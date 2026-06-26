DAX Robot MT5
- Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL🤖 17 years of Forex programming experience + AI solutions + dedicated support = The Best Forex Tools For Traders
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 9 July 2026
- Activations: 12
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices, the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designed for Traders who want to participate in the market without the need for constant chart monitoring while maintaining a disciplined and systematic approach to trading. By removing emotional decision making and automating the entire trading process, the robot provides a structured solution for both beginner and experienced traders seeking consistency and efficiency. To provide additional protection during periods of increased market uncertainty, DAX Robot includes a built in news filter. The robot automatically avoids opening new positions during important high impact economic events and remains inactive for 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after major news releases, helping to reduce exposure to unpredictable market volatility. A detailed user manual is included and available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Polish, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot, please send us a private message. You will receive access to our private community group, the complete installation and setup manual, and assistance from our dedicated support team who will help you with configuration and answer any questions you may have. Live results are available on our website.
The special price $1199 is valid until 8 August 2026. After that, the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching the final price of $2199.
After purchasing or renting the DAX Robot, you can receive One of our Tool for Free: (Price Action Robot, Wall Street Robot, AI Prop Firms, Aussie Loonie EA, AX Indicator or Multi Indicator)
Key features:
- DAX H1 Optimization
DAX Robot is fully optimized for the H1 timeframe, allowing the system to focus on higher quality market opportunities while reducing unnecessary market noise.
- Flexible Trade Direction
Users can choose Buy only, Sell only, or Buy and Sell trading modes depending on market conditions and personal trading preferences.
- Built In Trading Schedule
Trading hours can be individually configured for each day of the week, giving users complete flexibility and control over trading activity.
- News Filter Protection
Integrated news filter helps avoid trading during high impact economic events and periods of increased market uncertainty.
- Holiday Trading Control
Optional holiday protection settings help avoid trading during low liquidity conditions and unpredictable market behavior.
- Risk Control
Built in risk management features help maintain disciplined trading conditions and controlled market exposure.
- Daily Profit and Drawdown Protection
Optional Daily Profit and Max Drawdown settings allow traders to define daily limits and protect account performance.
- Take Profit
Users can configure fixed Take Profit levels or use the robot's automated trade management system.
- Stop Loss
The system supports fixed Stop Loss settings or % Stop Loss.
- Trading Panel
Integrated trading panel provides real time trading statistics, market information, and robot status directly on the chart.
- Volatility Monitoring
Built in volatility analysis helps the robot identify changing market conditions and adapt to periods of increased or reduced market activity.
- Smart Entry Filtering
Advanced entry filters analyze trend direction, momentum, and market structure before opening new positions, helping the robot focus on higher probability setups.
How do I start:
- After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
- Turn on Algo Trading in your platform, add an EA to the H1 chart on the DAX, set everything according to the manual and that's it.
- The DAX Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:20 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account.
Information:
- Pair: DAX, GER40
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum lots: 0.01
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Minimum deposit: 3000
- Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN
Updates:
The current version of this robot is 1.0. All future updates are provided free of charge and the latest version is always available directly from the platform.
Price:
The robot costs $1199 and the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching $1999.
DAX ROBOT - Frequently Asked Questions
- What makes DAX Robot different from other trading robots?
DAX Robot is designed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by analyzing trend direction, market momentum, volatility, and price action while automatically managing trades using its built in risk management system.
- Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?
No. The robot comes with optimized default settings. The user only needs to configure the lot size and preferred risk level. All trade execution and management processes are handled automatically by the system.
- Which markets does DAX Robot support?
The system is optimized exclusively for the DAX 40 Index, allowing it to focus entirely on one of Europe's most actively traded and volatile markets.
- What timeframe should I use?
DAX Robot is designed to operate on the H1 timeframe. Using the recommended timeframe ensures optimal performance and strategy execution.
- Does the robot trade fully automatically?
Yes. The system operates fully automatically, monitoring market conditions and opening trades only when its predefined trading criteria are met.
- How does trade management work?
The robot includes advanced trade management features:
- configurable Take Profit
- configurable Stop Loss
- built in news protection
- automatic position management
- risk control settings
- Can I customize the settings?
Yes. You can adjust key parameters such as lot size, risk settings, trading hours, news filters, Daily Profit protection, Max Drawdown protection, and other safety features.
- Can I use DAX Robot with any broker?
Yes. The system works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 and offers DAX 40 Index trading.
- Does the robot trade during important news events?
No. DAX Robot includes a built in news filter that prevents new positions from being opened 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after high impact economic news releases.
- Will I receive updates?
Yes. All future updates and improvements are provided free of charge.
- What do I receive after purchase?
After purchase, you will receive:
- access to DAX Robot for MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5
- complete installation and setup manual
- access to private support group
- free future updates
After purchase, please send a private message to receive access to the private group, user manual, and support.
Great EA so far. The DAX Robot MT5 is very clean, easy to set up, and the strategy is well put together for the DAX 40 on the H1 timeframe. I like that it focuses on trend, momentum, and volatility instead of just randomly entering trades. The built-in news filter is also a big plus because it helps avoid high-impact events and unnecessary risk. The support and setup instructions are clear, and overall it feels like a professional automated trading system for anyone who wants a more disciplined approach to trading.