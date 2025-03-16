AI Neuro Dynamics MT5

4.73

AI Neuro Dynamics EA

Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1

AI Neuro Dynamics is more than just an Expert Advisor — it is a modular cognitive trading system built for precision and adaptability on the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. Designed for high-volatility environments, it fully complies with the performance and risk requirements of prop firm standards.

Powered by a proprietary neuro-quantum decision architecture, the EA evaluates market structure in real time, dynamically adjusting its internal logic based on liquidity flows, volatility changes, and signal coherence.

DYNAMICS EA SYSTEM OVERVIEW

Discover the intelligent modular engine and adaptive signal logic that form the foundation of AI Neuro Dynamics — including fractal-based reaction patterns, AI recalibration, and layered signal processing.

INSTALLATION & SETUP

A straightforward setup guide. All parameters are preloaded — simply attach the EA to an XAU/USD H1 chart and choose your desired risk level.

LIVE SIGNAL MONITORING

Monitor real-time performance on verified live accounts:

Live Signal 2- Active

Licenses are limited to preserve exclusivity and protect strategy integrity.

Core Technology Stack

Dynamic Quantization Kernel
An adaptive logic core that continuously reformulates strategy based on fractal pattern deviation, micro-volatility, and entropy fluctuation.

Neural Mesh Layer
An embedded neural structure that processes micro-impulses and behavioral distortions prior to traditional price confirmation.

Time-Warp Calibration Engine
A nonlinear synchronization module that tracks momentum across distorted time clusters, reducing the noise of standard timeframes.

Trading Conditions

Symbol: XAU/USD (Gold)
Timeframe: H1
Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread
SL/TP Logic: Volatility-responsive
Mode: Fully Automated
Recommended Leverage: 1:30 – 1:500

Key Advantages

Prop firm compliant (no martingale, no grid, no hedging)
AI-driven engine enhances signal clarity and risk balance
Compatible with nearly any broker
Ideal for both beginners and professionals
Operates in the present market context, not past templates

What It Is Not

Not a basic indicator system
Not a visual scalping tool
Not a template-based strategy
Not a random-entry EA

Final Thought

AI Neuro Dynamics EA is built on the belief that markets are nonlinear and price only has meaning in its current context. This system doesn’t simply follow trends — it engages with them through logic, deviation recognition, and adaptive learning. With a deeply layered architecture, low drawdown mechanics, and high-confidence entries, it behaves like a cognitive decision unit, evolving in real time alongside the market.


Reviews 18
Tudor-adrian Muscan
153
Tudor-adrian Muscan 2025.09.12 21:56 
 

After i tested this EA i decided to buy it and so far i'm very satisfied with the results.I've been running it on my live account for more than one month now on ''Significant Risk'' and the ROI is above 25% with Model2 and trailing stop. I highly recommend this EA especially if you use it with moderate risk setting, not like me. The only critic that i have, hopefully the developer can make an update, is that T/P is to tight. I mean at least so far the T/P is not dynamic, is around 1.5 points. Yes is 0.something dynamic but that can also be from the slippage. 2 or 2.5 points it's much more suited because the entries are very very good and it just leaves profit on the table. I had a experience were the EA opened a trade before 23 o'clock and the T/P was hit the next day and because it was a long trade the amount that i had to pay for the swap rate was bigger than the profit. To be fair it only happened one time and if the trade had been short i would have made the profit plus some on the swap.

Emmy Kabz
41
Emmy Kabz 2025.08.18 17:11 
 

According to my 10-day experience, the AI Neural Dynamics EA is a good product. Generally it trades accurately (10 day experience). However, there were some unexpected, non-regular, seismic shifts in the market that occurred in July 2025 (17th up to 31st) that significantly affected small accounts negatively, especially if the users set the risk levels beyond "Average risk". I guess it is better (Advice from the Developer) to reduce the risk levels to lowest during the days when these events are about to occur. The AI Neural Dynamics EA, however, is a very good product. The personal support offered by the developer has also been great. Hopefully our input will assist Robert to make this EA even better (if possible). Thank you for the good work...for the effort you have put in making it.

argoubi sayed
24
argoubi sayed 2025.07.28 16:15 
 

I am very happy with my purchase. Now I can step away from the computer for a while without fear of missing out on good opportunities. GREAT WORK

