Swing Master EA

4.63

Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping. I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that:

  • Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm,
  • Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account,
  • Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading",
  • Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems,
  • Runs on the M15 timeframe (with H1 and H4 support coming soon),
  • Manages 15 forex pairs at once: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDUSD, AUDSGD, CADCHF, EURGBP, EURNZD, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF,
  • Doesn’t mess with breakout strategies (no FOMO-chasing here),
  • Works smooth without needing ultra-low latency or lightning-fast execution,
  • Starts rolling with a minimum deposit of just 200 bucks,
  • Handles any leverage you throw at it: 1:30, 1:50, 1:100, 1:200, 1:500, even 1:1000 — you name it.

    Default settings for testing on AUDCAD M15

    Live signal "Swing Master Incubator" — https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2304764?source=Site+Profile+Seller (multicurrency portfolio 15 currency pairs)

    Live signal "Swing experimental M15" - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310081?source=Site+Profile+Seller (multicurrency portfolio of 8 currency pairs)

    Step-by-step setup guide + ready-to-go set files for fast config are herehttps://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762129

    Diversification is King!

    The real power of this EA is hardcore diversification.
    Sure, it might not print insane gains on a single pair, but by working 15 different assets at once, it stacks up solid profits and keeps things smooth and steady.
    Stop wasting time backtesting EAs forever — check out how it really smashes it live!

    Swing Strategy + Advanced Algo Engine

    What’s the core idea? This EA trades reversals on Swing setups. In case you’re new to this: a Swing reversal happens when the price makes a fresh local LOW or HIGH and then pulls back. Once the bot spots the Swing pattern, it jumps into the trade heading back toward the mean. Swing Master EA uses a tuned combo of indicators to catch the best entries: modified Bollinger Bands, RSI, Moving Averages, and a pro-grade Swing Indicator. It also checks current volatility and how far the price is from the profit lock-in zone — making sure every trade has enough juice to run.

    Swing Master EA Roadmap

    I'm always upgrading my products, and this EA’s got a solid roadmap ahead:

    • Step 1: Add "Position Trading" mode — you’ll be able to trade larger moves on H1 and H4 timeframes (set files for H1 are ready, you can download them from the manual page),
    • Step 2: Add "Light Averaging" mode — trading 2-3 orders per asset to boost deposit growth faster (for those who love a bit more spice in their trading).

      Let’s roll and smash those profits, bro!

      Reviews 68
      ys1267 tkhs
      127
      ys1267 tkhs 2025.09.18 08:59 
       

      It seems I've finally reached the destination. It's been a long journey—wandering through uncharted terrain, chasing mirages labeled as “guaranteed profits,” and nearly handing over my wallet to promises wrapped in magic words. Amid countless systems that ignored improvement and focused more on flashy slogans than actual performance, I’ve finally encountered something real. Here, there are no illusions leading you astray, no graveyards of abandoned code. It’s like an oasis in the middle of the desert—quiet, stable, and alive with trust. Someday, I may need to seek a new path again. But for now, I can draw water here, rest, and plan my next step with peace of mind.

      홍홍필성
      282
      홍홍필성 2025.08.30 05:42 
       

      I have been using this EA for a while, and I am very satisfied with its performance. The entries and exits are accurate, and the strategy works consistently even in different market conditions. What I appreciate the most is its stability and the way it manages risk, giving me confidence in my trading. This EA truly makes trading much easier and more profitable. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable automated trading system.

      rc40
      95
      rc40 2025.08.26 03:35 
       

      I promised the author that I will give my honest review after testing his EA. Almost 2 months passed, my account is now up 18%. Drawdowns happen from time to time, some positions' SL get hit but the EA always performs its job, overcoming each one of them and still give favorable result. One of the features that I like is that the EA does not use martingale/grid strategies. The only worry it gave me at first is the wide stop losses the EA sets up for each position. However, after weeks of testing, I can say that those wide stop losses are there for the very purpose the author coded them for. The EA can adjust the risk and close positions if there are macro and geopolitical news that are expected to move the markets, especially if they will affect the open positions negatively. So to conclude, all I can say I am very satisfied with this EA. You can sleep peacefully at night and continue doing what you do by just letting the EA work. It can help you build a solid investment in the long run.

