Tested on many prop companies. If you need sets and optimization files, write in private messages.

Main characteristics of Vineski HFT Gold Scalper MT5:





1. Ultra-fast market analysis: The robot has a powerful algorithmic engine that can instantly analyze and interpret market data. This allows you to make decisions in real time and respond to changes in the market instantly.





2. Automatic execution of trades: The robot is capable of automatically executing trades based on predefined strategies and criteria. This eliminates the emotional aspects of trading and increases the accuracy of order execution.





3. Low latencies and high throughput: For successful high-frequency trading, it is necessary to minimize latency (VPS), and ensure fast access to data and order execution. The robot is optimized for low latency and high throughput.





4. Advanced Risk Management Algorithms: The robot provides effective risk management by automatically adjusting trade sizes and setting stop losses according to predefined parameters.





5. Multitasking and Parallel Processing: The robot is capable of processing multiple trading strategies and tools simultaneously, providing flexibility and adaptability to different market conditions.





6. Feedback and monitoring of results: The user has the ability to monitor the robot’s performance in real time, as well as analyze trading results. Feedback and statistics help constantly improve strategies and algorithms.





7. Compatibility with various markets and instruments: The robot is designed to successfully operate in various financial markets and support work with a variety of trading instruments.





Using Vineski HFT Gold Scalper MT5 allows traders to automate trading operations, reduce risk and increase efficiency in a rapidly changing market.





8. A completely safe advisor with a very low deposit drawdown, and consistently generating profit, you can check this by downloading the demo.





Works on any timeframe and on any market.





Leverage - any.









Requirements

Trading pairs XAUUSD ONLY

Timeframe 5M Minimum deposit

$100

Leverage

1:200 Brokers

Low spreads





Features - Fully automatic - Using stop loss and take profit, every trade is protected - Low DD - Suitable for prop firms that allow trading with ultra-fast robots, such as Funderpro.















