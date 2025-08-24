MultiWay EA

4.88
MultiWay EA is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy. Thanks to broad diversification across nine correlated (and even some typically “trending”) currency pairs — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP and GBPCAD — it captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses.
After purchase, please send a private message to receive full setup instructions.

Live Signal:  CLICK HERE

Current price — only $1984 for the next 10 buyers.

MultiWay EA is perfect for those who value simplicity, stability, and clean logic — without a complicated setup, but with highly flexible money-management and risk-control options.

This Expert Advisor follows a true “set and forget” philosophy. It can run stably for years with minimal user intervention, making it ideal for long-term strategies.

Use MultiWay EA as a standalone solution on your trading account, or add it as a valuable component of a diversified portfolio.

Just attach it to your chart and let it do the rest.

Key Features of MultiWay EA:

  • While operating, the EA takes into account not only the quotes of the trading pairs but also:
    • Volatility conditions in global stock markets
    • Volatility of currency-rate futures for the base currencies in the traded pairs
    • Volatility and directional signals from the options market for the respective currency pairs
  • Advanced volatility filters keep the EA out of the market when “classic” trending pairs (e.g., EURUSD or GBPUSD) may continue one-way moves without pullbacks.
  • If positions are opened unfavorably, the EA will close them at a controlled loss — no endless holding.
  • A grid system is used, but martingale is not.


Minimum requirements and recommendations (for default settings)

  • Broker: Any broker with a low spread. We recommend IC Markets, IC Trading, or Valutrades.
  • Minimum initial deposit: $3000
  • Recommended initial deposit: $5000
  • Leverage: 1:100 or more
  • Account type: Hedging
  • Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (mandatory)


Setup instructions

  • Add permission in the terminal to receive information about financial markets from our analytical server paveludoservice_com  (screenshot).
  • Correct way #1: Run the EA with default settings on any one chart (screenshot).
  • Correct way #2: Remove the symbol list in settings and launch the EA on 9 charts: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD (screenshot).
  • Wrong way: Keep default settings and launch the EA on 9 separate charts (screenshot).


Buyers are invited to join the private user group. Just leave a comment on the product page to request access.

If you'd like free access to the 21-day trial of MultiWay EA to see how it performs on a live account, just send me a private message.

And very importantly:  

Every MultiWay EA buyer has the opportunity to get LittleCrazy EA for FREE!

If you’ve already purchased MultiWay EA and want access to LittleCrazy EA — send me a private message and I’ll tell you how to get it.

Reviews 23
rootiewl1991
138
rootiewl1991 2025.12.20 08:42 
 

I have a live account and running on default settings so far it remains profitable, with controlled drawdown, will hope to see if continue to deliver me consistent profits over the next year

Gravity Tool
324
Gravity Tool 2025.12.07 15:50 
 

Great grid bot with many currency pairs and risk management options. Trade entries are selective. Support is great. Highly recommended!

wilmer encarnacion
76
wilmer encarnacion 2025.09.25 23:42 
 

This EA is great and the author is fabulous. Pavel is really fabulous person.Go the extra mile to help you with your querry and is very honest .Salute to this kind hearted man!!

