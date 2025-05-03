GbpUsd Commander

4.04

GBPUSD Commander – Structured Scalping on M30-(lowest risk in the world)

GBPUSD Commander is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for GBP/USD on the 30-minute timeframe. It applies structured technical logic with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, adaptive lot sizing, and risk control built into each position.

The EA avoids the use of martingale, grid, or hedge techniques and operates with clearly defined trade logic for consistent execution. Suitable for both newer traders and experienced users seeking straightforward scalping on a focused pair and timeframe.

 

         

              





Key Specifications:

– Symbol: GBP/USD  

– Timeframe: M30  

– Fixed SL: 200 pips  

– Fixed TP: 100 pips  

– Risk control: 2% per trade (configurable)  

– Dynamic lot sizing: based on account balance and input risk  

– Recovery logic: optional risk-managed recovery system  

– Minimum Deposit: $200  

– Broker Type: ECN recommended  

– VPS: Recommended for continuous operation


What Makes It Unique:

– Structured trade logic with defined SL/TP  

– Runs 24/5 for daily trade scanning  

– Clean logic with no martingale, grid, or hedge  

– Visual SL/TP display for transparency  

– Automatically adjusts to account balance  

– Works best with low spread brokers


Recommended Setup:

– Use only on GBP/USD M30  

– Keep terminal running continuously for optimal performance  

– ECN broker with low latency suggested  


Reviews 32
John Lim
1000
John Lim 2025.09.15 06:31 
 

So far from running it on Live acc, I love that the risk is manageable and its performance align with the backtest. Hate to see those EAs with good backtest and live doesn't word the same. So far I have no regrets. Thanks to the author for making this EA.

Marco Gastaldi
50
Marco Gastaldi 2025.08.25 09:27 
 

Just some words to describe this EA: INCREDIBLE,AMAZING,FANTASTIC. I'mgoing to quit job soon !!! THANKS TO THE AUTHOR !!!!

H 420
198
H 420 2025.08.12 12:12 
 

Top EA, Top author, The live account is 100% in sync to Seller signal and to the backtest . Two months on live account

