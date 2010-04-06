Gold Bars AI

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,





We are pleased to present our advanced machine learning technology designed for successful trading on the FOREX market. Our experts in finance and deep learning have developed a mean reversion strategy for the XAUUSD currency pair, which demonstrates a 10-fold improvement in performance compared to traditional indicator-based systems.





Our strategy exclusively uses prices and their derivatives as features, which helps avoid overfitting and ensures stable results. The bot analyzes each new bar of the current time interval and opens positions based on neural network signals. Additional orders can be opened if the "maximum number of positions" setting allows it. When an opposite signal occurs, the bot will close all current positions and open new ones in the other direction. Mechanisms for closing positions by stop-loss and take-profit are also provided.





We offer you the opportunity to test our bot for a nominal rental fee before making a full purchase. Optimizing the TP/SL parameters will allow you to achieve the best results. Your satisfaction is our priority, and we are confident in the effectiveness of our product.





Thank you for considering our solution.





Recommendations:

Currency pair XAUUSD

Timeframes: M5 , M15, H1

, Minimum deposit: $200 usd

Account type: Hedging

Characteristics:

Allow BUY: Allows buy positions

Allow SELL: Allows sell positions

Progressive lot coefficient: Progressive lot multiplier. Increases the lot when equity increases and decreases when there are drawdowns

Fixed lot, set 0 if progressive: Fixed lot, if equal to zero then progressive is used

Max positions number: Can open several positions, limits their maximum number

Time delay between positions: how many hours EA must wait until next signal

Max spread: EA will trade if the current spread less then this parameter





If you are new to trading, it is important to exercise caution. Trading on the FOREX market involves risks, so it is necessary to protect your funds by carefully monitoring your trades and not investing more than you can afford to lose. Risks can arise from sudden market changes and broker regulations. Before trading with real money, test your strategy on a demo account using various settings to determine what works best for you. Ensure all your settings are correct and determine the minimum trade size you are comfortable with. Once you are confident in your strategy, start small and focus on quality trades rather than taking large risks.