Recommended products
ScalpFusion
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
ScalpFusion - Elite High-Frequency Trading System Professional Edition Trading Bot ScalpFusion  is an advanced high-frequency trading system designed for professional traders seeking precise and rapid market operations. The system utilizes ultra-low latency and multi-strategy approach for market opportunities. Backtest Results Analysis Test Period : 2020-2025 (5 years) Initial Deposit : $5,000 Final Result : $651,397.32 Total Return : +13,027.95% History Quality : 99% Key Performance Metri
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Experts
Only 1 copies left at $599 Next price: $699 No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the market at the best possible levels with high precision. Exactly how you like it, bro! Now let’s break it down. F
Regression Analysis Candles EA
Preecha Chanthakan
Experts
Regression analysis Candles EA used regress equation degree 5 and equation line from two lower points and two high points draw two straight lines. It make four trends to compare for determine buy/sell orders. we put pending order buy limit/buy stop or sell limit/sell stop when has order. we has limit order least than 99 orders. we close all orders has ten cases it chooses to variable market we has C.V. parameter and we have many functions used in system. we divide our system to four modules. The
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Experts
Introducing SchermanActionPro: The New Automated Trading Bot from Automatictrading Automatictrading is proud to present SchermanActionPro! Featured Features:  • Configurable Indicators: Adjust the averages and the number of candles according to Ivan's recommendations.  • Operational Flexibility: Choose between purchases and sales.  • Profit Taking: Fixed options, based on ATR or contrary signal.  • Loss Stop: Configurable fixed, according to ATR or by contrary signal.  • Lot Types: Fixed lot se
TrendWave Navigator
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
Experts
Title: TrendWave Navigator – Multi-Timeframe Trend-Following EA Short Description: Catch strong market trends with precision! Trades Forex majors and XAUUSD using H1 trend detection and M15 pullback entries. Smart risk management with low drawdown. Full Description Overview: TrendWave Navigator is a professional multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that captures sustained directional moves while filtering out choppy market noise. Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold). Ideal for tr
CRT Advanced
Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco
Experts
SISTEMA DE TRADING ALGORITMICO PROFESIONAL VISIÓN GENERAL CRT ADVANCED   es un sistema de trading automatizado de alta precisión que opera basado en el análisis de formaciones de velas japonesas. Desarrollado específicamente para mercados de Forex, indices y commodities, implementa una metodología sistemática que combina price action puro con gestión avanzada de riesgo. Contacte conmigo después de la compra, le enviaré sets y soporte gratuito. Gracias.
Violence Great Wall ss
Ze Yuan Wang
Experts
Violence Great Wall is an MT5 intelligent trading robot. It takes into account the price support and pressure position, and provides phased prediction in the future, accurate opening position, and stable stop loss position. The main trading variety is gold! To be on the safe side, it is recommended that you provide funds above 3000 dollars, and leverage above 1:500. The position opening is extremely accurate, but due to the complexity of position opening factors, we must keep EA running stably
Scylla AI
Novin Ghasemi Nik
5 (2)
Experts
Scylla AI Trading System Description Please note: Traditional backtesting may not fully reflect AI performance due to its reliance on dynamic, real-time market analysis. Scylla AI is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This Expert Advisor (EA) utilizes artificial intelligence to analyze financial markets and identify potential trading opportunities. It employs a multi-faceted analysis approach, incorporating: • Technical Analysis: Scylla AI analyzes price data across m
Fully Automatic Bot BUY
Vladimir Levchenko
Experts
A fully automated trading system based on trend analysis and consisting of two interdependent bots: one works when the market rises (Buy-bot), the second - when the market falls (Sell-bot). Link to the second bot (Sell-bot):  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/78678?source=Site+Market+Product+Page The system works on a "set it and forget it" principle. The client does not need to do anything except ensure the round-the-clock operation of the trading terminal. The developer assumes obligation
Synthesia EA
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
Experts
Advanced VWAP & Volume Order Block EA Copyright 2025, Abbas Ahmed Overview VolVoleur 2.1 is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines institutional-grade VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) logic with advanced order block and volume confirmation to deliver highly selective, trend-following trade execution. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, this EA brings together sophisticated entry filtering, multi-timeframe adaptability, and dynamic risk management for consis
AutoSmartPro MT5
Alexandru Chirila
5 (1)
Experts
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader4 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT5 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market movements by initiating multiple t
RSI Stocks Rebound
Alexandru Chirila
4 (1)
Experts
RSI Stocks Rebound The Dollar Cost Average with RSI Expert Advisor (EA) combines the power of the Dollar Cost Average (DCA) strategy with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to optimize entry and exit points for trades. This EA is specifically designed for traders who want to take advantage of market conditions, using the RSI to trigger buy signals during market dips and executing a DCA strategy to accumulate positions when the market continues to move against them. All Products   |   Co
Aura Bitcoin Hash
Stanislav Tomilov
4.89 (37)
Experts
Aura Bitcoin Hash EA is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura BTC offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair BTCUSD (Bitcoin). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 2017 to 2025. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as m
Gann Rooster V15
Ehsan Kariminasab
Experts
Gann 9Sq expert version 15, using artificial intelligence, mathematical algorithms, Fibonacci, 9 Gann and Fibonacci square strategy, which enables us to have win rate of 200% profit per month. Initial investment for minimum capital of $100 to $1000, you are able to adjust the volume, date, hour, day and profit limit. adjustable profit limit in both buy and sell positions. Able to place orders in all time frames from 5 minutes to a week. further adjustment enables you to open the position accord
Level Up FOREX
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (2)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing FOREX   . It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure   Level Up FOREX  at the current price before the next
Conflux MT5
Jin Sangun