Recommended products
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Crystal ball
Nickey Magale
Experts
Crystal Ball – Trend-Backed Mean Reversion EA for MT5 Crystal Ball is not just another trading robot—it's a precision engine designed to capture the market’s natural rhythm. By combining the pullback-catching power of Mean Reversion with the momentum-following logic of Trend Trading , Crystal Ball enters trades with intention and exits with purpose. It’s built to avoid random noise, capitalize on structure, and adapt as the market moves. How It Works Wait for Deviation: Crystal Ball wat
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Pro Experience
Yurii Yasny
Experts
Pro Experience Only 4 copies available for $99.00. Next price 199 USD ECN Pro Experience is a scalping strategy based on breaking through strong price levels. One of the oldest and most reliable strategies with the author's modernization for the current market. The strategy does not require any optimizations. We installed it on the chart according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!! Advantages of ECN Pro Experience: - optimal SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes the system as safe as possi
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Project IG MT5
Ruslan Pishun
1.57 (7)
Experts
The EA is not a scalper. The EA uses a strategy based on the breakdown of local support and resistance levels, also uses the reverse and rebound from support and resistance levels.  The EA is based on the original author's strategy. Real monitoring:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql Detailed description of the strategy here:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/728430 This is a link for general discussion of the EA:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/728430 Hidden Take profit,
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor, GBPUSD . Timeframe m15 . Terminal MT5 ChatGPT O1 deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop loss. Mini
Ay Xauusd Expert
Atsuko Yamashita
Experts
Ay XAUUSD Expert Gold-specialized M15 Trend Auto-Trading EA｜Stable Scalping & Day Trading The new standard for gold auto-trading! High-precision trend detection × steady profit logic × consistent upward results! “Ay XAUUSD Expert” is a high-performance trend EA specifically designed for gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe. It features a proprietary algorithm that stays strong even in volatile, fast-moving markets. <Key Features> M15 dedicated, gold-focused EA (auto-trading for XAUUSD) Unique l
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.7 (33)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
STL TradeBooster
Denis Katerenchuk
Experts
STL TradeBooster is an advanced trading advisor for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD currency pairs on a M5 timeframe . This advisor is suitable for any deposit size and supports two trading modes, making it a flexible tool for both novice and experienced traders. Key Features of STL TradeBooster Trading with Indicators : Market entries are based on signals from the Stochastic and MA indicators, ensuring accurate entry points. User-Friendly Control Panel : A simple and intuitive interface for
Quantitative Trailing Scalper MT5
Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
5 (1)
Experts
Quantitative Trailing Scalper MT5 is, as the name suggests, an Expert Advisor based on an aggressive scalping strategy designed to capture the best market entries using technical indicators. Its efficiency has been proven through years of real trading, as well as its optimal exits, thanks in particular to the use of a trailing stop loss. Warning: QTS is aggressive in the markets. Please read the usage instructions carefully before operating it (see product description or the lower part of the s
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
4.87 (15)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA Pro   — Based on the Most loved Indicator the Trend Catcher and after so many requests, finally we have the trend catcher EA. A next-generation Expert Advisor that blends   Algorithm-driven automation   with   manual trader control   for total command of the market. It’s fast, adaptive, and built for traders who value   clarity, performance, and choice . Designed and optimized for   EURUSD   under real-tick (99.9%) data, Trend Catcher delivers consistent execution without repain
FREE
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.04 (26)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the be
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Experts
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven will have a promotional launch price until December 8, 2025. This Expert Advisor adapts to any asset. It is universal. The Multi-Asset Scalper EA is a professional automated trading system developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed for scalping operations on multiple assets simultaneously. Version 8.2 incorporates multi-timeframe technology with triple confirmation and integrated risk management. Technical Architecture 1. Intelligent Signal Sy
AdvisorKing
Artem Grishchenko
Experts
AdvisorKing is a multi-currency scalper that uses proprietary trading algorithms. Entering the market is carried out using filters, which allows the trading advisor to get good results during a low-volatility trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are used to stability and minimal risk. The trading advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale. For questions about setting up and installing a trading advisor, you
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the "Duende" Strategy, Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market"  but there ar
Fuzzy Predictor EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Fuzzy Predictor EA is based on fuzzy logic strategy based on candlestick analysis , according to number of consecutives long or short candles, percent of long or short candles on a fixed candlestick sample, percent of shadow on this sample or upper and lower shadows on reversal candlesticks for reversal analysis. When the EA analysis all this parameters, it decides, based on its fuzzy strategy, which trade will be better: trend or reversal. Takeprofit and Stoploss is based on candlesticks sample
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT5 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify T
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
Experts
AI MAP Trading System AI MAP is an automated Expert Advisor designed to analyze market conditions and execute trades based on algorithmic logic. The system utilizes a multi-layered analytical framework to evaluate price action, volume, and market sentiment without manual intervention. Live monitoring ( + 3 month )    || Chat Group   || Setup Guide   || Statement +3 month  || Live signal setfiles  System Architecture The EA incorporates specialized processing modules to handle different market a
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (6)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining eight independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and Take
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Version 5.0 - Autonomous Intelligence Through Institutional Architecture The evolution from rule-based automation to genuine autonomous intelligence represents the natural progression of algorithmic trading. What institutional quantitative desks began exploring over a decade ago has matured into practical implementation. AIQ Version 5.0 embodies this maturation: sophisticated multi-model AI analysis, independent validation architecture, and continuous learning systems refined through extens
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
2.33 (6)
Experts
Welcome to   GoldSKY EA , with 2 year live track record , a highly effective intraday trader for the XAUUSD pair (GOLD). Developed by our team to work in   normal accounts, funded prop accounts and prop challenges!      IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699, final price $1999 See all Performance here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/selle
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.75 (61)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD, XAUUSD and AUDCAD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provid
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
More from author
Conqer Trend Mt4
Ibrahim Aljaref
Indicators
Conquer Trend – Master the Trend Like Never Before! Conquer Trend is your ultimate solution for dominating the markets with precision and simplicity. Built for traders who want to ride the strongest trends across any pair and any time frame, this powerful indicator brings together trend detection, retest confirmation, and performance tracking — all in one streamlined tool. Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Get a clear view of the trend across multiple timeframes. Whether you're scalping, day tra
Entry Maker
Ibrahim Aljaref
Indicators
Entry Maker (Full) – Time-Based Signal Generator with SL/TP & Candle Filtering This indicator works on all timeframes and all symbols. No repainting. Clean visuals. Full control over time-based entries. 1. Key Features – Time-Based Entry Signals Set exact entry times (hours & minutes) and get visual Buy/Sell arrows directly on the chart. – Flexible Stop Loss / Take Profit – Fixed SL/TP settings in pips – Optional SL/TP update after SL hit – Optional pivot-based TP using S1, S2, R1, R2 levels – V
Speed Scalp
Ibrahim Aljaref
5 (2)
Indicators
Speed Scalp MT4 – Fast Signal Indicator for Precision Scalping This indicator is designed for all timeframes and all symbols. Perfect for scalping, intraday, or even swing trading. Non-repainting logic – signals stay fixed once drawn. – No repainting – No lag – No DLLs – No third-party dependencies Built for clarity, precision, and fast decision-making. Universal Compatibility Use it on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1 – it adapts to your strategy. Works on all instruments: Forex, indices, metals, and
King Of Gold Mt5
Ibrahim Aljaref
Experts
King of Gold is a premium Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 1-Hour timeframe. It is built on a disciplined, rule-based trading methodology that focuses on precision, consistency, and long-term capital growth rather than aggressive or gamble-style behavior. The EA generates clear BUY and SELL signals based on structured market conditions, ensuring that every trade is executed with logic and purpose, not randomness or emotional decision-making. A key strength o
Filter:
Micha900
40
Micha900 2025.11.15 23:23 
 