      X Forts
      Denis Chebatarev
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Trading robot X Forts The scalper Forts EA is designed for futures trading on the Russian futures futures market (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, Ruble, etc.). The main instruments are futures on the RTS, SBRF index. Recommended timeframes M1-M6. The EA does not use averaging. Each trade has its own stop loss.  The size of the required GO for tests and trading on the selected instrument is taken from the instrument code.  Trading robot settings SL - stop loss Lots - lot for trading Pos_Market - numbe
      Hamster Scalping mt5
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      4.71 (234)
      Experts
      Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
      ReversiLot
      Kostiantyn Lytvyn
      Experts
      ReversiLot is a powerful automated trading tool on the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for professional traders and investors. This advisor is based on a money management strategy using Martingale and can adapt to market conditions. Key Features: Dynamic Lot Management: The initial lot size is calculated based on the risk percentage of the deposit. The ability to increase the lot size by multiplying after each losing trade. Flexible Parameter Settings: RiskPercentage – the risk percentage for ca
      PipFinite Trend Grid EA MT5
      Karlo Wilson Vendiola
      4.75 (8)
      Experts
      The Official "GRID EA" Using  PipFinite Trend PRO A Smart Trend Following EA Using Trend PRO Indicator Signals In a Unique Grid Strategy. Trend Grid EA takes the signal of Trend PRO Indicator on the first trade then builds succeeding trades if the move goes against it. The innovative grid algorithm manages each position to ensure every basket is closed in a net positive profit. LIVE ACCOUNT MONITORING Real account monitoring   https://t.me/pipfinite/997 Settings Used & Input Descriptions I
      Hamster Grid MT5
      Volodymyr Hrybachov
      Experts
      A professional grid advisor works according to RSI (   Relative Strength Index   ) indicators.           and   has the function of reducing the drawdown on the account by overlapping unprofitable orders.       The chart displays information about the profit. MT4 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56994 OPTIONS: RSI_PERIOD - period for calculating the relative strength index; UP_LEVEL - upper bound; DN_LEVEL - lower bound; RSI_TIMEFRAME - timeframe for calculation; START_LOT - initia
      Santa Scalping MT5
      Morten Kruse
      Experts
      Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
      ET9 for MT5
      Hui Qiu
      3 (4)
      Experts
      ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT5 Updated v4.80 !!      Important update:  Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters ,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free ET1 for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113131 Dragon Ball MT5 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116514 Descriptions ET9
      GoldRobotics
      Patiwat Phinitsuwan
      Experts
      GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
      Extensiver
      Syed Oarasul Islam
      Experts
      Extensiver is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Extension Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51242 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Extension, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci
      HMA Scalper Pro EA
      Vladimir Shumikhin
      5 (2)
      Experts
      HMA Scalper Pro EA   is a multifunctional robot for active trading on the most in-demand financial instruments, including popular currency pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), gold (XAU/USD), oil (Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, LTC, and others). The core of the algorithm is a modernized version of the Hull Moving Average (HMA), which provides clearer signals compared to classic Moving Averages. The advisor reacts flexibly to short-term price fluctuations, using a gr
      Brent Oil
      Babak Alamdar
      3.67 (9)
      Experts
      “Two Expert Advisors, One Price: Fueling Your Success!”  Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert in one Expert Advisor   Live signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Final Price: 5000 $ There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1120 $ Welcome to the Brent Oil Brent Oil expert advisor is a powerhouse, engineered to master the volatile energy markets with precision and agility. Brent Oil is not
      Smart Range Breakout EA
      Botond Doczy Rossler
      1 (1)
      Experts
      Smart Range Breakout EA is a fully automated time range breakout strategy, which uses calculated trailing stop-loss to trade high volume moves on the market. The strategy comes with not overly optimized default settings, however it can be experimented with. This expert advisor does not use any martingale, grid or similar techniques, therefore there are no spikes in the relative equity drawdown. LIVE PERFORMANCE : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1823580 The strategy works best on USDJPY  and EURU
      Rex MT5
      Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
      Experts
      User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
      Dream Trend EA
      Sahib Ul Ahsan
      Experts
      Introducing the Ultimate Gold Trend EA – Built for Precision, Powered by Smart Money Concepts!   Do you want to dominate the gold market like a true professional? Meet Gold Trend EA , your all-in-one algorithmic trading powerhouse designed specifically to analyze, adapt, and conquer in volatile gold environments. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA delivers cutting-edge precision by blending classic technical indicators with the Smart Money Concept (SMC) approach used
      MT5 EA Bravissimo EURUSD
      Sergey Demin
      Experts
      Currency   EURUSD . Timeframe   H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 0.5% per trade.  The Expert Advisor is based on   classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use   Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss    No   martingale,   no   grid,   no   high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 0.5% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient,   15 very diff
      Ozymandias EA
      Jaime Furlan De Paula
      Experts
      Algotrading EA is based on trend logic and price formation using weighted linear averages LWMA. The calculation is influenced by the most recent prices, which hold greater weight in the average calculation. This average is calculated by taking each of the closing prices in a certain period of time and multiplying them by a predetermined weight coefficient. Once the position of the time periods is considered, they are summed and divided by the sum of the number of time periods. Signals It consis
      costinpastia
      25
      costinpastia 2025.08.20 16:47 
       

