Wallstreet Champion MT5

Wallstreet Champion Expert Advisor: Redefining Precision Trading

Wallstreet Champion is a trading system designed to deliver precision and consistency by combining momentum analysis with pending orders. This innovative approach ensures accuracy in trade execution while adhering to a disciplined risk management framework.

Setfile | Backtest

Launch promo!

  • 9 copies left at current price!
  • Final price 3.000$

Key Highlights:

  1. Risk-Averse Strategy:

    • The Wallstreet Champion avoids high-risk techniques such as martingale, grid trading, hedging, or lot multipliers after losses.
    • Each trade operates with a tight stoploss and maintains a disciplined "one trade at a time" approach.
    • This methodology minimizes the potential for large drawdowns and promotes long-term capital preservation.

  2. Real-Time Market Adaptability: Wallstreet Champion executes trades based on real-time market conditions, ensuring adaptability to dynamic market environments.

  3. Pending Orders for Precision: By using pending orders, the system ensures optimal entry points, reducing slippage and maximizing trade efficiency.

  4. Comprehensive Stoploss Protection: Every trade is equipped with a stoploss to cap potential losses, safeguarding your investment against unpredictable market moves.

  5. Built-In News Filter: A news filter integrated with MT5’s news calendar avoids trading during high-impact events, preventing exposure to sudden price volatility caused by news releases.

Wallstreet Champion Setup & Requirements

Trading Configuration:

  • Symbol: US30 (Dow Jones Index)
  • Timeframe : M30
  • Minimum Deposit: $100
  • Account Type: Hedging
  • Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500

Technical Recommendations:

  • Virtual Private Server (VPS): Ensure uninterrupted trading by running Wallstreet Champion on a VPS for a stable connection.
  • News Filter: Utilizes MT5’s built-in news calendar for automatic filtering of high-impact events—no manual URL or GMT settings required.

Backtesting Details:

  • Symbol: US30
  • Timeframe: M30 (30-minute chart)
  • Testing Period: 2022–2024
  • Modeling:"Every Tick" modeling is recommended for the most accurate results.
  • Starting Balance: $100 or higher.
  • Leverage: 1:100 or more.
  • Settings: Use the provided setfile for optimized results.

Support & Setup Assistance:

Setting up Wallstreet Champion is simple. You only need to upload the setfile, enabling you to begin trading right away. For personalized assistance or inquiries, contact our support team via private message. We are committed to helping you maximize your trading performance.

Risk Warning:

Trading involves significant risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Ensure that you fully understand the risks before using Wallstreet Champion.

Wallstreet Champion is the ideal Expert Advisor for traders seeking precision, adaptability, and disciplined risk management.

