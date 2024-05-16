HFT PropFirm EA MT5

4.93

HFT PropFirm EA MT5 is also known as Green Man due to its distinctive logo by Dilwyn Tng, is an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted specifically for overcoming challenges or evaluations from proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that permit High-Frequency Trading (HFT) strategies.


NEW: Get funded, overall gain or breakeven for FTMO, Funded Next and ....., use POBE Prop Firm EA.

Free 1 All-In-One Breakout EA account licence with purchase of HFT PropFirm EA MT5

Passing HFT MT5 Challenge Performance Monitor ($100, starting 15/May/2026):
Broker: Fusion Market
Login:  435364
Password: GreenMan$8
Server: FusionMarkets-demo

More then 700 5-Stars genuine reviews for its MT4 version
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104871?source=Unknown#!tab=reviews

Public Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/hftpropfirmea

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104871


Key Features

  • Specially Designed for HFT Challenges: Tailored to pass prop firm challenges efficiently with a low drawdown with stop loss.
  • Auto account size, various auto lot size and auto pause when hit target
  • Full auto pass most HFT prop firm challenges, just load and the EA will do the job
  • Support: Beside provide setfiles, a comprehensive manual with video tutorial on VPS setup, MT setup, EA download, Bot Setup and Bot running. Discount codes and links are provided upon request.
  • Team Viewer, AnyDesk or remote desktop access support is also available for beginners/newbies.

Tested to pass

  • Paid to Trade
  • Irizone Fx
  • Sure Leverage
  • We Fund
  • Coin Funded
  • Optimal Trader (1 Step Algo Challenge)
  • Capalantis
  • Delta Funding FX (avoid this prop firm)
  • Next Step Funded (HFT Evaluation)
  • Nova Forex
  • Eden Funding
  • Vortex Forex Fund
  • Aura Funded  (avoid this prop firm)
  • Funded Folks
  • The Pride Funding (last tested not HFT account, do not sigup)
  • HFTFunded (Users reported that this HFT prop firm is not providing true HFT account, no longer supported)
  • Fusion Funded

    The above list has been tested and confirmed to pass. However, due to the dynamic nature of HFT prop firms, please verify directly with the prop firm that they are still offering genuine HFT challenges. More true MT5 HFT prop firms will be added as they become available. Before signing up with any prop firm or purchasing this EA, visit the prop firm's website to read and understand their rules, check their reviews on Trustpilot.com, and conduct your own due diligence. I do not endorse any prop firm — you sign up with them entirely at your own risk. I am not affiliated with any prop firm; I simply provide a tool to help you pass their HFT prop firm challenges.

    Backtest (this is to simulate HFT only, in real live broker account, you will not get same result)

    • Timeframe: Any
    • Symbol: Indices:  Dow Jones (US30, DJ30...)
    • Modelling: 1 minute OCHL (to simulate HFT trading)
    • Setting: Change "C1) % of Account Size" to 100000
    • Setfile: No need

    Important Considerations

    • Exclusivity: Designed exclusively for passing supported HFT prop firm challenges. Not tested for live/real accounts, other types of challenges or other not supported prop firms.
    • Brokers/Prop Firms add slippage and high spread into their live, real or funded account, thus making this EA cannot profit.
    • VPS of 200ms or less latency is needed.
    • Due Diligence: Encourages users to research and understand HFT prop firms, HFT challenges, their payout, rules and etc, and your local regulations before signing up with prop firms and purchasing this EA.

    Contact and Support: For setfiles, VPS information, and any queries, reach out via private message. A comprehensive manual, FAQ, and video tutorials are provided upon purchase to ensure a smooth setup and operation.

    Disclaimer: This product is intended for  passing HFT prop firms challenges only, it is not intended to be used on live, real, or funded account because of introduced slippage and high spread by your broker. Do not buy this EA if you do not know what HFT Prop Firm Challenge is or you do not understand what I wrote here. Also check prop firm of your interest is available to residents of the country you are before you purchase this EA. As time goes by, the list of supported prop firm maybe changed, some may no longer supported, or more and different propfirms may be added, if you find this unacceptable, do not buy this EA. If you do not understand the risk of forex and prop firms, I advise you not to buy this EA. Please understand and agree to MQL5.com Rules of Using the Market Service and the Market Terms of Use Agreement before your purchase. I do not have the authority to issue refund nor I can cancel your purchase. You can cancel any purchase before activation by yourself.

    If you have question, do send me private message before your purchase.

    Reviews 91
    Zangetsu
    289
    Zangetsu 2026.07.12 06:36 
     

    Good user support!

    aspect_151
    24
    aspect_151 2026.05.24 10:20 
     

    this ea is insane

    oliks2850
    30
    oliks2850 2026.03.26 01:14 
     

    EA is exactly as described. Passed my funded challenge under an hour. Bravo!!!!

