M1 Easy Scalper

4

M1 EASY SCALPER is a scalping indicator specifically designed for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, compatible with any currency pair or instrument available on your MT4 terminal. Of course, it can also be used on any other timeframe, but it works exceptionally well on M1 (which is challenging!) for scalping. Note: if you're going to scalp, make sure you have an account suitable for it. Do not use Cent or Standard accounts as they have too much spread! (use ECN, RAW, or Zero Spread accounts)


Robustness and Simplicity

Thanks to the number of indicators it incorporates, M1 EASY SCALPER is an incredibly robust tool (you can check this in the indicator’s settings). Yet, it maintains a key principle: being ultra-clear and easy to use. You only need to focus on a single color point.

How Does It Work?

The indicator uses color-coded points to signal trading opportunities:

  • Green points: Buy signals.
  • Red points: Sell signals.
  • Wait period: When there are no visible points, the market is in transition.

Your task is simple:

  1. Wait for a new "wait period" to start (meaning, there are no visible colored points).
  2. As soon as a green point appears, open a buy position (you’ll get a BUY alert).
  3. If a red point appears, open a sell position (you’ll get a SELL alert).

It couldn’t be easier!

The Power of Indicator Crosses with Clear Results:

Behind this simple yet powerful indicator lies the combination of multiple technical analysis tools:

  • RSI (Relative Strength Index): Measures trend strength and confirms overbought or oversold conditions.
  • CCI (Commodity Channel Index): Filters signals based on optimal levels, identifying the best entry opportunities.
  • EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and its angle: Evaluates trend direction. A positive angle suggests an uptrend, while a negative angle indicates a downtrend.
  • ADX (Average Directional Index): Filters signals based on trend strength, avoiding trades in flat or non-trending markets.


Customizable Alerts

The indicator includes an alert system that you can configure according to your preferences:

  • Receive notifications for buy, sell, or exit (it will alert you when you need to exit a position) signals.
  • Alerts are triggered only once, when the indicator moves from the "wait period" to a green or red point.
  • Alerts will appear in this format: EURUSD - M1 EASY SCALPER - SELL or EURUSD - M1 EASY SCALPER - BUY

I suggest opening all the pairs you wish to monitor on M1 and waiting for the alerts to start sounding. They will notify you when to open a position! There's no need to monitor for color changes after the wait period – you’ll receive an audible alert and a pop-up window with the pair’s information and the type of trade to make.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me!


Reviews 3
DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:35 
 

Simple easy to use indicator. Great product.

Bigluke1981
119
Bigluke1981 2025.07.18 22:19 
 

Great little indicator, highly recommended! I use to scalp the Yen with 2other indicators for added conformation. excellent results so far

