EA Gold Stuff mt5

4.7

EA Gold Stuff mt5 is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff mt5 indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend.

For Expert Advisor need hedge type account 

Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me!

Settings  and manual here 

Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my blog here.  Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else!

Real-time results can be viewed here.

 SETTINGS

  • Open new series - on / off beginning of a new series of orders.
  • Start lots - start lot.
  • Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy.
  • Trade Sell - allow the adviser to sell.
  • Use hedge - allow the adviser to trade both direction buy and sell. If off only one trade direction.
  • Use Money Management - on / off use of automatic lot calculation.
  • Autolot. Free margin for each 0.01 lot - the amount of free margin for opening every 0.01 lots.
  • Lot miltiplier - lot multiplier for the following orders.
  • TP - take profit, in pips.
  • SL - stop loss, in pips from the first order.
  • Trail Start - activation of a trailing stop.
  • Trail Step - distance from the price when activating a trailing stop.
  • DD Reduction Algoritm - drawdown reduction algorithm it when last order with profit will be close with first order series with loss.
  • Number order for DD Reduction Algoritm -  from which order the drawdown reduction algorithm is activated.
  • Percent profit for DD Reduction Algoritm - percentage of profit when closing orders in the drawdown reduction mode.
  • Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.
  • Fix distance - fixed distance between orders
  • Order dinamic distance - from which order will the dynamic distance be applied in order.
  • Dinamic distance start - the starting value for the dynamic distance.
  • Distance multiplier - the dynamic distance multiplier.
  • Start, End hour - time for opening the first order.
  • Maximum Lot - maximum lot.
  • Maximum spread - the maximum spread for the adviser.



Reviews 851
makapakawusidi
24
makapakawusidi 2026.06.10 15:47 
 

Been testing this EA on a small account and I'm impressed. Lots of settings to customize based on your own risk tolerance and trading style. Even if you prefer manual trading, the money management, trailing stop, hedge, and recovery features are useful to have running in the background. The trailing stop has probably been my favorite feature so far. It locks in profits and helps protect trades when the market suddenly reverses. Not a magic money printer, but a solid tool with plenty of flexibility and risk management options.

Leszek Drzezdzon
290
Leszek Drzezdzon 2026.05.29 11:58 
 

Excellent EA for gold trading. Easy to use, stable, and well-designed. I especially like the clear interface and the ability to control trading direction and risk settings. The author is responsive and provides good support. So far, my experience has been very positive, and I look forward to continuing to use and test this EA. Highly recommended!"

wpawel69
205
wpawel69 2026.02.26 09:00 
 

Add: 04/03/2026 - I increase autolot for each 0.01 lots till 2.500 USD

Add: 03/03/2026 - I increase autolot for each 0.01 lots till 2.000 USD, anyway. System works stable and profitable.

As for the principle of operation, I have no absolutely negative comments.

I have changed my EA working hours between 5am and 8pm. and additionally I increased capital management to 1500USD.

My feelings are very positive, but I will write about the effects after a month of EA's work.

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Filter:
Yuji Anritsu
292
Yuji Anritsu 2026.06.24 11:26 
 

Hi everyone, this EA needs a signal update. The live signal experienced a 100% loss today.

makapakawusidi
24
makapakawusidi 2026.06.10 15:47 
 

Been testing this EA on a small account and I'm impressed. Lots of settings to customize based on your own risk tolerance and trading style. Even if you prefer manual trading, the money management, trailing stop, hedge, and recovery features are useful to have running in the background. The trailing stop has probably been my favorite feature so far. It locks in profits and helps protect trades when the market suddenly reverses. Not a magic money printer, but a solid tool with plenty of flexibility and risk management options.

Leszek Drzezdzon
290
Leszek Drzezdzon 2026.05.29 11:58 
 

Excellent EA for gold trading. Easy to use, stable, and well-designed. I especially like the clear interface and the ability to control trading direction and risk settings. The author is responsive and provides good support. So far, my experience has been very positive, and I look forward to continuing to use and test this EA. Highly recommended!"

Sergio Saba
23
Sergio Saba 2026.05.21 07:24 
 

Great EA Overall. EA been live for couple of days and been performing as expected. Thanks to the Author and Team!!

Jo K.
23
Jo K. 2026.04.24 05:07 
 

This one is very bad, i wasted 50$. After nice backtesting it horribly fails on daily usage. No recommendation!

KB00
186
KB00 2026.04.16 12:17 
 

Bad, dont waste your money.