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    Dilwyn Tng
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    Filter:
    Zangetsu
    289
    Zangetsu 2026.07.12 06:36 
     

    Good user support!

    aspect_151
    24
    aspect_151 2026.05.24 10:20 
     

    this ea is insane

    oliks2850
    30
    oliks2850 2026.03.26 01:14 
     

    EA is exactly as described. Passed my funded challenge under an hour. Bravo!!!!

    rb26dett1
    58
    rb26dett1 2026.03.19 08:42 
     

    Excellent advisor. Helped me solve my problem in completing the challenge.

    Prince Muogbo
    67
    Prince Muogbo 2026.01.29 06:48 
     

    This EA is excellent for passing any prop firm challenge that accepts HFT trading. I passed my challenge within hours! Thanks

    David Pau
    23
    David Pau 2026.01.15 16:03 
     

    Challenge passed in just 1 day! 🚀 Dilwyn is amazing: he replied instantly and guided me perfectly through every single step. Highly effective software and truly professional support. Highly recommended! 🔥📈

    zain zaino
    23
    zain zaino 2026.01.15 11:31 
     

    Very good and reliable EA, I highly recommend it!!!

    LIEW WEE SAN
    50
    LIEW WEE SAN 2025.12.16 01:18 
     

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Review – HFT Prop Firm EA I would like to sincerely thank Mr. Dilwyn Tng for this excellent EA and, more importantly, for his outstanding support. This was my first prop firm challenge (WeFund), and I managed to pass the 1-step challenge within 2 hours using this EA. Execution was smooth, logic is clear, and the EA behaves exactly as described. A very important note for WeFund users: 👉 Use US30.w (not US30.e) — this makes a big difference. Mr. Dilwyn is very supportive, responds very quickly, and is always willing to help when questions arise. This alone gives a lot of confidence, especially for traders new to prop firm challenges. I highly recommend this EA for HFT-allowed prop firms such as WeFund. With proper setup and risk control, it offers a very high probability of passing. In my experience, this EA gives a near 100% passing potential when HFT is permitted. I am currently live funded and will be getting paid soon. After that, I plan to test this EA with other prop firms as well. I am also using All-In-One Breakout EA by Mr. Dilwyn Tng for my live funded trading. Highly recommended EA and author. 👍

    gregfrombompton
    82
    gregfrombompton 2025.11.27 11:50 
     

    Very good EA's

    Arkadii Ermolinskii
    385
    Arkadii Ermolinskii 2025.11.27 10:12 
     

    Хороший для проп компаний.

    AlgoTraderr
    23
    AlgoTraderr 2025.11.26 05:39 
     

    Great experience overall. The description was clear and complete the system is very reliable and easy to use and the support is fast helpful and professional. Highly recommened.

    Aldo Archundia
    1079
    Aldo Archundia 2025.11.25 06:25 
     

    The best for passing prop, thank you!

    1228 TimYeh
    261
    1228 TimYeh 2025.10.28 16:52 
     

    我實際用了一段時間才來給評價， 真的是很棒的EA， 我用很小的風險慢慢交易， 利潤卻比花1000多美金買的還好， 目前用過最好的EA,謝謝

    mwainwright
    39
    mwainwright 2025.10.27 15:11 
     

    Excellent product works exactly as described seller is very helpful

    Navneet Singh Ahhi
    124
    Navneet Singh Ahhi 2025.10.25 06:45 
     

    I have been using this EA from past 2 months, results are excellent. I used it to pass Fusion markets and SLF. Worked well. Thank you Dilwyn for this amazing EA

    rodrigotoma
    244
    rodrigotoma 2025.10.24 16:31 
     

    do not have profit in real account. Its is in product description.

    Dilwyn Tng
    58963
    Reply from developer Dilwyn Tng 2025.10.25 02:17
    This EA is for passing HFT challenges only, I wrote this clearly in the product description. You may want to get a license of free complimentary of All In One Breakout EA. Breakout strategy works in broker account and funded account. Read here for details of this EA:
    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134347
    ppoop
    19
    ppoop 2025.10.19 09:02 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Dilwyn Tng
    58963
    Reply from developer Dilwyn Tng 2025.10.19 11:40
    Please see your PM
    hanuvemula
    382
    hanuvemula 2025.10.15 09:08 
     

    wefund and fundedfolk, passed both propfirms in a matter of few hours, it works as described, perfect for passing challenge phases without any hurdles

    GAINfaciles
    26
    GAINfaciles 2025.10.10 08:40 
     

    Simply "MAGICAL." This Expert Advisor is truly extraordinary. After having a problem with Delta Fund, which is a scam, don't buy any of their challenges; they steal your money. At WeFund, I completed a 25,000 challenge in 24 hours. I also want to thank Mr. Dilwyn Tng, who is very helpful and did a great job.

    Heart Bellwood
    39
    Heart Bellwood 2025.10.07 03:16 
     

    私はEden Funding に合格することができました。 何度もサポートしていただき感謝しかありません。 ありがとうございました！

    12345
    Reply to review