HFT PropFirm EA MT5 is also known as Green Man due to its distinctive logo by Dilwyn Tng, is an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted specifically for overcoming challenges or evaluations from proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that permit High-Frequency Trading (HFT) strategies.





NEW: Get funded, overall gain or breakeven for FTMO, Funded Next and ....., use POBE Prop Firm EA.





Free All-In-One Breakout EA account licence with purchase of HFT PropFirm EA MT5

Passing HFT MT5 Challenge Performance Monitor ($100, starting 15/May/2026):

Broker: Fusion Market

Login: 435364

Password: GreenMan$8

Server: FusionMarkets-demo

More then 700 5-Stars genuine reviews for its MT4 version:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104871?source=Unknown#!tab=reviews

Public Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/hftpropfirmea



MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104871





Key Features

Specially Designed for HFT Challenges: Tailored to pass prop firm challenges efficiently with a low drawdown with stop loss.

Auto account size, various auto lot size and auto pause when hit target

Full auto pass most HFT prop firm challenges, just load and the EA will do the job

Support: Beside provide setfiles, a comprehensive manual with video tutorial on VPS setup, MT setup, EA download, Bot Setup and Bot running. Discount codes and links are provided upon request.

Team Viewer, AnyDesk or remote desktop access support is also available for beginners/newbies.

Tested to pass Paid to Trade

Irizone Fx

Sure Leverage

We Fund

Coin Funded

Optimal Trader (1 Step Algo Challenge)

Capalantis

Delta Funding FX (avoid this prop firm)

Next Step Funded (HFT Evaluation)

Nova Forex

Eden Funding

Vortex Forex Fund

Aura Funded ( avoid this prop firm )

Funded Folks

The Pride Funding (last tested not HFT account, do not sigup)

HFTFunded (Users reported that this HFT prop firm is not providing true HFT account, no longer supported)

Fusion Funded

The above list has been tested and confirmed to pass. However, due to the dynamic nature of HFT prop firms, please verify directly with the prop firm that they are still offering genuine HFT challenges. More true MT5 HFT prop firms will be added as they become available. Before signing up with any prop firm or purchasing this EA, visit the prop firm's website to read and understand their rules, check their reviews on Trustpilot.com, and conduct your own due diligence. I do not endorse any prop firm — you sign up with them entirely at your own risk. I am not affiliated with any prop firm; I simply provide a tool to help you pass their HFT prop firm challenges.





Backtest (this is to simulate HFT only, in real live broker account, you will not get same result)

Timeframe: Any



Symbol: Indices: Dow Jones (US30, DJ30...)



Modelling: 1 minute OCHL (to simulate HFT trading)

(to simulate HFT trading) Setting: Change " C1) % of Account Size" to 100000

Setfile: No need

Important Considerations

Exclusivity: Designed exclusively for passing supported HFT prop firm challenges. Not tested for live/real accounts, other types of challenges or other not supported prop firms.

Brokers/Prop Firms add slippage and high spread into their live, real or funded account, thus making this EA cannot profit.

VPS of 200ms or less latency is needed.

Due Diligence: Encourages users to research and understand HFT prop firms, HFT challenges, their payout, rules and etc, and your local regulations before signing up with prop firms and purchasing this EA.

Contact and Support: For setfiles, VPS information, and any queries, reach out via private message. A comprehensive manual, FAQ, and video tutorials are provided upon purchase to ensure a smooth setup and operation.

Disclaimer: This product is intended for passing HFT prop firms challenges only, it is not intended to be used on live, real, or funded account because of introduced slippage and high spread by your broker. Do not buy this EA if you do not know what HFT Prop Firm Challenge is or you do not understand what I wrote here. Also check prop firm of your interest is available to residents of the country you are before you purchase this EA. As time goes by, the list of supported prop firm maybe changed, some may no longer supported, or more and different propfirms may be added, if you find this unacceptable, do not buy this EA. If you do not understand the risk of forex and prop firms, I advise you not to buy this EA. Please understand and agree to MQL5.com Rules of Using the Market Service and the Market Terms of Use Agreement before your purchase. I do not have the authority to issue refund nor I can cancel your purchase. You can cancel any purchase before activation by yourself.



If you have question, do send me private message before your purchase.



