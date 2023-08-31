Scalper Deriv

Introducing Scalper Deriv: Elevating Your Scalping Experience

Are you one of those traders who find their passion in scalping and want to make the most of your capital? Whether you have a balance of $20, $200, $2000, $20000, or even $200000 in your account, we have the perfect solution for you! Introducing Scalper Deriv, the Expert Advisor (EA) designed to enhance your trading strategy and capitalize on market opportunities, regardless of the size of your initial investment.

Key Features

Innovative Expertise: Crafted from years of experience and knowledge in EAs, Scalper Deriv represents the pinnacle of scalping strategies in the financial market.

Adaptable to Varied Capitals: Scalper Deriv is accessible for all. While the minimum capital required to use it is $20, the EA automatically adjusts to any account size. Whether it's $20, $200, $2000, $20000, or even $200000; Scalper Deriv adapts and maximizes your opportunities.

Purchase and Rental Options: Acquire Scalper Deriv with a one-time purchase that includes future updates, or opt for the flexibility of renting it for periods of one or six months.

Customized Optimization: With the power of advanced optimization tools of Metatrader 5 at your disposal, you can finely adjust Scalper Deriv to your preferred market. Follow the detailed steps in the linked video and optimize your strategy efficiently.

Synthetic Indices and Forex: Uncover Scalper Deriv's potential in synthetic indices, such as Volatility Indices, Crash and Boom Indices, Step Indices, Range Break, Jump Indices, Dex Indices, Basket Indices, and Derived Indices. It's also adaptable to the dynamic Forex market, including pairs like EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, and AUDUSD!

Easy Setup: Our video tutorial will effortlessly guide you through the setup, optimization, and launching of the EA, ensuring accessibility for traders of all experience levels.

Agile Position Management: In situations where precise management is essential, Scalper Deriv performs partial closures to optimize your positions, especially valuable in accounts with less capital. Additionally, the EA intelligently manages the take profit of all positions, providing you complete control.

Smart Profit Control: Scalper Deriv automatically closes positions when they reach the predetermined profit percentage in the "Profit per cycle" variable, safeguarding your gains.

Adaptable Customization: Adjust key parameters such as "Factor TP," "Factor A," "Factor B," "Factor C," and "Fractal" to fine-tune the EA to your preferred pair or index and specific needs.

Capital Protection: Define the maximum loss limit you're comfortable assuming, establishing a solid foundation for meticulous risk management, especially crucial for safeguarding larger accounts.

Automatic Position Sizing: Let Scalper Deriv automatically calculate the size of each position based on market conditions and your selected configuration.

Discover how Scalper Deriv can become your reliable companion in the world of scalping. For more details and access to this powerful tool, visit our youtube video.



Disclaimer: Trading carries inherent risks, and results may vary. Always trade responsibly and understand the involved risks.

abatradingastor
45
abatradingastor 2026.01.11 16:41 
 

I’m really happy with this EA. The developer is highly responsive and consistently shares updated SET files and improvements. Honestly, for the price, the value is incredible—especially compared to many other EAs I’ve bought in the past. It’s quickly become one of my favorites because it delivers solid results without needing constant supervision. It’s a small investment that truly pays off. Great work!

Martin Prokeš
201
Martin Prokeš 2025.12.07 08:25 
 

I have tried many EAs and most of them were a waste of money. That's why I initially rented it for 3 months. But after a month I simply bought it - the results are fantastic. Although there was a loss, it was set up that way as part of money management and it reacted to market conditions. It is important to find the right settings through optimization and many backtests, but it is worth finding the right settings. After 2 months of use, I am over 100% in the plus. Otherwise, another experience - when gold is going straight up on the daily chart, it is really good to turn it off for a while, even at the cost of possible lost profits. You turn it on after the correction and it works again.

andrius144
143
andrius144 2025.10.04 09:20 
 

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ I tested this EA for 2 weeks on demo with good results, and now running it for another 2 weeks on a live account – performance is still good. Overall, it is a decent EA. Simon provides full support whenever needed, which is a big plus.

abatradingastor
45
abatradingastor 2026.01.11 16:41 
 

I’m really happy with this EA. The developer is highly responsive and consistently shares updated SET files and improvements. Honestly, for the price, the value is incredible—especially compared to many other EAs I’ve bought in the past. It’s quickly become one of my favorites because it delivers solid results without needing constant supervision. It’s a small investment that truly pays off. Great work!

