The Infinity EA MT5

3.75
AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo

Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD, XAUUSD and AUDCAD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by latest ChatGPT version to make your overall trading experience exceptional.

Features

  • Infinity EA leverages an AI-driven scalping strategy.
  • The EA is integrated with ChatGPT-4 Turbo for real-time data analysis.
  • Infinity EA continuously learns from market data using machine learning.
  • Risk management is at the core of Infinity EA, with features like fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit settings that protect capital and lock in profits.
  • The EA also conducts advanced candlestick analysis to identify high quality trade entries.
  • Infinity EA is fully compatible with prop firms.

Recommendations

  • Initial Capital: $700.
  • Time Frame: Any.
  • Recommended Currency Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), GBPUSD and AUDCAD.
  • Brokers: Recommended brokers with low spreads such as Tickmill, ICMarkets, RoboForex, FPMarkets, etc.
  • VPS: For uninterrupted trading, using a VPS is recommended.
  • Settings: Pre-optimized for ease of use—no additional setup required. Simply plug and play.

About the Developer

With over a decade of experience in forex and gold trading, I have dedicated my career to developing expert advisors that automate the trading process for traders of all levels. My goal is to create trading solutions that are efficient, safe, and consistently profitable.

Risk Warning - Trading in the forex market involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance of the Infinity EA is not indicative of future results. Ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and only trade with money you can afford to lose.

Reviews 62
Martin Prokeš
201
Martin Prokeš 2025.11.26 10:22 
 

I am really surprised by the success rate of the trades. I am currently working with the developer to increase the position size, but it seems that after two weeks of operation on gold there are only successful trades, both long and short, which is fascinating to me. The great thing is that TP/SL are always set. So it seems that the EA really only starts when there is a very high probability of a short-term trend continuing. It doesn't start often, it takes patience. But if you persevere, the results come.

Yanto Saputra
59
Yanto Saputra 2025.11.14 01:31 
 

This EA is............AWESOME.. Till now this is the best EA that I ever used...

chinmaythakur
19
chinmaythakur 2025.11.02 20:58 
 

Have been using this EA for some time now and it has shown good consistency and takes good trades after analyzing the market. if the conditions are not good it will also consider that to avoid any losses due to low probability as well. so far so good, excited to see how it goes in the long term.

1234
Reply to review