Sorry to say, but this EA does not make profits anymore.

Brendan
45
Brendan 2025.11.10 07:28 
 

I purchased this EA back in June and had great results on a demo account. Then moved to a live account at around September. After every update release results gradually went downhill and started losing.. a lot. Even the vendor has removed his live account. That says it all right there. This was a really promising EA but then it wasn't. Sad really. On a side note, Ibrahim was really responsive and very helpful with any questions.

Magnex77
38
Magnex77 2025.10.08 10:54 
 

Started in July, everything went well right away, then with the update the average of profitable operations went from 77% to 30-40%, terrible purchase, I do not recommend, do not waste your money, 1-2 operations in tp and 3 in stop and considering that the tp is at 100 and the stop at 200 I am considering opening opposite positions... money wasted, I ask for compensation (check the signals to understand how we are doing)

John Lim
1000
John Lim 2025.09.15 06:31 
 

So far from running it on Live acc, I love that the risk is manageable and its performance align with the backtest. Hate to see those EAs with good backtest and live doesn't word the same. So far I have no regrets. Thanks to the author for making this EA.

Ibrahim Aljaref
1723
Reply from developer Ibrahim Aljaref 2025.09.16 11:19
Thank you for your feedback
Marco Gastaldi
50
Marco Gastaldi 2025.08.25 09:27 
 

Just some words to describe this EA: INCREDIBLE,AMAZING,FANTASTIC. I'mgoing to quit job soon !!! THANKS TO THE AUTHOR !!!!

Ibrahim Aljaref
1723
Reply from developer Ibrahim Aljaref 2025.08.26 10:03
Thank you for your feedback
2103119371
79
2103119371 2025.08.14 19:09 
 

Ne touché pas à ce robot il m'as fait perdre BEAUCOUP $$$$$$ ce robot prendre 8/10 contre le marché et perdre plus que tu gagnes

Ibrahim Aljaref
1723
Reply from developer Ibrahim Aljaref 2025.08.15 00:47
"Pourriez-vous s'il vous plaît me montrer vos transactions perdantes ?""Étrange, je n’ai même pas trouvé un seul message de ta part."
H 420
198
H 420 2025.08.12 12:12 
 

Top EA, Top author, The live account is 100% in sync to Seller signal and to the backtest . Two months on live account

Ibrahim Aljaref
1723
Reply from developer Ibrahim Aljaref 2025.08.13 17:28
Thank you for your feedback
arturs nefjodovs
78
arturs nefjodovs 2025.07.25 08:34 
 

Has been using this EA for few months and would like to say appreciate for creator, strategy 2:1 with recorvery system which make EA more profitable the accurancy of trades is about 70% which is very good for strategy like this. No any floating losses just entry and get the profit. The question is if it worth it? I would say - defenetaly worth every single penny what i spend on it.

Ibrahim Aljaref
1723
Reply from developer Ibrahim Aljaref 2025.08.04 23:31
Thank you for your feedback. I am closely following every detail, and soon the expert advisor will operate based on the 'saw strategy'. The profits will be astonishing!"
Mostafa Mahmoud Badawy Hussien
808
Mostafa Mahmoud Badawy Hussien 2025.07.24 21:45 
 

The robot works perfectly. Within two weeks, 20% of profitable trades were achieved with great performance.

