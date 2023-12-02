KT Gold Nexus EA MT5

5

What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Nexus EA?

Patience. Discipline. Time.

KT Gold Nexus EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency.

This EA is designed to be traded over time. It is recommended to stay invested for at least one year to experience its real potential. Just like professional trading, there can be losing weeks or even losing months. This is normal. What matters is the cumulative performance over a longer period.

Many grid or martingale systems show fast profits in the beginning, but they almost always end in account blow-ups. The EA is built to avoid that risk and focus on steady, controlled growth instead.

Introduction

KT Gold Nexus EA is a professionally built, plug-and-play trading system designed for the Gold (XAUUSD) market on the H4 timeframe. Developed using 100% modeling quality Dukascopy data, the EA has undergone extensive robustness and stress testing across multiple market conditions.

Historical price data is divided into different market regimes, and each trading idea is tested repeatedly across these regimes using high-performance servers. Only entry setups that remain consistent across all conditions are selected. This process ensures the strategy is built for stability, adaptability, and long-term performance rather than curve-fitted results.

This EA leverages our proprietary self learning module, seamlessly integrating multiple technical indicators—including Laguerre, ATR, Smoothed RSI, DPO, CCI, and AO—to build a powerful trading setup. When a trading opportunity arises, it strategically splits the position into multiple orders, managing each trade independently to optimize trade execution and adapt to market dynamics.

Configurations

  • Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Time Frame: 4-Hour
  • Minimum Deposit: $1000
  • Recommended Deposit: $2000 (Extra safety cushion in highly volatile markets)
  • Input Settings: Default (no special set files are required)
  • Broker: Any (no special conditions are required)
  • Prop Firm Ready: Yes (Swing trading)

Use Lot Size Finder to find the correct lot size for this EA based on your account balance and maximum drawdown tolerance.

This EA is updated annually to stay aligned with changing market conditions and regimes. When a new update is released, you will receive a notification in your MQL5 messages. Please apply updates only during the weekend, and only after all trades from the previous version have been fully closed.

Backtest results do not fully reflect the potential of this EA. The algorithms are designed to perform and adapt in live market conditions over time, particularly in the year following the latest update. Patience is essential. Allow at least one year of live trading for the strategy to demonstrate its true strength.

Features

  • Does not use high-risk techniques such as grid, martingale, hedging, or averaging strategies.
  • Trades are protected using built-in hidden stop-loss and take-profit exits to reduce exposure to broker interference or stop-hunting.
  • No special set files or custom settings required. Default inputs are optimized for current market conditions.
  • All trades are closed before the end of Friday trading to eliminate the risk of weekend gaps or price spikes.
  • Simple inputs that are easy to use and understand.

The EA avoids high-risk tactics such as grid trading, hedging, or martingale methods. Instead, it follows a disciplined and transparent approach that accepts both winning and losing trades as a natural part of trading. Long-term success comes from maintaining an average profit that exceeds the average loss, allowing the strategy to grow steadily over time.


Risk Disclaimer: Any form of trading involves risk, and losses are part of real trading. Past performance, including backtests, does not guarantee future results. Expert Advisors follow predefined logic and cannot adapt to every market situation. Market conditions, volatility, and broker factors can impact performance. Always trade with appropriate risk and realistic expectations.

Reviews 4
Leonstevey20
452
Leonstevey20 2026.01.28 16:18 
 

A great and longterm EA to add to one's trading journey without a doubt, it will deliver according to how it has been configured to do, the best thing also is that support from Nitin is top notch and highly professional i absolutely recommend this EA.

Zoran
31
Zoran 2026.01.15 14:58 
 

After three months of use, I am truly satisfied with what the KT Gold Nexus EA MT5 can do. A powerful and professional tool, which gave the first results after the first week of use, but the full power of the robot is reflected in consistency and long-term trading. What impressed me even more is the level of support from the author. Nitin is extremely quick to respond, professional and clearly puts his heart into every part of the product. The settings are very simple. I recommend the product and author.

