EA Gold Stuff mt5 is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff mt5 indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend.

For Expert Advisor need hedge type account

Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus! You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me!

Settings and manual here



Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my

. Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else!