Lux Oro

Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe

Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis, offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.

This EA is fully customizable, adapting to your broker's specific instrument naming conventions. Lux Oro is broker-independent and supports hedging, ensuring its versatility across diverse trading environments.

To protect your capital, Lux Oro integrates essential risk-management features, including TrailStop. This helps to secure gains and minimize drawdown, perfect for traders focused on consistent performance and long-term reliability in the Gold market.

Recommended Setup:

  1. Attach EA to the XAUUSD H1 chart only.
  2. Use a low-spread, standard account (e.g., IC Markets or any similar broker).
  3. Supports hedging strategies – no restrictions on your trading style.
  4. Need help? Send me a private message—I'm happy to assist.

Reviews 23
Christian Quintavalle
453
Christian Quintavalle 2025.11.01 19:48 
 

Merita 5 stelle.perché il supporto è abbastanza efficiente e rapido! Mi ha inviato ottimizzazione per il mio broker . Per il momento non ho mai perso. Ho iniziato con 200 dollari e ho profitto di 180$ in una settimana! Credo che non possa funzionare con tutti i broker! Ho installato Lux su Pu prime e non mi ha aperto posizioni pur alzando lo spread a 35. Lo sto usando con VTMARKET/ ULTIMA Market e Roboforex e funziona. Vince il 70% delle volte ma quando non vince perde circa 22 dollari. Grazie

John Lim
1000
John Lim 2025.10.16 04:43 
 

Thanks Seyed for updating the EA and not abandoning it like many does. The EA performs just like the backtest. My account that made losses from other EAs has now recovered and doubled. I understand those customers that were frustrated and disappointed due to the EA not performing as the backtest. Because backtest is all we can rely on before purchasing the EA. Thanks again Seyed.

Joe Horne
67
Joe Horne 2025.10.10 06:09 
 

Now the trade frequency has been fixed, and after some altering, it's a solid product! Thanks Seyed.

Alno Markets Ltd
3.83 (6)
Experts
Welcome to   GoldExcel EA , an effective once a day trader for the XAUUSD pair (GOLD). Developed by our team to work in normal accounts, funded prop accounts and prop challenges!  Performance:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller More trading accounts on our profile. GoldExcel   is a single trade per day strategy using only the Gold Pair. The gold pair is perfect for this type of trading due to its high daily range, volatility and movement correlation with stock market opens.
Xauusd gold
Victor Jacobus Daniel Coetzee
Experts
This expert adviser have and risk management and it works best on a 1hour time frame the account to start trade need to be at least 300$ to make profit  draw down is at 24.2% profit making is at 76.8% out of all the trades you can also run it on a 15 time frame  1-month grow is on 76%  please remember always if it takes losses it part of trading  please let me know if you struggle i am here to help and making better EA
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Rola Scalper
Luciano Cabral Rola Neto
Experts
Profitable Scalper EA - Rôla Scalper! Tested on EURUSDm Symbol on Micro Account created in XM Broker, but you can try it in any market or broker, any way I recommend that you use it on markets with volatility similar to EURUSD. This EA can open a lot of positions, so I recommend that you use a broker that don't have comission fee and provide low spread. You can use settings on 5 minutes timeframe, since I started to use it, and in tests, the maximum drawdown with this settings and M5 timefram
Trend Trader for Gold with 3S Strategy
Milind Jayesh Sidpara
Experts
Transform your gold trading journey into an exhilarating and lucrative adventure with the extraordinary Gold EA Bot! Unleash the power of revolutionary trading software that has the potential to magnify your gold investments by an impressive 20x. Meet the Gold EA Bot, your automated trading ally designed for XAUUSD on both the 1-hour and 4-hour timeframes. This cutting-edge bot stands out by employing a singular, highly-effective indicator, meticulously engineered to provide precise entry and
Apolo AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
APOLO AI - Advanced Algorithmic Trading System **Revolutionary Innovation in Automated Trading with AI** Apolo AI represents the cutting edge in algorithmic trading systems, fusing advanced Artificial Intelligence with years of professional trading experience. This system has been meticulously designed to operate on the USDCAD pair, demonstrating exceptional results with documented growth from 10k to 40k in annual backtests and similar results on live accounts. ## Cutting-Edge Technology -
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
AxiomFX
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
5 (3)
Experts
AxiomFX: Rules, Not Reactions A few copies left at 199$ - last chances to buy it below 200$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] AxiomFX is a sophisticated, multi-symbol Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for the USD market and its major pairs. Operating on the M15 timeframe , this trading robot utilizes a core strategy built upon proprietary special candle patterns and harmonic price patterns derived directly from USD pair dynamics. Key Features: Traded S
MilanoBTC
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
4.2 (5)
Experts
Milano BTC: Precision Bitcoin Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 199$ - Future price is 999$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Milano BTC is a powerful and disciplined Expert Advisor (EA) crafted exclusively for trading Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the H1 timeframe. Built on years of proven technical analysis methods, Milano BTC avoids untested AI gimmicks, focusing instead on transparent, time-honored strategies that deliver consistency in volatile cryp
Argento
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2.25 (4)
Experts
Introducing   Argento   – Precision Trading for   Silver Currency Pairs Send a private message to me after purchase; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Argento is a powerful, multi-currency Expert Advisor (EA) built exclusively for trading silver (XAG) currency pairs such as   XAGUSD, XAGEUR, and XAGAUD in H1 timeframe . Developed with pure technical analysis at its core, Argento avoids unreliable and overhyped AI or neural network gimmicks. Instead, it delivers