Recommended products
SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals
RS Volatility Expert Advisor MT5
Tino Viehweg
Experts
RS Volatility Expert Advisor (RSV EA) MT5 Important preliminary note: The RS Volatility EA MT5 (RSV EA) is not over-fitted. The program code of the RS Volatility EA MT5 (RSV EA) is based on honest forex trading over the last few years. The RS Volatility EA MT5 is a simple trend-following Expert Advisor and is therefore ideal for trading beginners. The RSV EA is an EA that generates orders based on signals from the RS Volatility MTF indicator. The RSV EA trades the first order and builds a grid a
Ladder Trend
Chao Wang Pan
Experts
Strategy Description: This EA is a trend EA. The idea is the simplest trading method of chasing up and down. It is used to cut off losses in time with mobile stop loss to make profits run. This EA mainly trades EURUSD and XAUUSD. Parameter settings: Transaction: EA will only work if Transaction=true. Lots: Single hand count, it is recommended to order 1 standard hand at 10000USD, i.e. 0.1 hand at 1000USD. Maxi_point: Maximum point difference limit. It depends on the decimal number of gold quotat
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
The BeeKeeper EA
Bin Jumahat Johan
Experts
The BeeKeeper EA – Intelligent Market Scalper with Dynamic Trade Logic Overview BeeKeeper  is a next-generation automated trading system designed for precision, adaptability, and consistent performance across multiple market conditions. BeeKeeper integrates advanced technical logic with real-time position analysis to make smart entry and exit decisions — dynamically adapting to volatility, trend shifts, and recovery phases. Whether you’re a short-term scalper or mid-term trend rider, Met
Booster for MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
BOOSTER FOR MT5 is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. This FOREX Expert Advisor implements this strategy, and I hope that you will not only enjoy using this product, but also take part in its development - leaving your review with wishes here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/459
HFT Ghoul
Sabrina Hellal
Experts
HFT Ghoul HFT Ghoul is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically designed for high-frequency trading environments. It uses momentum-based algorithms to detect rapid price movements, particularly targeting high liquidity spikes during volatile trading sessions. Instead of immediate market execution, the Expert Advisor uses a mechanism based on pending stop-loss orders. This approach aims to enter the market only when sufficient momentum is detected in the direction of the tr
QuantCore GT
Arseny Potyekhin
3.27 (11)
Experts
QuantCore GT The QuantCore GT EA is an advanced trading system designed to master the complexities of the Forex market using an unparalleled combination of AI-driven intelligence and data-driven strategies. By integrating ChatGPT-o1, the latest GPT-4.5, sophisticated machine learning models, and a state-of-the-art big data approach, QuantCore GT achieves a new level of accuracy, adaptability, and trading efficiency. This Expert Advisor (EA) is characterized by its advanced technology, seamless
Derivonit EA
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Derivonit EA  is fully automated Expert Advisor for trading Boom 1000 Index  offered by Deriv formerly known as Binary Dotcom. The EA uses more than seven strategies to open trades and close. It is based on CCI, STOCHASTICH, BANDS, ALLIGATOR and ENVELOPES for opening trades and then uses ATR, ADX, Accelerator Oscillator and RSI for closing trades. The EA will automatically open trades and close on Take Profit. Lot size and number of trades can be also changed depending on account balance you hav
LittleCrazy MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.82 (11)
Experts
LittleCrazy EA is a fully automated trading system with an extremely aggressive risk profile. It trades at the edge of possible risks using a mean-reversion strategy on three correlated pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD . This Expert Advisor is designed for those who seek high-return opportunities and understand the risks involved in aggressive trading systems. It is especially suitable for small deposits and accounts where the user is prepared for deep drawdowns in exchange for potentially hi
Ace Scalper MT5
Andrey Vasilenko
Experts
Ace Scalper EA works on the GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCHF, EURCHF . Timeframe M5. The strategy is based on the search of price fluctuations for the quiet period of the Asian session. During this period, there is usually no strong unpredictable price movements, which allows relatively safe scalping, with the average trade duration 1 hour. Uses tight Stop Loss, which provides deposit protection in the event of adverse developments in the market. EA does not use dangerous methods of trading that can destr
HedgeStar
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Experts
Hedge Star EA – Smart, Adaptive, Fully Automated Trading Intelligence ( candleforms.co ) Hedge Star EA is a next-generation automated trading system engineered to deliver stability, precision, and adaptability in changing market conditions. By combining trend analysis, hedge logic, grid mechanics, and dynamic risk-control features, the robot reacts intelligently to price movements while keeping risk tightly managed. 1. Trend-Driven Smart Entry System Hedge Star EA determines trend directio
Grid with Square BBand
Sopheaktra Phan
Experts
Grid + Square BBAnd is the new Grid Trading with new formula of traditional Bollinger Band. It is Square Bollinger Band. It is complex and unique formular that more accurate than the (round)Bollinger Band. It is build-in with multi-function of Risk&Reward Control such as: First Trade: Off/On first trade Series Trade: Off/On sequences trade Signal Count: This is the core value of calculate Square BBand based on overlap interval Timeframe: Period of Square BBand Trade Strategy: 1. Series_Both_Tra
