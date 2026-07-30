Smart DOM Tick Flow is a proprietary intraday indicator combining an adaptive SmartDOM, tick-flow analysis, spectral evaluation of price movement, market-activity levels, and multi-layer trade-signal confirmation. The core element of the indicator is SmartDOM: a dynamic map of price-balance movement and activity distribution across price levels. It helps reveal not only the direction of price movement, but also the internal structure of the current market auction—where participation is concentrated, where resistance to movement is forming, where the center of activity is shifting, and how stable the current buying or selling pressure is. The indicator analyzes the market as an integrated system in which price, ticks, volume, movement speed, reaction to a level, and impulse quality must confirm one another.

SmartDOM — an intelligent market-depth model

Instead of relying on a limited set of broker orders, SmartDOM distributes normalized Bid, Ask, and Last tick data across adaptive price levels, taking available volume into account and classifying the direction of each tick from the character of the price change. This is used to calculate the level of maximum activity, the upper and lower boundaries of the value area, buyer–seller delta, sequences of consecutive imbalances, signs of absorption, failed auctions, reactions at profile boundaries, migration of the activity center, and the final quality assessment of the resulting structure. SmartDOM uses the visual logic of an exchange order book, but performs a different analytical task. It does not copy Market Depth / Level II and does not present calculated levels as an actual order book. This approach makes SmartDOM applicable to Forex, CFDs, metals, indices, and other instruments for which no single centralized order book exists for the entire market. This is the operating principle of SmartDOM: available market depth is supplemented by an intelligent model of pressure, participation, and probable price reaction.



Proprietary ITSA analytical core

Smart DOM Tick Flow is powered by its own proprietary ITSA core — InsideBar Tick Spectrum Analytics. ITSA is a technology for spectral analysis of price-movement structure.



The core analyzes the market not as a sequence of isolated candles, but as a stream of interconnected microchanges in price. It evaluates the internal path of the move, the useful component of the impulse, the noise level, directional stability, and the nature of reactions at significant price levels. ITSA spectral analysis separates movement into directional and noise components. The system evaluates: • useful movement energy; • the energy of counter-moves and random fluctuations; • the spectral signal-to-noise ratio; • high-frequency market noise; • the frequency of tick-direction reversals; • flow instability and jitter; • leakage of directional impulse; • flow overload during sharp changes in speed and spread; • impulse width measured in ticks; • the speed at which the move develops; • the impulse’s ability to persist; • the risk of impulse decay; • uncertainty in the balance between buyers and sellers.

This allows the indicator to distinguish sustained price progression from a market that fluctuates actively but makes little actual progress in the selected direction.

POC — center of maximum market activity

One of the key SmartDOM elements is POC — Point of Control, the level of maximum calculated activity. It is the price level around which the greatest combined activity of buyers and sellers was concentrated within the constructed profile. POC is used as the dynamic center of the current market balance. It identifies the area where the market showed the greatest interest and where interaction between the two sides was most concentrated. The position of price relative to POC helps assess: • whether the market is in an area of equilibrium; • whether price is holding above or below the center of activity; • whether the market is reclaiming a previously lost level; • whether control is shifting toward buyers or sellers; • whether continuation is confirmed by POC migration; • whether the current impulse retains structural support.

Smart DOM Tick Flow analyzes not only the current POC position, but also how it changes over time. An upward or downward shift in the activity center becomes an additional sign of a change in the market’s internal balance.

Value Area — the market’s accepted value zone

A Value Area forms around the POC and contains the main share of calculated market activity. In the Smart DOM Tick Flow model, the Value Area covers approximately 70% of the volume in the constructed profile. Its boundaries are: • VAH — Value Area High: the upper boundary of the value area; • VAL — Value Area Low: the lower boundary of the value area.

Price inside the Value Area is in a state of relative balance. A move beyond its boundaries may indicate an attempt by the market to transition into a new range, but crossing the level alone is not treated as a complete signal. The indicator evaluates the nature of the breakout, tick pressure, delta, impulse persistence, and the subsequent reaction. This helps distinguish the development of a directional move from a short-lived excursion followed by a return to the value area.