Experts
Overview Conflux EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed to analyze the market’s complex movements and execute intelligent trades accordingly. This EA is specifically tailored to adapt to market conditions using EA, particularly in assets like gold (GOLD), Bitcoin (BITCOIN), and other volatile instruments. Going beyond simple rule-based trading, it comprehensively interprets market data to help traders uncover hidden opportunities. The EA utilizes various technical indicators, such as RSI, Bolli
Nexus Bitcoin Scalper
Thang Chu
2 (1)
Experts
Join  Nexus Community Public Chat Nexus Bitcoin Scalper is a short term scalping EA that trades Bitcoin exclusively. The EA has 3 internal trading strategies for different market environments. each strategies are based on different underlying market momentum and reversal algorithm and combine with several market indicators such as MACD, RSI, ADX and TDI.  It is designed for stable operations and risk control in long term trading.  This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b e
Synapse Trader MT5
Andrei Vlasov
4.5 (6)
Experts
Synapse Trader: A neural network that opens new horizons in trading Imagine an advisor that doesn't just analyze the market, but becomes your intelligent assistant, learning every day and adapting to changing conditions. Synapse Trader is a unique tool built on the basis of advanced neural network technologies, capable of capturing the most subtle market signals. It is not just an Expert Advisor - it is a living neural network that thinks, predicts and evolves. Limited-Time Offer!   Synapse Tr
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Fully Automatic Bot SELL
Vladimir Levchenko
Experts
A fully automated trading system   based on trend analysis and consisting of two interdependent bots: one works when the market rises (Buy-bot), the second - when the market falls (Sell-bot). Link to the second bot (Buy-bot):  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/78152?source=Site+Market+Product+Page The system works on a "set it and forget it" principle.   The client does not need to do anything except ensure the round-the-clock operation of the trading terminal. The developer assumes obligat
Zahav AI Trade
Wanida Detsomboonrat
Experts
Zahav AI Trade: Transform the Gold Market into Your Cash-Flow Business The Zahav AI Trade is an intelligently designed automated trading system (Expert Advisor) built to generate returns from the volatility of the gold market (XAUUSD). It shifts the mindset from "occasional speculative trading" to "managing an investment portfolio like a business," with a core focus on creating a consistent stream of cash flow. Are you tired of simple EAs that perform well in trends but collapse during market c
Survivor
Pavel Nikiforov
Experts
Название советника : Survivor  (есть расширенная версия: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/36530 ) Валютные пары : USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, GBPJPY, XAUUSD, EURCHF Рекомендованная валютная пара : USDJPY Таймфрейм : М5 Время торговли : круглосуточно Описание : Трендовый  советник с возможностью мартингейла и построением сетки ордеров. В советнике используются три группы аналогичных сигналов для открытия, закрытия и дополнительных сделок. При наличии тренда(определяется МА) ловится отс
FREE
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $498 for introduction,  It will increase by 100 per month until it reaches $1298 Automated Trading Bot for XAUUSD (GOLD)  . Connect this bot to your XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 charts and let it trade automatically with a proven strategy! Designed for traders seeking simple yet efficient automation, this bot executes trades based on a combination of technical indicators and price action, optimized for low to medium spreads. How Does the Bot Work? Recommended
Alphabet AI MT5
Sergei Pomytkin
3.43 (7)
Experts
Alphabet AI is an advisor that works on the mean reversion strategy - this means that it uses the natural property of markets to return to their average values ​​after strong deviations. The algorithm constantly analyzes the current price of the asset, comparing it with the calculated average levels. When the price deviates significantly from its average value, the advisor interprets this as a signal for action: when the upper limit is exceeded, it opens short positions, expecting a price decre
ZigZag 1
Saniyat Nabiyeva
Experts
User Guide  Trading Direction (InputDirect) Selects allowed trading directions: both, long only, or short only. Signal Level Usage (Direction) Enables or disables the use of calculated signal levels (Point A) for order placement. Max Orders per Level (MaxOpenOnLevel) Limits the number of orders that can be placed from the same price level to help control risk. Order Entry Logic (InputType) Determines the method of interpreting ZigZag signals (options 1, 2, or 3) that affect entry timing. Lo
Cypher invest
Arnold Byarufu
Experts
Introducing "CypherInvest," your trusted Expert Advisor in the dynamic world of financial markets.  With cutting-edge technology and advanced algorithms, CypherInvest analyzes market data, identifies patterns, and uncovers hidden opportunities to help you make informed investment decisions. Our innovative approach combines the power of cryptography and data analysis, unlocking the secrets of the market to maximize your returns. Powered by the Secret algorithm, CypherInvest leverages support an
SentimentExpert
Lhoussaine Ait Ben Mouh
Experts
Easy to Use: SentimentExpert Designed for traders of all levels, our EA comes with user-friendly settings and comprehensive documentation. Set it up in minutes and let it work tirelessly to grow your trading account. Consistent Performance: Backed by rigorous testing and optimization, the Enhanced Trading EA delivers reliable and consistent results. It’s like having a professional trader working around the clock, analyzing markets, and executing trades on your behalf. Take Your Trading to the Ne
Born to Kill Zone
Erlan Sumanjaya
Experts
Born to Kill Zone  is a trading strategy in the financial markets where traders aim to profit from short- to intermediate-term price movements.  In conducting the analysis, this EA incorporates the use of a moving average indicator . As we are aware, moving averages are reliable indicators widely utilized by professional traders Key components include precise entry and exit strategies, risk management through stop-loss orders, and position sizing. Swing trading strikes a balance between active
Quantum bot
Samuel Bedin
Experts
quantum bot designed for forex trading. test on eur/usd gives good returns. based on several indicators include risk management. best timeframes 1h; 4h. this bot was backtesting for the past year and gives 2000% return profit. no hidden lost trades in code. settings are customizables to give you better experience of trading. contact me for more details or installation guide
Rapid X
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Rapid strategy for working in the Forex market with a scalping base. The algorithm involves carrying out a trading operation in the shortest possible time. As a rule, this period of time is seconds and is only sometimes limited to several minutes. There is an opinion that scalping is for beginners. But in fact, it is wrong. In order to carry out a trading operation correctly and profitably, a trader needs to learn scalping, otherwise the result may be negative. This is why using a bot is more