TrendWave Navigator
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
Experts
Title: TrendWave Navigator – Multi-Timeframe Trend-Following EA Short Description: Catch strong market trends with precision! Trades Forex majors and XAUUSD using H1 trend detection and M15 pullback entries. Smart risk management with low drawdown. Full Description Overview: TrendWave Navigator is a professional multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that captures sustained directional moves while filtering out choppy market noise. Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold). Ideal for tr
Market Surge Dynamo
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MARKET SURGE DYNAMO - Professional Multi-Timeframe Trading System Transform your trading with the power of intelligent automation! Why Choose MARKET SURGE DYNAMO? MARKET SURGE DYNAMO   is a sophisticated yet user-friendly expert advisor designed to capture market opportunities across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your forex journey, this EA delivers consistent performance with professional-grade features. Key Features   Multi
Major Trend
Sugianto
Experts
Major Trend Expert Advisor – Trade with Confidence on Major Currency Pairs After years of live trading with consistent results, I hereby present the Major Trend EA. The Major Trend EA is built to trade top-performing major forex pairs, with a special focus on AUDUSD and NZDUSD , where it delivers its most consistent results. It applies a combination of advanced trend-analysis techniques to identify high-probability entry points, helping to reduce drawdowns and enhance long-term profitability. Si
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
AIS TrailingStop Moral Expectation MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Experts
The main purpose of this trading expert is to support open positions using a trailing stop. The expert can track positions opened both manually and by other advisers. The calculation of stop-loss and take-profit levels is based on statistical relationships in price changes on the market. Thanks to this, the adviser chooses the best balance between profit and risk. At the first opportunity, the expert moves the position to breakeven, after which it begins to follow the price. The breakeven point
Perfect EA Hedging
Sopheaktra Phan
Experts
Hedging was known as "100% Winning Strategy" in many decade before. But it doesn't seem right in the side-way market. If you put Hedging distant too close, it will entry as more as the side-way stay. If you put Hedging distant too far, it would never hit the BEP before the account blown. So, now "EA by CAPO" brought to you the new generation of Hedging that help user avoid the Risk from side-way market. We let the EA observe first 3trades with the same distant and it increase the distant at 4th
MagicCrossOverEA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
MagicCrossOverEA – Smarter Trend Trading with Powerful Control MagicCrossOverEA is a fully automated trading system built on the time-tested 2 Moving Average crossover strategy , reimagined with modern smart features for today’s markets. Designed for traders who demand both precision and flexibility , this EA intelligently detects trend shifts, confirms entries using higher timeframe filters, and enhances accuracy with optional pullback validation. This is more than just a crossover bot— it’s a
Bollinger Bands Builder Basic
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Bollinger Bands Builder Basic expert advisor is a free and configurable trading strategy using the Bollinger Bands indicator as its primary signal provider technique. Like its sibling products from the expert advisors group, this systems aims to ensure low drawdown and avoiding exposure to high risks through:   usage of automatically placed stop loss orders for all launched trades; allowing maximum 1 managed open trade at a given time, avoiding pressure on margin/deposit load; minimization o
FREE
Sunrise on mars MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Sunrise on Mars - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The system operates market breaks, with correction and trend-following algorithms, the algorithms optimize the risk-benefit ratio, to minimize the risks of margin call. The system uses multiple lot depending on the algorithm, the initial lot is double the one marked as the minimum lot and is used as a reference in the algorithm. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  indepe
Oneiroi
Oleksandr Powchan
5 (1)
Experts
Oneiroi trades hard oversold and overbought conditions. On M15 you can achieve a very high hitrate. The system does not trade a lot because meeting the three conditions is quite hard. It will work on any pair and any broker but some are better than others. The EA will work also on small accounts but i would highly recomend to use a 100kcent account. Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can enjoy the things that are important to you and your family.
Gold Scalp Trend
Duy Van Nguy
3 (2)
Experts
Gold Scalp Trend – The True Gold Trend Hunter Hello traders! I am Gold Scalp Trend , an expert advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD . My strength lies in short-term scalping, taking advantage of both clear major trends and minor market swings , delivering fast, precise, and highly effective trades. I don’t chase an excessive number of trades. Instead, I carefully select the highest-probability setups, focusing on quality over quantity . Let me prove that I am the golden companion you’ve bee
BitBull EA
Arseny Potyekhin
4.6 (5)
Experts