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This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
Indicators
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
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Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Now free. Plan every trade before you click, see your real risk, reward and lot size right on the chart. Plan the trade. See the risk. Trade with confidence. Trade Planner Pro turns any chart into a visual trade-planning workspace. Drag three lines — Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit — and instantly see your risk/reward ratio, the exact lot size for your chosen risk %, the real money you put on the line, the spread cost, and clear warnings before you commit. No more manual lot math, no more gu
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Martin Alejandro Bamonte
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Now free. The key Fibonacci pivot levels, drawn for you automatically every day, on any timeframe. Automatic Fibonacci Pivots calculates the daily support and resistance from the Fibonacci sequence and plots them clean on your chart: the daily pivot, S1/S2/S3 below and R1/R2/R3 above. These are the price zones where the market tends to react, bounce or break, and now you see them without drawing a single line. What it does: - Daily Fibonacci pivot levels (pivot, S1/S2/S3, R1/R2/R3), updated
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Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
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Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
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Indicators
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Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Utilities
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Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Experts
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3 (2)
Indicators
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5 (2)
Indicators
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Indicators
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Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
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Martin Alejandro Bamonte
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FlashPoints Breakout
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BUYSELLMAGIC is a non-repainting signal-type trading indicator designed to precisely detect entry points in the market.  Features Reliable and permanent signals : BUYSELLMAGIC signals are final once the candle closes, ensuring they will not be modified or removed from the chart. This gives you the confidence of working with an indicator that keeps its signals stable and trustworthy. Comprehensive alerts : In addition to signals on the chart, you’ll receive notifications via email, pop-up alerts
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Trade Insights Display is the ideal companion for traders who want to operate with clarity and precision. This indicator provides real-time access to critical account data, such as: Balance Equity Margin Spread Swap Remaining time for the current candle . These data points are essential, regardless of the strategy or other indicators you use. Having this indicator always visible allows you to quickly assess your account status, the swap for each pair (helping you avoid high-cost trades), and the
EuroGeddon EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
EUROGEDDON EA – Unmatched Performance with Controlled Risk EUROGEDDON EA is a 100% automatic Expert Advisor powered by ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE , designed to help small accounts grow steadily while keeping total control over your capital. With a lot size of 0.01 for every $200 in your account, it operates with very low risk and delivers minimal drawdown , showing an exceptional performance that you’ll want to see for yourself. Download the demo version and test it live. Don’t rely solely on
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Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
ZeroLag TrendCandle — Real-time Candle Coloring & Alerts System (No Repaint) ZeroLag TrendCandle is a real-time trend detection tool that applies non-repainting candle coloring based on an advanced Williams Percent Range (WPR) analysis. It highlights trend shifts, momentum changes, and potential reversals through a dynamic color-coded system— allowing traders to instantly understand current market direction with a clean, intuitive chart, as shown in the images. At a glance, you can clearly ide
Candle Fusion Pro
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Candle Fusion Pro — Pattern Recognition + Trend Filter + Momentum Filter (No Repaint) Detect powerful candlestick formations and confirm their strength with live trend and momentum analysis. Candle Fusion Pro is the ultimate visual tool for traders who rely on price action precision , trend structure, and multi-layered confirmation . Core Features Pattern-Based Entry : Detects over 10+ advanced Japanese patterns , including: Shooting Stars (levels 2, 3, 4) Bullish/Bearish Engulfings Morning/Ev
ClearView Trend Finder
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
ClearView Trend Finder — Can You See How Clear It Is? Have you ever felt like your chart is full of noise? Too many indicators, crossed signals, and lines that only complicate the analysis? ClearView Trend Finder completely eliminates that visual clutter and lets you focus on the only thing that really matters: the clear trend . This system transforms the chart into a clean, precise view that never repaints or changes. Each candle is filtered to show only the dominant market direction. These a
Aurum Apex Mt5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
AURUM APEX: The 2026 Gold Standard in Automated Trading A High-Frequency (HFT) Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, now MT4 & MT5 MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118221 Here are the investor (read-only) login details for each account: MetaTrader 4 • Account: 12754297 • Investor Password: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT4 MetaTrader 5 • Account: 52904796 • Investor Password: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT5 Whether you're starting with a modest balance or a larger one, Aurum Apex adapts, com
Liquidity Pool Radar
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Liquidity Pool Radar maps the price levels where stop-losses cluster, flags the moment price sweeps them and snaps back, and tells you whether that sweep landed on an abnormally wide spread. It turns liquidity theory into a clean, real-time tool you can read at a glance. Full user manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/774413 What makes it different Most liquidity tools stop at drawing levels. Liquidity Pool Radar adds a built-in spread lens: every sweep is checked against the instrument's o
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Bruno Cayol
188
Bruno Cayol 2025.09.24 01:39 
 

I am waiting for feedback from the programmer to help me improve or understand his indicator, which I find to be behind the curve when it comes to identifying the start of a trend. I understand that false signals must be avoided, but on the other hand, this means entering the movement late at times when it is riskier, especially for scalping. I would change my mind depending on his response.

DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:35 
 

Simple easy to use indicator. Great product.

Bigluke1981
119
Bigluke1981 2025.07.18 22:19 
 

Great little indicator, highly recommended! I use to scalp the Yen with 2other indicators for added conformation. excellent results so far

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