The indicator automatically identifies and labels essential elements of market structure shift, including:

Break of Structure (BoS): Detected when there is a significant price movement breaking previous structural points.

It mark possible uptrend and downtrend lines(UP & DN,It means constantly update high and low), and once the price breaks through these lines, mark the red (BEAR) and green (BULL) arrows.

BoS typically occurs when the price decisively moves through swing lows or swing highs that had been established by previous price action. When prices riseabove the swing highs or fall below the swing lows, they simply break the previously formed market structure and hence their name “Break” of structure. This usually indicates a change in market sentiment and trend direction, signaling a continuation of the existing trend or the beginning of a new trend.

Usually, in order to improve the accuracy of closing, it is recommended not to set stop loss and take profit. The end position is usually closed at the next breakthrough point in the same direction, or at the breakthrough point in the opposite direction

When you have sufficient trading experience with a certain variety, you can use the ratio SL=7 * TP,

For foreign exchange symbol, TP=500(5$/minlot) is set, SL=3500(35$/minlot); Unit Points.

For Volatility 75 Index symbol, TP=500000(5$/minlot) is set, SL=3500000(35$/minlot); Unit Profit.

For the Boom 1000 Index symbol, set TP=$30/minimum trading volume and SL=$30/minimum trading volume;

When a certain UP and DN price line is broken, the time when the next UP and DN line appears can be used as the final closing opportunity.

DYJ BoS is suitable for any symbol of chart periods.

InpUseLanguage = English -- Use Language