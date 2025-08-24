MultiWay EA
- Experts
- PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 6 October 2025
- Activations: 7
Current price — only $1984 for the next 10 buyers.
This Expert Advisor follows a true “set and forget” philosophy. It can run stably for years with minimal user intervention, making it ideal for long-term strategies.
Use MultiWay EA as a standalone solution on your trading account, or add it as a valuable component of a diversified portfolio.
Just attach it to your chart and let it do the rest.
Key Features of MultiWay EA:
- While operating, the EA takes into account not only the quotes of the trading pairs but also:
- Volatility conditions in global stock markets
- Volatility of currency-rate futures for the base currencies in the traded pairs
- Volatility and directional signals from the options market for the respective currency pairs
- Advanced volatility filters keep the EA out of the market when “classic” trending pairs (e.g., EURUSD or GBPUSD) may continue one-way moves without pullbacks.
- If positions are opened unfavorably, the EA will close them at a controlled loss — no endless holding.
- A grid system is used, but martingale is not.
Minimum requirements and recommendations (for default settings)
- Broker: Any broker with a low spread. We recommend IC Markets, IC Trading, or Valutrades.
- Minimum initial deposit: $3000
- Recommended initial deposit: $5000
- Leverage: 1:100 or more
- Account type: Hedging
- Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (mandatory)
Setup instructions
- Add permission in the terminal to receive information about financial markets from our analytical server paveludoservice_com (screenshot).
- Correct way #1: Run the EA with default settings on any one chart (screenshot).
- Correct way #2: Remove the symbol list in settings and launch the EA on 9 charts: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD (screenshot).
- Wrong way: Keep default settings and launch the EA on 9 separate charts (screenshot).