      I started by using many indicators created by the same author for free and I was very happy with them. Now I have purchased SWING MASTER EA and I hope to be just as happy, especially since I see that they are constantly developing their products. I think this EA will give good results in the future. Congratulations and keep up the good work.

      Massawe Wewang
      298
      Massawe Wewang 2025.08.12 09:25 
       

      This is the 2nd EA bought from him. The EA just running last night, there are two orders and one order closed with the profit. I believe, this EA will give maximum results in the future.

      Update,

      The EA has been running for a week, 18 trades closed with profit and 3 open with small drawdown. I am very satisfied with the result.

      jeonse
      433
      jeonse 2025.08.11 05:29 
       

      I've been using it for a few months and am leaving a review. This EA developer is the best in terms of stability, consistent profits, and metrics. Thank you so much. I've purchased all of their EAs. I'm looking forward to the new Bumper EA. Everything is automated, which is really great. Thank you.

      Yelasani7
      131
      Yelasani7 2025.08.08 16:29 
       

      EA Swing Master has been an excellent addition to my trading toolkit. I’m impressed by its consistency in delivering quality trades that align perfectly with the live signal. The built-in stop loss protection provides peace of mind, and the strategy is clearly designed with long-term growth in mind. I’ve noticed that it not only protects capital but also steadily builds it over time. Overall, I’m very happy with the performance and reliability of this EA.

      alpha
      1947
      alpha 2025.08.07 09:49 
       

      Swing Master EA is honestly one of the best trading tools I’ve come across on the MQL5 market. It’s not just another plug-and-play EA — it’s a well-crafted, smart system that shows real depth in its design. One of the things I love most is how it trades multiple pairs at the same time, giving your portfolio much better balance and reducing risk. You’re not stuck relying on just one or two pairs. The EA spreads trades across different currency pairs, which means even if one market is slow or choppy, others can still perform well. That’s real diversification — and it works. Even better, it can trade both long and short positions on the same pair, independently. So if there’s a swing opportunity in both directions, it can take advantage of both without waiting for one side to close. That flexibility adds a huge edge, especially during sideways or volatile markets. Risk management is on point too — no reckless overleveraging or crazy drawdowns. The EA uses smart logic to manage entries, stops, and lot sizes based on market conditions, not just fixed settings. It feels like it’s thinking ahead instead of just reacting. And I have to say — huge respect to the developer Ihor. You can really tell this isn’t just a money-making product — it’s a sincere contribution to the trading community. The support is top-notch, updates are regular, and everything is explained clearly and honestly. It’s rare to see this level of professionalism and transparency.

      Adam Pasfield
      295
      Adam Pasfield 2025.08.06 12:18 
       

      Works great, trades are safe and profitable; Ihor provides great support and is honest!