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22434
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2026.01.11 17:19
Thank you very much for your review. I'm glad to hear that you are satisfied with Scalper Deriv's performance and my support. I will continue working on constant improvements and sharing new SET files so you can optimize its use across different symbols. I wish you much success in your trading!
Martin Prokeš
201
Martin Prokeš 2025.12.07 08:25 
 

I have tried many EAs and most of them were a waste of money. That's why I initially rented it for 3 months. But after a month I simply bought it - the results are fantastic. Although there was a loss, it was set up that way as part of money management and it reacted to market conditions. It is important to find the right settings through optimization and many backtests, but it is worth finding the right settings. After 2 months of use, I am over 100% in the plus. Otherwise, another experience - when gold is going straight up on the daily chart, it is really good to turn it off for a while, even at the cost of possible lost profits. You turn it on after the correction and it works again.

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22434
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2025.12.07 10:51
Thank you for your detailed review! It's fantastic to hear you've exceeded 100% profit. You mention a crucial point: optimization and backtesting are essential to get the most out of the EA. Wishing you continued success!
andrius144
143
andrius144 2025.10.04 09:20 
 

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ I tested this EA for 2 weeks on demo with good results, and now running it for another 2 weeks on a live account – performance is still good. Overall, it is a decent EA. Simon provides full support whenever needed, which is a big plus.

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22434
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2025.10.04 16:42
Thank you, Andrius, for sharing your experience. I’m glad to know the EA continues to perform well both on demo and live accounts. I really appreciate your feedback and your trust.
thomaslampe65
718
thomaslampe65 2025.07.26 17:15 
 

Update 9/29/25: Scalper Deriv continues to impress. As of today September shows profits of around 86% (yes, you read correctly). I have been withdrawing profits 7 times this month. Just on 9/29/25 it made 13%! This with a max DD of 9%. I think version 3.0 made a huge difference. Not sure how long this will go on, but I am riding the wave. THANK YOU, Antonio!

Update 9/6/25: One month on a demo account ended with a profit of 20.0%.

I started a real account Euro 1000 on FusionMarket Zero, 1:500, on 8/11/25. By 9/6/25 I raked in profits of Euro 133.71, all with min. DD. VERY impressive.

7/26/25: I installed the EA on a FusionMarket Zero demo account on 7/7/25, by 7/26/25 the account is up 11.5%. XAUUSD with best settings from backtest. Max. DD 13%. It trades about 8 times a week, average holding time is 11 hrs. Manual is great even for not-so-seasoned guys like me. Support from Antonio is superb.

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22434
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2025.07.26 17:28
Thank you very much for your review. I'm really glad to hear that Scalper Deriv is performing well on your account and that the user guide has been helpful. I'm constantly updating the set files for different symbols—some are more frequent, others less so—but ideally, you should follow the steps in the optimization guide to adjust the EA to the symbol, trade frequency, aggressiveness level, and other factors. I wish you much success and steady growth!
babytrader2021
43
babytrader2021 2025.05.13 02:28 
 

Really good EA, just using the default set files and your funds is safe, just follow the adjustments needed, also the support is great, this is really a nice EA unlike others that the price is high and my account just blows up

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22434
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2025.05.13 04:20
Thank you for your comment. I'm glad to hear that Scalper Deriv is giving you good results. I hope you continue to make the most of it! Wishing you much success in your trading.
mbfortuna
26
mbfortuna 2025.02.16 16:20 
 

I purchased the Scalper Deriv bot, and since then, programmer Antonio has been essential in answering my questions and helping to fine-tune the bot’s functionality. His patience and technical expertise have been invaluable during this learning process. He guided me through the optimization and configuration of the bot, clearly and thoroughly explaining how to improve the trading strategy to maximize results. His careful and insightful approach made all the difference in helping me better understand automated trading and make more informed decisions. I highly recommend Antonio to anyone in need of expert assistance with automated trading. His experience and dedication are exceptional.

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22434
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2025.02.17 14:56
Thank you so much for your review and for sharing your experience! I'm glad to hear that Scalper Deriv has been helpful for you and that my support has assisted you in optimizing your trading strategy. Scalper Deriv, with the right configuration and a good understanding, becomes a very interesting expert advisor. If you ever need further assistance or adjustments, feel free to reach out. Wishing you great success in your trading journey! Best regards,
Antonio
Wilco
139
Wilco 2024.12.04 15:04 
 

Effective EA with no unnecessary fuss, versatile with the right set files. With a decent PC (in my case an Intel i9), you can backtest all parameters at once with “real ticks.” So, pick your set, test it, and you’re ready to go. The DD limiter acts as an absolute SL, and once pre-set, you get a tailor-made set with the best results. No more overwhelming DD issues. A backtest ratio of 10:1 is entirely my style—this keeps your scalper EA up to date with the current market, whether you’re scalping for a day, week, or month. Plus, backtesting is a breeze. My favorite is the weekly set files—10 weeks of backtesting (1 hour of work for the PC with all parameters selected on real ticks) for a one-week set file. The creator of this EA is very helpful and friendly. And not to forget, you also receive their EA My Gold for 2 accounts free of charge! Another great product (this was/is the promotion when I purchased Scalper Deriv). Hence, 5 stars.