Dear Traders, I am very pleased to introduce our latest project to you. EA BitBull. Real cryptocurrency trading has now become a reality! Because this strategy is so unique, I only want to sell a limited number of licenses. Therefore, the price will steadily increase to limit sales. Next price is 790 USD. With the help of our esteemed partners from all over the world, we have succeeded in developing an innovative crypto strategy. This strategy seamlessly combines with the principles of trend-f
Market Markers EA
Tshepo Michael Motaung
Experts
This EA is sessions trading robot that allows you to trade the trading session of yours choice as it waits for market markers to make decision for the direction of the day before taking any trades. It has 3 entry signals that uses candle stick patterns, Moving Averages and Range Break to maximize profits and to take advantage of the trending market. The EA practices risk management and has the ability to grow account by risking certain percentage of your account(risk percentage) each time there
Quantitative Athena Scalping
Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
4.83 (6)
Experts
Quantitative Athéna Scalping (QAS) Quantitative Athena Scalping (QAS) is an Expert Advisor specialized in hyper-scalping. It opens several pending positions during the day and, once a Take Profit is hit, it repositions near the price to capture new quick and profitable moves. Warning: QAS does not use a Stop Loss. Please follow all setup and risk management instructions carefully. QAS is an entry-level product from the Quantitative Trading System range, introducing our scalping logic before mov
FREE
The Ring
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The Ring A EA to rule them all The Ring   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 28 pairs ​​simultaneously. The Ring  It is optimized for 28 pairs of forex market Do not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  The Ring    Have 6 neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the
MA Momentum Scalper
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
Elevate your trading with advanced Moving Average crossover strategies. Building on the success of the AI Momentum Scalper, the MA Momentum Scalper delivers a refined approach to market entry using the power of Moving Average crossovers to identify high-probability trading opportunities. $499 (6 copy remaining at this price, final price will be $999)  Why Moving Average Crossovers Work The MA Momentum Scalper capitalizes on one of trading's most reliable technical patterns - Moving Average cro
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
Experts
AI MAP Trading System AI MAP is an automated Expert Advisor designed to analyze market conditions and execute trades based on algorithmic logic. The system utilizes a multi-layered analytical framework to evaluate price action, volume, and market sentiment without manual intervention. Live monitoring ( + 3 month )    || Chat Group   || Setup Guide   || Statement +3 month  || Live signal setfiles  System Architecture The EA incorporates specialized processing modules to handle different market a
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (6)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining eight independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and Take
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Version 5.0 - Autonomous Intelligence Through Institutional Architecture The evolution from rule-based automation to genuine autonomous intelligence represents the natural progression of algorithmic trading. What institutional quantitative desks began exploring over a decade ago has matured into practical implementation. AIQ Version 5.0 embodies this maturation: sophisticated multi-model AI analysis, independent validation architecture, and continuous learning systems refined through extens
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
2.33 (6)
Experts
Welcome to   GoldSKY EA , with 2 year live track record , a highly effective intraday trader for the XAUUSD pair (GOLD). Developed by our team to work in   normal accounts, funded prop accounts and prop challenges!      IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699, final price $1999 See all Performance here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/selle
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
Experts
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Precision trading for XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 is a professional Expert Advisor for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) in MetaTrader 5. The system combines four complementary strategies in a single EA to handle varying market regimes. It is self-contained for MT5 and requires no external DLLs or third-party installers. Key features Four strategies in one EA: coordinated strategies that complement each other to address trend, range, and volatil
More from author
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy. It focuses on trading correlated currency pairs like AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and EURGBP , capitalizing on price returning to its average after strong directional moves. After purchase, please send a private message to receive full setup instructions. Live Signal:  CLICK HERE Current price — only $1387 for the next 10 buyers. FastWay EA is perfect for those who value simplicity, stability, a
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
LittleCrazy MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.82 (11)
Experts
LittleCrazy EA is a fully automated trading system with an extremely aggressive risk profile. It trades at the edge of possible risks using a mean-reversion strategy on three correlated pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD . This Expert Advisor is designed for those who seek high-return opportunities and understand the risks involved in aggressive trading systems. It is especially suitable for small deposits and accounts where the user is prepared for deep drawdowns in exchange for potentially hi
Filter:
rootiewl1991
138
rootiewl1991 2025.12.20 08:42 
 

