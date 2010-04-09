A fully automatic multicurrency expert using a unique "Decreasing Waves" position management method. This method is designed specifically for working with stock charts and works great in the Forex market. The essence of the method is that price waves cannot decrease all the time, and when an increased wave size arrives, we regain all the losses from previous trades. This concept minimizes the duration of drawdowns and makes it possible to start with a very small deposit. To start working in automatic mode, simply install the Expert Advisor with default settings on the EURUSD H1 chart.

But still, the main breakthrough lies in the use of the latest AceTrend indicator. This indicator is based on completely new principles and shows excellent results based on new (non-configurable) data. By minimizing the negative effect of retraining, we finally have the opportunity to create truly time-stable trading systems.

The main dogmas of the "Decreasing Waves" model: 1) The charts of exchange-traded instruments reflect the real state of affairs and cannot be whatever they want. In other words, a graph cannot draw absolutely any picture (no matter who controls it). 2) A series of successively decreasing waves cannot last indefinitely. 3) The greater the number of successively decreasing waves in a series, the longer and longer the waves will be when such a decrease stops.

A Hedging account is required. Currency pairs when working in automatic mode: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY. The Ethernal expert works on time bars and is not picky about the quality of the Internet connection. It can work in the strategy tester in the "Opening prices only" mode. Does not use ultra-short trades (scalping, pipsing). Uses the lot increase in subsequent series transactions. All our products are subject to mandatory testing on real accounts. At the moment, this is the only way to reliably verify trading robots.





The real account was opened on 2025.07.14, Starting from $ 135: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2321535

The basis of the system is the AceTrend indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139259





Symbols added to the auto settings database: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY, XAUUSD.

Indicator Parameters: