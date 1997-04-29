Backtesting Panel Pro

Immerse yourself in the exciting world of manual trading and discover the unlimited possibilities that are available to you. With your expertise and your feel for the market, you can achieve impressive success and let your portfolio grow steadily. Manual trading allows you to take your strategies and decisions into your own hands and have a direct influence on your trading activities. With your in-depth knowledge of the markets and your understanding of the various trading instruments, you have the chance to identify targeted opportunities and complete profitable trades. With every successful transaction, not only your account balance increases, but also your self-confidence as a trader. Manual trading requires discipline, patience and a clear strategy. You must be able to react quickly to changes in the market and adjust your positions accordingly. But that is precisely where the appeal of trading lies - in the dynamism and the possibility of taking advantage of new trading opportunities at any time. Immerse yourself in the world of manual trading and let yourself be carried away by the fascination of the market. With courage, determination and a clear goal in mind, you can achieve great things as a trader and find your own path to success. Take your chance and become a master of trading!

With the Backtesting Panel Pro, complex calculations are a thing of the past. Thanks to this innovative software, you can check and optimize your trading strategies with ease. No more tedious calculations - the panel does all this for you in an efficient way.

The Backtesting Panel Pro gives you the ability to analyze past trading data quickly and accurately. You can simulate different scenarios and find out which strategy would have been most successful in the past. This allows you to make informed decisions for future trades.

With its user-friendly interface, the Backtesting Panel Pro is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It offers a variety of tools and features that allow you to refine your strategies and maximize your chances of winning.

Say goodbye to tedious calculations and complicated analysis. With the Backtesting Panel Pro, you have everything you need to optimize your trading strategies and be successful. Take advantage of this groundbreaking software and increase your trading results today.

Attention! This EA was developed for strategy testers and could work very slowly in the real or demo account!

Various settings:

    • Show open positions? : Lists open positions in the chart.

Risk- and Moneymanagement:

    • Close all positions and orders before session end (true/false): Close all positions and orders before end of session (on/off).
    • Close all positions and orders (minutes) before session end: Close all positions and orders (minutes) before the end of the session.
    • Volume type: Select volume.
    • fixed_volume
    • procent_volume
    • Fixed Volume: Fixed volume can be entered.
    • Risk per order in%: The risk can be changed in percent.
    • SL:  Stop - Loss in points.
    • Select trailing in procent: Trailing - Select stop in percent. (Manual)
    • 25% Profit SL  (sure win).
    • 50% Profit SL  (sure win).
    • 75% Profit SL  (sure win).
    • Select reward to risk ratio: Choose the ratio of return to risk. (RR)
    • Min RR 1.0  TP  = (SL * 1.0) in points.
    • Min RR 2.0  TP  = (SL * 2.0) in points.
    • Min RR 3.0  TP  = (SL * 3.0) in points.
    • Min RR 4.0  TP  = (SL * 4.0) in points.
    • Min RR 5.0  TP  = (SL * 5.0) in points.
    • Select Indicator: Select indicator. There are 4 so far.
    • No indicator
    • Supertrend indicator
    • MA indicator
    • Bolinger bands indicator
    • Envelopes indicator

Panel Setting:

  • General design settings: General design settings.

Buttons in Panel Color:

  • General design settings: General design settings.

Pending Lines Color:

  • General design settings: General design settings.

Open positions Color:

  • General design settings: General design settings.
Backtesting Panel Pro is valued for its outstanding usability, advanced risk management features and excellent support. The software allows users to easily perform complex backtesting scenarios and adjust individual risk parameters to minimize losses. Real-time analysis and detailed reports enable informed decisions to be made. Dedicated support is available to answer users' questions and provides continuous updates. Backtesting Panel Pro sets standards in the industry and is valued as an indispensable tool by users worldwide.




