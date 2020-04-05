Pulse Pro MT5

Two lines, always circling — 21 and 49. Most of the time they say nothing. Then they cross, and the system stops waiting.





It closes what it was holding, opens what the cross demands, and sets its stop and target without asking twice. Risk is sized off the account itself, not fixed guesses — one bad calculation and it simply declines to trade at all.





No indecision, no averaging in. Every new bar gets exactly one verdict.





Built for any symbol, any timeframe. Fast against slow — the rest is arithmetic.