MQchez1
45
MQchez1 2026.04.01 10:03 
 

I just purchased this EA and running it on my live account for 2 days. And it works well with my strategy though I think this might not be suited for everybody, but I really commend the owner for his support and promptness. Looking forward to try the other EA's in his portfolio.

103154112
30
103154112 2026.03.15 23:44 
 

me ewuivoque de compra no le entendi quisiera saber si me puede dar rembolso gracias

Karim20261
39
Karim20261 2026.03.12 16:15 
 

bad EA runing just in loss

wpawel69
205
wpawel69 2026.02.26 09:00 
 

Add: 04/03/2026 - I increase autolot for each 0.01 lots till 2.500 USD

Add: 03/03/2026 - I increase autolot for each 0.01 lots till 2.000 USD, anyway. System works stable and profitable.

As for the principle of operation, I have no absolutely negative comments.

I have changed my EA working hours between 5am and 8pm. and additionally I increased capital management to 1500USD.

My feelings are very positive, but I will write about the effects after a month of EA's work.

Georgios Baizanis
2640
Georgios Baizanis 2026.02.06 20:02 
 

The EA works as published. I tested for Gold for a week, turning off and on using apart from the gold indicator personal feeling on the Gold direction. normally i turn it off when i go to sleep. DD never went above 1.7% while i was making money consistently. Try to use it on big balance accounts and lots starting at 0.01 and will be ok.

Aurelio Sanchez Ruiz
355
Aurelio Sanchez Ruiz 2026.01.27 18:14 
 

Gran EA, llevo una semana y esta dando beneficios de manera constante, siempre hay que seguir las instrucciones del programador, que además ofrece un gran soporte ante cualquier duda. Fácil de usar y de configurar. Lo recomiendo sin duda. Muchas gracias Strukov.

SzK Zoltan
89
SzK Zoltan 2026.01.27 17:55 
 

I have a very positive experience with this EA. It works in a stable way, trades logically, and works very well together with the indicator. You can clearly see that it’s not a thrown-together solution, but a well-thought-out strategy. Thank you for the opportunity — it was absolutely worth trying.

SaurabhaDande
45
SaurabhaDande 2026.01.16 13:54 
 

Bought GEM from strukov, it really amazing EA and in real words PROFIT MACHINE with NO STRESS In really want to sense a profit, must try with this. I recently purchased an EA from Mr STRUKOV at a very low price, and I must say I’m thoroughly impressed. The quality of the work is outstanding — far beyond what I expected for the cost. The EA runs smoothly, delivers consistent results, and has proven to be profitable in my trading. The developer clearly put a lot of effort and expertise into creating this tool, and it shows in both performance and reliability. It’s rare to find such excellent work at such an affordable price, and I’m genuinely grateful for this find. Highly recommended for anyone looking for a reliable and effective EA!

Yuanheng Zhang
940
Yuanheng Zhang 2026.01.05 13:06 
 

hi，what's the meaning of "2026.01.05 21:05:52.817 Core 01 2020.05.31 23:17:59 failed market sell 0.02 EURGBP_TDS [Market closed] "？ can anyone help?

bot9211
19
bot9211 2025.12.31 07:06 
 

I don't advise anyone to buy it, it only makes you lose money. Even the assistance is bad, they don't help you

Xuntao Su
894
Xuntao Su 2025.12.29 13:39 
 

this EA is a fastly trader, it works like this , you choose M1 chart then it 1 minute open a order , you choose M2 chart then it 2 minute open a order , etc. but I can not know it depending on bolls bands or what indicators , which indicators can 1 minute do 1 order , so its terrible , also its result is disappointed not only in test mode or real mode . i suggest it should change to be based on the SMMA or EMA cross ,or alligator trend , all the period can be set to 1,2,3-default number , it will be a better and much more safety EA.

[Deleted] 2025.12.03 15:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Abdinasir
84
Abdinasir 2025.11.26 19:16 
 

I used Gold Stuff for only three days and my account went into loss. The service didn’t meet my expectations at all, and I didn’t get proper support to fix the issue. Very disappointing experience

Vesa-matti Leppanen
378
Vesa-matti Leppanen 2025.11.26 02:01 
 

This EA is what it promises; profitable. I have had it on two pairs for a couple of weeks now and it consistently balances the overall load on balance, closing small profitable trades while working on the trades on opposite direction. Vasiliy is friendly and quick to respond. The bonus EA was sorted in 24 hrs and that, by the way (BB scalping) is an outstanding product also. Bravo!

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