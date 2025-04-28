Swing Master EA

Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping. I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that:

Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm,

Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account,

Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading",

Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems,

Runs on the M15 timeframe (with H1 and H4 support coming soon),

Manages 15 forex pairs at once: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDUSD, AUDSGD, CADCHF, EURGBP, EURNZD, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF,

Doesn’t mess with breakout strategies (no FOMO-chasing here),

Works smooth without needing ultra-low latency or lightning-fast execution,

Starts rolling with a minimum deposit of just 200 bucks,

Handles any leverage you throw at it: 1:30, 1:50, 1:100, 1:200, 1:500, even 1:1000 — you name it.

Default settings for testing on AUDCAD M15 Live signal "Swing Master Incubator" — https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2304764?source=Site+Profile+Seller (multicurrency portfolio 15 currency pairs) Live signal "Swing experimental M15" - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310081?source=Site+Profile+Seller (multicurrency portfolio of 8 currency pairs) Step-by-step setup guide + ready-to-go set files for fast config are here — https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762129

Diversification is King!

The real power of this EA is hardcore diversification.

Sure, it might not print insane gains on a single pair, but by working 15 different assets at once, it stacks up solid profits and keeps things smooth and steady.

Stop wasting time backtesting EAs forever — check out how it really smashes it live!

Swing Strategy + Advanced Algo Engine

What’s the core idea? This EA trades reversals on Swing setups. In case you’re new to this: a Swing reversal happens when the price makes a fresh local LOW or HIGH and then pulls back. Once the bot spots the Swing pattern, it jumps into the trade heading back toward the mean. Swing Master EA uses a tuned combo of indicators to catch the best entries: modified Bollinger Bands, RSI, Moving Averages, and a pro-grade Swing Indicator. It also checks current volatility and how far the price is from the profit lock-in zone — making sure every trade has enough juice to run.

Swing Master EA Roadmap I'm always upgrading my products, and this EA’s got a solid roadmap ahead: Step 1: Add "Position Trading" mode — you’ll be able to trade larger moves on H1 and H4 timeframes (set files for H1 are ready, you can download them from the manual page),

Step 2: Add "Light Averaging" mode — trading 2-3 orders per asset to boost deposit growth faster (for those who love a bit more spice in their trading).

Let’s roll and smash those profits, bro!