I have a live account and running on default settings so far it remains profitable, with controlled drawdown, will hope to see if continue to deliver me consistent profits over the next year

Gravity Tool
324
Gravity Tool 2025.12.07 15:50 
 

Great grid bot with many currency pairs and risk management options. Trade entries are selective. Support is great. Highly recommended!

Arjan Hazewinkel
1439
Arjan Hazewinkel 2025.11.12 14:19 
 

I see all these positive reviews but i have mixed feelings so far. The quality of the expert seems good. But sadly trades are so rare, to make money back from the costs of the expert might take 2-3 years if it doesn't crash in this period...

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.11.19 11:22
Thank you very much for your feedback.
I really understand how you feel: when an EA stays silent for a long time, it’s frustrating and creates a feeling that “nothing is happening”. I personally don’t like such periods either. However, this year the market has been extremely nervous: first we saw sharp drops and unstable movements, which my EAs deliberately stay away from in order not to take unnecessary risk. Then we get the opposite – long “waiting” phases when the market is frozen and volatility is too low for the strategy to work properly, so the EA is forced to wait again. I am confident that once the markets return to a more “healthy” level of volatility, the robot will continue to show the kind of trading it was originally designed for.
wilmer encarnacion
76
wilmer encarnacion 2025.09.25 23:42 
 

This EA is great and the author is fabulous. Pavel is really fabulous person.Go the extra mile to help you with your querry and is very honest .Salute to this kind hearted man!!

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.10.06 12:38
Thank you so much, Wilmer, for your kind words and support! I truly appreciate the time you took to share your experience. My goal has always been to create reliable tools and offer genuine support to traders who use them. It means a lot to know that my efforts are helpful and that you’re satisfied with the EA. Wishing you continued success and steady growth in your trading journey!
2991394
61
2991394 2025.09.19 13:46 
 

great EA

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.10.06 12:39
👍
Eduard Mushkatin
1930
Eduard Mushkatin 2025.09.12 01:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.10.06 12:39
Eduard, thank you for such a detailed and thoughtful review! It’s a great pleasure to hear that you’ve had a positive experience with MultiWay and NEW EA. I always aim to make my products not only effective but also transparent and easy to use, with strong ongoing support for all users. Your feedback motivates me to keep refining the systems and the overall user experience. Wishing you continued success and confidence in every trade!
nolisuke
61
nolisuke 2025.09.04 09:39 
 

I purchased and set up the EA and it is working fine. The developer is trustworthy and easy to understand when I inquired about it. The community is also well-developed. It is an EA with high expectations to earn a lot of profit based on the past performance.

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.09.08 09:11
Thank you for the thoughtful feedback. I’m glad the setup went smoothly and that my explanations and our community were helpful. Past performance guides our work, while risk control remains key. I’ll keep improving the EA and support.
voda007
857
voda007 2025.08.29 18:00 
 

this is my first EA from this well know author iam looking forward to using this

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.08.30 16:00
Thank you for choosing MultiWay EA and for your trust. Please start with the default Medium Risk preset; it’s a safe baseline while you get acquainted. If anything is unclear, I’m here and glad to help.
5474384
31
5474384 2025.08.28 00:32 
 

After using Pavel's little Crazy for the last year , I am very excited about using Multi Way, the product support is excellent , the install was easy in my MT5 account and the supporting documentation is really well presented, I will update in a few months after using MW.

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.08.30 16:00
Thank you for the continued trust after a year with LittleCrazy. I’m glad installation felt easy and the documentation helped, and it’s great to hear support met expectations. For MultiWay, begin with the default Medium Risk preset and adjust gradually as you gain confidence. I appreciate your plan to share an update in a few months—your long-term feedback is very valuable.
Jan Breel
478
Jan Breel 2025.08.27 19:04 
 

First Time I bought an EA from Pavel, i am sure with the comments and information in his channels that he had improved the famous NEW ea. Will update this review later on....