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22434
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2024.12.04 15:42
Thank you so much for your detailed and kind review! I am very glad to know that Scalper Deriv has met your expectations and fits well with your trading style. I wish you great success in your trades, and if you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me. Best regards!
Murat Akkus
226
Murat Akkus 2024.11.29 16:55 
 

I purchased this EA for a month, and overall, I'm very happy with it! It performed well and generated good profits. My initial capital was 1,500 CAD, and now my total profit is 2,527 CAD. It's amazing! I traded XAUUSD, which is very volatile, so I had to add capital three or four times to recover losses during drawdowns. However, in the end, it fully recovered, and I'm now in profit. Simon is very helpful and supportive. He was always there to assist and answer any questions I had, which made the experience even better. This EA is perfect if you enjoy a challenge, but keep in mind that you need to pay close attention to your equity. It has the potential to earn more than other EAs, but it also comes with higher risks. As the saying goes: 'No risk, no money. More risk, more money!' I strongly recommend it to traders who understand the balance between risk and reward

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22434
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2024.11.29 18:15
Thank you so much for the 5 stars and for sharing your experience. I'm really glad to hear that the EA has been useful for you and that you've achieved great results. Scalper Deriv is very versatile and can be configured to match different risk levels. Personally, I’ve managed to double accounts within a few hours by setting it up very aggressively, though I’ve also burned accounts due to the high-risk approach. On the other hand, you can also set it up to be very conservative, significantly reducing risk and focusing on stability. Wishing you the best of luck in your trades and continued success. Cheers!
Gregorio Parayno
90
Gregorio Parayno 2024.06.30 19:02 
 

I bought and ran the EA in my Deriv account and it did not disappoint me. This EA works perfectly well compared to other EAs I encountered. Antonio has been very responsive to my queries despite his travel schedules... I apologize for the bother Antonio. You did well on this EA. Two thumbs up!

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22434
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2024.06.30 19:19
Thank you for your review! I'm glad to hear the EA met your expectations. It's a pleasure to assist you with your queries, even while traveling. I appreciate your support and rating. Two thumbs up to you as well!
mariusolariu
24
mariusolariu 2024.06.27 23:08 
 

I would have given more stars, EA very good, profitable, I received very quick answers to questions, I was guided to the installation. I recommend! Thanks Antonio!

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22434
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2024.06.27 23:18
Thank you, Marius, for your positive review. I'm glad to hear that you're satisfied with the EA and the support provided. If you need any further assistance in the future, don't hesitate to reach out. Wishing you great success in your trading!
Andriamanalinirina Masinan Andriantsoa
840
Andriamanalinirina Masinan Andriantsoa 2024.05.15 03:03 
 

Este EA es probablemente el mejor EA que he utilizado en un año de trading y protege el capital. El soporte técnico es muy reactivo y siempre está dispuesto a ayudar. Recomiendo encarecidamente este EA a todos los traders.

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22434
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2024.05.15 04:06
¡Muchas gracias por tu reseña de 5 estrellas! Me alegra saber que Scalper Deriv ha superado tus expectativas y que mi soporte técnico ha sido de ayuda. Tu recomendación y satisfacción son muy importantes para mí. ¡Te deseo mucho éxito en tu trading! Si necesitas cualquier cosa, no dudes en contactarme. Saludos
Will5630
95
Will5630 2024.04.30 23:29 
 

Para empezar el soporte tecnico y ayuda postventa son increibles, Antonio Simon se toma el tiempo de ayudarte puntualmente en tu objetivos, luego del backtest Scalper Deriv ha obtenido muy buenos resultados, recomiendo totalmente la compra de esta EA.

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22434
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2024.04.30 23:36
Muchas gracias por tu comentario tan positivo! Te deseo el mayor de los éxitos con tu cuenta de fondeo en Top Ten Funding. Recuerda que estoy a tu disposición para cualquier cosa que necesites. Saludos cordiales.
Jeremiah Agenyi
25
Jeremiah Agenyi 2024.04.26 17:24 
 

Two critical things you look out for in a working system (EA) is profitability and a responsive developer behind the EA. You've got both in Antonio Simon Del Vecchio - an absolute gentleman. I state that I have no regrets purchasing the Scalper Deriv EA because it works. His instructions are clear and helpful, and he is reachable to provide support, with super friendly advice to help you stay safe in the market. With a bit of patience and focus, you are in good company.

