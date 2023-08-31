Introducing Scalper Deriv: Elevating Your Scalping Experience

Are you one of those traders who find their passion in scalping and want to make the most of your capital? Whether you have a balance of $20, $200, $2000, $20000, or even $200000 in your account, we have the perfect solution for you! Introducing Scalper Deriv, the Expert Advisor (EA) designed to enhance your trading strategy and capitalize on market opportunities, regardless of the size of your initial investment.

Key Features





Innovative Expertise: Crafted from years of experience and knowledge in EAs, Scalper Deriv represents the pinnacle of scalping strategies in the financial market.





Adaptable to Varied Capitals: Scalper Deriv is accessible for all. While the minimum capital required to use it is $20, the EA automatically adjusts to any account size. Whether it's $20, $200, $2000, $20000, or even $200000; Scalper Deriv adapts and maximizes your opportunities.





Purchase and Rental Options: Acquire Scalper Deriv with a one-time purchase that includes future updates, or opt for the flexibility of renting it for periods of one or six months.





Customized Optimization: With the power of advanced optimization tools of Metatrader 5 at your disposal, you can finely adjust Scalper Deriv to your preferred market. Follow the detailed steps in the linked video and optimize your strategy efficiently.





Synthetic Indices and Forex: Uncover Scalper Deriv's potential in synthetic indices, such as Volatility Indices, Crash and Boom Indices, Step Indices, Range Break, Jump Indices, Dex Indices, Basket Indices, and Derived Indices. It's also adaptable to the dynamic Forex market, including pairs like EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, and AUDUSD!





Easy Setup: Our video tutorial will effortlessly guide you through the setup, optimization, and launching of the EA, ensuring accessibility for traders of all experience levels.





Agile Position Management: In situations where precise management is essential, Scalper Deriv performs partial closures to optimize your positions, especially valuable in accounts with less capital. Additionally, the EA intelligently manages the take profit of all positions, providing you complete control.





Smart Profit Control: Scalper Deriv automatically closes positions when they reach the predetermined profit percentage in the "Profit per cycle" variable, safeguarding your gains.





Adaptable Customization: Adjust key parameters such as "Factor TP," "Factor A," "Factor B," "Factor C," and "Fractal" to fine-tune the EA to your preferred pair or index and specific needs.





Capital Protection: Define the maximum loss limit you're comfortable assuming, establishing a solid foundation for meticulous risk management, especially crucial for safeguarding larger accounts.





Automatic Position Sizing: Let Scalper Deriv automatically calculate the size of each position based on market conditions and your selected configuration.





Scalper Deriv can become your reliable companion in the world of scalping. For more details and access to this powerful tool, Discover howcan become your reliable companion in the world of scalping. For more details and access to this powerful tool, visit our youtube video