Buyers of this product also purchase
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.81 (36)
Experts
Important Information! Our team is divided by roles — developers focus on development and updates, while moderators help with EA installation and setup. Our moderators are here to assist you and answer any questions you may have: Zolia (Taiwan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (England) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo     Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (any) Type Artificial intelligence Single order trading support         YES Minimum deposit 500   USD (or equivalent in anoth
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (335)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. Quantum Queen has proven itself to be the best GOLD EA ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted price .   The p
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.88 (34)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (10)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting from the year 2000 up to today
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (484)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan or Quantum King for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click H
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   Remstone Prime The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter.  Q1 price: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K. Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience. Join a growing community of successful trader
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (9)
Experts
Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existed in retail forex trading until now. Syna works seamlessly with AiQ, Mean Machine GPT, or multiple instances o
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (121)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (28)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hed
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (35)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4.2 (5)
Experts
Price: 606$ -> 808$ Signal:   ENEA How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevaili
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.28 (32)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (3)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 The most advanced release of our EA so far, rebuilt with fully integrated AI decision-making , multi-AI voting , and dynamic trading logic . Now it’s not only designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on M1, but also supports BTCUSD  and ETHUSD  with high-frequency entries, smart risk management, and full adaptability. This EA combines OpenRouter-connected FREE AIs with advanced filters for precision trading in any market condition. Interactive Manual V10.1 and presets: https://w
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.56 (18)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.62 (26)
Experts
NEXUS: an Expert Advisor that evolves with the market New: A new set for XAUUSD is also available. Important: if you rent NEXUS and do not obtain the expected returns, send me a message and we will extend your rental period by doubling the time with no questions asked . My priority is that you can test it calmly and evaluate it under real conditions. > All content (sets, guide, support, FAQ, and updates) is centralized in the NEXUS HUB: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764411 Many EAs work un
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.51 (133)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (24)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Liquid Pours Xtreme
POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
3.67 (3)
Experts
Liquid Pours Xtreme EA is an Expert Advisor that automates trading based on liquidity patterns while combining configurable risk management with broad flexibility in its settings. Key Features 1. Liquidity Patterns and Customizable Trading Hours Scheduled Detection: Captures price action at two user-defined time intervals ( LiquidityHour1, LiquidityMin1 and LiquidityHour2, LiquidityMin2 ). Trading Signals: Generates buy or sell signals based on liquidity variations at key moments, without rely
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3 (27)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.36 (14)
Experts
I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link So, I created the Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" based on my original algorithm for identifying and trading MACD divergences. This is an automated trading system that: Complies with regulations of US, European, and Asian brokers (work
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.76 (58)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD, XAUUSD and AUDCAD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provid
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (14)
Experts
MultiWay EA is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy. Thanks to broad diversification across nine correlated (and even some typically “trending”) currency pairs — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP and GBPCAD — it captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses. After purchase, please send a private message to receive full setup instructions. Live Signal:  CLICK HERE Current price — only
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.42 (48)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.75 (67)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (4)
Experts
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on MQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
More from author
AEgis FX
Peter Robert Grange
3 (2)
Experts
AEGIS FX — The Shield of Intelligent Trading AEGIS FX represents the next stage in the evolution of algorithmic systems, developed on the foundation of the Dynamics series. Building on the strengths of Neuro Dynamics , ZeroPoint Dynamics , and DeepLayer Dynamics , AEGIS FX introduces a unique capital-protection framework tailored to the demands of modern trading. Live Signal & Performance AEGIS FX, like other advisors in the Dynamics series, is tracked on real accounts to show how the system ope
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
3.31 (13)
Experts
DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.29 (14)
Experts
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA Cognitive Signal Architecture | Multi-Asset Precision Engine “Not an EA. Not a strategy. A living system of inference, adaptation, and execution.” BORN FROM THE ZERO POINT AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA is not built — it is calibrated. Not coded — but architected to function as a real-time cognitive organism , responding to markets with a depth of reasoning that mirrors human decision-making — yet surpasses it in scale, consistency, and velocity. At the heart of ZeroPoint lie
Filter:
Tudor-adrian Muscan
153
Tudor-adrian Muscan 2025.09.12 21:56 
 

