Bomber Corporation EA

I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber.

Detailed installation and setup instructions – link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" - link

So, I created the Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" based on my original algorithm for identifying and trading MACD divergences. This is an automated trading system that:

Complies with regulations of US, European, and Asian brokers (works with any MT5 broker)

Operates without martingale and without grid/averaging strategies

Every trade is protected by a stop loss

Trades a widely diversified multi-currency portfolio

Works on H1 and M15 timeframes

Suitable for both proprietary firm trading and personal accounts

Does not require large starting capital (minimum starting capital is 200 USD)

Does not require high leverage (minimum leverage is 1:30)

Planned updates and development of the Bomber Corporation Expert Advisor include: