessary, the zero bar can be omitted from calculations.

Strategies based on the target lines can be different. Trade signals can be obtained from:

Breakout of the target line - the main signal. Formation of the target line. Rebound from the target line.

Signals based on target line breakouts can be tracked using alerts, push-notifications and email messages.

For more successful trading, use a competent money management, take into account the current distances between the target lines, the ratio of losses and profits, use higher timeframes to select a priority direction for trades (H1 is recommended), and trending liquid instruments (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, etc.).

Additional options include the Channel Lines plotted based on the last three fractals, the Direction Line to the projected fourth fractal and the Trend Line that shows the direction of the current trend move.





Indicator Inputs