After i tested this EA i decided to buy it and so far i'm very satisfied with the results.I've been running it on my live account for more than one month now on ''Significant Risk'' and the ROI is above 25% with Model2 and trailing stop. I highly recommend this EA especially if you use it with moderate risk setting, not like me. The only critic that i have, hopefully the developer can make an update, is that T/P is to tight. I mean at least so far the T/P is not dynamic, is around 1.5 points. Yes is 0.something dynamic but that can also be from the slippage. 2 or 2.5 points it's much more suited because the entries are very very good and it just leaves profit on the table. I had a experience were the EA opened a trade before 23 o'clock and the T/P was hit the next day and because it was a long trade the amount that i had to pay for the swap rate was bigger than the profit. To be fair it only happened one time and if the trade had been short i would have made the profit plus some on the swap.

Emmy Kabz
41
Emmy Kabz 2025.08.18 17:11 
 

According to my 10-day experience, the AI Neural Dynamics EA is a good product. Generally it trades accurately (10 day experience). However, there were some unexpected, non-regular, seismic shifts in the market that occurred in July 2025 (17th up to 31st) that significantly affected small accounts negatively, especially if the users set the risk levels beyond "Average risk". I guess it is better (Advice from the Developer) to reduce the risk levels to lowest during the days when these events are about to occur. The AI Neural Dynamics EA, however, is a very good product. The personal support offered by the developer has also been great. Hopefully our input will assist Robert to make this EA even better (if possible). Thank you for the good work...for the effort you have put in making it.