Ching Ting Grace Wu
56
Ching Ting Grace Wu 2025.02.13 15:00 
 

bought this ea last week and it's running well on my demo now. it's really simple to install! i shall observe for a little longer and then run on live account next month. Nitin is very helpful and honest. his live signals are real! (i have matched them with my demo)

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XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
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Muhammad Zahran Rahmadi Putra
5 (1)
Experts
The price is gradually increasing up. Only 2 copy remains available at the current price,  next price increase to $1999 . Hello, traders!, the newest and a very powerful Spider Gold MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Spider Gold MT5  EA is more selective and accurate in signal entry and better in managing existing transactions.  Spider Gold  MT5 EA analyzes markets based on trends, imbalances areas and price action. Spider Gold  MT5 EA can identify
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Amazing Traders
Experts
Real monitoring   : EA Miracolo  1 Real monitoring     : EA Miracolo   2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a position. Th
GoldRatchet MT5
Mahmoud Hashem Abdelhakim Sweilem
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GoldRatchet MT5 Professional Automated Execution Engine for MetaTrader 5 The market decides. GoldRatchet responds. Most Expert Advisors begin working after they believe they have found an opportunity. GoldRatchet is built around a different philosophy. It does not attempt to predict the next market direction. It prepares for it. Before price reaches an execution level, GoldRatchet has already organized its execution framework around the market. When price reaches a predefined level, execution b
Undefeated Triangle MT5
Nauris Zukas
4.27 (11)
Experts
Description. This product was created as part of a project " PULSE OF MARKET ". EA "Undefeated Triangle" is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations. EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pai
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
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Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
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If you have ever watched price make a new high while Stochastic failed to confirm it, you already know why traders pay attention to divergence. KT Stoch Divergence marks these disagreements directly on the chart, so you can spot possible reversals and trend continuation setups without drawing every line by hand. The indicator finds both regular and hidden divergence between price and the Stochastic oscillator. It gives you context, not an automatic trade. You still decide whether the setup makes
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Round Numbers plots the round number levels which are also commonly known as psychological levels in the Forex world. In the context of Forex trading, round number levels are those levels in which there are two or more zeroes at the end. They are named as 00 levels on the chart. Some traders also consider the halfway points as a valid round number level. They are named as 50 levels on the chart. Use of round number levels in trading Round number levels work as strong support and resistance
KT Inside Bar Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
KT Inside Bar Hunter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among traders, using it as a standalone entry signal doesn't provide any evidentiary advantage. KT Inside Bar Hunter trades only selected inside bar patterns using some preassessment and ECE price action cycle. Trading Strategy On successful detection of the required pattern, EA places a pending order in the direction of the forecasted price expansion phase. Pending orders are canceled if they are not triggered within the next bar. Once triggered, ac
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Leonstevey20
452
Leonstevey20 2026.01.28 16:18 
 

A great and longterm EA to add to one's trading journey without a doubt, it will deliver according to how it has been configured to do, the best thing also is that support from Nitin is top notch and highly professional i absolutely recommend this EA.

KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
60324
Reply from developer Nitin Raj 2026.01.28 16:53
Thank you, Leon, for the kind words. I really appreciate the trust and the recommendation. Glad to hear the EA is performing as expected and that the support has been helpful. Wishing you continued success ahead.
Zoran
31
Zoran 2026.01.15 14:58 
 

After three months of use, I am truly satisfied with what the KT Gold Nexus EA MT5 can do. A powerful and professional tool, which gave the first results after the first week of use, but the full power of the robot is reflected in consistency and long-term trading. What impressed me even more is the level of support from the author. Nitin is extremely quick to respond, professional and clearly puts his heart into every part of the product. The settings are very simple. I recommend the product and author.

KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
60324
Reply from developer Nitin Raj 2026.01.15 17:57
Thank you, Zoran, for the kind words and for sharing your experience. I’m really glad to know that the EA delivered results early and that its long-term consistency is clear to you. Your feedback on both performance and support truly means a lot to me. Thanks again for the trust and recommendation. Let’s keep building profits together.
Ching Ting Grace Wu
56
Ching Ting Grace Wu 2025.02.13 15:00 
 

bought this ea last week and it's running well on my demo now. it's really simple to install! i shall observe for a little longer and then run on live account next month. Nitin is very helpful and honest. his live signals are real! (i have matched them with my demo)

KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
60324
Reply from developer Nitin Raj 2025.02.13 17:26
Thank you for your kind words! I’m glad to hear the EA is running well for you. I always believe in honesty and transparency, so my live signals are exactly what I trade. Wishing you great success when you go live! Let me know if you ever need any help.
AJAY KUMAR
24
AJAY KUMAR 2025.02.11 15:54 
 

Nitin is very supportive and helpful.

KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
60324
Reply from developer Nitin Raj 2025.02.11 16:23
Thank you for the feedback.
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