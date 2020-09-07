EA Gold Stuff mt5
- Experts
-
- Version: 11.2
- Updated: 17 December 2024
- Activations: 5
EA Gold Stuff mt5 is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff mt5 indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend.
For Expert Advisor need hedge type account
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Settings and manual here
Real-time results can be viewed here.
SETTINGS
- Open new series - on / off beginning of a new series of orders.
- Start lots - start lot.
- Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy.
- Trade Sell - allow the adviser to sell.
- Use hedge - allow the adviser to trade both direction buy and sell. If off only one trade direction.
- Use Money Management - on / off use of automatic lot calculation.
- Autolot. Free margin for each 0.01 lot - the amount of free margin for opening every 0.01 lots.
- Lot miltiplier - lot multiplier for the following orders.
- TP - take profit, in pips.
- SL - stop loss, in pips from the first order.
- Trail Start - activation of a trailing stop.
- Trail Step - distance from the price when activating a trailing stop.
- DD Reduction Algoritm - drawdown reduction algorithm it when last order with profit will be close with first order series with loss.
- Number order for DD Reduction Algoritm - from which order the drawdown reduction algorithm is activated.
- Percent profit for DD Reduction Algoritm - percentage of profit when closing orders in the drawdown reduction mode.
- Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.
- Fix distance - fixed distance between orders
- Order dinamic distance - from which order will the dynamic distance be applied in order.
- Dinamic distance start - the starting value for the dynamic distance.
- Distance multiplier - the dynamic distance multiplier.
- Start, End hour - time for opening the first order.
- Maximum Lot - maximum lot.
- Maximum spread - the maximum spread for the adviser.
Been testing this EA on a small account and I'm impressed. Lots of settings to customize based on your own risk tolerance and trading style. Even if you prefer manual trading, the money management, trailing stop, hedge, and recovery features are useful to have running in the background. The trailing stop has probably been my favorite feature so far. It locks in profits and helps protect trades when the market suddenly reverses. Not a magic money printer, but a solid tool with plenty of flexibility and risk management options.