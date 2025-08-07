Bomber Corporation EA
- Experts
- Ihor Otkydach
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 22 September 2025
- Activations: 10
I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber.
So, I created the Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" based on my original algorithm for identifying and trading MACD divergences. This is an automated trading system that:
- Complies with regulations of US, European, and Asian brokers (works with any MT5 broker)
- Operates without martingale and without grid/averaging strategies
- Every trade is protected by a stop loss
- Trades a widely diversified multi-currency portfolio
- Works on H1 and M15 timeframes
- Suitable for both proprietary firm trading and personal accounts
- Does not require large starting capital (minimum starting capital is 200 USD)
- Does not require high leverage (minimum leverage is 1:30)
Planned updates and development of the Bomber Corporation Expert Advisor include:
- Adding an H1 multi-trade portfolio (2 to 3 trades based on additional signals)
- Scalping portfolios for M15 with a single trade
- Scalping portfolios for M15 with multi-trade mode (2 to 3 trades with additional filters)
- Expansion to new asset classes such as metals, cryptocurrencies, and indices
- Implementation of a pending order trading algorithm
Bomber Corporation EA has been an excellent addition to my trading arsenal. What sets it apart is not only the long-term consistency and safe trading principles, but also the developer’s genuine dedication and continuous contribution to the community. It’s clear that this EA is built with traders’ long-term success in mind. Although the growth may be slow at times, it is steady — and that’s exactly what makes it trustworthy. No reckless risks, no dangerous drawdowns — just disciplined, sustainable progress. Over time, this kind of consistency matters far more than quick wins that never last. What I appreciate most is the encouragement factor: this EA gives me confidence to stay patient and disciplined, knowing that steady growth is the real path to lasting success. The developer’s passion and support for the trading community make the journey even more motivating. If you value safety, long-term consistency, and a system you can actually trust, Bomber Corporation EA is the way to go. i genuinely highly recommend, no doubt at all. Keep up the good work Ihor, and i sincerely thank you for your relentless contribution to this community.