      18522319
      314
      18522319 2025.08.06 05:24 
       

      One of the most stable EA's I used. Great work by Ihor. It's been trading for over a month now and I have very few losses. With the current "low risk" settings of 0.01 lots per 1000 USD the annualized return is around 55% - 60%. I will most definitely increase the risk settings as I trust the EA's logic.

      prduha
      286
      prduha 2025.08.04 20:08 
       

      It's a bad EA the Author didn't make efforts to make the exit conditions better Just a huge stop loss the trade could take a month and end with a tiny profit or a huge stop loss , you can revise the last month on the Live signal it didn't make any profit while during this losing month all reviews gave Five stars to get free EA called enslaver I refused to give fake review for an EA which is the same as this EA The Author should focus making exit rules better so the EA could get a better profit Factor and recovery factor The last honest review before this one was a month ago

      Ihor Otkydach
      26058
      Reply from developer Ihor Otkydach 2025.08.04 20:35
      I think you don't understand anything about trading. Every expert advisor has a trading drawdown from time to time. Swing Master doesn't kill the deposit, but has an adequate drawdown. This is a controlled trading drawdown. And It is impossible to improve the entry or exit of a reversible system on a trending market. The main thing is to go through this period with a minimum trading drawdown - which my expert advisor does perfectly well. When the market changes and this trading bot continues to earn profit. As for the fact that my loyal audience supported me, it is because they believe in my products and if you open your eyes and look at my signals, you will see that they all make a profit and work with a small trading drawdown. So, you can be proud of your deed - you put 1 star and this is worthy of admiration. Put a tick in your list of Noble deeds!
      spykerrrr
      59
      spykerrrr 2025.08.01 20:48 
       

      Ihor replied promptly on my messages. I'm testing the EA for a week now, I already have some trades closed in profit. Let's see what the future will bring us.

      Adam J.
      223
      Adam J. 2025.07.31 09:18 
       

      After almost 2 months of use, unfortunately, I’m not satisfied with the strategy. The profit on 500$ account is $38, while the drawdown exceeded $70 the same time – I haven’t been in the green even once since the beginning, and I’m using the safest settings. My main concern is that the stop loss is set very far away, and the risk-reward ratio is poor. I haven’t noticed the Virtual Stop Loss feature working over these 2 months – the one that’s supposed to close trades during a price pullback on the reverse indicator signal. I’ll continue testing for another month and will update my review accordingly.

      SteadyProfitIncome
      128
      SteadyProfitIncome 2025.07.25 10:20 
       

      Used the Swing Master EA for the past 1.5 months. lhor provides responsive and very good support. We went through period of DD and a few SL, but am still in profit.

      Ihor Otkydach
      26058
      Reply from developer Ihor Otkydach 2025.07.25 10:28
      Thanks bro! I am in the process of finishing optimising and testing the new version of SWING MASTER. This will be my promised feature of trading several trades at the same time. Also, next comes a weighty improvement, namely the function of partial locking of trades. As a result, the EA will become more and more cool! Of course the cost will go up too. So you made the right choice when you bought this EA! The market is moving in our direction, bro!
      Raul Oller
      148
      Raul Oller 2025.07.23 19:20 
       

      I've been testing the Swing Master EA and it's performing really well so far—clean entries, low drawdown, and solid consistency.

      jianglt318
      89
      jianglt318 2025.07.22 13:26 
       

      i like it

      Tomoki
      161
      Tomoki 2025.07.22 11:22 
       

      I’ve been using Swing Master EA on a live account for about 2 months. It has remained stable and profitable even in volatile markets, with solid risk management. The developer’s support is quick and reliable. I recommend it for anyone looking for a stable swing trading EA.

      russham111
      406
      russham111 2025.07.21 13:09 
       

      I’ve tested countless EAs over the years, and this is one of the few that feels genuinely capable of delivering consistent, long-term results. It’s built on a robust, no-nonsense strategy—no grids, no martingales, no risky averaging—just clean, scalable trading logic.

      1234