I hope to return with a review offering tips and best practices to improve your edge in the market.

Antonio, thank you for your dedication to your work - this is the least I could say of you because there is more. Thank you.

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22434
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2024.04.26 17:57
Thank you very much for your positive and detailed review! I am very pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the Scalper Deriv and that you appreciated the support provided. My goal is always to offer not only effective EAs but also support that truly adds value to my clients' experience. I will be looking forward to your tips and best practices to continue improving and offering the best to our community. Thanks again for trusting in my work!
Daniel Mehlberg
188
Daniel Mehlberg 2024.03.15 19:34 
 

I was initially skeptical about this product, but within a few messages, I got some understanding how to optimize and configure the EA. After the initial optimization, I let the EA run for about two days and almost doubled my profit. However, this was with a very aggressive setfile, so I wouldn't advise starting with larger equity. That's why I loaded it with a very low deposit to understand the process better. Remember, following Antonio's instructions is key to success. The communication with Antonio is exceptional.

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22434
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2024.03.15 19:50
Thank you, Daniel, for your 5-star review and for sharing your experience with Scalper Deriv. Scalper Deriv can be configured in many ways, from very aggressive settings aiming to double accounts in just a few days, or even hours, but running a very high risk, to more conservative setups, seeking a more reasonable return in exchange for safety. Though it's also true that trading is an unpredictable world, and perhaps using the word "safety" might not be the most appropriate. To win, one must take risks. Regards
Gonzalo Becerra May
41
Gonzalo Becerra May 2024.03.11 18:20 
 

Antonio is very kind and supportive, his set files worked a couple of times in backtesting with profit. In my experience with this EA, the result is not that I was expecting. With Synthetic Indices Volatility 75, Step, Crash and Boom some times the EA is risking 5-1. Sometimes it looks like "Martingale" and most of the times I had to risk more capital to recover, I am not using the EA anymore.

Eldor Quralov
162
Eldor Quralov 2024.02.24 07:50 
 

very good robot, I did not expect such a good robot, I use it 24 hours in the real account is already in profit, I used a lot of robots but none of them did not give on the real account immediately positive results, but this robot will really justify expectations

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22434
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2024.02.25 02:45
Thank you very much for your review. I hope Scalper Deriv proves to be highly useful to you. For any questions or details, please do not hesitate to contact me via private chat. Best regards. Antonio
Jeremia Brynard Kotze
559
Jeremia Brynard Kotze 2023.12.30 23:24 
 

One of the best EA's I have obtained so far with amazing results. Support is super fast and efficient. Highly recommended. Looking forward to more products from the developer.

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22434
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2023.12.31 00:19
Thank you very much for your positive review. I hope you can make good profits with Scalper Deriv, and if you have any questions, please feel free to write to me, I will try to respond as soon as possible.
Stefan Ivkov
123
Stefan Ivkov 2023.12.13 08:36 
 

This is a good advisor for your free time. For the first time in seven years of trading on the market, I decided to buy an automatic assistant. I was wondering if he would reduce the deposit to zero, how many transactions can be made per day and how accurately he registers them. The EA was optimized and tested on a demo account, and expectations were met for the better by 5 points out of 5 possible. The adviser works without outside interference and can replace a person at night, as well as registers transactions on the past history for a week on the 1M timeframe. For greater accuracy, it is recommended to optimize everyday. It is very convenient, if you figure it out, you will definitely earn with a minimum risk of 1% of the deposit of 0.18% per day. My optimization allows me to make 3-5 transactions per day, which is quite attractive for a large deposit. Thank you, Antonio, you have created a responsible enough assistant with the ability to optimize it for various strategies. And you can get 30% profit in less than a month with 3-5 transactions per day :)

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22434
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2023.12.13 13:30
Thank you for your detailed comment on Scalper Deriv. I am glad to hear that it has met your expectations and that you have found value in its optimization and performance capabilities. I am always looking to improve my EAs, so your feedback is very valuable to me. If you have any questions or need additional assistance, please do not hesitate to contact me. Wishing you success in your future trading.
BLACK BEACH FX
747
BLACK BEACH FX 2023.10.23 01:16 
 

Excelente EA para los indices sinteticos , el video explica muy bien como optimizarlo y configurarlo , lo recomiendo mucho

Jalmanzar1
30
Jalmanzar1 2023.09.29 15:20 
 

Excelente algoritmo para operar los índices sintéticos, fácil de utilizar, muy rentable y buen manejo del capital se acomoda a cualquier estilo de trading, excelente soporte técnico lo recomiendo en absoluto.

