GBPUSD Commander – Structured Scalping on M30-(lowest risk in the world)

GBPUSD Commander is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for GBP/USD on the 30-minute timeframe. It applies structured technical logic with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, adaptive lot sizing, and risk control built into each position.

The EA avoids the use of martingale, grid, or hedge techniques and operates with clearly defined trade logic for consistent execution. Suitable for both newer traders and experienced users seeking straightforward scalping on a focused pair and timeframe.













Key Specifications:

– Symbol: GBP/USD

– Timeframe: M30

– Fixed SL: 200 pips

– Fixed TP: 100 pips

– Risk control: 2% per trade (configurable)

– Dynamic lot sizing: based on account balance and input risk

– Recovery logic: optional risk-managed recovery system

– Minimum Deposit: $200

– Broker Type: ECN recommended

– VPS: Recommended for continuous operation





What Makes It Unique:

– Structured trade logic with defined SL/TP

– Runs 24/5 for daily trade scanning

– Clean logic with no martingale, grid, or hedge

– Visual SL/TP display for transparency

– Automatically adjusts to account balance

– Works best with low spread brokers





Recommended Setup:

– Use only on GBP/USD M30

– Keep terminal running continuously for optimal performance

– ECN broker with low latency suggested