argoubi sayed
24
argoubi sayed 2025.07.28 16:15 
 

I am very happy with my purchase. Now I can step away from the computer for a while without fear of missing out on good opportunities. GREAT WORK

PostmanPechkin
19
PostmanPechkin 2025.07.26 12:11 
 

I’ve been using the NeuroDynamics EA for about a month and a half now, and honestly, I’m really happy with it. I’ve tested it on several brokers and tried different strategies that come with it, and overall the results have been very satisfying. Yes, trades can vary a bit depending on the broker — that’s completely normal in my experience. Execution, spread, and server times can all affect that. But I haven’t seen any major problems or anything critical. There have been some losing streaks here and there, of course — that’s part of trading — but the EA manages recovery quite well, and at the moment, my performance is in a good place. I definitely recommend giving it a try if you’re looking for an intelligent and flexible trading solution. It takes some time to understand how each strategy behaves, but once you do, it’s a solid tool to have.

Klaus Peter Muehl
535
Klaus Peter Muehl 2025.07.26 08:01 
 

This EA is to dangerous, with a to big Drawdown.

sjh00
52
sjh00 2025.07.25 10:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

NainMT5.3
19
NainMT5.3 2025.07.21 23:38 
 

Es muy buena EA , la primera semana fue excelente. La segunda semana intente probar otras modificaciones y casi pierdo todo mi capital. Y bueno eh aprendido la configuracion ideal perdiendo. Todavia estoy intentando descubrir cuales son las diferencias entre los MODEL TYPE. pero creo que me quedo con el MODEL TYPE 1. hay que tener paciencia aveces pasan 15 horas o mas sin abrir operacion. Estoy seguro que en 1 mes recuperare lo que eh perdido. Muchas Gracias Peter.

Goo G
494
Goo G 2025.07.20 12:46 
 

There are some in this market that claim to use AI, but this system is genuine and the entry points are accurate.

Fawaz Salim P V Salim
146
Fawaz Salim P V Salim 2025.07.17 03:47 
 

I have being using this bot for a Week now gave me 5 profitable trades, I am Happy with the bot so Far will follow up on this review after few months of forward testing.

Xing Chen Lin
171
Xing Chen Lin 2025.07.05 14:42 
 

Does the computer need to be kept running all the time? Or can a VPS be used instead?

Ahmad Ali M Aldakhil
343
Ahmad Ali M Aldakhil 2025.06.06 19:17 
 

I purchased the EA recently. I am testing the 4 models included in the EA. It opened a trade today and closed it with profit. The backtest results in addition to signal results indicate that the EA looks very promising. The expectations are very high.

Adelina Brask
342
Adelina Brask 2025.06.06 06:29 
 

This EA doens't take many trades but doesn't miss a trade (Except for the one time in March 26, 2020 during corona pandemic when there was a liquidity crunch). Amazing intelligence behind it. Works stable and within brokers limits on both 1:30 and everything above.

Phuah Heng
714
Phuah Heng 2025.05.24 22:13 
 

Working well so far. I like the diversified strategy approach. Good support and responds from author compared to other. Very supportive.

Freeten
446
Freeten 2025.05.20 00:12 
 

There are 4 models to choose from, choosing the one that suits you will be profitable.

Nguyen Viet Duy Khanh
494
Nguyen Viet Duy Khanh 2025.05.14 17:15 
 

After backtested, I decided to purchase Neuro Dynamics robot. I run it in my live account immediately. Luckily, my first trade won. I hope the future will get good result. Thank you so much author :)

Hirokazu Yamaguchi
111
Hirokazu Yamaguchi 2025.05.12 03:28 
 

I have been using it for two months, and it has consistently generated profits.

[Deleted] 2025.04.04 13:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2025.04.01 14:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review