Internal structure of price movement

A separate ITSA module reconstructs the structure of movement inside the current bar. It analyzes: • the complete path traveled by price; • the final directional displacement; • the actual range; • movement efficiency; • the number of internal reversals; • the movement-to-noise ratio; • the current price position within the range; • micro-volatility; • the tick-arrival rate.

Two moves of the same size can have entirely different quality. In one case, price covers the distance consistently, with stable tick pressure and a minimal number of counter-fluctuations. In another, the same result is formed through numerous sharp retracements, high noise, and unstable flow. Visually, both moves may appear similar. The ITSA analytical core evaluates their internal structure and assigns them different quality levels.

Tick Flow — directional market participation

The Tick Flow module evaluates which side is supporting the current move. The calculation takes into account: • the ratio of upward to downward ticks; • the amplitude of movement in each direction; • sequences of changes in the same direction; • impulse continuation; • the speed of price advancement; • movement efficiency relative to tick volume; • changes in pressure near significant levels.



Delta, imbalances, and absorption

SmartDOM builds a calculated distribution of buyer and seller activity across price levels. Based on this distribution, the indicator evaluates: Delta — the difference between directional buyer and seller activity. Consecutive imbalances — several adjacent levels at which one side shows a sustained advantage. Absorption — a situation in which increased directional activity does not produce the expected price continuation and meets resistance from the opposite side. Failed auction — an attempt to move beyond a range boundary that fails to gain sufficient continuation and ends with price returning. Level rejection — a pronounced reaction after an important price area is tested. Value migration — a gradual upward or downward shift in the POC and the main activity zone. These elements are not used in isolation. They are passed to the common analytical core and compared with Tick Flow, the spectral state of the move, the local forecast, and price reactions at key levels.

Multi-layer confirmation system

Smart DOM Tick Flow does not generate a signal from a single indicator value. Several analytical groups participate in the decision: • SmartDOM — activity distribution, price balance, and probable reaction zones; • Tick Flow — directional participation and tick-flow quality; • Spectrum Engine — the relationship between useful movement and market noise; • Detector Engine — price reaction, impulse, rebound, and the quality of the current event; • Level Brain — significant support, resistance, and equilibrium areas; • Forecast Engine — the stability of the selected direction; • AI Mesh — consolidation of the already calculated analytical groups into a single assessment.

Each module performs its own task and does not independently create a trading arrow. A signal is formed after market participation, reaction to a level, movement direction, and the SmartDOM state are aligned. When the modules show a pronounced conflict, the system remains neutral and waits for a clearer structure.



Trading map on the chart

Smart DOM Tick Flow displays directly on the chart: • buy and sell signals; • POC — the level of maximum calculated activity; • the direction of current market pressure; • a calculated movement target; • an area of structural risk; • probable reaction zones; • support and resistance levels; • the current SmartDOM state; • the quality and readiness of the analytical modules; • the current balance between buyers and sellers; • signs of accumulation and range compression; • signals that the scenario is weakening or ending.

The indicator considers not only the potential direction, but also the geometry of the scenario. The target and protective area are linked to the actual market structure, current volatility, movement cost, and the location of significant levels.

Adaptive control

Instead of dozens of technical coefficients, Smart DOM Tick Flow provides four main parameters: Signal Frequency — controls the desired frequency of signals. Signal Quality — defines how strictly the analytical modules must agree. Trade Horizon — controls the target scale and the expected movement horizon. Exit Protection — controls the sensitivity of protective trade management. Internal windows, thresholds, and weights automatically adapt to the instrument, current volatility, tick-flow density, and market regime.

Smart DOM Tick Flow

Smart DOM Tick Flow combines in one interface what would normally require several separate tools: a market-activity profile, tick flow, spectral movement analysis, delta, price levels, a local forecast, and multi-layer confirmation. It is not access to a centralized order book and not a system that knows the actual positions of all market participants. It is a professional analytical model that transforms available market data into a clear map of pressure, balance, and price-movement structure.



Smart DOM Tick Flow does not guarantee the accuracy of every signal or the generation of profit. Calculated levels, targets, activity zones, and trading signals are the result of mathematical analysis and should be used together with the user’s own capital- and risk-management rules.