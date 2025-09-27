GoldStream

4.5

Christmas came early this year - GoldStream is now available for 199 available  >>>Limited time only<<<

Proven Per formance on XAUUSD

83.25% Win Rate | 3.32 Profit Factor | 4.35% Maximum Drawdown

GoldStream delivers consistent results in gold trading through systematic entry detection and disciplined risk management. Backtested across 209 trades, this algorithm achieved 144.9% net profit while maintaining exceptional capital preservation with only 4.35% maximum drawdown.

Verified Backtest Metrics:

  • Total Net Profit: +144.9% on initial capital
  • Profitable Trades: 174 out of 209 positions (83.25% success rate)
  • Profit Factor: 3.32 (for every $1 lost, $3.32 gained)
  • Recovery Factor: 17.29 (rapid recovery from adverse periods)
  • Sharpe Ratio: 19.67 (outstanding risk-adjusted returns)
  • Maximum Consecutive Wins: 15 trades

Advanced XAUUSD Strategy

GoldStream operates on momentum acceleration principles specifically designed for gold's volatile characteristics. The algorithm identifies institutional flow patterns and volatility breakout signals across multiple timeframes, entering positions when probability strongly favors directional movement. Momentum Detection System: Advanced algorithms monitor unusual order flow and volume patterns that precede major gold movements. When institutional money enters the market, GoldStream positions ahead of retail recognition, capturing the acceleration phase of price movements.

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The system analyzes M1, M5, M15, and H1 charts simultaneously, ensuring entry signals align across different time horizons. This comprehensive approach significantly improves trade accuracy and reduces false signals.
  • Volatility-Based Execution: Position sizing automatically adjusts based on current market volatility, maintaining consistent risk exposure whether gold moves 200 or 800 points per day. During high volatility periods, the algorithm reduces exposure while maintaining profit potential.

Intelligent Risk Management

  • Dynamic Stop Loss System: Stop levels adjust automatically based on gold's intraday volatility patterns using ATR calculations. This prevents premature exits during normal market noise while protecting against significant adverse moves.
  • Session-Aware Trading: The algorithm recognizes distinct gold behavior patterns during Asian, European, and New York sessions, applying session-specific logic to optimize entries and exits based on liquidity and institutional activity.
  • Economic Calendar Integration: Built-in news filtering automatically pauses trading before major economic announcements, protecting positions from unpredictable volatility spikes that characterize gold during news events.
  • Trade Spacing Control: Maintains optimal distance between consecutive trades, preventing position clustering during volatile market conditions that could amplify risk exposure.

Market Condition Adaptability

GoldStream's consistent 83.25% win rate stems from its ability to adapt execution based on market environment:

  • Trending Markets: During strong directional moves, the algorithm extends position holding time and employs trailing stops to maximize profit capture while protecting gains.
  • Range-Bound Conditions: In consolidating markets, the system focuses on mean reversion opportunities and breakout detection, taking advantage of gold's tendency to respect key support and resistance levels.
  • High Volatility Management: During extreme market events, the system temporarily reduces exposure while monitoring for optimal re-entry conditions, maintaining disciplined risk control.

Performance Consistency

Trade Distribution Analysis:

  • Long positions: 85.19% success rate (108 profitable out of 126 trades)
  • Short positions: 81.19% success rate (101 profitable out of 124 trades)
  • Average winning trade: $11.91
  • Average losing trade: $17.58
  • Largest single win: $42.85
  • The algorithm's 3.32 profit factor demonstrates superior risk-reward execution, while the recovery factor of 17.29 shows exceptional ability to overcome any adverse trading periods.

Technical Requirements

Recommended Setup:

  • Minimum Starting Balance: $1,000
  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold vs USD)
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Execution: Fully automated with real-time analysis
  • Broker Requirements: Low spread ECN preferred
  • Operation: GoldStream requires no manual intervention once configured. The algorithm includes automated trade execution, real-time risk monitoring, and comprehensive trade logging for performance analysis.

Installation and After Sale Support

The system operates independently with minimal system resource usage and stable execution across different broker environments. GoldStream represents tested performance in automated gold trading: 144.9% profit with 4.35% maximum drawdown across 209 systematically executed trades with 83.25% accuracy.

Reviews 7
megr5050
82
megr5050 2025.12.18 21:11 
 

Great EA overall! Profitable at all times. I understand that, just as in Formula 1, owning an expensive race car alone is never enough to win. Any EA requires basic trading knowledge and experience to be used effectively. In my experience, this EA performs best during high volatility when the stop loss is removed.

Violette
408
Violette 2025.12.07 13:30 
 

The best EA i have used so far. Since i bought, 100% profit and i use it also in prop firm as it has very small DD (this week on my prop firm account i did earn 1300€ with lot size 0.5) Thank you for this great product !

Jaimor Barossi
145
Jaimor Barossi 2025.11.18 01:24 
 

EA simple the best .