Ibrahim Aljaref
1723
Reply from developer Ibrahim Aljaref 2025.08.13 17:28
Thank you for your feedback
Mike Geesing
656
Mike Geesing 2025.07.09 10:25 
 

Backtest looks good, his signal looks good, low drawdown, let's see what my live account will do the next few weeks.

Ibrahim Aljaref
1723
Reply from developer Ibrahim Aljaref 2025.07.10 16:19
Thank you for your feedback!
[Deleted] 2025.07.05 23:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Geneiryodan
1326
Geneiryodan 2025.07.05 14:14 
 

Trash...

Ibrahim Aljaref
1723
Reply from developer Ibrahim Aljaref 2025.07.05 21:23
You are accustomed to large, destructive stops rather than quick trades and speculative moves with tight stops, which is a common problem among some beginners.
May God help me endure people like you." To everyone who reads this: I challenge anyone to create a profitable and successful 2:1 trading robot like this expert advisor that makes 2 trades per day.
Nicholas James Mc Cluskey
949
Nicholas James Mc Cluskey 2025.06.27 17:38 
 

only one week in but but off to a great start! 3 and 0 this week. the creator is very helpful as he's willing to connect to your comp to diagnose any issues. great job! DONT pay attention to these people leaving 1 star... the signal is what you should trust, yes losses will happen but the R.R. and win ratio are great. It will be profitable month end.

Ibrahim Aljaref
1723
Reply from developer Ibrahim Aljaref 2025.06.29 11:18
Thank you for your feedback!
Paul Jagger
48
Paul Jagger 2025.06.26 15:18 
 

Ibrahim was very responsive to my newbie questions. This put me at ease with my first purchase. The EA has been running for 48 hours on 2 separate Meta Trader instances on my virtual server on demo accounts. Both with GBP5000, one with 500:1 and 1 with 30:1 leverages. I set the lot sizes to 0.1 and dynamic lot sizes on both and plan to run them continuously for 3 months initially. I'm 2 trades in, both closed in profits within 1 candle, (market movement bias versus EA settings of course) and gave me GBP75 (minus commissions on Razor RAW accounts) each, so a shade under GBP140 up after 40 hours. So far I'm very happy.

Ibrahim Aljaref
1723
Reply from developer Ibrahim Aljaref 2025.06.29 11:18
Thank you for your feedback!
Ibrahim Siraz
800
Ibrahim Siraz 2025.06.18 11:06 
 

The developer has been extremely helpful and explained everything from A to Z. So far, my trades have been very positive, and I have high expectations for this EA. I hope to continue using it long-term and make good profits, unlike with other EAs I’ve tried. I’ll update my review after a month

Ibrahim Aljaref
1723
Reply from developer Ibrahim Aljaref 2025.06.19 01:32
Thank you for your feedback
Zhi Xian Lin
293
Zhi Xian Lin 2025.06.13 11:51 
 

Although the risk-reward ratio is 1:2, the author's strategy is highly effective and can generate stable profits. The author is also very friendly and responds quickly to users' questions and makes improvements when needed. Highly recommended!

Ibrahim Aljaref
1723
Reply from developer Ibrahim Aljaref 2025.06.13 11:51
Thank you for your feedback
Chua Wee Kiat
2911
Chua Wee Kiat 2025.06.10 04:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ibrahim Aljaref
1723
Reply from developer Ibrahim Aljaref 2025.06.10 06:36
Thank you for your feedback
Juan Carlos Zavarse Rojas
212
Juan Carlos Zavarse Rojas 2025.06.09 20:54 
 

Hasta el momento probando en vivo cuenta demo, 3 operaciones las 3 dieron en el TP se ve muy bueno

actualizacion: despues de un mes probando en real he tenido un crecimiento del 50% de la cuenta por lo general veo cuando entra el bot y si me gusta la operacion entro con el manualmente con mas lotaje

Ibrahim Aljaref
1723
Reply from developer Ibrahim Aljaref 2025.06.09 21:01
Gracias por dejar tu valoración, ¡ahora es momento de empezar a operar en serio!
Braulio Cortes Siqueira
213
Braulio Cortes Siqueira 2025.06.09 01:25 
 

Excellent EA. The best I've ever found. Super profitable and very safe. About 95% accuracy. I recommend it to everyone.

Ibrahim Aljaref
1723
Reply from developer Ibrahim Aljaref 2025.06.09 01:31
Thank you for your feedback
john serra
906
john serra 2025.06.08 12:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ibrahim Aljaref
1723
Reply from developer Ibrahim Aljaref 2025.06.08 15:01
Thank you for your feedback!
12
Reply to review