Vineski HFT Gold Scalper

3.25

Tested on many prop companies.

If you need sets and optimization files, write in private messages.


Main characteristics of Vineski HFT Gold Scalper MT5:


1. Ultra-fast market analysis: The robot has a powerful algorithmic engine that can instantly analyze and interpret market data. This allows you to make decisions in real time and respond to changes in the market instantly.

2. Automatic execution of trades: The robot is capable of automatically executing trades based on predefined strategies and criteria. This eliminates the emotional aspects of trading and increases the accuracy of order execution.

3. Low latencies and high throughput: For successful high-frequency trading, it is necessary to minimize latency (VPS), and ensure fast access to data and order execution. The robot is optimized for low latency and high throughput.

4. Advanced Risk Management Algorithms: The robot provides effective risk management by automatically adjusting trade sizes and setting stop losses according to predefined parameters.

5. Multitasking and Parallel Processing: The robot is capable of processing multiple trading strategies and tools simultaneously, providing flexibility and adaptability to different market conditions.

6. Feedback and monitoring of results: The user has the ability to monitor the robot’s performance in real time, as well as analyze trading results. Feedback and statistics help constantly improve strategies and algorithms.

7. Compatibility with various markets and instruments: The robot is designed to successfully operate in various financial markets and support work with a variety of trading instruments.

Using Vineski HFT Gold Scalper MT5 allows traders to automate trading operations, reduce risk and increase efficiency in a rapidly changing market.

8. A completely safe advisor with a very low deposit drawdown, and consistently generating profit, you can check this by downloading the demo.

Works on any timeframe and on any market.

Leverage - any.


Requirements
Trading pairs XAUUSD ONLY
Timeframe 5M
Minimum deposit 
 $100
Leverage
 1:200
Brokers
 Low spreads



Features

- Fully automatic

- Using stop loss and take profit, every trade is protected

- Low DD

- Suitable for prop firms that allow trading with ultra-fast robots, such as Funderpro.





Reviews 8
5039879
47
5039879 2024.12.01 19:02 
 

Hi, my name is Frank I recently purchased your EA Vineski and I must say, it's an impressive strategy. Congratulations on developing such a robust system. I have a small request. If possible, could you please add brief explanations to each setting? For example, what do "SRT" and "bar size" mean? Additionally, could you clarify the units of measurement for the numerical values? Are they pips, points, or monetary amounts? Having this additional information would greatly enhance the setup process. Thank you for your time and consideration.

Kyaw Zan Tun
1502
Kyaw Zan Tun 2024.10.15 07:26 
 

The seller is patient and very welcome

Ali Smith
58
Ali Smith 2024.08.10 08:09 
 

I've been trading for a while now, and I'm always on the lookout for tools that can give me an edge. Yesterday, I took a chance on Murad's bot, and I'm blown away. I deposited $100, and within just 5 hours, the bot had already made me $8. That's an impressive return, especially considering the low-risk strategy it employs. I was initially hesitant to invest in a bot, but Murad's creation has completely changed my mind. It's easy to set up and use, even for someone like me who isn't a tech whiz. The interface is intuitive and user-friendly, and the bot's performance is top-notch.

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Daxfinance
81
Daxfinance 2026.03.20 19:26 
 

A Programmer Who Doesn't Know What to Do FRAUD

Simon Peter Ward
857
Simon Peter Ward 2026.03.04 11:28 
 

dont waste your money!!!!; orig set file didnt work, author optimised it, didnt work, i optimised it didnt work!!! it back test great btw, the performance that looked good in tests did not translate to live trading

Mehmet Serin
205
Mehmet Serin 2025.09.27 14:37 
 

I bought Vineski HFT Gold Scalper two weeks ago. In MT5 I mistakenly selected “Real ticks” instead of “Every tick based on real ticks” during backtesting and the results looked extremely profitable. When I went live, I lost £250 in a single day. I downloaded the set files shared in the comments and later asked the developer Murad Nagiev for his sets. I tried all of them—every one lost money. Murad said he would send an optimized setup but never delivered. When you backtest, make sure to select “Real ticks.” Otherwise you may get misleading results. Either way, the performance that looked good in tests did not translate to live trading (spread, slippage, and execution make a big difference).

5039879
47
5039879 2024.12.01 19:02 
 

Hi, my name is Frank I recently purchased your EA Vineski and I must say, it's an impressive strategy. Congratulations on developing such a robust system. I have a small request. If possible, could you please add brief explanations to each setting? For example, what do "SRT" and "bar size" mean? Additionally, could you clarify the units of measurement for the numerical values? Are they pips, points, or monetary amounts? Having this additional information would greatly enhance the setup process. Thank you for your time and consideration.

Ricky Zoltan Beznec
787
Ricky Zoltan Beznec 2024.11.23 03:07 
 

brought ea many months ago .i was impressed by back test which made 100% a month scalping .never had back to back losses. low drawdown. i knew real conditions would be real test.ea was put on live account with all different settings provided by seller.high win rate still but slowly lost money .have test for many months on live and demo.looks good enough ea if settings were just 10% better,

Murad Nagiev
9617
Reply from developer Murad Nagiev 2024.11.23 11:14
Thank you for your honest review:) Since August a lot has changed in the gold market and without additional optimization is difficult in such conditions, I conduct them after every significant market event, don't hesitate to ping me , we will try to increase your results by this 10%.
Kyaw Zan Tun
1502
Kyaw Zan Tun 2024.10.15 07:26 
 

The seller is patient and very welcome

Ali Smith
58
Ali Smith 2024.08.10 08:09 
 

I've been trading for a while now, and I'm always on the lookout for tools that can give me an edge. Yesterday, I took a chance on Murad's bot, and I'm blown away. I deposited $100, and within just 5 hours, the bot had already made me $8. That's an impressive return, especially considering the low-risk strategy it employs. I was initially hesitant to invest in a bot, but Murad's creation has completely changed my mind. It's easy to set up and use, even for someone like me who isn't a tech whiz. The interface is intuitive and user-friendly, and the bot's performance is top-notch.

Sameer Saiful Haque
682
Sameer Saiful Haque 2024.07.04 03:10 
 

Great EA!

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