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.08.27 19:17
Thank you, Jan. I appreciate your trust on your first purchase. I’ve put a lot of work into evolving the ideas from NEW EA inside MultiWay—clearer risk logic, stability improvements, and better documentation. Please share an update once you’ve had time to run it; if anything is unclear or you need help with setup or risk, I’m here to help.
andylo99
42
andylo99 2025.08.27 14:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.08.27 18:59
Thank you, Andy. I’m glad you find the EA interesting and the support helpful. I’ll keep focusing on stability, risk control, and steady improvements as you monitor results. If you have observations or ideas, please share them—I’m always listening.
Julio83_
20
Julio83_ 2025.08.27 12:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.08.27 18:50
Thank you, Julio. I’m glad you find the support helpful — I try to stay responsive and clear. I’ll keep refining MultiWay EA with a focus on stability and consistent performance over the long term. If you have any questions or ideas, please reach out anytime — I’m here to help.
Adam Pasfield
295
Adam Pasfield 2025.08.26 21:44 
 

MultiWay EA is an excellent tool for traders looking for simplicity and efficiency. Pavel provides the best user manuals and support I’ve come across—clear, practical, and always responsive. Installation is quick and straightforward, with the added benefit of being able to run multiple symbols from a single chart.

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.08.27 10:45
Thank you very much, Adam. I am glad that you appreciate the simplicity and efficiency, since this has always been my main focus when developing EAs. I also pay a lot of attention to writing clear manuals and providing quick support, so it is very nice to hear this feedback. Running multiple symbols from one chart was an important feature for me to implement, and I am happy you find it useful.
Alexander Christopher Guenter Held
1551
Alexander Christopher Guenter Held 2025.08.26 14:57 
 

Pavel is a great developer. He is always available for questions and continuously improves his EAs. I am very optimistic about achieving good results. I will provide an update once I have gained my first experiences with the Multiway EA.

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.08.27 10:54
Thank you, Alexander, for such kind words. I really do my best to stay in touch and respond to all questions because I believe proper communication is essential. Continuous improvement of my products is also one of my key principles. I am glad you are optimistic and I will be looking forward to your update once you have some trading results with MultiWay EA.
dennislee100
39
dennislee100 2025.08.26 13:59 
 

this EA is fit for beginner which less of config and easy to use. looking forward the profit.

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.08.27 10:48
Thank you for your feedback. Indeed, my goal was to make this EA simple and accessible even for beginners who may not want to deal with many complicated parameters. I hope you will find it easy to run and I also wish you good results in your trading with it.
maxwarrior007
296
maxwarrior007 2025.08.25 21:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.08.27 10:47
Thank you for your enthusiasm. I am glad you are looking forward to testing it. I hope that when you start running it, the EA will fully meet your expectations and provide a good trading experience.
KitsuneaKill
986
KitsuneaKill 2025.08.25 20:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.08.27 10:55
Thank you very much for your long-term trust. Five years is a long time, and I truly appreciate your continued support. I am glad to be able to provide you with a new product and I hope it will serve you well, just like the previous ones.
Michael Arthur Schorr
1745
Michael Arthur Schorr 2025.08.25 19:04 
 

I have long waited for an oppurtunity to get involved with one of Pavels bot. He is consitently one of the top developers , his work on mean strategies is now known and established over several years and one of the strongest track records in the forex space. Backtests look great support has been wonderful an examination of profits will follow once i have had the chance to run it 2-3 months

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.08.27 10:46
Thank you, Michael, for such a detailed and thoughtful review. I am honored that you have been following my work and recognize my focus on mean reversion strategies and long-term track record. I am also pleased you found the backtests and support helpful. I look forward to hearing your observations once you have had more time to run the EA live and evaluate its performance.
Karl66
857
Karl66 2025.08.25 17:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.08.27 10:55
Thank you, Karl, for your trust and positive feedback. It is great to hear that you have been following my earlier MT4 products and liked them. I hope this new MT5 EA will also meet your expectations and continue to provide the quality you appreciate in my work.
Sze Chung Lam
169
Sze Chung Lam 2025.08.25 15:31 
 

First time try Pavel EA. He is very helpful for the new beginner, and the whole ea plan is very detail and easy understanding.

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
13457
Reply from developer PAVEL UDOVICHENKO 2025.08.27 10:56
Thank you for sharing your first impressions. I am glad that even as a beginner you find my EA easy to understand and detailed enough to follow. I try to provide guidance and support so that new users can feel confident. I hope your experience with this EA will continue to be positive.
12
Reply to review